Fiddler's Bar and Grill

1 Mayapple Dr

Carlisle, PA 17015

Popular Items

Wings
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
Cobb Salad

Appetizer

Blackened Tuna

$12.00

Blackened Sushi grade tuna seared medium rare and garnished with pickled ginger. Served with wasabi soy or wasabi aioli.

Calamari

$14.00

Fresh calamari cut and breaded in house.

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Smoked Gouda, cheddar and caramelized onions grilled in our flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$12.00

House made flatbread topped with crispy chicken tenders, ranch, bacon and cheddar cheese

Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Crispy chicken tenders fried to perfection

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Crab Flatbread

$16.00

House made flatbread topped with alfredo sauce, lump crab meat, fire roasted peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese

French Fries

Large Onion Rings

$9.50

Mayapple Fries

$11.50

Mayapple Nachos

$9.00

Topped with queso blanco, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and jalapenos. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Served with house made marinara sauce

Pear and Goat Cheese Flatbread

$13.00

House made flatbread topped with pears, bacon jam, goat cheese, caramelized onions and a balsamice glaze

Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$12.00

Delicious fried eggrolls stuffed with beef, onions and cheese. Served with a side of horseradish aioli.

Pot Stickers

$10.50

Oriental noodles wrapped around tender ginger pork

Small Onion Rings

$6.00

Spring Rolls

$9.50

Crispy oriental pastry filled with vegetables. Served with a side of sweet chili sauce.

Wings

$15.50

Jumbo bone-in or boneless wings. Served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing and celery

Soup

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Sweet caramelized onions in a rich beef broth with toasted croutons and baked cheese

Mayapple Chili

House made daily with seasoned ground beef, red and black beans.

Seafood Soup Du Jour

Soup Du Jour

Salad

Asian Salad

$11.00

Fresh spring mix topped with mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, wonton strips and sesame seeds

Beet Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Fresh crispy romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese and toasted croutons.

Chesapeake Salad

$18.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Iceburg lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, diced onions, crumbled bacon and hard boiled egg.

Greek Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens topped with feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives and onions.

House Salad

$11.00

Pittsburgh Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and french fries.

Seared Scallop Salad

$19.00

Fresh sea scallops seared to pefrection over a bed of fresh spring mix and topped with cucumbers, toasted almonds and sesame seeds.

Side Salad

$5.00

Burger

Chicken Mayapple Burger

$13.50

Chicken Santa Fe Burger

$13.50

Chicken Sweet Bacon Burger

$14.50

Classic Burger

$12.00

Either angus beef or grilled chicken breast and your choice of cheese.

Classic Chicken Burger

$12.00

Mayapple Burger

$13.50

Sauteed mushrooms, bacon and cheddar cheese

Santa Fe Burger

$13.50

Topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese and frizzled onions

Sweet Bacon Burger

$14.50

Caramelized onions, bacon jam, bacon and topped with goat cheese.

Sandwiches

Blackened Swordfish Sandwich

$16.00

Fresh blackened swordfish topped with spinach, tomato and Asian slaw. Served on a home made bun.

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.00

Our famous crab cakes are made from scratch with jumbo lump meat broiled to perfection. Served on a homemade bun.

Filet Mignon Sandwich

$22.00

5oz filet grilled to your liking on a toasted homemade bun

Gyro

$11.00

Sliced lamb and beef with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki. Served on a warm pita bread.

Haddock Sandwich

$13.00

Freshly beer battered and served on a toasted bun

Havarti and Ham Sandwich

$11.00

Served on a pretzel roll and topped with spinach and dijonnaise

Mayapple Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Grilled ham and havarti, sauteed spinach and tomatoes on Texas toast

Meatball Sub

$10.50

Meatballs smothered in our house made marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Grilled with onions and topped with your choice of cheese

Pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Hand breaded and topped with marinara sauce provolone cheese. Served over spaghetti.

Crab and Shrimp Tortellini

$28.00

Fresh shrimp and jumbo lump crab tossed with tri colored trtellini and our house made creamy alfredo sauce

Fettuccine Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

Lobster Ravioli

$25.00

Stuffed cheese ravioli tossed with fresh lobster meat and a delicious brandy cream sauce.

Penne Mediterranean

$20.00

Penne pasta tossed with olive oil, kalamata olives, sundried tomatoes, red onion, peppers, spinach, artichokes and topped with feta cheese

Seafood Alfredo

$30.00

Shrimp, lobster, jumbo lump crab, scallops and fettuccine tossed with alfredo sauce

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$18.00

Our famous meatballs tossed with spaghetti and marinara sauce

Entrees

Cajun Salmon

$27.00

Blackened fresh salmon fillet topped with mandarin oranges and a creamy sweet chili sauce

Chicken Chesapeake

$27.00

Grilled chicken topped with our signature crab cake mix and finished with our house made mornay sauce

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Sauteed chicken topped with mushrooms in a creamy marsala sauce

Chicken Piccata

$23.00

Chicken cutlets sauteed in a lemon butter sauce topped with arichoke hearts, capers and olives

Crusted Tuna

$26.00

Ginger encrusted tuna that is seared medium rare and drizzled with ponzu and honey wasabi aioli sauces

Double Crab Cakes

$33.00

House made broiled crab cakes made with jumbo lump crab meat

Filet Mignon

$35.00

Chargrilled to your desired temperature

Fish-N-Chips

$19.00

Served with French Fries and cole slaw

Full Rack Ribs

$30.00

Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Fresh salmon fillet chargrilled to perfection

Haddock Dinner

$21.00

Half Rack Ribs

$21.00

Half rack baby back ribs slow roasted in our oven

King Prime Rib

$32.00Out of stock

Mediterranean Swordfish

$27.00

Fresh chargrilled swordfish topped with kalamata olives, sundried tomatoes, red onions, peppers, spinach, artichoke hearts and feta cheese

New York Strip

$31.00

Chargrilled to your desired temperature

Pandoras Box

$29.00

Puffed pastry stuffed with lobster, shrimp, scallops and jumbo lump crab meat in our sweet lobster suace

Petite Filet Mignon

$30.00

Chargrilled to your desired temperature

Prime Rib

$31.00

Queen Prime Rib

$29.00Out of stock

Slow roasted and hand carved to order

Ribeye

$31.00

Chargrilled to your desired temperature

Single Crab Cake

$23.00

House made broiled crab cakes made with jumbo lump crab meat

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Cake Plate Fee

$1.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Cheesecake Baklava

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$6.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Smores Sundae

$11.00

Kids Meals

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$8.99

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$8.99

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.99

Kids Grill Cheese & Fries

$8.99

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.99

Side Sauces

Alfredo

$2.50

Au Jus

$0.50

Bacon Jam

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Cajun

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Honey BBQ

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Honey Wasabi

$0.50

Horseradish Aoili

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Lobster Sauce

$3.00

Marinara

$0.50

Marsala

$2.50

Mayapple

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Mornay Sauce

$2.00

Old Bay

$0.50

Ponzu

$0.50

Rose Sauce

$2.00

Side Of Ginger

$0.75

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Tziki Sauce

$0.50

Wasabi Ball

$0.50

Wasabi Soy

$0.50

Wing Dust

$0.50

Xtra Dressing

$0.50

Xtra Sauce

$0.50

Solo Sides

Applessauce

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Chips

$1.50

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Mashed Potato

$3.00

Mushrooms

$2.00

Pasta Marinara

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Sauteed Onions

$2.00

Side Ceasar

$4.00

Side Greek

$6.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$1.50

VOD

$3.00

Beer

Miller Lite

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Amstel Light

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Dos Equis

$4.00

Heineken

$5.00

Labatt Blue

$4.00

Miller 64

$3.50

Redds Apple

$4.50

Woodchuck Cider

$4.50

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Bud Light LIme

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Gold

$3.50

Odouls

$3.50

Becks NA

$3.50

Omission

$4.50

RedBridge

$4.50

Yuengling Lager

$3.50

Troegs Perpetual

$6.00

Great Lakes Edmund

$6.00

Franziskaner

$6.50

Jack Daniels Down Home Punch

$5.50

Miller Lite Aluminum

$4.00

Coors LIght Aluminum

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Aluminum

$4.00

Bud Light Aluminum

$4.00

Budweiser Aluminum

$4.00

Stella

$5.50

6 Pack Miller Lite

$12.50

6 Pack Coors Light

$12.50

6 Pack Amstel Light

$14.00

6 Pack Blue Moon

$16.00

6 Pack Dos Equis

$16.00

6 Pack Heineken

$16.00

6 PackLabatt Blue

$16.00

6 Pack Miller 64

$12.50

6 Pack Redds Apple

$15.00

6 Pack Woodchuck Cider

$15.00

6 Pack Angry Orchard

$15.00

6 Pack Bud Light

$12.50

6 Pack Bud Light LIme

$12.50

6 Pack Budweiser

$12.50

6 Pack Corona

$16.00

6 Pack Corona Light

$16.00

6 Pack Corona Premier

$16.00

6 Pack Michelob Ultra

$12.50

6 Pack Michelob Ultra Gold

$12.50

6 Pack Odouls

$12.50

6 Pack Becks NA

$12.50

6 Pack Omission

$15.00

6 Pack RedBridge

$15.00

6 Pack Yuengling Lager

$12.50

6 PckTroegs Perpetual

$16.00

6 Pck Great Lakes Edmund

$16.00

6 Pack Franziskaner

$16.00

6 Pack Jack Daniels Down Home Punch

$15.00

6 Pack Miller Lite Aluminum

$20.00

6 Pack Coors LIght Aluminum

$20.00

6 Pack Michelob Ultra Aluminum

$20.00

6 Pack Bud Light Aluminum

$20.00

6 Pack Budweiser Aluminum

$20.00

6 Pack Stella

$16.00

Bucket Corona

$16.00

Bucket Corona Light

$16.00

Bucket Corona Premier

$16.00

Bucket Miller LIte

$13.00

Bucket Coors LIght

$13.00

White Claw Raspberry

$4.75

White Claw Tangerine

$4.75

White Claw Grapefruit

$4.75

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.75

White Claw Mango

$4.75

White Claw Pineapple

$4.75

White Claw Lime

$4.75

White Claw Lemon

$4.75

White Claw Black Berry

$4.75

Bud Light Seltzers Cherry

$4.75

Bud Light Seltzers Strawberry

$4.75

Bud Light Seltzers Lemon Lime

$4.75

Bud Light Seltzers Mango

$4.75

Goose Island IPA

$5.00

Evil Genius I love Lamp

$5.00

New Belgium 1985 IPA

$5.00

New Belgium Summer Bliss

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Angry Orchard Peach Mango

$5.00

6 Pack White Claw

$15.00

6 Pack Bud Light Seltzers

$15.00

6 Pack Goose Island

$16.00

6 Pack Evil Genius

$16.00

6 Pack Twisted Tea

$15.00

6 Pack Angry Orchard

$15.00

Yuengling Flight Can

$4.00

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

C4

$4.50

Cherry Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Cherry Pepsi

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$4.25

Club Soda

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Milk

$4.25

Mt. Dew

$3.25

Bottle Water

$2.00

Pepsi

$3.25

Raspberry Tea

$3.25

Red Bull

$4.50

Root Beer

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Tonic

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1 Mayapple Dr, Carlisle, PA 17015

Directions

