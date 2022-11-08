Sandwiches
Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Field of Greens - Clematis
801 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Please confirm you are ordering from the correct location. We will no longer be able to CANCEL or CHANGE orders once they are placed. This is an effort to continue to reduce our packaging and waste. We do not provide refunds for choosing the wrong location.
Location
412 Clematis St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Gallery
