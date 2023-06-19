Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Field Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

303 East Main St

West field, IN 46074

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Wings

Wings

$9.00+

choice of house buffalo, bbq, or dry rub served with our parm ranch

Field Greens Salad

$6.00+

mixed greens, shaved parmesan, pickled onion, toasted bread crumbs, parmesan ranch vinaigrette

Black N Bleu

$15.00

FOOD MENU

Starters

Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$9.00

soft pretzel made with Backroads Amber Lager, served with beer cheese, beer mustard. VEG/CV

Wings

Wings

$9.00+

choice of house buffalo, bbq, or dry rub served with our parm ranch

Loaded Fries

$13.00

parmesan ranch, beer cheese, bacon, green onion

Onion Dip

$8.00

served with crispy house potato chips

Flat Bread

$16.00Out of stock

Broccoli Toast

$10.00

Pimento Dip

$10.00Out of stock

Soup & Salad

Field Greens Salad

$6.00+

mixed greens, shaved parmesan, pickled onion, toasted bread crumbs, parmesan ranch vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

romaine, pea, radish, parmesan, garlic crouton, caesar vinaigrette

Gem Salad

$9.00+

ramp green goddess, roasted tomato, red onion, bacon, ricotta salata, sunflower seed

Chicken Soup

$5.00+Out of stock

Strawberry Salad

$8.00+

Sandwiches

Field Burger

$14.00

fischer farm beef patty, white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, field sauce, amelia's bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

marinated chicken breast, lettuce, pickle, honey mustard, chipotle mayo, butterkase cheese, amelia’s bun

Veggie Burger

$13.00

house veggie burger, feta, arugula, tomato ramp jam, roasted garlic aioli, amelia’s bun

Black N Bleu

$15.00

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Ham N Cheese Melt

$14.00

Entrees

fresh pasta, tomato sauce, bread crumb

1/2 Chicken

$23.00

semi-boneless 1/2 chicken, honey harissa glaze, roasted brussels, carrot, herb rice

Salmon Entree

$22.00

faroe island salmon, roasted potato, asparagus, dill creme fraiche, fried caper, lemon

Pork Chop

$22.00

parmesan polenta, grilled broccolini, roasted grape, 8yr balsamic

Ricotta Gnocchi

$21.00

house made dumplings, peas wild mushroom ragu, tarragon, asparagus

Seafood Pasta

$25.00

Power Bowl

$18.00

Ravioli

$21.00Out of stock

Sides

Brussels

$9.00

crispy brussels, house bacon, maple gastrique

Fries

$8.00

hand cut fries, parmesan, fresh herbs, parm ranch

Mac & Cheese

$6.00+

fresh pasta, cheese sauce

Sweet Tooth

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

vanilla bean icecream 4oz scoop

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

espresso chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream

Blueberry Corn Cake

$8.00

sweet mascarpone, lemon, thyme

Rice Pudding

$7.00

Kids

Kid's Grilled Cheese w/ fruit cup

$10.00

Kid's Cheeseburger w/ fruit cup

$10.00

Kid's Hot Dog w/ fruit cup

$10.00

Fruit cup

$3.50

DRAFT BEER

Growlers (64oz)

Growler 64oz

Crowlers (19.2oz)

Shift Change IPA (C)

$7.00

Night Game Dunkel (C)

$6.00

Reunion Citrus IPA(C)

$8.00

Camshaft Hazy IPA (C)

$8.00

Short Game (C)

$8.00

Hazel Nut Brown (C)

$8.00

Black Friday (C)

$8.00

Self-Centered (C)

$8.00

Backroads (C)

$8.00

Checkered Past (C)

$9.00

Our Lightest Beer (C)

$7.00

Field Trip (C)

$9.00

Dopple Dribble (C)

$9.00

Wheelhouse Hefe (C)

$8.00

ONLINE 1/6 BBL KEGS

All keg purchases require 48 hours notice and are subject to change based on availability. Please call the store to confirm. We can provide means of service (party pump)
1/6 BBL Our Lightest Beer Pilsner

1/6 BBL Our Lightest Beer Pilsner

$90.00

All keg purchases require 48 hours notice and are subject to change based on availability. Please call the store to confirm. We can provide means of service (party pump)

