Fido imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries

Fido

1,854 Reviews

$$

1812 21st Ave S

Nashville, TN 37212

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
McFido
Chicken Sando

Breakfast

Meat & Three

$13.00

Fido Scramble

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Scramble

$14.00

Pete's Breakfast

$13.00

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

McFido

$7.00

Just a Bagel

$3.50

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$13.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.00

Oatmeal Of The Day

$5.50

Sandwiches

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

Chicken Sando

$13.00

BrieLT

$14.00

Fido Burger

$15.00

Salads

Summer Beet Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Niçoise (Nee-Swaz)

$13.00

Veg Wedge Salad

$14.00

Entrees

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$16.00

Crema Rafano

$13.00Out of stock

Sides

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Potatoes

$4.00

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Local Sausage

$5.00

Side Veggie Sausage

$6.00

Single Egg

$1.00

Single Pancake

$3.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Extras

Side Aioli

$0.50

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$10.00

Side Grilled Steak

$9.00

Side Of Ranch

$0.75

Side Of Cream Cheese

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Honey

$0.50

Side Horsey

$0.50

Side Maple Syrup

$0.25

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Spinach

$1.00

Side Sliced Tomato

$1.00

Side Peanut Butter

$0.50

Side Almond Butter

$0.75

Side Pico

$0.50

Side Toast

$3.00

Olive Oil

$0.50

Side Tortillas (2)

$1.50

Black Bean Patty

$3.00

Side Onion

$1.00

Side Feta

$0.50

Side Olives

$0.50

Side Balsamic

$0.50

Kid's Menu

Lil Stack

$6.00

Big Kid Breakfast

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:45 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:45 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:45 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Darn good coffee + all day breakfast + lunch

Location

1812 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212

Directions

Gallery
Fido image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ruby Sunshine - Nashville_Hillsboro Village
orange star4.1 • 755
1800 21st Avenue South Nashville, TN 37212
View restaurantnext
Elliston Place Soda Shop - Midtown/Vanderbilt
orange star3.8 • 453
2105 Elliston Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Fainting Goat Cafe
orange star5.0 • 1
300 20th Ave N Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Bongo Belmont
orange starNo Reviews
2007 Belmont Blvd Nashville, TN 37212
View restaurantnext
Barista Parlor - Hillsboro Village - Hillsboro Village
orange starNo Reviews
1817 21st Ave S Nashville, TN 37212
View restaurantnext
Tin Cup Coffee - Gulch - 1201 Demonbreun Street
orange starNo Reviews
1201 Demonbreun St. Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Nashville

Ruby Sunshine - Nashville_Hillsboro Village
orange star4.1 • 755
1800 21st Avenue South Nashville, TN 37212
View restaurantnext
Brown's Diner - Brown's Diner
orange star4.0 • 242
2102 blair blvd Nashville, TN 37212
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Hillsboro Village
orange star4.5 • 221
1819 21st Ave S Nashville, TN 37212
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Sobro
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
The Nations
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Green Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Music Row
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)
South Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Lockeland Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
The Gulch
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston