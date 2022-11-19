Ficklewood Ciderworks
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Long Beach’s first and only cidery – Ficklewood Ciderworks – was designed to take each guest on a voyage of wonder and inspiration, while reshaping cider expectations of Southern California. Ficklewood is honored to call Long Beach home and takes pride in being part of this community. In the spirit of this, nearly everything you see inside Ficklewood’s space has been touched, created or inspired by someone from Long Beach.
Location
720 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90802
