Fiddler's Bar and Grill
1 Mayapple Dr
Carlisle, PA 17015
Popular Items
Appetizer
Blackened Tuna
Blackened Sushi grade tuna seared medium rare and garnished with pickled ginger. Served with wasabi soy or wasabi aioli.
Calamari
Fresh calamari cut and breaded in house.
Cheese Quesadilla
Smoked Gouda, cheddar and caramelized onions grilled in our flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
House made flatbread topped with crispy chicken tenders, ranch, bacon and cheddar cheese
Chicken Tenders
Crispy chicken tenders fried to perfection
Coconut Shrimp
Crab Flatbread
House made flatbread topped with alfredo sauce, lump crab meat, fire roasted peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese
French Fries
Large Onion Rings
Mayapple Fries
Mayapple Nachos
Topped with queso blanco, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and jalapenos. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with house made marinara sauce
Pear and Goat Cheese Flatbread
House made flatbread topped with pears, bacon jam, goat cheese, caramelized onions and a balsamice glaze
Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Delicious fried eggrolls stuffed with beef, onions and cheese. Served with a side of horseradish aioli.
Pot Stickers
Oriental noodles wrapped around tender ginger pork
Small Onion Rings
Spring Rolls
Crispy oriental pastry filled with vegetables. Served with a side of sweet chili sauce.
Wings
Jumbo bone-in or boneless wings. Served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing and celery
Soup
Salad
Asian Salad
Fresh spring mix topped with mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, wonton strips and sesame seeds
Beet Salad
Caesar Salad
Fresh crispy romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese and toasted croutons.
Chesapeake Salad
Cobb Salad
Iceburg lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, diced onions, crumbled bacon and hard boiled egg.
Greek Salad
Mixed greens topped with feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives and onions.
House Salad
Pittsburgh Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and french fries.
Seared Scallop Salad
Fresh sea scallops seared to pefrection over a bed of fresh spring mix and topped with cucumbers, toasted almonds and sesame seeds.
Side Salad
Burger
Chicken Mayapple Burger
Chicken Santa Fe Burger
Chicken Sweet Bacon Burger
Classic Burger
Either angus beef or grilled chicken breast and your choice of cheese.
Classic Chicken Burger
Mayapple Burger
Sauteed mushrooms, bacon and cheddar cheese
Santa Fe Burger
Topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese and frizzled onions
Sweet Bacon Burger
Caramelized onions, bacon jam, bacon and topped with goat cheese.
Sandwiches
Blackened Swordfish Sandwich
Fresh blackened swordfish topped with spinach, tomato and Asian slaw. Served on a home made bun.
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
Crab Cake Sandwich
Our famous crab cakes are made from scratch with jumbo lump meat broiled to perfection. Served on a homemade bun.
Filet Mignon Sandwich
5oz filet grilled to your liking on a toasted homemade bun
Gyro
Sliced lamb and beef with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki. Served on a warm pita bread.
Haddock Sandwich
Freshly beer battered and served on a toasted bun
Havarti and Ham Sandwich
Served on a pretzel roll and topped with spinach and dijonnaise
Mayapple Grilled Cheese
Grilled ham and havarti, sauteed spinach and tomatoes on Texas toast
Meatball Sub
Meatballs smothered in our house made marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled with onions and topped with your choice of cheese
Pasta
Chicken Parmesan
Hand breaded and topped with marinara sauce provolone cheese. Served over spaghetti.
Crab and Shrimp Tortellini
Fresh shrimp and jumbo lump crab tossed with tri colored trtellini and our house made creamy alfredo sauce
Fettuccine Chicken Alfredo
Lobster Ravioli
Stuffed cheese ravioli tossed with fresh lobster meat and a delicious brandy cream sauce.
Penne Mediterranean
Penne pasta tossed with olive oil, kalamata olives, sundried tomatoes, red onion, peppers, spinach, artichokes and topped with feta cheese
Seafood Alfredo
Shrimp, lobster, jumbo lump crab, scallops and fettuccine tossed with alfredo sauce
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Our famous meatballs tossed with spaghetti and marinara sauce
Entrees
Cajun Salmon
Blackened fresh salmon fillet topped with mandarin oranges and a creamy sweet chili sauce
Chicken Chesapeake
Grilled chicken topped with our signature crab cake mix and finished with our house made mornay sauce
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed chicken topped with mushrooms in a creamy marsala sauce
Chicken Piccata
Chicken cutlets sauteed in a lemon butter sauce topped with arichoke hearts, capers and olives
Crusted Tuna
Ginger encrusted tuna that is seared medium rare and drizzled with ponzu and honey wasabi aioli sauces
Double Crab Cakes
House made broiled crab cakes made with jumbo lump crab meat
Filet Mignon
Chargrilled to your desired temperature
Fish-N-Chips
Served with French Fries and cole slaw
Full Rack Ribs
Grilled Salmon
Fresh salmon fillet chargrilled to perfection
Haddock Dinner
Half Rack Ribs
Half rack baby back ribs slow roasted in our oven
King Prime Rib
Mediterranean Swordfish
Fresh chargrilled swordfish topped with kalamata olives, sundried tomatoes, red onions, peppers, spinach, artichoke hearts and feta cheese
New York Strip
Chargrilled to your desired temperature
Pandoras Box
Puffed pastry stuffed with lobster, shrimp, scallops and jumbo lump crab meat in our sweet lobster suace
Petite Filet Mignon
Chargrilled to your desired temperature
Prime Rib
Queen Prime Rib
Slow roasted and hand carved to order
Ribeye
Chargrilled to your desired temperature
Single Crab Cake
House made broiled crab cakes made with jumbo lump crab meat
Desserts
Kids Meals
Side Sauces
Alfredo
Au Jus
Bacon Jam
BBQ
Cajun
Garlic Parm
Honey BBQ
Honey Mustard
Honey Wasabi
Horseradish Aoili
Hot
Lobster Sauce
Marinara
Marsala
Mayapple
Mild
Mornay Sauce
Old Bay
Ponzu
Rose Sauce
Side Of Ginger
Sweet Chili
Tziki Sauce
Wasabi Ball
Wasabi Soy
Wing Dust
Xtra Dressing
Xtra Sauce
Solo Sides
Beer
Miller Lite
Coors Light
Amstel Light
Blue Moon
Dos Equis
Heineken
Labatt Blue
Miller 64
Redds Apple
Woodchuck Cider
Angry Orchard
Bud Light
Bud Light LIme
Budweiser
Corona
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Michelob Ultra
Michelob Ultra Gold
Odouls
Becks NA
Omission
RedBridge
Yuengling Lager
Troegs Perpetual
Great Lakes Edmund
Franziskaner
Jack Daniels Down Home Punch
Miller Lite Aluminum
Coors LIght Aluminum
Michelob Ultra Aluminum
Bud Light Aluminum
Budweiser Aluminum
Stella
6 Pack Miller Lite
6 Pack Coors Light
6 Pack Amstel Light
6 Pack Blue Moon
6 Pack Dos Equis
6 Pack Heineken
6 PackLabatt Blue
6 Pack Miller 64
6 Pack Redds Apple
6 Pack Woodchuck Cider
6 Pack Angry Orchard
6 Pack Bud Light
6 Pack Bud Light LIme
6 Pack Budweiser
6 Pack Corona
6 Pack Corona Light
6 Pack Corona Premier
6 Pack Michelob Ultra
6 Pack Michelob Ultra Gold
6 Pack Odouls
6 Pack Becks NA
6 Pack Omission
6 Pack RedBridge
6 Pack Yuengling Lager
6 PckTroegs Perpetual
6 Pck Great Lakes Edmund
6 Pack Franziskaner
6 Pack Jack Daniels Down Home Punch
6 Pack Miller Lite Aluminum
6 Pack Coors LIght Aluminum
6 Pack Michelob Ultra Aluminum
6 Pack Bud Light Aluminum
6 Pack Budweiser Aluminum
6 Pack Stella
Bucket Corona
Bucket Corona Light
Bucket Corona Premier
Bucket Miller LIte
Bucket Coors LIght
White Claw Raspberry
White Claw Tangerine
White Claw Grapefruit
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Mango
White Claw Pineapple
White Claw Lime
White Claw Lemon
White Claw Black Berry
Bud Light Seltzers Cherry
Bud Light Seltzers Strawberry
Bud Light Seltzers Lemon Lime
Bud Light Seltzers Mango
Goose Island IPA
Evil Genius I love Lamp
New Belgium 1985 IPA
New Belgium Summer Bliss
Twisted Tea
Angry Orchard Peach Mango
6 Pack White Claw
6 Pack Bud Light Seltzers
6 Pack Goose Island
6 Pack Evil Genius
6 Pack Twisted Tea
6 Pack Angry Orchard
Yuengling Flight Can
NA Beverages
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
C4
Cherry Diet Pepsi
Cherry Pepsi
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Coffee
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Mt. Dew
Bottle Water
Pepsi
Raspberry Tea
Red Bull
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Sierra Mist
Strawberry Lemonade
Tonic
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1 Mayapple Dr, Carlisle, PA 17015