Juice & Smoothies
Field of Greens - Palm Beach
56 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Please confirm you are ordering from the correct location. We will no longer be able to CANCEL or CHANGE orders once they are placed. This is an effort to continue to reduce our packaging and waste. We do not provide refunds for choosing the wrong location.
Location
261 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach, FL 33480
Gallery