Ficklewood Ciderworks

720 E Broadway

Long Beach, CA 90802

CIDER

500ml Bottles

500ml Bottles

Enjoy Ficklewood Cider in 500ml counter-pressure filled bottles! A bottle and label as beautiful as the cider is delicious. Great as gifts, to cellar for up to 3 years, or enjoy today!

750ml Bottles

750ml Bottles

Enjoy Ficklewood Cider in 750ml counter-pressure filled bottles! A bottle and label as beautiful as the cider is delicious. Great as gifts, to cellar for up to 3 years, or enjoy today!

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Long Beach’s first and only cidery – Ficklewood Ciderworks – was designed to take each guest on a voyage of wonder and inspiration, while reshaping cider expectations of Southern California. Ficklewood is honored to call Long Beach home and takes pride in being part of this community. In the spirit of this, nearly everything you see inside Ficklewood’s space has been touched, created or inspired by someone from Long Beach.

720 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90802

