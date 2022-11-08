Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad
Juice & Smoothies

Field of Greens - Clematis

801 Reviews

$$

412 Clematis St

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
CYO SALAD
FULL OF LIFE SALAD

CREATE YOUR OWN SALAD

Choose up to 2 bases, 6 toppings + 1 dressing included
CYO SALAD

CYO SALAD

$8.50

Choose up to 2 bases, 6 toppings + 1 dressing included

SALADS - ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED
ASIAN QUINOA SALAD

ASIAN QUINOA SALAD

$10.50

Organic Quinoa, Kale, Avocado, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Red And Green Pepper, Sprouts, Edamame, Roasted Cashews Ginger Soy Dressing ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$10.50

Baby Field Greens, Romaine, Bbq Chicken, Corn Salsa, Black Beans, Tomato, Jack Cheddar, Crushed Tortilla Chips, Bbq Ranch ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$7.95

Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$10.50

Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

CLASSIC COBB SALAD

CLASSIC COBB SALAD

$10.50

Romaine, Turkey, Egg, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Gorgonzola, Balsamic Vinaigrette ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

FULL OF LIFE SALAD

FULL OF LIFE SALAD

$10.50

Arugula, Spinach, Roasted Chicken, Quinoa, Craisins, Almonds, Cherry Tomato, Mint, Feta, Lemon & Olive Oil, Basil Honey ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$10.50

Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Cucumber, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomato, Feta, Greek Dressing ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

HIPPY GREENS SALAD

HIPPY GREENS SALAD

$10.50

Baby Field Greens, Roasted Chicken, Organic Quinoa, Goat Cheese, Strawberries, Blueberries, Almonds, Granola, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Honey Drizzle ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

KALE 2 CAESAR SALAD

KALE 2 CAESAR SALAD

$10.50

Kale, Roasted Chicken, Homemade Croutons, Roasted Almonds, Craisins, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

MARKET SALAD

MARKET SALAD

$10.50

Arugula, Roasted Beets, Roasted Butternut Squash, Granny Smith Apple, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Honey Drizzle, Citrus Vinaigrette ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

PEAR ME UP SALAD

PEAR ME UP SALAD

$10.50

Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Pear, Candied Walnuts, Gorgonzola, Balsamic Vinaigrette ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

SANDWICHES/WRAPS

AVOCADO GRILLED CHEESE AND TOMATO SOUP

AVOCADO GRILLED CHEESE AND TOMATO SOUP

$10.50

Cheddar, Swiss, Avocado, Country White Bread, Cup Of Creamy Tomato With Basil Oil Drizzle

CAESAR WRAP

CAESAR WRAP

$9.95

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar, Spinach Wrap

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$10.50

Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Croutons, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar, Spinach Wrap

COUNTRY TURKEY CLUB

COUNTRY TURKEY CLUB

$10.50

Sliced Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Cranberry Jam, Mayo, Toasted Multigrain Bread

FALAFEL WRAP

FALAFEL WRAP

$10.50

Falafel, Mediterranean Salsa, Hummus, Tahini Sauce, Pickled Cabbage, Pickles, Romaine, Whole Wheat Wrap

GRILLED SOUTHWEST WRAP

GRILLED SOUTHWEST WRAP

$10.50

Roasted Chicken,Corn Salsa, Black Beans, Red And Green Peppers, Jalapeno, Jack Cheddar, Bbq Ranch, Whole Wheat Wrap

HALF SANDWICH AND SOUP

HALF SANDWICH AND SOUP

$10.50

Choice Of Any Sandwich (Wraps Not Included) And Cup Of Soup

HAMPTON

$10.50

Sliced Turkey, Brie, Granny Smith Apple, Arugula, Fig Jam, Pressed Hot On Multi Grain Bread

PESTO CHICKEN

PESTO CHICKEN

$10.50

Pesto Chicken, Crispy Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula, Lemon Garlic Aioli, Pressed Hot On French Baguette

THE JUNO BEACH

$10.50

Roasted Turkey, Romaine, Guacamole, Swiss Cheese, Sprouts, Tomato Cucumber on a Baguette

TUNA

TUNA

$10.50

Tuna Salad, Swiss, Romaine, Tomato, French Baguette

TUSCAN

TUSCAN

$10.50

Sliced Turkey, Fresh Mozzarella, Sundried Tomato, Hummus, Baby Field Greens, House Balsamic, Whole Wheat Wrap

SOUPS

VEGAN CHILI

VEGAN CHILI

VEGAN SPLIT PEA

VEGAN SPLIT PEA

CREAMY TOMATO

CREAMY TOMATO

CHICKEN NOODLE

CHICKEN NOODLE

Out of stock

COLD PRESSED JUICES

IMMUE BOOSTER 12OZ

IMMUE BOOSTER 12OZ

$6.95

Orange, Grapefruit, Lemon, Ginger

QUENCHER 12OZ

QUENCHER 12OZ

$6.95

Watermelon, Mint

F.O.G. 12OZ

F.O.G. 12OZ

$6.95

Spinach, Kale, Cucumber, Apple, Celery, Lemon, Ginger

DEFENDER 3OZ

DEFENDER 3OZ

$3.95

Turmeric, Lemon, Ginger, Black Pepper

GINGER 1OZ

GINGER 1OZ

$2.95
GINGER 2OZ

GINGER 2OZ

$4.95
METABOLIC BOMB

METABOLIC BOMB

$5.95

Lemon, Celery, Granny Smith Apple, Ginger, Cayenne Pepper

ACAI BOWLS

REEF ROAD

REEF ROAD

$9.50

Strawberry, Banana, Kiwi, Pineapple, Local Granola, Sambazon Organic Acai, Organic Coconut, Honey Drizzle

LIL REEF ROAD

LIL REEF ROAD

$6.95

Strawberry, Banana, Kiwi, Pineapple, Local Granola, Sambazon Organic Acai, Organic Coconut, Honey Drizzle

FLAG BOWL

FLAG BOWL

$9.50

Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Local Granola, Sambazon Organic Acai, Organic Coconut, Honey Drizzle

LIL FLAG BOWL

LIL FLAG BOWL

$6.95

Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Local Granola, Sambazon Organic Acai, Organic Coconut, Honey Drizzle

ROOT TRAIL

ROOT TRAIL

$10.50

Strawberry, Banana, Nutella, Almond Butter, Local Granola, Sambazon Organic Acai, Organic Coconut, Honey Drizzle

LIL ROOT TRAIL

LIL ROOT TRAIL

$7.95

Strawberry, Banana, Nutella, Almond Butter, Local Granola, Sambazon Organic Acai, Organic Coconut, Honey Drizzle

PLANT BASED SMOOTHIES (V GF)

DR. SMOOTH

DR. SMOOTH

$7.50

Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Ginger, Turmeric, Almond Milk

GREEN GODDESS

GREEN GODDESS

$7.50

Spinach, Kale, Pineapple, Banana, Medjool Dates, Almond Milk

PINK BANANA

PINK BANANA

$7.50

Strawberry, Banana, Apple Juice

SUNSHINE

SUNSHINE

$7.50

Mango, Pineapple, Fresh-Squeezed Oj

PLANT BASED PROTEIN SHAKES (V GF)

ALMOND BROTHERS

ALMOND BROTHERS

$8.50

Strawberry, Blueberry, Medjool Dates, Homemade Almond Butter, Vanilla Protein,Almond Milk

JAVA THE NUT

JAVA THE NUT

$8.50

Banana,Almond Butter,Medjool Dates,Flax,Cocao Nibs,Cold Brew,Chocolate Protein,Almond Milk

MATCHA NEEDED

MATCHA NEEDED

$8.50

Kale, Banana, Dates, Organic Matcha, Flax, Homemade Almond Butter, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Vanilla Almond Milk

POST WORK-OUT

POST WORK-OUT

$8.50

Strawberry, Banana, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Flax, Almond Milk

THE PUMP

THE PUMP

$8.50

Banana, Peanut Butter, Vegan Chocolate Protein, Maca, Almond Milk

SPIN MY APPLE

SPIN MY APPLE

$8.50

Spinach, Kale, Apple, Pineapple, Dates, Flax seeds, Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein

VEGAN OPTIONS

VEGAN TOFU SCRAMBLE

VEGAN TOFU SCRAMBLE

$7.50

Organic Tofu, Peppers, Onion, Turmeric, Curry Powder, Coriander, Cumin, Sea Salt | Multigrain Toast

VEGAN BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE

VEGAN BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE

$4.95

Multigrain Bagel With Vegan Cream Cheese

VEGAN ASIAN QUINOA SALAD

VEGAN ASIAN QUINOA SALAD

$10.50

Organic Quinoa, Kale, Avocado, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Red And Green Pepper, Sprouts, Edamame, Roasted Cashews Ginger Soy Dressing

VEGAN AVOCADO GRILLED CHEESE AND CHILI

VEGAN AVOCADO GRILLED CHEESE AND CHILI

$10.50

Vegan Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Country White Bread | Served With A Cup Of Vegan Chili

VEGAN FULL OF LIFE

VEGAN FULL OF LIFE

$10.50

Arugula, Spinach, Avocado, Organic Quinoa, Craisins, Almonds, Cherry Tomatoes, Mint, Fresh-Squeezed Lemon Juice, Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, Basil Honey

VEGAN GREEK SALAD

VEGAN GREEK SALAD

$10.50

Romaine, Avocado, Hummus, Cucumber, Garbanzo Beans, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Greek Dressing

VEGAN HABIBI BOWL

VEGAN HABIBI BOWL

$10.50

Baby Field Greens, Falafel, Organic Hummus, Mediterranean Salsa, Pickled Cabbage, Mediterranean Pickles, Tahini Sauce

VEGAN FALAFEL WRAP

VEGAN FALAFEL WRAP

$10.50

Falafel, Organic Hummus, Mediterranean Salsa, Pickled Cabbage, Mediterranean Pickles, Romaine, Tahini Sauce | Whole Wheat Wrap

VEGAN HUMMUS WRAP

VEGAN HUMMUS WRAP

$10.50
VEGAN FLAG BOWL

VEGAN FLAG BOWL

$9.50
VEGAN LIL FLAG

VEGAN LIL FLAG

$6.95
VEGAN REEF ROAD

VEGAN REEF ROAD

$9.50
VEGAN LIL REEF

VEGAN LIL REEF

$6.95
VEGAN SPLIT PEA

VEGAN SPLIT PEA

VEGAN CHILI

VEGAN CHILI

DESSERTS

BALLERS (V GF)

BALLERS (V GF)

$5.50

Rolled Oats, Almond Butter, Coconut, Pumpkin Seeds, Raisins, Apples, Chocolate Chips, Flaxseed, Chia Seed, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Stevia, Agave, Sea Salt

BFO COOKIE (V GF)

BFO COOKIE (V GF)

$3.75

Cacao, Almond Milk, Vegan Butter, Vanilla Extract, Brown Sugar, Flour, Salt

BIRTHDAY CAKE (V)

BIRTHDAY CAKE (V)

$5.50

Flour, Cane Sugar, Brown Sugar, Cashew Milk, Canola Oil, Vegan Butter, Confection Sugar, Egg Replacer, Vanilla, Naturally Dyed Sprinkles, Baking Soda, Baking Powder, Sea Salt

CARROT CAKE (V)

CARROT CAKE (V)

$5.50

Carrots, Flour, Cane Sugar, Pecans, Raisins, Vegan Cream Cheese, Cashew Milk, Confectioner Sugar, Canola Oil, Egg Replacer, Vanilla, Baking Soda, Cinnamon, Sea Salt

CHOCOLATE CAKE (V)

CHOCOLATE CAKE (V)

$5.50

Flour, Cane Sugar, Cashew Milk, Canola Oil, Cocoa Powder, Vegan Butter, Confectioners Sugar, Egg Replacer, Vanilla, Dark Chocolate, Baking Soda, Baking Powder, Sea Salt

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES (PACK OF 2)

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES (PACK OF 2)

$3.25

Homemade And Delicious

MUFFIN

MUFFIN

$3.50
NICE KRISPY TREAT (V GF)

NICE KRISPY TREAT (V GF)

$3.50Out of stock

ORGANIC BROWN RICE CRISPS, VEGAN MARSHMALLOWS, VEGAN BUTTER, CHOCOLATE CHIPS, NATURALLY DYED RAINBOW SPRINKLES, COCONUT OIL VANILLA, SEA SALT

PUMPKIN CAKE (V)

PUMPKIN CAKE (V)

$5.50

Vegan Pumpkin Cake with Cinnamon Buttercream Frosting and Pumpkin Seeds

Wildflower Muffin (GF)

$5.50

BEVERAGES

CALIFA COLD BREW COFFEE

CALIFA COLD BREW COFFEE

$3.75

CELSIUS

$3.50
CHLOROPHYLL WATER

CHLOROPHYLL WATER

$5.25
COKE

COKE

$2.25
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.25
GINGER-ADE

GINGER-ADE

$3.95

Homemade Ginger Lemonade

HARMLESS HARVEST

HARMLESS HARVEST

$4.50

Coconut Water

HONEST TEA

HONEST TEA

$2.95Out of stock

Half And Half (Tea And Lemonade), Green Tea

KOMBUCHA

KOMBUCHA

$4.95
MARTINELLLI'S APPLE JUICE

MARTINELLLI'S APPLE JUICE

$2.75Out of stock
PERRIER

PERRIER

$2.50
POPPI

POPPI

$3.95
RISE

RISE

$3.75

ORIGINAL BLACK

Saint James Tea

Saint James Tea

$3.50
SPINDRIFT

SPINDRIFT

$2.25
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.25
TIGER SEED

TIGER SEED

$4.75
VITAMIN WATER

VITAMIN WATER

$2.25
WATER

WATER

$1.95

PANTRY

12oz HOMEMADE ALMOND BUTTER

12oz HOMEMADE ALMOND BUTTER

$11.00
16oz HOMEMADE ALMOND BUTTER

16oz HOMEMADE ALMOND BUTTER

$14.50
BANANA

BANANA

$1.00
FROPRO SNACK BAR

FROPRO SNACK BAR

$3.50
HIMALAYAN PINK ORGANIC POPCORN

HIMALAYAN PINK ORGANIC POPCORN

$3.50

CHIPS

$2.50
RAWMANTIC BARS

RAWMANTIC BARS

$4.95

BREAKFAST

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$6.95

Smashed And Seasoned Avocado, Arugula, Sunflower Seeds, Red Pepper Flakes On Multigrain Toast

BREAKFAST PLATE

BREAKFAST PLATE

$9.50

3 Cage-Free Eggs (Omelette), Choice Of Cheese And Two Veggies, Avocado, Bacon And Multigrain Included

THE STANDARD

THE STANDARD

$6.95

Three Cage-Free Eggs, Cheddar, Toasted Multigrain Bagel

POWER BAGEL

POWER BAGEL

$7.95

Three Cage-Free Egg Whites, Roasted Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Scooped And Toasted Multigrain Bagel, Side Of Sriracha

CALIFORNIA WRAP

CALIFORNIA WRAP

$7.95

Three Cage-Free Egg Whites, Avocado, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Spinach Wrap

GREEK EGG WRAP

GREEK EGG WRAP

$6.95

Three Cage-Free Egg Whites, Spinach, Feta, Spinach Wrap

MEXICAN WRAP

MEXICAN WRAP

$6.95

Three Cage-Free Eggs, Jack Cheddar, Salsa, Jalapeno, Whole Wheat Wrap

SALADS

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$10.50

Organic Turkey, Organic Quinoa, Romaine, Mexican Corn Salsa, Black Beans, Jalapeños, Cotija Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Guacamole, BBQ ranch dressing

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Please confirm you are ordering from the correct location. We will no longer be able to CANCEL or CHANGE orders once they are placed. This is an effort to continue to reduce our packaging and waste. We do not provide refunds for choosing the wrong location.

Location

412 Clematis St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Directions

