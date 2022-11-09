  • Home
  • /
  • Chicago
  • /
  • Food For Thought - US Cellular 2022 - US Cellular
Main picView gallery

Food For Thought - US Cellular 2022 US Cellular

review star

No reviews yet

8410 West Bryn Mawr Avenue

Chicago, IL 60631

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Coffee

Coffee 160z

Coffee 160z

$2.50

Grab & Go

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75
Buffalo Wrap

Buffalo Wrap

$9.50
Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$9.25

Romaine, roasted chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing $9.25 | 740 CALS

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Malibu Chicken

$9.50
Mark Cubana

Mark Cubana

$9.50

Roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, black bean spread, avocado, chihuahua cheese, chipotle aioli, spinach tortilla $9.50 | 920 CALS

Open To It

Open To It

$9.00

Roasted turkey, brie cheese, apples, mixed greens, 1000 island dressing, whole grain bread $9.00 | 520 CALS

Southwest

Southwest

$7.50

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, red onion, julienned peppers, queso fresco, tortilla strips, southwest ranch dressing $7.50 | 680 CALS | V GF +$2.00 | ADD SEASONED CHICKEN

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$9.50
Turkey Apple Walnut

Turkey Apple Walnut

$9.50

Roasted turkey, smoked gouda, granny smith apples, mixed greens, walnut aioli, harvest wheat bread $9.50 | 590 CALS

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$9.00
Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$4.00

Grilled Favorites

Fries

Fries

$2.25
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.25
Burger

Burger

$7.25

1/3LB of juicy black angus beef Choice of griddled onion, tomato, lettuce on a toasted bun with choice of secret sauce, onion aioli or chipotle aioli

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$9.25

Romaine, roasted chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing $9.25 | 740 CALS

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Crispy chicken, cheddar, pico de gallo, lettuce, chipotle avocado dressing, honey wheat wrap $9.50 | 800 CALS

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.50

Breaded chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing $9.50 | 710 CALS

Fajita Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

$7.50

Adobo seasoned chihuahua, pepper jack & cheddar cheese on a our tortilla with pico de gallo, sour cream, onions & green peppers $7.50 | 950 CALS | V +$2.00 | ADD SEASONED CHICKEN

Malibu

Malibu

$9.50

Roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, greens, tomato, caramelized onion aioli, ciabatta roll $9.50 | 800 CALS

Mark Cubana

Mark Cubana

$9.50

Roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, black bean spread, avocado, chihuahua cheese, chipotle aioli, spinach tortilla $9.50 | 920 CALS

Southwest

Southwest

$7.50

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, red onion, julienned peppers, queso fresco, tortilla strips, southwest ranch dressing $7.50 | 680 CALS | V GF +$2.00 | ADD SEASONED CHICKEN

Turkey Apple Walnut

Turkey Apple Walnut

$9.50

Roasted turkey, smoked gouda, granny smith apples, mixed greens, walnut aioli, harvest wheat bread $9.50 | 590 CALS

Featured

Open To It

Open To It

$9.00

Roasted turkey, brie cheese, apples, mixed greens, 1000 island dressing, whole grain bread $9.00 | 520 CALS

Off to the Right Start

Chimichurri Chicken

Chimichurri Chicken

$9.50

Grilled chicken breast, chimichurri kale slaw, roasted red peppers, red onion, whole wheat $9.50 | 460 CALS

Beverage

Absopure Water Bottle

$1.75

AHA Blueberry

$2.00

AHA Citrus Green Tea

$2.00

AHA Raspberry Acai

$2.00

Arizona Lemonade Ice Tea

$2.50
Coke Can

Coke Can

$2.00
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Dunkin Coffee Bottle

$3.25
Gatorade

Gatorade

$3.50

Gold Peak Peach

$3.25

Gold Peak Raspberry

$3.25

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.25

Gold Peak Unsweetened

$3.25
Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.50
Jarritos Strawberry

Jarritos Strawberry

$2.50
Jarritos Tamarind

Jarritos Tamarind

$2.50

La Colombe Mocha Coffee

$4.00

La Colombe Oatmilk Latte

$4.00
LaCroix Berry

LaCroix Berry

$2.00
LaCroix Lime

LaCroix Lime

$2.00

Minute Maid Hibiscus

$3.25

Minute Maid Mango

$3.25
Monster

Monster

$4.00

Nestle Pure Life Water

$1.75

Pure Leaf Sweetened

$2.50

Pure Leaf Unsweetened

$2.50
Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.00
Red Bull Sugar Free

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Seagrams Ginger Ale

$2.00
Smart Water

Smart Water

$2.75
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$2.00
Tropicana Cranberry

Tropicana Cranberry

$2.50
Tropicana Orange Juice

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.50

Retail

Cheetos Baked

$2.00

Cheetos Flaming

$2.00

Doritos Cool Ranch

$2.00

Doritos Nacho

$2.00

Fritos

$2.00

Great Lakes Buffalo

$2.00

Great Lakes Parm Ranch

$2.00

Great Lakes Salt & Pepper

$2.00

Kar's Green

$1.50

Kar's Mango

$1.50

Kar's Red

$1.50

Kind Bar Almond

$3.00

Kind Bar Mixed Nut

$3.00

Lays Baked Cheddar

$2.00

Lays Baked Onion

$2.00

Lays Potato Chip Baked

$2.00

Miss Vicky's BBQ

$2.00

Miss Vicky's Jalapeno

$2.00

Miss Vicky's Sea Salt

$2.00

Miss Vicky's Vinegar

$2.00

RX Bar Blueberry

$3.25

RX Bar Chocolate

$3.25

RX Bar Peanut Butter

$3.25

Stacy's Cinnamon Pita

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Whether you're feeding your team, client meeting, or out of town guests, let the Collaboration Café by Food For Thought make your moment exceptional. Order from dozens of items below, or contact us and let our scratch kitchen build a menu just right for any occasion.

Location

8410 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago, IL 60631

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
8600 West Bryn Mawr Chicago, IL 60631
View restaurantnext
Mike's Pizza Park Ridge
orange star4.0 • 30
742 Higgins Road Park Ridge, IL 60068
View restaurantnext
Gene & Georgetti Rosemont
orange starNo Reviews
9421 W Higgins Rd Rosemont, IL 60018
View restaurantnext
Short Fuse Brewing Company-
orange star4.3 • 663
5000 N River Rd Schiller Perk, IL 60176
View restaurantnext
Cucina 3 - Cumberland Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4630 N Cumberland Ave Ste 1 Chicago, IL 60656
View restaurantnext
Park Tavern - Rosemont
orange starNo Reviews
5433 Park Place Rosemont, IL 60018
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston