Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries
Fido
1,854 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:45 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:45 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:45 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:45 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:45 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Darn good coffee + all day breakfast + lunch
Location
1812 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ruby Sunshine - Nashville_Hillsboro Village
4.1 • 755
1800 21st Avenue South Nashville, TN 37212
View restaurant
Elliston Place Soda Shop - Midtown/Vanderbilt
3.8 • 453
2105 Elliston Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant
Barista Parlor - Hillsboro Village - Hillsboro Village
No Reviews
1817 21st Ave S Nashville, TN 37212
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Nashville
Ruby Sunshine - Nashville_Hillsboro Village
4.1 • 755
1800 21st Avenue South Nashville, TN 37212
View restaurant