Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Fiddlesticks Bar & Grill

788 Reviews

$

10815 W Jewell Ave

Lakewood, CO 80232

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Crispy buffalo tossed chicken with lettuce, diced tomato and shredded cheese

Fried Pickles

$12.00

House battered dill pickles fried to perfection with ranch or spicy ranch

Build Your Own

$12.00

Top your burger or chicken with everything you like


WINGS

5 Wings

$7.00

10 Wings

$14.00

15 Wings

$20.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

5 Boneless

$7.00

10 Boneless

$14.00

15 Boneless

$20.00

Starters

Bacon Cheese Fries

$14.00

Waffle fries topped with bacon and cheese served with ranch or spicy ranch on the side

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$12.00

House made served with ranch or spicy ranch

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Chips & Guacamole

$11.00

With a side of salsa

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Egg Rolls

$12.00

Fried Cheese Sticks

$12.00

Served with your choice of ranch or marinara

Fried Pickles

$12.00

House battered dill pickles fried to perfection with ranch or spicy ranch

Green Chili Cheese Fries

$14.00

Waffle fries topped with our house made green chili and cheese with sour cream on the side

Half Nachos

$10.00

A mountain of freshly made tortilla chips layered with refried beans, fresh shredded jack and cheddar, topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Guacamole, salsa, sour cream, and jalapeños on the side Add ground beef, chicken, or pulled pork for $3/Add steak for $5

Mac Bites

$12.00

Crispy cheddar and Romano Mac and cheese bites served with our house made bacon jam

Nachos

$13.00

A mountain of freshly made tortilla chips layered with refried beans, fresh shredded jack and cheddar, topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Guacamole, salsa, sour cream, and jalapeños on the side Add ground beef, chicken, or pulled pork for $3/Add steak for $5

Potato Skins

$12.00

Fresh cut potatoes topped with bacon, jack and cheddar served with ranch or spicy ranch

Quesadillas

$10.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with diced green chilis, shredded jack and cheddar. Served with salsa and sour cream Add guacamole, taco beef, chicken, or pulled pork for $2/Add steak for $5

Sticks Dip

$12.00

Our secret recipe. A seven-layer dip mixed into a delicious quest blend and taco beef, served with a basket of chips

Burgers & Chicken

Bacon and Cheese

$15.00

Savory Bacon and Cheddar

Build Your Own

$12.00

Top your burger or chicken with everything you like

Gimme The Mike

$15.00

Jalapeno Cream Cheese, and Bacon

Guacamole Bacon

$15.50

Bacon, pepper jack, and guacamole

Mushroom And Swiss

$14.00

Just as it sounds, add bacon for an extra crunch!

Patty Melt

$13.00

6 oz. burger smothered in cheese and onions

Plain Jane

$12.00

It's all in the name, Plain Jane

Santa Fe

$14.00

Diced Green Chili's and Jack Cheese

Slopper

$15.00

Smothered in green chili and shredded cheese, lettuce,tomato and onion

Southwest Sandwich

$15.50

Bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ, and 2 onion rings

Sandwiches

Blt

$14.00

5 slices of our thick cut bacon, sliced tomatoes, leaf lettuce and mayo on grilled oat nut. Add guacamole for $2

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Spicy buffalo, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato with ranch or blue cheese

Cajun Chicken Philly

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, onion, peppers dusted in Cajun seasoning and topped with Jack cheese

Deli Style

$15.00

Your choice of meat and cheese and bread, with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

French Dip

$14.00

We cook and slice our fresh and juicy roast beef in house, served on a French roll with au jus

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Cheddar and jack cheese melted just right on jalapeño cheddar bread Add bacon, turkey, ham, or pulled pork for $3

Hot Ham And Cheese

$15.00

KC Turkey

$14.00

Nashville Hot Chicken

$15.00

Hot and sweet double breaded chicken breast, topped with slaw and pickle chips

OG Philly

$15.50

Fresh and juicy roast beef with grilled onion and nacho cheese

Philly Style

$15.50

Fresh and juicy roast beef with grilled onion and peppers topped with jack cheese

Rancher

$15.50

Reuben

$15.00

Delicious thinly sliced corned beef cooked in house, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and our special sauced on marbled rye

Rocky Mountain Way

$15.50

Fresh and juicy roast beef topped with jalapeños and pepper jack

Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Tender 6 oz. New York Strip cooked to temp on a French roll with garlic aioli, lettuce, and tomato

Swiss Style

$15.50Out of stock

Fresh and juicy roast beef topped with mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Triple Decker Club

$14.00

Ham, smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar and jack cheese with mayo, lettuce, and tomato on oat nut bread

Turkey Bomb

$14.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Crispy buffalo tossed chicken with lettuce, diced tomato and shredded cheese

Southwest Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken with Cajun seasoning, corn, black beans, diced onion, tomatoes, and tortilla strips

Di's Burger Wrap

$14.00

Chopped romaine, diced pickle, diced jalapeno, red onion, shredded cheese, chopped up 6oz burger and 1000 island dressing

Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, with bacon, Parmesan cheese, and homemade croutons

Asian Wrap

$15.00

Crispy chicken, Napa cabbage, chives, carrots, Daikon radish, sprouts and sesame dressing

Di's Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Chopped romaine, diced dill pickle, diced jalapeños, diced red onion, shredded cheese, chicken and 1000 island dressing

Chef Wrap

$14.00

Ham, turkey, Swiss and cheddar cheese, house lettuce blend and hard boiled egg

Garden Wrap

$10.00

House lettuce blend, diced tomato and onion, shredded cheese, carrots, celery, and house made croutons Add steak, grilled or crispy chicken for $5

Nashville Hot Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Salads

Asian Salad

$15.00

Crispy chicken, Napa cabbage, chives, carrots, Daikon radish, sprouts, and sesame dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Your choice of Buffalo tossed chicken tenders or grilled chicken breast with lettuce, diced tomato, and shredded cheese, choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with bacon, Parmesan cheese and house made croutons Add chicken or steak for $5

Chef Salad

$14.00

Ham, turkey, Swiss and cheddar cheese, house lettuce blend and hard boiled egg

Di's Burger Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine, diced dill pickle, diced jalapeño, diced red onion, shredded cheese, chopped burger, and 1000 island dressing

Di's Chicken Salad

$15.00

Chopped romaine, diced dill pickle, diced jalapeño, diced red onion, shredded cheese, chopped chicken, and 1000 island dressing

Garden Salad

$10.00

House lettuce blend, diced tomato and onion, shredded cheese, carrots, celery, and house made croutons Add steak, grilled or crispy chicken for $5

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Southwest Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken with a sprinkle of Cajun seasoning, topped with corn, black beans, diced onion, tomato, and tortilla strips, choice of dressing

South Of Border

Bean, Rice Cheese Burrito

$12.00

Beef Burritos

$14.00

Big beef burrito served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and chips. Diced onion and tomato and lettuce on the side. Add salsa or sour cream for $1/Guacamole for $2

Breakfast Burritos

$12.00

Served with chips, lettuce, tomato, and onion, your choice of meat and smothered in our house made green chili. Bacon, sausage, ham, or refried beans All meat for $3 more

Carnitas Street Tacos

$11.00Out of stock

DI's Chimi

$15.50

Chicken breast and jalapeño cream cheese on top of our homemade green chili with Spanish rice, refried beans, and chips

Di's Steak Chimi

$17.50

Green Chili Bowl

$10.00

Made in house, best in town

Green Chili Cup

$5.00

Made in house, best in town

Green Chili Pint

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$15.00

Grilled, well seasoned chicken served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and chips. Diced onion and tomato and lettuce on the side. Add salsa or sour cream for $1/Guacamole for $2

Hard Shell Three Tacos

$12.00

Soft Shell Two Tacos

$12.00

Steak Burrito

$15.00

Three Chili Rellenos

$13.00

Smothered in our house made green chili and served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and tortilla chips

Entrees

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$20.00

Gourmet Macaroni & Cheese

$16.00

Our creamy four cheese blend served over penne pasta and topped with fresh Parmesan cheese. Served with side salad and bread. Add as much as you like!

Grilled Chicken Dinner 1 Breast

$15.00

Juicy red bird chicken breast served with your choice of sauce: BBQ, spicy garlic, lemon pepper, or teriyaki

Grilled Chicken Dinner 2 Breasts

$20.00

Two juicy red bird chicken breasts served with your choice of sauce: BBQ, spicy garlic, lemon pepper, or teriyaki

New York Strip Dinner

$24.00

Cooked to order with your choice of two sides

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$7.00

Homemade Brownie

$5.00

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Breast

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Steak

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:30 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:30 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10815 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood, CO 80232

Directions

Gallery
Fiddlesticks Bar & Grill image
Fiddlesticks Bar & Grill image
Fiddlesticks Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

TJ's Sports Bar - Lakewood, CO
orange starNo Reviews
7893 W Jewell Ave Lakewood, CO 80232
View restaurantnext
The Cow An Eatery - 316 BEAR CREEK AVENUE
orange starNo Reviews
316 BEAR CREEK AVENUE MORRISON, CO 80465
View restaurantnext
The Fort - 19192 Highway 8
orange starNo Reviews
19192 Highway 8 Morrison, CO 80465
View restaurantnext
The Fort restaurant Food Truck "TATANKA"
orange starNo Reviews
19192 Highway 8 Morrison, CO 80465
View restaurantnext
Lake House Kitchen + Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
8026 W. BOWLES Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext
Barbed Wire Reef @ Edgewater Public Market - 5505 W 20th Ave Suite 122
orange starNo Reviews
5505 W 20th Ave Suite 122 Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lakewood

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lakewood
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (88 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston