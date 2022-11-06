Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fiamme

3,122 Reviews

$$

19 Washington St

Naperville, IL 60540

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
The Sicilian
Kids Cheese Pizza

Antipasti

Arancini

Arancini

$15.00

Mozzarella Stuffed Aborio Rice Croquettes, Italian Gremolata, Imported Peccorino, Basil & House Made Marinara

Bruschetta Fiamme

Bruschetta Fiamme

$14.00

House Made Bruschetta Mix, Ricotta Spread, Balsamic & Basil

Burrata

Burrata

$16.00

Soft Cream Filled Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Tomato Jam, Sea Salt, Prosciutto & Crostini

Calamari

Calamari

$14.00

Lemon Vinaigrette, Arugula & Cherry Tomato

Crostini

GF Crostini

$1.00
Limoncello Wings

Limoncello Wings

$16.00

Limoncello Sauce, Basil, Crispy Chicken Wings & Fiamme Bread

Veggie Frite

Veggie Frite

$13.00

Crispy Zucchini Fries Tossed In Parmigiano Romano & Fresh Parsley Served With Calabrian Chili Aioli

Stuffed Meatballs

$16.00

Hand Stuffed Meatballs, Mozzarella, Marinara, Pecorino, Balsamic Glazed Crostinis.

Hot Honey Rosemary Wings

$16.00

Insalate

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Tomatoes, Imported Mozzarella, Sea Salt & Balsamic Reduction

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Pecorino, Artisan Croutons & Caesar Dressing

Fiamme House Salad

Fiamme House Salad

$14.00

Arugula, Shaved Parmigiano, Cherry Tomato & Lemon Vinaigrette

Market Salad

Market Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Granny Smith Apples, Candy Walnuts, Cranberries, Gorgonzola & Balsamic Vinaigrette

The Wedge Salad

The Wedge Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Tomato, Pancetta, Red Onion, Crumbled Gorgonzola & Bleu Cheese Dressing

Pasta

Baked Ziti Al Fiamme

Baked Ziti Al Fiamme

$24.00

Penne, Cream Sauce, Shrimp, Chicken, Pancetta, Caramelized Onion, Balsamic Braised Mushroom & Baked In Our Wood Fire Ovens.

Braised Short Rib Ravioli

Braised Short Rib Ravioli

$21.00

Tender Braised Short Rib Ravioli, Vodka Sauce, Pecorino & Basil

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$20.00

Parmesan Herb Crusted Chicken, House Made Marinara, Linguini & Pecorino Cream Sauce

Eggplant Parm

Eggplant Parm

$19.00

Parmesan Herb Crusted Eggplant, House Made Marinara, Shaved Parmesan. Linguini & Pecorino Cream Sauce

Salmon Carbonizatto

Salmon Carbonizatto

$25.00

Blackened Salmon, Pecorino Cream Sauce, Rigatoni Noodles, Marinated Cherry Tomatoes & Spinach

Sausage Rigatoni

Sausage Rigatoni

$19.00

Cherry Tomato, Fresh Basil, Italian Sausage, Marinara Sauce & Fresh Parmesan

Shrimp Pesto Linguine

Shrimp Pesto Linguine

$22.00

Pesto Cream, Sundried Tomato, Shrimp & Fresh Goat Cheese

Tortellini Ricotta

Tortellini Ricotta

$19.00

Three Cheese Stuffed Pasta, Mushroom, Spinach & Pecorino Cream Sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$21.00

Pizza

Regina Margherita Pizza

Regina Margherita Pizza

$18.00

“Neapolitan Classic” Mozzarella Di Bufala, Oven Roasted Tomatoes & Fresh Basil

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Imported Mozzarella, Pecorino & Basil

The Stone Pizza

The Stone Pizza

$24.00

Genoa Salami, Rapini, Roasted Red Pepper, Fresh Garlic, Fennel Sausage, Pecorino & Smoked Gouda Cheese

Fiamme Pizza

Fiamme Pizza

$22.00

Imported Mozzarella, Oven Roasted Tomato, Prosciutto Di Parma, Arugula, & Shaved Parmigiano Romano & Asiago

Roasted Vegetable Pizza

Roasted Vegetable Pizza

$19.00

Mushroom, Zucchini, Roasted Red Pepper, Goat Cheese & Balsamic Reduction

Diavolo Pizza

Diavolo Pizza

$20.00

Spicy Soppressata & Imported Mozzarella

Funghi Pizza

Funghi Pizza

$18.00

Mushroom, Imported Mozzarella & Basil

Salsiccia Pizza

Salsiccia Pizza

$20.00

Fennel Sausage, Pecorino, Imported Mozzarella & Basil

The Butcher Pizza

The Butcher Pizza

$24.00

Pancetta, Fennel Sausage, Prosciutto Di Parma, Soppressata & Imported Mozzarella

Bacon Marmalade Pizza

Bacon Marmalade Pizza

$23.00

Bacon Marmalade, Chipotle Honey Glaze, Garlic, Roasted Red Pepper, Soppressata & Imported Mozzarella

Boujee BLT

Boujee BLT

$23.00

Bacon Marmalade, Leek, Truffle Aioli, Havarti Cheese, Oven Roasted Tomato & Aged Cheddar Cheese

De Leon Pizza

De Leon Pizza

$19.00

Fennel Sausage, Imported Mozzarella, Garlic, Basil, Oven Roasted Tomato & Pecorino

Pesto Pizza

Pesto Pizza

$20.00

Sun Dried Tomato, Spinach Basil Pesto, Kalamata Olive & Goat Cheese

Pistachio Pesto

Pistachio Pesto

$23.00

Ground Pistachio Pesto, Fennel Sausage, Oven Roasted Tomato & Imported Mozzarella

Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza

Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza

$21.00

Prosciutto, Imported Mozzarella, Arugula & Parmigiano Romano & Asiago

Quattro Formaggie Pizza

Quattro Formaggie Pizza

$18.00

Imported Mozzarella, Fontina, Provolone & Parmigiano

Roasted Garlic Pizza

Roasted Garlic Pizza

$18.00

Roasted Garlic, Fresh Spinach, Marinated Artichoke & Goat Cheese

Unbeleafable (Vegan)

Unbeleafable (Vegan)

$25.00

Vegan Spinach and Artichoke Dip, Bruschetta Mix, Rapini & Vegan Mozzarella

No Clucks Left To Give

$23.00+

Cheddar Cheese, Fried Chicken Tossed In Nashville Hot Sauce, Red Onion, Chopped Bacon, Fresh Garlic, Open On Sunday Sauce, House Brined Spicy Pickles, Parsley

One Night Stand

One Night Stand

$23.00+

Vodka sauce, mozzarella, sliced meatballs, genoa salami, bell pepper, red onion, calabrese peppers, pecorino, fresh basil.

The Roma

The Roma

$24.00+

Red sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, soppresatta, stracciatella, oven roasted tomato, EVOO, arugula, shaved Asiago

Americana

Americana

$23.00+

Red sauce, mozzarella, Detroit-style pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, pepperoncini, fresh garlic, Peccorino

Tuscan Chicken Pesto

Tuscan Chicken Pesto

$23.00+

Fresh Basil pesto, mozzarella, Tuscan grilled chicken, feta cheese, roasted sun-flower tomatos, peccorino, sicilian oregano.

Double Down (Ultimate Pepperoni)

Double Down (Ultimate Pepperoni)

$22.00+

Red sauce, mozzarella, Italian pepperoni, Detroit-style pepperoni, parmesan, Italian seasoning.

The Mootz

The Mootz

$20.00+

Red sauce, mozzarella, aged white cheddar, brick cheese, Italian seasoning

The Sicilian

The Sicilian

$24.00+

Red sauce, mozzarella, Detroit-style pepperoni, Italian sausage, smoked bacon, creamy whipped ricotta, pecorino, garlic, Sicilian oregano.

They Don't Have Beef With Me (Vegan)

$27.00+

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Kids Sausage Pizza

$12.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Kids Chicken Tenders And Fries

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Kids Gelato

$3.00

Sides

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Chicken Breast

$7.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Salmon

$9.00

Side Of 3 Meatballs

$10.00

Side Red Sauce

$1.00

Side Cream Sauce

$1.00

Side Vodka Sauce

$1.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Lemon Vinn.

$0.50

Side Balsamic Vinn.

$0.50

Neopolitan Dough Ball

$6.00

Gluten Free Neopolitan Dough Ball

$7.00

Side Of Fruit

$3.00

Side Of Aioli

$0.50

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Dea Del Cioccolata

$10.00Out of stock

Homemade Tiramisu

$8.00

Sophia Grazia

$8.00

Choc Full Of It (Vegan)

$12.00

Roma Limoncello

$8.00

Mango Cheese Cake

$8.00

Sea Salted Caramel

$9.00Out of stock

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$9.00

Mules

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Fiamme Mule

$12.00

Cranberry Mule

$12.00

Kentucky / Tennessee Mule

$12.00

Jalisco Mule

$12.00

Spring Cocktail Menu

Cucumber Basil Cooler

$14.00

Fiamme Sour

$16.00

Smooth Like Tennessee

$14.00

Violette Haze

$14.00

Watermelon Smash

$14.00

Spring CBD Cocktail Menu

Hazed and Confused

$16.00

Head in the Clouds

$16.00

Mocktails

A-Mule-Sing

$8.00

The Drip

$9.00

Rose Wine Glass

Elouan Rose Glass

$11.00

Red Wine Bottles

BTL Boen Pinot Noir

$76.00

BTL Bonanza

$50.00

BTL Capo Creek Songwriter

$60.00

BTL Castello Di Bossi Chianti Classico

$56.00

BTL Connundrum Red Blend

$60.00

BTL J Vineyards Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL Trivento Malbec

$52.00

BTL Orin Swift 8 Years In The Desert

$160.00

BTL The Prisoner Red Blend

$98.00

BTL Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon

$90.00

BTL Sasyr Toscana

$56.00

BTL Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$52.00

BTL Secondo Marco Valpolicella

$78.00

BTL Donnafugata Sherazade Nero D'avola

$60.00

BTL Treana Cabernet Sauvignon

$70.00

BTL The Velvet Devil Merlot

$40.00

BTL Z. Alexander Brown Red Blend

$52.00

White Wine Bottles

Btl Zenato Pg

$40.00

Btl Chateau Riesling

$32.00

Btl William Hill Sauv Blanc

$44.00

Btl Nautilus

$44.00

Btl Terlato Pinot Grigio

$68.00

Btl Crusher Chardonnay

$44.00

Btl Quilt Chardonnay

$75.00

Btl Capo Creek Playlist

$80.00

Btl Michele Chiarlo Moscato

$48.00

Btl J Lohr Chardonnay

$48.00

Rose Wine Bottles

Elouan Rose BTL

$40.00

Beer Bottles & Cans

2 Fools Tart Cherry

$9.00

3 Floyds Barbarian Haze

$8.00Out of stock

3 Floyds Space Station Middle Finger

$8.00Out of stock

3 Floyds Zombie Dust

$8.00

Allagash White Belgian Style Wheat

$11.00

Athletic Upside Dawn

$8.00

Blue Moon Belgian White

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00Out of stock

Budweiser

$5.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$5.00

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed

$7.00

Dovetail Hefeweizen

$9.00

Firestone 805

$8.00

Goose Island 312

$8.00

Goose Island Sofie

$8.00Out of stock

Guiness

$7.00

Half Acre Daisy Cutter

$9.00

High Noon Mix

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Lagunitas Lil Sumpin Sumpin

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$8.00Out of stock

Miller Lite

$5.00

Moretti

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Pilsner Urquell

$7.00

Rekorderlig Pear Cider

$9.00

Rekorderlig Strawberry Lime Cider

$9.00

Rev Anti Hero

$8.00

Rev Fist City

$7.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$6.00

Solemn Oath Punk Rock

$10.00

Solemn Oath Snaggletooth Bandana

$10.00Out of stock

Stella Artois

$7.00

Two Brothers Domain Dupage

$9.00Out of stock

Two Brothers Prairie Path

$9.00

Coffee

Cappucino

$6.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Latte

$6.00Out of stock

Macchiato

$6.00

Regular Coffee

$4.00Out of stock

Herbaceous Oil Bottle

Our Homemade Herbaceous Oil is a perfect blend of Roasted garlic, fresh thyme, coriander seeds, lemon zest, and pepper corn mélange. Use it while cooking at home or as a garnish to compliment any dish!
Herbaceous Oil Bottle

Herbaceous Oil Bottle

$15.00

Our Homemade Herbaceous Oil is a perfect blend of Roasted garlic, fresh thyme, coriander seeds, lemon zest, and pepper corn mélange. Use it while cooking at home or as a garnish to compliment any dish!

Chili Oil

Our Homemade Chili Oil starts off as our Herbaceous Oil, then with a blend of Red pepper chili flakes, roasted garlic, and fresh thyme. the oil becomes a delicious compliment to any dish!
Fiamme Chili Oil

Fiamme Chili Oil

$15.00

Our Homemade Chili Oil starts off as our Herbaceous Oil, then with a blend of Red pepper chili flakes, roasted garlic, and fresh thyme. the oil becomes a delicious compliment to any dish!

2 For $25 (Chili Oil & Herbaceous)

2 for $25 Oils

2 for $25 Oils

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fiamme is well known for our Authentic Neopolitan & Detroit Style pizzas. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

19 Washington St, Naperville, IL 60540

Directions