1/6 BBL Night Game Dunkel Lager

1/6 BBL Night Game Dunkel Lager

$90.00

All keg purchases require 48 hours notice and are subject to change based on availability. Please call the store to confirm. We can provide means of service (party pump)

1/6 BBL REUNION Citrus IPA

$110.00

All keg purchases require 48 hours notice and are subject to change based on availability. Please call the store to confirm. We can provide means of service (party pump)

CANS

Flagship Cans

Carry out 4 Pack of our Flagship beers 4 - 12oz cans

OLB 4 pack

$8.99

Shift Change 4 pack

$8.99

Night Game 4 pack

$8.99

Reunion 4 pack

$9.99

Checkered Past 4pk

$9.99

Camshaft 4pk

$9.99

Backroads 4pk

$8.99

DoppelDribble 4pk

$8.99

Hazel Nut Brown 4pk

$8.99

Checkered Past 4pk

$9.99

Dill Pickle 4 Pack

$11.99

12 Stouts of Christmas

$9.99

Premium Mix 4 Pack

$10.99

Mystery Stout Four Pack

$8.00

Case 24pk Cans

Past-Time BTL

$15.00

BA Rye Sour

$15.00Out of stock

Mystery Stout Single Can

$2.00

Reunion Single Can

$5.50

Shift Change Single Can

$5.00

Pilsner Single Can

$4.00

Night Game Single Can

$4.00

Camshaft Single Can

$5.50

Dopplebock Single Can

$5.50

Backroads Single Can

$4.00

Hazel Single Can

$4.50

Dill Pickle Single Can

$5.50

Self Centered 4-Pack

$9.99

Self Centered Single Can

$4.00

Non Field Cans

(GF) IPA Ghostfish

$7.00

Untitled Art - West Coast IPA

$6.00

Dry Cider

$7.00

Raspberry Lemon Cider

$7.00

Autumn Tide Cider

$7.00

UAF Seltzer Naval Orange Yuzu

$7.50Out of stock

MERCHANDISE

T-Shirts (R)

Burgandy Field Shirt

Burgandy Field Shirt

$17.00

Light Green Field T-Shirt

$17.00

Baseball 3/4 Length Purple

$22.00

Baseball 3/4 Length Blue

$22.00

Grateful T-Shirt

$17.00

Men's Field Logo Flannel Shirt

$45.00

Women's Field Logo Flannel Shirt

$40.00

Hoodies (R)

12 Stouts Hoodie

$29.50

Slate Blue Field Crewneck

$35.00

Hunter Green and Yellow Field Hoodie

$45.00

Olive Hoodie

$45.00

Olive Employee Hoodie

$32.00

Grey Hoodie

$48.00

Grey Employee Hoodie

$34.00

Hats/Beenies (R)

Green Hat

Green Hat

$20.00

Green Patch Beenie

$22.00

Employee Green Patch Beanie

$16.00

Glassware (R)

Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$5.00

Jerseys (R)

Women's Road Bike Jersey

Women's Road Bike Jersey

$80.00
Men's Road Bike Jersey

Men's Road Bike Jersey

$80.00

Simple Goodness Syrup

Simply Goodness Syrup

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Field Brewing gift cards are the perfect holiday gift!

Website

Location

303 East Main St, West field, IN 46074

Directions

Gallery
Field Brewing image
Field Brewing image
Field Brewing image
Field Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fork + Ale House
orange starNo Reviews
350 Veterans Way Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurantnext
Primeval Brewing
orange star5.0 • 19
960 Logan St #100 Noblesville, IN 46060
View restaurantnext
Upland Carmel
orange starNo Reviews
820 East 116th Street Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurantnext
Upland College Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4842 North College Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46205
View restaurantnext
29 South Main Street - Taxman Fortville
orange starNo Reviews
29 South Main Street Fortville, IN 46040
View restaurantnext
Metazoa Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
140 S. College Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in West field

Greek's Pizzeria of Westfield
orange star4.3 • 253
231 Park St Westfield, IN 46074
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West field
Noblesville
review star
Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Indianapolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston