Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fiction Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

428 S. Dawson St

Raleigh, NC 27601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ Plate
Peanut Noodle Bowl
Chxn + Waffles

ENTREES

BBQ Plate

$18.00

House smoked and vinegar sauce dressed Eastern NC style BBQ mock pork coleslaw, mashed potatoes, sautéed seasonal vegetables and hush puppies (V/ NF)

Chxn + Waffles

$15.00

Marinated, herb seasoned, hand dredged and fried mock chicken with a Belgian waffle, lemonsalt dressed arugula, maple syrup and seasonal fruit (V/ NF)

Curry Bowl

$16.00

Seasonal vegetables and potatoes with a fragrant house-made yellow coconut curry at a spice level 1- 5, with a side of Carolina Gold rice. (V/ GF/ SF/ NF)

Fried Chxn Plate

$18.00

Mock chicken dredged, battered and deep fried, served with coleslaw, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables and hush puppies (V/ NF)

Nashville HOT Chxn Plate

$18.00

Grilled HOT mock chicken drumsticks, with coleslaw, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and hushpuppies (V/ NF/ GF*— Fryer is not GF)

Peanut Noodle Bowl

$17.00

Rice noodles, coconut-sesame sautéed seasonal vegetables and shiitake mushrooms, dressed in hoisin sauce and garnished with Sriracha peanuts, cilantro, limes and microgreens. (V/ GF)

Impossible Meatloaf

$19.50

Impossible beef combined with carrots, onions and peppers and topped with a tangy tomato glaze, served with sauteed green beans and a parsnip-turnip mash (V/ GF/ NF)

Tempeh Meatloaf

$19.50

Impossible beef or By The Brook tempeh, combined with carrots, onions and peppers and topped with a tangy tomato glaze, served with sauteed green beans and a parsnip-turnip mash (V/ GF/ NF/ SF)

Seasonal Risotto

$18.50

Carolina Gold rice risotto with carrots, lima beans, spinach, carrot-truffled cashew cream, hickory roasted squash and crispy shiitakes, garnished with a pea-shoot, vegan parmesan, candied pecan salad (V/ GF/ SF)

Tinga Tacos

$12.50

Three tinga style mock chicken tacos on grilled corn tortillas finished with salsa verde, slaw, radishes and pickled onions (V/ GF/ NF)

Farmer's Plate

$22.00

Roasted and seared eggplant steak finished with a red wine reduction, garlic green beans and truffle salt dusted hand cut local russet potato fries V, GF*, NF

SHARE PLATES & TABLE SIDES

Roasted seasonal root vegetables and crispy fried chickpeas served chilled with puffed brown rice, turmeric oat yogurt, fresh red onions, cilantro, mint and tamarind chutney (V/ NF/ SF/ *GF— Fryer is not designate GF)

Black Chick Peas

$8.00

Organic black chickpeas braised in a saffron vegetable broth, with cherry tomatoes, scallions and smoked salt (V/ GF/ NF/ SF)

Cast Iron Cornbread

$10.00

Cast-iron skillet baked Southern cornbread with vegan butter and a hickory maple drizzle. (V/ GF/ SF/ NF)

Fried Oyster Mushrooms

$12.50

Oyster mushrooms dredged in local cornmeal and fresh herbs, fried and served with lemon and your choice of vegan ranch or Old Bay vegan aioli. (V/ NF/ *GF— But the fryer is not designated GF)

Fried Vegan Pimento

$11.00

Vegan pimento cheese balls, deep fried and served with our sweet and sour pepper jelly (NF)

Lettuce Wraps

$11.00

Local lettuces with peanut-roasted tory, pickled vegetables, radishes, mint-cilantro chutney and sriracha peanuts (V/ GF)

Lions Mane Rangoons

$11.50

Crispy fried wontons filled with vegan cream cheese and lion’s mane mushrooms, served with sweet chili sauce. (V/ NF)

Mac + Chz

$13.50

Housemade vegan mornay in creamy macaroni, baked with a layer of shredded vegan mozzarella on top. (V/ NF) *GLUTEN FREE OPTION CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE

Smoked Onion Dip

$10.00

Delicately smoked onions mixed with vegan sour cream, served chilled with our salt + vinegar chips and a truffle oil drizzle (V/ NF/ *GF)

Smoked Rainbow Potatoes

$12.00

Smoked and crisped local baby potatoes with truffled malt salt and your choice of vegan ranch or Old Bay aioli. (V/ NF/ *GF— But fryer is not designated GF/ *SF— Without sauce)

Seasonal Highlighted Vegetable

$9.00

Sesame- coconut grilled bok choy finished with peanut chili crisp V, GF, SF

Vegan Charcuterie Board

$15.00

Vegan pepperoni, prosciutto, carpaccio, house-made vegan cheeses, pepperocini, pickled veggies, dijon mustard, pepper jelly, candied pecans and toasted crostini (V/ *GF with extra cheeses in place of meats, and with gf crackers in place of crostini)

Crab Cakes

$13.50

Three lump Lion's Mane and Hearts of Palm cakes, seasoned with Old Bay & lemon, served with remoulade (V, NF)

DESSERTS

Brownie Tart

$9.00

Videri Chocolate brownie tart with coconut-peanut butter-chocolate ice cream finished with our salted caramel (V, GF, SF)

Tres Leches

$7.00

Traditional Latin American yellow cake soaked in 3 vegan milks, with seasonal fruit and soy whipped topping (V/ NF)

Pumpkin Cheesecake with pretzel crust

$9.00

Pumpkin cheesecake with a pretzel crust finished with whipped cream and candied pecans (V, GF, NF *without pecan garnish)

SIDES

1 To Go Cutlery Set

$0.50

Baguette Side

$2.00

Basmati Rice Side

$2.00

BBQ "Pork" Side

$5.00

BBQ Sauce 2oz

Buffalo Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Chips Side

$1.50

Side of Malt Vinegar and Sea Salt housemade potato chips

Chxn Side— FRIED

$4.00

Chxn Side— GRILLED

$4.00

Chxn Side— NASHVILLE HOT

$4.00

Coleslaw 2 oz

$0.50

Coleslaw 4 oz

$1.00

Crackers GF Side

$1.00

Hoisin Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Maple Syrup Side 2oz

$1.00

Mashed Potato Side

$4.00

Old Bayaoili 2oz

$1.00

Ranch Side 2oz

$1.00

Seasonal Veg Side

$5.00

Soy Whip Side

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Tempeh Meatloaf- Side

$6.00

Impossible Beef Meatloaf

$38.00

Impossible beef, onions, carrots, and celery finished with a tangy tomato glaze. V, GF,NF

Tinga Side

$5.00

Tofu Side— FRIED

$4.00

Tofu Side— GRILLED

$4.00

Tofu Side— SEARED

$4.00

Vegan Pimento 2oz

$2.50

Vegan Pimento 4oz

$4.00

Waffle— Whole w/ Maple

$5.00

SOUP + SALAD

Locavore Salad Special

$13.50

Local arugula with apples, pears, red onions, and marinated dried cherries in balsamic vinaigrette with candied pecans and vegan goat cheese V, GF

Cup Soup

$5.00

Roasted local organic purple sweet potato finished with vegan cream and fried sage V, GF, NF, SF

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Roasted local organic purple sweet potato finished with vegan cream and fried sage V, GF, NF, SF

Bulk Items (3-5 Business Days)

1lb BBQ

$15.99

1 lb of our Eastern Style NC BBQ. This item requires at least three-five business days for production notice. Our staff will contact you to schedule a pick up day and time. Please specify if you would like the NC VINEGAR BBQ sauce mixed in or on the side. V, NF

Whole Chzcake Pre-Order

$50.00

Whole Lemon Vanilla (not pre-sliced) Chzcake with Oreo Crust. This item requires at least three-five business days for production notice. Our staff will contact you to schedule a pick up day and time. COMES WHOLE, NOT SLICED. With a winterberry coulis and fresh winterberries.

