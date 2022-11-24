Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fhima's Minneapolis

review star

No reviews yet

40 S 7th St #124

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Popular Items

Lamb Cigars
Pommes Frites
Lamb Shank

Take Out Dinner

Taste of Morocco

Taste of Morocco

$19.00

Hummus, shakshuka, Moroccan olives, tzatziki, tahini dip

Zaalouk and Muffuletta

$16.00

Baked Eggplant Discs, Tabouleh and Harissa

French Moroccan Mussels

$21.00

with Green Pesto Charmoula, Chickpeas and Coriander

Lamb Cigars

Lamb Cigars

$22.00

Phyllo-wrapped Moroccan ground Lamb with toasted powdered Almonds, Harissa Aioli

Merguez and Pommes Frites

$19.00

Petit Spaghetti Aux Fruits De Mer

$36.00

Charmoula and Seasonal Seafood

Pulled Rabbit Risotto

$37.00

and Creamy Saffron Risotto

Tuna Tartare

$22.00

with a Moroccan Vinaigrette

Braised Rabbit Bourguignon Zaatar

$48.00
Mama Fhima Paella

$48.00

$48.00
Salmon and Chickpeas

$35.00

$35.00

Lamb Shank

$48.00

with Apricot Glaze and Loubia

Wagyu Tenderloin

$69.00

on Green Charmoula Couscous

Lion's Mane Steak (Vegan)

$28.00Out of stock

Meshwi Chicken

$31.00

Half Chicken in Moroccan Spices, grilled and charred in its sauces

Extra M'smen

$5.00

Petite Salade

$10.00

Champagne vinaigrette

Bread and M'smen

$10.00

Sides

Pommes Frites

$9.00

Cauliflower, parmesan crust

$12.00

Haricot Verts, Café-style

$12.00

Lion's Mane (Vegan)

$12.00

Take Out Dessert

Chocolate Martini Cake

$13.00Out of stock

Fraisier

$9.00

Profiteroles

$10.00

Apple Tarte Tatin

$14.00

Mille Feuille

$10.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
A modern take on French Mediterranean cuisine using the highest quality ingredients in partnership with Minnesota and local farmers

