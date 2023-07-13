FOOD

Fries Small

$5.00

Fries Gigantic

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

with fries and honey mustard can be tossed in any wing sauce

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.00

with marinara

PORK WINGS

$16.50

RAGIN CAJUN

$17.50

BIG TIME "CAPPA"

$17.50

BIG SLIM

$17.50

GRILLED BOLOGNA & EGG

$17.50

#9 STEVE'S CHEESESTEAK

$17.50

DOUBLE DEANO

$17.50

CLUB LIFE

$17.50

NASHVEGAS SANDWICH

$17.50

BUFFALO GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.50

CLASSIC BURGER

$17.50

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$22.00

SLOPPY BURGER

$18.00

DONUT BURGER

$19.00

HOT HONEY BBQ BURGER

$18.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$17.50

ITALIAN STALLION WRAP

$17.50

CHEESEBURGER WRAP

$17.50

NASHVEGAS WRAP

$17.50

BREAKFAST WRAP

$17.50

VEGETABLE GARDEN WRAP

$14.00

#9 STEVE'S CHEESESTEAK WRAP

$17.50

Extra Sauce

MONTUCKY MONDAYS

MONTUCKY

$3.00

JAMESON

$6.00

RUMPLE

$6.00