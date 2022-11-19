Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Fiamma Pizza Company

1,494 Reviews

$$

405 N Market St

Chattanooga, TN 37405

Popular Items

14'' Margherita
14'' FIAMMA Pepperoni
Entree Arugula Salad

Neapolitan

olive oil, bufala, ricotta, garlic, fresh basil
14'' Margherita

14'' Margherita

$15.00

Tomato sauce, bufala, olive oil, fresh basil

14'' FIAMMA Pepperoni

14'' FIAMMA Pepperoni

$21.00

Tomato sauce, bufala, mozzarella, pepperoni, garlic, olive oil, fresh basil

14'' Salsiccia & Pepe

14'' Salsiccia & Pepe

$24.00

Tomato sauce, bufala, sausage, caramelized onions, peppadew peppers, olive oil, fresh basil

14'' Bianci

14'' Bianci

$21.00

Olive oil, bufala, ricotta, parmesan, garlic, fresh basil

14'' Polpetta

14'' Polpetta

$21.00

Tomato sauce, bufala, ricotta, meatballs, garlic, olive oil, fresh basil

14'' Prosciutto & Arugula

14'' Prosciutto & Arugula

$24.00

Olive oil, bufala, prosciutto, arugula, parmesan, balsamic vinegar, fresh basil

10'' Margherita

$10.00

10'' FIAMMA Pepperoni

$14.00

10'' Salsiccia & Pepe

$16.00

10'' Bianci

$14.00

10'' Polpetta

$14.00

10'' Prosciutto & Arugula

$16.00

Sicilian

WHOLE Americano

WHOLE Americano

$35.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onion, mushroom

WHOLE Diavola

WHOLE Diavola

$26.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, calabrian chilis, oregano, fresh basil

WHOLE Baby Ray

WHOLE Baby Ray

$29.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, sausage, bacon, red onion, fresh basil

SLICE Americano

SLICE Americano

$8.75
SLICE Diavola

SLICE Diavola

$6.50

SLICE Baby Ray

$7.25

Build Your Own

14'' Neapolitan

$12.00

10'' Neapolitan

$8.00

WHOLE Sicilian

$17.00

SLICE Sicilian

$4.25

14'' Gluten Free

$15.00

10'' Gluten Free

$10.00

Kid's Pizzas

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella

Kid's One Topping Pizza

$8.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, topping of your choice

Salads

Entree House Salad

Entree House Salad

$9.50

Spring mix, cucumber, carrot, grape tomato, house balsamic vinaigrette on the side

Entree Arugula Salad

Entree Arugula Salad

$9.50

Arugula, pine nuts, parmesan, olive oil, fresh lemon

Entree Caesar Salad

Entree Caesar Salad

$9.50

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing on the side

Side House Salad

$5.50

Side Arugala Salad

$5.50

Side Caesar Salad

$5.50
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$9.50

Grape tomato, mozzarella, balsamic reduction, olive oil, fresh basil

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$9.50

Iceberg wedge, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, red onion, house blue cheese dressing on the side

Starters

Bread + Oil

Bread + Oil

$5.00

Sliced bread, basil infused olive oil, parmesan

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$7.00

Toasted bread, mozzarella, tomato, red onion, balsamic reduction, basil infused olive oil

Mini Meatballs

Mini Meatballs

$9.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ciabatta crostini

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$9.00

Soft bread, melted mozzarella, spicy tomato sauce

Baked Feta

Baked Feta

$12.00Out of stock

Feta, olives, pistachios, ciabatta crostini

Paninis

Ham + Cheese

Ham + Cheese

$10.00

Prosciutto, mozzarella, fig jam on ciabatta. Served with chips and a pickle.

Chicken Panini

Chicken Panini

$12.00

Chicken, bacon, provolone, tomato, pesto mayo on focaccia. Served with chips and a pickle.

Ancient Bologna

Ancient Bologna

$9.00

Mortadella, roasted artichoke, roasted red pepper, herbed ricotta on ciabatta. Served with chips and a pickle.

P.M.T.

P.M.T.

$9.00

Pesto, mozzarella, tomato on ciabatta. Served with chips and a pickle.

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.00

San Pellegrino (187ml Glass)

$3.00

Ginger Beer (12oz)

$4.00

Red Bull (8.4oz)

$4.00

Coke (16oz)

$3.00

Diet Coke (16oz)

$3.00

Sprite (16oz)

$3.00

Dr. Pepper (16oz)

$3.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

| Authentic Neapolitan and Sicilian style pizza | Pizza with Heritage | OPEN EVERYDAY 11AM - 10PM

Website

Location

405 N Market St, Chattanooga, TN 37405

Directions

