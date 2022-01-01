Main picView gallery

Fidel & Co Downtown

No reviews yet

610 President Clinton Avenue

Suite 104

Little Rock, AR 72201

Coffee

Cafecito Cup

Cafecito Cup

$2.50

Batch brew coffee made from house-roasted beans.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00

Fidel & Co house batch brew topped with your choice of steam milk.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Flash-brewed iced coffee made from our house-roasted coffee blend.

Nitro Coffee

Nitro Coffee

$4.50+

Nitrogen-infused iced coffee made from single origin coffee beans. This method gives black iced coffee a smooth, creamy texture without any added cream. We recommend drinking it black!

Coffee Soda

$6.00
Coffee To Go (96 oz Carafe)

Coffee To Go (96 oz Carafe)

$20.00

To Go Carafe with cups, sugar, stevia, and creamer. Serves 8-12 people.

Espresso

Americano

$3.00+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

Want a little more espresso taste in your steamed milk drink? The cappuccino is right for you.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.50

One or two shots of espresso with steamed milk to make this packed 4 oz punch.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.50

A double shot of your choice of house or single origin espresso.

Latte

Latte

$5.00+

Carefully crafted latte made however you prefer it. Iced or hot, we proudly serve it straight or with our house-made syrups or local honey.

Open Air

Boxed Juice

Boxed Juice

$2.00
Coke from Mexico

Coke from Mexico

$3.50
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Richard's Rainwater Sparkling

Richard's Rainwater Sparkling

$3.00
Vita Coco

Vita Coco

$2.50
Waterloo Sparkling

Waterloo Sparkling

$2.00

Waterloo Sparkling Water

Tea

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00

Dona Chai with your choice of milk, served iced or hot.

Kombucha

Kombucha

$5.00

Proudly featuring Teaberry kombucha, made here in Little Rock.

London Fog

London Fog

$5.00

Savoy Earl Grey tea served with vanilla syrup and milk, served iced or hot.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Spirit Kodemari Matcha served with vanilla syrup and your choice of milk, served iced or hot.

My Name is Earl Grey

My Name is Earl Grey

$4.00

House-made carbonated Earl Grey tea with a touch of rose water and lemon.

Starsky & Husk (Cascara Drink)

Starsky & Husk (Cascara Drink)

$4.00

Tea made from cascara (the dried husk of the coffee bean): slightly carbonated and sweetened with cardamom syrup.

Tea

Tea

$4.00

Proudly serving ethically and sustainably sourced teas from Spirit Tea.

All Day

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.00Out of stock

A generous layer of fresh-mashed avocados, served with tahini on our sour dough, and topped with za'atar spice mix and pickled carrots.

Açai Bowl

Açai Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Açaí Bowl topped with house-made granola, bananas, hemp seeds, peanut butter, and local honey. Seasonal fruit is offered when available.

Bagel & Lox Plate

Bagel & Lox Plate

$10.00Out of stock

Option of Sesame, Sea Salt, or White Cheddar bagel, served with smoked salmon, cucumbers, red onions, mixed greens, sliced tomatoes, capers, and cream cheese

Banana Toast

Banana Toast

$8.00Out of stock

House-made pain de mie bread topped with banana, crème fraîche, toasted pecans, and local honey.

Chia Seed Pudding

Chia Seed Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

House-made chia pudding topped with jam or apple butter and granola.

Ricotta Toast

Ricotta Toast

$10.00Out of stock

House-made ricotta, Barnhill Orchards Peaches, and salmoriglio sauce on sourdough.

Yogurt & Granola

Yogurt & Granola

$5.00Out of stock

House-made yogurt with Fidel & Co granola and local honey. Seasonal fruit offered when available.

Pastries

Bagel

Bagel

$3.50

House-made cheddar, sesame, and sea salt bagels.

Biscuit

Biscuit

$3.00Out of stock

Buttermilk biscuit options: butter, apple butter or jam, or honey.

Brownie

Brownie

$3.00

Gluten-free

Cake

Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Slice of cake. Ask barista about the featured cake.

Cardamom Coffee Cake

Cardamom Coffee Cake

$4.00Out of stock
Cookie

Cookie

$3.00

Fresh-baked cookies. The chocolate chip and corn cookie are fan favorites.

Granola (House-made)

Granola (House-made)

$8.00Out of stock

8 oz

Ham & Cheese Puff

$5.00Out of stock
Hand Pie

Hand Pie

$6.00Out of stock
Honey Almond Bostock

Honey Almond Bostock

$3.50Out of stock
Monkey Bread

Monkey Bread

$4.00Out of stock
Morning Glory Muffin

Morning Glory Muffin

$4.00Out of stock
Pie (Slice)

Pie (Slice)

$4.50Out of stock

Ask about our featured pie slice.

Salvy Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Salvadorian pound cake, also known as

Sausage Roll

Sausage Roll

$8.00Out of stock
Scone

Scone

$5.00

Shortbread

$2.50Out of stock

Coffee

Alotepec Espresso

$18.00+
Cafecito Blend

Cafecito Blend

$17.00+
El Salvador Santa Rosa (Honey Process)

El Salvador Santa Rosa (Honey Process)

$22.00+

El Salvador Santa Rosa (Natural Process)

$26.00+

Market

Eggs (Dozen)

Eggs (Dozen)

$6.00

Humanely treated, cage-free eggs from Gum Thickett Farm in Sylvania, AR.

Granola (House-made)

Granola (House-made)

$8.00Out of stock

8 oz

Local Honey Guenther Apiary (22 oz)

Local Honey Guenther Apiary (22 oz)

$10.50

Markham & Fitz Chocolate

$8.00

Oat Milk

$5.00
Spirit Tea Retail Box

Spirit Tea Retail Box

$13.00

Spirit Tea boxed products, ethically sourced from around the world.

Dona Retail Tea

Cream Cheese (8 oz)

$6.00

Branded

Fidel & Co Becher Mug

$15.00

Fidel & Co Beer Can Glass

$12.00

Fidel & Co Hat

$20.00

Fidel & Co MiiR Mug

$29.95

Fidel & Co Military Mug

$12.00

Fidel & Co Stem Glass

$10.00

Miir Straw Lid

$10.00

Brewing

Fellow Atmos Vacuum Canister

$32.00

Fellow Ode Grinder

$299.00

Fellow Prismo

$25.00

Fellow Mighty Small Glass Carafe

$27.50

V60 Filters

$12.00

Kalita Server

$35.00

Kalita Wave 185 Filters

$20.00

Kalita Brewer

$30.00

Open Air

Boxed Juice

Boxed Juice

$2.00
Coke from Mexico

Coke from Mexico

$3.50
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Richard's Rainwater Sparkling

Richard's Rainwater Sparkling

$3.00
Vita Coco

Vita Coco

$2.50
Waterloo Sparkling

Waterloo Sparkling

$2.00

Waterloo Sparkling Water

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

610 President Clinton Avenue, Suite 104, Little Rock, AR 72201

