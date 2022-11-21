Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fiddle and Fork 2610 Lee St.

2610 Lee Street

Greenville, TX 75401

Order Again

Popular Items

All-American Burger
Chicken & Waffles
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Little Plates

Yogurt

$7.00

yogurt with fresh fruit and berries

Toasted Bagel

$5.00

Bagel with Cream Cheese

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.00

Handmade Biscuits & Poblano Gravy

Side of Bacon

$5.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon

Side of Sausage

$5.00

Hill Country Sausage Patties

Pecan Sticky Bun

$4.50

Pecan Sticky Bun

Toasted Sourdough

$3.00

Toasted Sourdough

Grits

$4.00

Ella and Alex plate

$11.00

Muffin

$3.00

Single Pancake

$4.00

Single waffle

$4.00

Breakfast

The Stonewall

$13.00

The American

$12.00

Avocado & Tomato Toast

$13.00

Huevos Rancheros

$12.50

Breakfast Sliders

$12.00

Omletes Your Way

$12.00

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

Corned Beef Hash

$13.00

Bananas Foster French Toast

$14.00

Early bird special

$8.00

Salads

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

The Bounty

$11.00

The Cheese Plate

$13.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Sides

Texas Pinto Beans

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Sweet Potato Pudding

$5.50

Southern Green Beans

$5.00

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Cabbage with Bacon

$4.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Okra Stew

$5.50

Hushpuppies

$4.50

Avocado

$2.50

Side of eggs (2)

$4.00

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

French Fries

$4.00

Side of gravy

$2.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Cup of fruit

$4.00

Jam- large container

$6.00

Dressing

$1.00

Sandwiches

All-American Burger

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Fried Bologna Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Texas BLT

$10.50

Uptown Forum

$12.00

Apricot Chicken Salad

$11.50

The Veggie Sandwich

$11.00

Lunch

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

BBQ Shrimp

$17.00

Catfish

$15.00

Brisket

$16.00

Salmon

$18.00

Roasted Chicken

$15.00

Birria Tacos

$12.00

Perloo

$14.00

Kids

Kid Buttermilk Pancake

$9.00

Kid American Breakfast

$9.00

Kid French Toast Sticks

$9.00

Kid grilled cheese

$9.00

Kid Chicken

$9.00

Desserts

Brownie sundae

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$7.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$7.00

Hummingbird Cake

$7.00

Chocolate cake

$8.00

Icecream

$5.00

Lunch Specials

Texas Red Chili

$12.00

Lunch special Shep pie

$13.00

Breakfast Specials

Fiddle Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

BEC bagel special

$10.50

Bfast special French toast

$13.00

Bfast special baked apple pancakes

$13.00

Scrapple

$12.00

Non-Alcoholic

Real Sugar Soda Classic Cane Cola

$2.50

Real Sugar Soda Diet Classic Cola

$2.50

Real Sugar Soda Spritz

$2.50

Real Sugar Soda Vintage Root Beer

$2.50

Real Sugar Soda Mandarina

$2.50

Real Sugar Soda Lemonade

$2.50

Real Sugar Soda Dr Doctor

$2.50

Real Sugar Soda Cherry Lime

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Water

Tea Sweet

$2.50

Tea Unsweet

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2610 Lee Street, Greenville, TX 75401

Directions

Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