TAKE OUT PACKS OF BEER

Burial Surf Wax IPA 6 Pack

$18.00

Lynnwood Brewing Mosaic Pale Ale 16oz 4 Pack

$18.00

Foothills People's Porter 6 Pack

$15.00

Green Man Porter 6 Pack

$15.00

Fullsteam Iced Coffee Porter 6 Pack

$18.00

Carolina Brewery Copperline Amber Ale 6 Pack

$15.00

Aviator Devil's Tramping Ground Tripel 4 Pack

$16.00

Southern Pines Grapefruit Hefeweizen 6 Pack

$15.00

Burial Dry Hopped Pilsner 16oz 4 Pack

$18.00

Narragansett Lager 16oz 6 Pack

$12.00

Widmer Brother's Omission Pale Ale 6 Pack

$18.00

Appalachian Mountain Roots Cider 6 Pack

$16.00

Botanist & Barrel Farmhouse Dry Cider 4 Pack

$18.00

WINE

BTL RED Alois Lageder Schiava

$48.00Out of stock

BTL RED Carussin Completo Chilled Red Blend 1L

$50.00

BTL RED G.D. Vajra Langhe Rosso

$44.00Out of stock

BTL RED Sanctuary Vineyards Morton Red Blend

$45.00

BTL RED Santa Julia Tintillo Malbec Bonarda

$36.00

BTL RED Terre Di Corzano Chianti

$48.00

BTL RED Union Wine King's Ridge Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL ROSE Latue Tempranillo Rose

$44.00

100% Tempranillo from a Co-op in Spain. Darker with more weight than a Provence rose, this wine is a great winter rose. This is summer in a glass, watermelon, strawberries, peaches with a dry finish and medium acidity. Enjoy on it's own or with our Bao Buns, Salads, Chaat or Charcuterie board.

BTL WHITE Allan Scott Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

BTL WHITE Brown Estates House of Brown Chardonnay

$54.00

BTL WHITE Domaine Armand David Oaked Chenin Blanc

$48.00

BTL WHITE Sanctuary Vineyards Albarino

$45.00

CAN Appalachian Mountain Roots Cider

$5.00Out of stock

CAN Botanist & Barrel Farmhouse Cider

$10.00

BTL Botanist & Barrel Seasonal Varietal 375mL

$25.00

BTL SPARKLING Fleurasion Blanc De Blanc

$36.00

BTL SPARKLING Jansz Sparkling Rose

$50.00

BTL SPARKLING Paul Buisse Cremant de Loire Brut

$44.00

BEERS

BTL Foothills People's Porter

$5.00

BTL Green Man Porter

$5.00Out of stock

BTL Widmer Brother's Omission Pale Ale

$5.00

CAN Appalachian Mountain Roots Cider

$5.00Out of stock

CAN Aviator Devil's Tramping Ground Tripel

$5.50

CAN Birdsong Cranberry Cozy Sour 16oz

$7.00

CAN Burial Surf Wax IPA

$6.00

CAN C.B.C. Carolina Pale Ale

$5.00

CAN Carolina Brewery Copperline Amber

$5.00

CAN Fullsteam Humidity IPA

$6.00

CAN Fullsteam Iced Coffee Porter

$5.00

CAN Lynnwood Mosaic Pale Ale 16oz

$7.00

CAN Mother Earth Endless River Kolsch

$6.00Out of stock

CAN Narragansett Lager 16oz

$3.50

CAN Southern Pines Grapefruit Hefeweizen

$5.00

NA BEVERAGES

House Orange Soda

$4.00

House Spicy Ginger Soda

$4.00

House Root Beer

$4.00

House Pomegranate Soda

$4.00

Homemade Sage Juniper Tonic

$4.00

Butternut Ginger Shrub

$4.00

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Seagram's Ginger Ale

$2.00

Iced Black Tea 16oz

$2.50

Iced Sweet Tea 16oz

$2.50

Hot Numi Moroccan Mint Tea

$2.50

Hot Numi Breakfast Blend Tea

$2.50

Hot Numi Jasmine Green Tea

$2.50

Hot Numi Chamomile Tea

$2.50

Hot Numi Rooibos Chai Tea

$2.50

Counter Culture Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Counter Culture Coffee

$3.00

BTL San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.00Out of stock

Draft Buchi Ginger Cayenne Kombucha

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thoughtful prepared vegan cuisine from a 100% fully vegan kitchen

Website

Location

428 S. Dawson St, Raleigh, NC 27601

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Element Gastropub
orange star4.7 • 222
421 Fayetteville Street Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Poole'side Pies
orange star4.8 • 904
428 S McDowell St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Poole's Diner
orange starNo Reviews
426 South McDowell Street Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Sam Jones BBQ Raleigh
orange starNo Reviews
502 W. Lenoir Street Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Night Rider Delivery Menu
orange starNo Reviews
416 West South Street Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Alimentari At Left Bank - 500 E Davie St
orange star4.4 • 39
500 E Davie St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Raleigh

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Raleigh
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston