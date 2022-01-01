  • Home
  • /
  • Richland
  • /
  • Fiction Restaurant @ J. Bookwalter - 894 Tulip Ln
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fiction Restaurant @ J. Bookwalter 894 Tulip Ln

review star

No reviews yet

894 Tulip Ln

Richland, WA 99352

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Sweet Potato Hummus
Fried Cauliflower Teriyaki Wings

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$16.00

Five Applewood Smoked Bacon Wrapped Dates, Stuffed with Marcona Almond and Rosemary Chevre, Marcona Shavings, Cabernet Reduction

Avocado Fries

$16.00

Thick Cut Avocado Fries, Panko Breading, Deep-Fried, Served with Spicy Red Remoulade

Cast Iron Rainbow Carrots

$13.00Out of stock

Fried Cauliflower Teriyaki Wings

$14.00

Fried Cauliflower Tossed in House Teriyaki Sauce, Green Onions, Chile Oil

Sweet Potato Hummus

$14.00

Sweet Potato and Chickpea Hummus, Chile Oil, Sweet Potato Tortilla Chips, Parsley

Risotto Arancini

$16.00

Deep Fried Parmesan Risotto Bites, Stiffed with Chef's Artisan Cheese Blend, Saffron and Smoked Paprika Aioli, Sweet Peppers

Skirt Steak Tacos

$16.00

Skirt Steak, Poblano Pepper Crema, Chef's Salsa, Cabbage, Charred Lime, Corn and Flour Blend Tortilla

Bruschetta Of Moment

$14.00

Pizza

Herbivore Pizza

$16.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Provolone, Assotment of Chef's Seasonal Vegetables

Fennel Sausage Pizza

$17.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Provolone, Mushrooms, Pepperoncini, Fennel Sausage

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.00

Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Provolone, Mozzarella, Garden Tomatoes, Green Onions, Ranch Dressing

Drunken Pig and Fig

$17.00

Pizza of the Moment

$17.00

Ask Your Server for Today's Special

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Carnivore Pizza

$17.00

Soup/Salad

Soup of the Moment - Cup

$8.00

Ask Your Server for Today's Special

House Salad

$10.00

Spring Mix, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Candied Pecans, Rosemary Chevre Cheese, Cranberry and Mixed Nut Biscotti

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp Gem Romaine, Pancetta Crumbles, Fresh Grated Parmesan, Creamy Caesar Dressing, Rye Croutons

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Burgers

Wagyu Gold Double Cheeseburger

$22.00

Two 100% Wagyu Gold Beef Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Chopped Romaine, Sliced Tomato, House Pickles, Red Onion, House Burger Sauce, Pain De Mie Bun

Dessert

Cheesecake

$10.00

Ask Your Server for Today's Special

Cobbler

$10.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Extras

Bread Loaf

$5.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Extra Side Sauce

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual Fine Dining restaurant on site with our World-Class Winery, serving seasonally inspired dishes from local growers in a New-American Cuisine.

Location

894 Tulip Ln, Richland, WA 99352

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kabob House - Richland
orange starNo Reviews
2762 Duportail St Richland, WA 99352
View restaurantnext
Hops n Drops - Richland
orange star4.7 • 168
2675 Queensgate Dr. Richland, WA 99352
View restaurantnext
The Endive Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
4001 Kennedy Rd West Richland, WA 99353
View restaurantnext
Flight Tap & Table
orange starNo Reviews
502 Swift Boulevard Richland, WA 99352
View restaurantnext
Teahaus Richland
orange starNo Reviews
530 swift blvd Richland, WA 99352
View restaurantnext
The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge - Uptown Richland
orange star4.4 • 1,397
1314 Jadwin Ave Richland, WA 99354
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richland

The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge - Uptown Richland
orange star4.4 • 1,397
1314 Jadwin Ave Richland, WA 99354
View restaurantnext
Bruchi's - Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
orange star4.2 • 443
1402 Jadwin Ave Richland, WA 99354
View restaurantnext
Kagen Coffee & Crepes - 270 Williams Blvd
orange star4.8 • 431
270 Williams Blvd Richland, WA 99354
View restaurantnext
Dovetail Joint Restaurant - Uptown Plaza
orange star4.7 • 310
1368 Jadwin Ave Richland, WA 99354
View restaurantnext
Hops n Drops - Richland
orange star4.7 • 168
2675 Queensgate Dr. Richland, WA 99352
View restaurantnext
Wine Social
orange star4.9 • 30
702 The Parkway Suite B Richland, WA 99352
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richland
Kennewick
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Pasco
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Pendleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Ellensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Wenatchee
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston