Restaurant header imageView gallery

Field of Greens- North Palm Beach 11940 US1 Bay 110

review star

No reviews yet

11940 US1 Bay 110

North Palm Beach, FL 33408

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
CYO SALAD
FULL OF LIFE SALAD

CREATE YOUR OWN SALAD

Choose up to 2 bases, 6 toppings + 1 dressing included
CYO SALAD

CYO SALAD

$8.50

Choose up to 2 bases, 6 toppings + 1 dressing included

SALADS - ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

ASIAN QUINOA SALAD

ASIAN QUINOA SALAD

$10.50

Organic Quinoa, Kale, Avocado, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Red And Green Pepper, Sprouts, Edamame, Roasted Cashews Ginger Soy Dressing ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$10.50

Baby Field Greens, Romaine, Bbq Chicken, Corn Salsa, Black Beans, Tomato, Jack Cheddar, Crushed Tortilla Chips, Bbq Ranch ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$7.95

Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$10.50

Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

CLASSIC COBB SALAD

CLASSIC COBB SALAD

$10.50

Romaine, Turkey, Egg, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Gorgonzola, Balsamic Vinaigrette ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

FULL OF LIFE SALAD

FULL OF LIFE SALAD

$10.50

Arugula, Spinach, Roasted Chicken, Quinoa, Craisins, Almonds, Cherry Tomato, Mint, Feta, Lemon & Olive Oil, Basil Honey ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$10.50

Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Cucumber, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomato, Feta, Greek Dressing ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

HIPPY GREENS SALAD

HIPPY GREENS SALAD

$10.50

Baby Field Greens, Roasted Chicken, Organic Quinoa, Goat Cheese, Strawberries, Blueberries, Almonds, Granola, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Honey Drizzle ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

KALE 2 CAESAR SALAD

KALE 2 CAESAR SALAD

$10.50

Kale, Roasted Chicken, Homemade Croutons, Roasted Almonds, Craisins, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

MARKET SALAD

MARKET SALAD

$10.50

Arugula, Roasted Beets, Roasted Butternut Squash, Granny Smith Apple, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Honey Drizzle, Citrus Vinaigrette ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

PEAR ME UP SALAD

PEAR ME UP SALAD

$10.50

Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Pear, Candied Walnuts, Gorgonzola, Balsamic Vinaigrette ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

SANDWICHES/WRAPS

AVOCADO GRILLED CHEESE AND TOMATO SOUP

AVOCADO GRILLED CHEESE AND TOMATO SOUP

$10.50

Cheddar, Swiss, Avocado, Country White Bread, Cup Of Creamy Tomato With Basil Oil Drizzle

CAESAR WRAP

CAESAR WRAP

$9.95

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar, Spinach Wrap

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$10.50

Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Croutons, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar, Spinach Wrap

COUNTRY TURKEY CLUB

COUNTRY TURKEY CLUB

$10.50

Sliced Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Cranberry Jam, Mayo, Toasted Multigrain Bread

FALAFEL WRAP

FALAFEL WRAP

$10.50

Falafel, Mediterranean Salsa, Hummus, Tahini Sauce, Pickled Cabbage, Pickles, Romaine, Whole Wheat Wrap

GRILLED SOUTHWEST WRAP

GRILLED SOUTHWEST WRAP

$10.50

Roasted Chicken,Corn Salsa, Black Beans, Red And Green Peppers, Jalapeno, Jack Cheddar, Bbq Ranch, Whole Wheat Wrap

HALF SANDWICH AND SOUP

HALF SANDWICH AND SOUP

$10.50

Choice Of Any Sandwich (Wraps Not Included) And Cup Of Soup

HAMPTON

$10.50

Sliced Turkey, Brie, Granny Smith Apple, Arugula, Fig Jam, Pressed Hot On Multi Grain Bread

THE JUNO BEACH

$10.50

Roasted Turkey, Romaine, Guacamole, Swiss Cheese, Sprouts, Tomato Cucumber on a Baguette

PESTO CHICKEN

PESTO CHICKEN

$10.50

Pesto Chicken, Crispy Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula, Lemon Garlic Aioli, Pressed Hot On French Baguette

TUNA

TUNA

$10.50

Tuna Salad, Swiss, Romaine, Tomato, French Baguette

TUSCAN

TUSCAN

$10.50

Sliced Turkey, Fresh Mozzarella, Hummus, Sundried Tomato, Baby Field Greens, House Balsamic, Whole Wheat Wrap

SOUPS

VEGAN CHILI

VEGAN CHILI

VEGAN SPLIT PEA

VEGAN SPLIT PEA

CREAMY TOMATO

CREAMY TOMATO

CHICKEN NOODLE

CHICKEN NOODLE

COLD PRESSED JUICES

IMMUE BOOSTER 12OZ

IMMUE BOOSTER 12OZ

$6.95

Orange, Grapefruit, Lemon, Ginger

QUENCHER 12OZ

QUENCHER 12OZ

$6.95

Watermelon, Mint

F.O.G. 12OZ

F.O.G. 12OZ

$6.95

Spinach, Kale, Cucumber, Apple, Celery, Lemon, Ginger

DEFENDER 3OZ

DEFENDER 3OZ

$3.95

Turmeric, Lemon, Ginger, Black Pepper

GINGER 1OZ

GINGER 1OZ

$2.95
GINGER 2OZ

GINGER 2OZ

$4.95
METABOLIC BOMB

METABOLIC BOMB

$5.95

Lemon, Celery, Granny Smith Apple, Ginger, Cayenne Pepper

ACAI BOWLS

REEF ROAD

REEF ROAD

$9.50

Strawberry, Banana, Kiwi, Pineapple, Local Granola, Sambazon Organic Acai, Organic Coconut, Honey Drizzle

LIL REEF ROAD

LIL REEF ROAD

$6.95

Strawberry, Banana, Kiwi, Pineapple, Local Granola, Sambazon Organic Acai, Organic Coconut, Honey Drizzle

FLAG BOWL

FLAG BOWL

$9.50

Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Local Granola, Sambazon Organic Acai, Organic Coconut, Honey Drizzle

LIL FLAG BOWL

LIL FLAG BOWL

$6.95

Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Local Granola, Sambazon Organic Acai, Organic Coconut, Honey Drizzle

ROOT TRAIL

ROOT TRAIL

$10.50

Strawberry, Banana, Nutella, Almond Butter, Local Granola, Sambazon Organic Acai, Organic Coconut, Honey Drizzle

LIL ROOT TRAIL

LIL ROOT TRAIL

$7.95

Strawberry, Banana, Nutella, Almond Butter, Local Granola, Sambazon Organic Acai, Organic Coconut, Honey Drizzle

PLANT BASED SMOOTHIES (V GF)

DR. SMOOTH

DR. SMOOTH

$7.50

Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Ginger, Turmeric, Almond Milk

GREEN GODDESS

GREEN GODDESS

$7.50

Spinach, Kale, Pineapple, Banana, Medjool Dates, Almond Milk

PINK BANANA

PINK BANANA

$7.50

Strawberry, Banana, Apple Juice

SUNSHINE

SUNSHINE

$7.50

Mango, Pineapple, Fresh-Squeezed Oj

PLANT BASED PROTEIN SHAKES (V GF)

ALMOND BROTHERS

ALMOND BROTHERS

$8.50

Strawberry, Blueberry, Medjool Dates, Homemade Almond Butter, Vanilla Protein,Almond Milk

JAVA THE NUT

JAVA THE NUT

$8.50

Banana,Almond Butter,Medjool Dates,Flax,Cocao Nibs,Cold Brew,Chocolate Protein,Almond Milk

MATCHA NEEDED

MATCHA NEEDED

$8.50

Kale, Banana, Dates, Organic Matcha, Flax, Homemade Almond Butter, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Vanilla Almond Milk

POST WORK-OUT

POST WORK-OUT

$8.50

Strawberry, Banana, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Flax, Almond Milk

THE PUMP

THE PUMP

$8.50

Banana, Peanut Butter, Vegan Chocolate Protein, Maca, Almond Milk

SPIN MY APPLE

SPIN MY APPLE

$8.50

Spinach, Kale, Apple, Pineapple, Dates, Flax seeds, Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein

VEGAN OPTIONS

VEGAN ASIAN QUINOA SALAD

VEGAN ASIAN QUINOA SALAD

$10.50

Organic Quinoa, Kale, Avocado, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Red And Green Pepper, Sprouts, Edamame, Roasted Cashews Ginger Soy Dressing

VEGAN AVOCADO GRILLED CHEESE AND CHILI

VEGAN AVOCADO GRILLED CHEESE AND CHILI

$10.50

Vegan Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Country White Bread | Served With A Cup Of Vegan Chili

VEGAN FULL OF LIFE

VEGAN FULL OF LIFE

$10.50

Arugula, Spinach, Avocado, Organic Quinoa, Craisins, Almonds, Cherry Tomatoes, Mint, Fresh-Squeezed Lemon Juice, Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, Basil Honey

VEGAN GREEK SALAD

VEGAN GREEK SALAD

$10.50

Romaine, Avocado, Hummus, Cucumber, Garbanzo Beans, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Greek Dressing

VEGAN HABIBI BOWL

VEGAN HABIBI BOWL

$10.50

Baby Field Greens, Falafel, Organic Hummus, Mediterranean Salsa, Pickled Cabbage, Mediterranean Pickles, Tahini Sauce

VEGAN FALAFEL WRAP

VEGAN FALAFEL WRAP

$10.50

Falafel, Organic Hummus, Mediterranean Salsa, Pickled Cabbage, Mediterranean Pickles, Romaine, Tahini Sauce | Whole Wheat Wrap

VEGAN HUMMUS WRAP

VEGAN HUMMUS WRAP

$10.50
VEGAN FLAG BOWL

VEGAN FLAG BOWL

$9.50
VEGAN LIL FLAG

VEGAN LIL FLAG

$6.95
VEGAN REEF ROAD

VEGAN REEF ROAD

$9.50
VEGAN LIL REEF

VEGAN LIL REEF

$6.95
VEGAN SPLIT PEA

VEGAN SPLIT PEA

VEGAN CHILI

VEGAN CHILI

DESSERTS

BALLERS (V GF)

BALLERS (V GF)

$5.50

Rolled Oats, Almond Butter, Coconut, Pumpkin Seeds, Raisins, Apples, Chocolate Chips, Flaxseed, Chia Seed, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Stevia, Agave, Sea Salt

BFO COOKIE (V GF)

BFO COOKIE (V GF)

$3.75

Cacao, Almond Milk, Vegan Butter, Vanilla Extract, Brown Sugar, Flour, Salt

BIRTHDAY CAKE (V)

BIRTHDAY CAKE (V)

$5.50Out of stock

Flour, Cane Sugar, Brown Sugar, Cashew Milk, Canola Oil, Vegan Butter, Confection Sugar, Egg Replacer, Vanilla, Naturally Dyed Sprinkles, Baking Soda, Baking Powder, Sea Salt

CARROT CAKE (V)

CARROT CAKE (V)

$5.50

Carrots, Flour, Cane Sugar, Pecans, Raisins, Vegan Cream Cheese, Cashew Milk, Confectioner Sugar, Canola Oil, Egg Replacer, Vanilla, Baking Soda, Cinnamon, Sea Salt

CHOCOLATE CAKE (V)

CHOCOLATE CAKE (V)

$5.50

Flour, Cane Sugar, Cashew Milk, Canola Oil, Cocoa Powder, Vegan Butter, Confectioners Sugar, Egg Replacer, Vanilla, Dark Chocolate, Baking Soda, Baking Powder, Sea Salt

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES (PACK OF 2)

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES (PACK OF 2)

$3.25Out of stock

Homemade And Delicious

NICE CRISPY TREAT (V GF)

NICE CRISPY TREAT (V GF)

$3.50Out of stock

ORGANIC BROWN RICE CRISPS, VEGAN MARSHMALLOWS, VEGAN BUTTER, CHOCOLATE CHIPS, NATURALLY DYED RAINBOW SPRINKLES, COCONUT OIL VANILLA, SEA SALT

PUMPKIN CAKE (V)

PUMPKIN CAKE (V)

$5.50

Vegan Pumpkin Cake with Cinnamon Buttercream Frosting and Pumpkin Seeds

BEVERAGES

CALIFA COLD BREW COFFEE

CALIFA COLD BREW COFFEE

$3.75
Celsius

Celsius

$3.50
CHLOROPHYLL WATER

CHLOROPHYLL WATER

$5.25
COKE

COKE

$2.25
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.25
GINGER-ADE

GINGER-ADE

$3.95

Homemade Ginger Lemonade

HARMLESS HARVEST

$4.50

Coconut Water

HONEST TEA

HONEST TEA

$2.95

Half And Half (Tea And Lemonade), Peach

KOMBUCHA

KOMBUCHA

$4.95
MARTINELLLI'S APPLE JUICE

MARTINELLLI'S APPLE JUICE

$2.75
PERRIER

PERRIER

$2.50
POPPI

POPPI

$3.95
RISE

RISE

$3.75

ORIGINAL BLACK

SAINT JAMES

SAINT JAMES

$3.50
SPINDRIFT

SPINDRIFT

$2.25
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.25
TIGER SEED

TIGER SEED

$4.75

TUMERIC OR GINGERADE OPTIONS

WATER

WATER

$2.65

PANTRY

12oz HOMEMADE ALMOND BUTTER

12oz HOMEMADE ALMOND BUTTER

$11.00
16oz HOMEMADE ALMOND BUTTER

16oz HOMEMADE ALMOND BUTTER

$14.50
BANANA

BANANA

$1.00
FROPRO SNACK BAR

FROPRO SNACK BAR

$3.50
HIMALAYAN PINK ORGANIC POPCORN

HIMALAYAN PINK ORGANIC POPCORN

$3.50

POTATO CHIPS

$2.50

PALEO PUFFS

$5.95
RAWMANTIC BARS

RAWMANTIC BARS

$4.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please confirm you are ordering from the correct location. We will no longer be able to CANCEL or CHANGE orders once they are placed. This is an effort to continue to reduce our packaging and waste. We do not provide refunds for choosing the wrong location.

Location

11940 US1 Bay 110, North Palm Beach, FL 33408

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Limoncello Ristorante - 2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110
orange star4.6 • 2,579
2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110 Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
Graze Craze - North Palm Beach, FL
orange starNo Reviews
1201 US-1 North Palm Beach, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
Stage Kitchen and Bar - 2000 PGA BLVD
orange star4.7 • 939
2000 PGA Blvd Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
Paris In Town®
orange starNo Reviews
11460 US Highway One North Palm Beach, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
COD & CAPERS CAFE - 1201 U.S. Highway One
orange starNo Reviews
1201 U.S. Highway One North Palm Beach, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
Farmer's Table - NPB
orange star4.4 • 308
951 US-1 North Palm Beach, FL 33408
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Palm Beach

Limoncello Ristorante - 2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110
orange star4.6 • 2,579
2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110 Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
Hurricane Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,090
14050 US Hwy 1 Juno Beach, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
Barcello
orange star4.8 • 1,061
11603 US Highway One North Palm Beach, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
Stage Kitchen and Bar - 2000 PGA BLVD
orange star4.7 • 939
2000 PGA Blvd Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
Draft House Bar & Grille
orange star4.6 • 460
713 US-1 North Palm Beach, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
Farmer's Table - NPB
orange star4.4 • 308
951 US-1 North Palm Beach, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Palm Beach
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Palm City
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston