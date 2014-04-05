Fidens Brewing Company
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fidens in Latin means, bold, confidence, and courage. Like so many enthusiastic beer seekers, the creators of Fidens found themselves traveling all over to discover new beers and exciting breweries. As their love of craft beer and the brewing process grew they started on a small rig in the garage. Over time they brought their talents together and established the Fidens Brand at the end of 2019. The idea was simple, to open a small brewery locally where they would offer a quality product like those in their travels.
Location
897 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207
Gallery
