Fiala Brothers Brewery & Beer Hall
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy our new brewpub featuring a menu full of grilled cheese and beer. We also have a full service bar serving all of your favorite cocktails.
Location
127 E. Beaufort St., Normal, IL 61761
