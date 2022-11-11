Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fiala Brothers Brewery & Beer Hall

No reviews yet

127 E. Beaufort St.

Normal, IL 61761

Order Again

Popular Items

Side House Tomato Soup
Everyday Grilled Cheese
Grown Up Grilled Cheese

Sandwiches

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Artisan sourdough, havarti, cheddar, bacon & tomato

Philly

Philly

$7.00

Artisan sourdough, steak, peppers, onions, mozzarella & provolone

Portobella

Portobella

$7.00

Artisan Italian bread, roasted portobella, fire roasted peppers, spinach/arugula, provolone & goat cheese

Meatball Parm

Meatball Parm

$6.00Out of stock

Artisan Italian bread, meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, provolone & parmesan

Cuban

Cuban

$7.00

Artisan sourdough, pulled pork, ham, pickled red onions, pickles, havarti, monterrey jack & stone mustard

Italian

Italian

$6.00

Artisan Italian bread, ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone & giardiniera

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$7.00Out of stock

Artisan Italian bread, Italian beef, mozzarella, provolone & giardiniera

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$7.00

Artisan sourdough, grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, provolone & a drizzle of Ranch

Everyday Grilled Cheese

Everyday Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Artisan Italian bread, havarti, cheddar & monterrey jack

Memphis

Memphis

$7.00

Artisan sourdough, cheddar, pulled pork, BBQ sauce & slaw to top sandwich

Caprese

Caprese

$7.00Out of stock

Paesano Bread, Fresh Mozzarella, Provolone, Tomato, Fresh Basil

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.00

Sourdough Bread topped with Grilled Chicken, Sliced Bacon, Provolone, Swiss, and a drizzle of Ranch

Vegan Everyday Grilled Cheese

Vegan Everyday Grilled Cheese

$7.00

A vegan assortment of Gouda, Pepperjack, and Cheddar Cheese served on gluten free bread. Available everyday

Portland

Portland

$8.00Out of stock

A Vegan substitute for our Memphis, a mix of Gouda, Pepper Jack, and Cheddar cheese tops our Jack fruit BBQ on gluten free toast.

The Smokehouse

The Smokehouse

$8.00Out of stock

Paesano Bread topped with Seasoned Beef, Kielbasa, Bacon, Monterrey Jack, Cheddar, House Beer Cheese, Sriracha Bourbon BBQ, and fresh Jalapeno. Try the Sweet Heat!

The Smokeshow

The Smokeshow

$8.00Out of stock

The Vegan alternative to our Smokehouse Special. Vegan Gouda, Pepperjack, and Cheddar topped with Sriracha Bourbon Jackfruit and vegan beer cheese. Try it for a limited time.

Kid's Classic Grilled Cheese

Kid's Classic Grilled Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

The Classic. Texas Toast with American Cheese. A classic for the kids. Comes with choice of soda on the side

Sides

Beer Cheese With Toasted Bread

Beer Cheese With Toasted Bread

$7.50Out of stock

Our house made Beer Cheese served with a side of our Artisan Sourdough Bread. Perfect for sharing

Side House Tomato Soup

Side House Tomato Soup

$3.50
House Tomato Soup With Toasted Bread

House Tomato Soup With Toasted Bread

$7.50Out of stock
Cider Coleslaw

Cider Coleslaw

$3.50
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.50
Beer Cheese and Tomato Soup Sampler

Beer Cheese and Tomato Soup Sampler

$10.00Out of stock

Toasted Bread with sides of Tomato Soup and Beer Cheese. Perfect for dunking and sharing

Brickman's Chips - Mesquite BBQ

Brickman's Chips - Mesquite BBQ

$2.25
Brickman's Chips - Jalapeno

Brickman's Chips - Jalapeno

$2.25
Brickman's Chips - Salt and Pepper

Brickman's Chips - Salt and Pepper

$2.25Out of stock
Soft Pretzel with Beer Cheese and Mustard

Soft Pretzel with Beer Cheese and Mustard

$5.00Out of stock

Individual Soft Pretzel, salted and toasted, and served with a side of our house beer cheese and spicy brown mustard

Pub Style Nachos with Beer Cheese

Pub Style Nachos with Beer Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Seasoned Tortilla Chips drizzled with our house beer cheese and topped with diced tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and salsa verde. Perfect for sharing

Fiala Bros. Beer Cheese Mac

Fiala Bros. Beer Cheese Mac

$4.00Out of stock

Our original Beer Cheese mac, made in house using sharp white cheddar. A perfect side for all ages and sandwiches

Extra Side Sauces

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy our new brewpub featuring a menu full of grilled cheese and beer. We also have a full service bar serving all of your favorite cocktails.

127 E. Beaufort St., Normal, IL 61761

Consumer pic
Main pic

