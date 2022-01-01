Restaurant header imageView gallery

ELDR

111 Grovewood Rd

Asheville, NC 28804

Snacks & Starters

Mother Focaccia

$8.00

cultured ramp butter

Chicken/Duck Liver Mousse

$16.00

strawberry/spruce Gelee, pickled beet stem, sumac crackers

Marinated Olives

$6.00

nasturtium pollen

Beef Tartare

$16.00

crispy sunchokes, green blueberry capers, egg yolk emulsion, danish rye

Crudo

$18.00

Extra Focaccia

$4.00

Fried Squid

$14.00

lemon, scallions, squid ink aioli

Muscle Escabeche

$15.00

Octopus

$18.00

Ruby Shrimp

$18.00

Duck Wings

$12.00

Extra Chippies

$2.00

Vegetables

Seasonal Salad

$12.00

experimental lettuces, honey mandarins, cucumber, ricotta salata, sun choke miso vinaigrette, sunflower seeds

Caesar

$12.00

Charred Brassicas

$14.00

Sweet Potato

$14.00

Seafood and Meat

Duck, Kohlrabi, sour cherry presserves, pea shoots, duck demi

1/2 Roasted Chicken

$30.00

Duck Breast

$38.00

ELDR Burger

$20.00

Yellowedge Grouper

$36.00

Scallops

$24.00

Beef Shank

$34.00

GROUPER SET

$20.00

Rabbit & Dumplings

$22.00

Pasta

Buttered Noodles

$10.00

Campanelle Aglio

$26.00

summer squash, sprouting cauliflower, agile E olio, grana padana

Pork Cheek Cannelloni

$24.00Out of stock

Radiatore Bolognese

$30.00

house bolognese, 24 month dry aged Parmesan, 12 mo aged parmesan

Squid Ink Bucatini

$32.00

clams, rye breadcrumb,

Frutti di Mar

$30.00

Lamb Cannalloni

$30.00Out of stock

Duck Cannalloni

$28.00Out of stock

Fresno Campanelle

$30.00Out of stock

Fresno Campanelle

$30.00

Dessert

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$12.00Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$12.00

Paw Paw Pie

$12.00

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Dolci Di Vanilla Cake

$6.50

Dolci Di Choc Cake

$6.50

Dolci Di Brownie

$6.50

Dolci Di Brownie/Ice Cream

$12.00

Ginger Bread Gluten Free

$10.00

Flourless Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Fig & Walnut Blondie

$12.00Out of stock

Kids

Simple Burger

$10.00

Simple Salad

$10.00

Butter Noodles

$10.00

extra

Butter xtra

$3.00

Flower arrangements for Sally's party

$65.00

Burgers/Sandwiches/Salads

Pork Schnitzel

$16.00

MIlk bun, kolrabi slaw, celeriac remoulade

ELDR Burger

$20.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Seasonal Salad

$12.00

experimental lettuces, honey mandarins, cucumber, ricotta salata, sun choke miso vinaigrette, sunflower seeds

Beet Smorrebrod

$15.00

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Dessert

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$12.00Out of stock

Paw Paw Pie

$12.00

Cheese Cake

$12.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee 12 oz

$2.75

Cold Brew 16 oz.

$3.75

Americano

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cortado

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Flat White

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Loose Tea

$4.50

Chai Latte

$5.00

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00

London Fog

$5.00

Eldr Fire Latte

$7.00

Vanilla Cinnamon Cappuccino

$6.00

Five Spice Latte

$7.00

Tea

Earl Grey

$4.50

Assam

$4.50

Chai

$4.50

Green

$4.50

Ginger Root

$4.50

Jas-i-mint

$4.50

Serenity inner peace

$4.50

Tummy Tea

$4.50

Awake

$4.50

Cold Spell

$4.50

White

$4.50

Mint

$4.50

NA Beverages

Pellegrino Bottles

$5.50+

Kombucha can

$4.00

Iced Tea (SWEET)

$2.50

Iced Tea (UNSWEET)

$2.50

Herbal Iced Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00+

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00+

Fonta Flora Sparkling water

$3.50

8oz milk

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Cola

$2.50

Diet Cola

$2.50

Cheerwine

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mocktail

$8.00+

Lemonde

$3.50

Refill

Garden&Grove Cocktail

$8.00

VIRGIN Bloody Mary

$8.00

ELDR baked goods

Earl Grey Coffee Cake

$4.00

scone

$4.00

Buns

$4.00

Cheddar roll

$4.00

Gluten & Dairy Free

Dolci Di Maria Muffin

$4.00

Dolci Di Maria gluten free, vegan muffin

Dolci Di Oat Bar

$4.50

gluten free, vegan

Dolci Di Cake

$5.50

Gluten free

Dolci Di GF Biscotti

$3.25

Dolci Di Ginger cake

$4.50

N/A Drinks

Fonta Flora Sparkling Water

$3.50

Chocolate Milk box

$3.00

Spindrift

$2.50

Buchi can

$4.00

Non-Alcoholic Beer

$4.50

Blue Moon Water

$3.50

Infruition-Agave Lime

$5.00

Infruition-Blood Orange

$5.00
Restaurant info

Day — Night casual dining, natural wine, craft cocktails and specialty coffee

Website

Location

111 Grovewood Rd, Asheville, NC 28804

Directions

