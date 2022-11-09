Restaurant header imageView gallery

Field Of Greens- Wellington WELLINGTON

review star

No reviews yet

10140 forest Hill Blvd #110

Wellington, FL 33414

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CYO SALAD
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
COUNTRY TURKEY CLUB

CREATE YOUR OWN SALAD

Choose up to 2 bases, 6 toppings + 1 dressing included
CYO SALAD

CYO SALAD

$8.50

Choose up to 2 bases, 6 toppings + 1 dressing included

SALADS - ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

ASIAN QUINOA SALAD

ASIAN QUINOA SALAD

$10.50

Organic Quinoa, Kale, Avocado, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Red And Green Pepper, Sprouts, Edamame, Roasted Cashews Ginger Soy Dressing ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$10.50

Baby Field Greens, Romaine, Bbq Chicken, Corn Salsa, Black Beans, Tomato, Jack Cheddar, Crushed Tortilla Chips, Bbq Ranch ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$7.95

Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$10.50

Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

CLASSIC COBB SALAD

CLASSIC COBB SALAD

$10.50

Romaine, Turkey, Egg, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Gorgonzola, Balsamic Vinaigrette ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

FULL OF LIFE SALAD

FULL OF LIFE SALAD

$10.50

Arugula, Spinach, Roasted Chicken, Quinoa, Craisins, Almonds, Cherry Tomato, Mint, Feta, Lemon & Olive Oil, Basil Honey ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$10.50

Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Cucumber, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomato, Feta, Greek Dressing ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

HIPPY GREENS SALAD

HIPPY GREENS SALAD

$10.50

Baby Field Greens, Roasted Chicken, Organic Quinoa, Goat Cheese, Strawberries, Blueberries, Almonds, Granola, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Honey Drizzle ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

KALE 2 CAESAR SALAD

KALE 2 CAESAR SALAD

$10.50

Kale, Roasted Chicken, Homemade Croutons, Roasted Almonds, Craisins, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

MARKET SALAD

MARKET SALAD

$10.50

Arugula, Roasted Beets, Roasted Butternut Squash, Granny Smith Apple, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Honey Drizzle, Citrus Vinaigrette ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

PEAR ME UP SALAD

PEAR ME UP SALAD

$10.50

Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Pear, Candied Walnuts, Gorgonzola, Balsamic Vinaigrette ONLY ONE SUBSTITUTION ALLOWED

SANDWICHES/WRAPS

AVOCADO GRILLED CHEESE AND TOMATO SOUP

AVOCADO GRILLED CHEESE AND TOMATO SOUP

$10.50

Cheddar, Swiss, Avocado, Country White Bread, Cup Of Creamy Tomato With Basil Oil Drizzle

CAESAR WRAP

CAESAR WRAP

$10.50

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar, Spinach Wrap

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$10.50

Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Croutons, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar, Spinach Wrap

COUNTRY TURKEY CLUB

COUNTRY TURKEY CLUB

$10.50

Sliced Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Cranberry Jam, Mayo, Toasted Multigrain Bread

FALAFEL WRAP

FALAFEL WRAP

$10.50

Falafel, Mediterranean Salsa, Hummus, Tahini Sauce, Pickled Cabbage, Pickles, Romaine, Whole Wheat Wrap

TUSCAN

TUSCAN

$10.50

Sliced Turkey, Fresh Mozzarella, Sundried Tomato, Hummus, Baby Field Greens, House Balsamic, Whole Wheat Wrap

GRILLED SOUTHWEST WRAP

GRILLED SOUTHWEST WRAP

$10.50

Roasted Chicken,Corn Salsa, Black Beans, Red And Green Peppers, Jalapeno, Jack Cheddar, Bbq Ranch, Whole Wheat Wrap

HALF SANDWICH AND SOUP

HALF SANDWICH AND SOUP

$10.50

Choice Of Any Sandwich (Wraps Not Included) And Cup Of Soup

HAMPTON

$10.50

Sliced Turkey, Brie, Granny Smith Apple, Arugula, Fig Jam, Pressed Hot On Multi Grain Bread

PESTO CHICKEN

PESTO CHICKEN

$10.50

Pesto Chicken, Crispy Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula, Lemon Garlic Aioli, Pressed Hot On French Baguette

TUNA

TUNA

$10.50

Tuna Salad, Swiss, Romaine, Tomato, French Baguette

SOUPS

CHICKEN NOODLE

CHICKEN NOODLE

CREAMY TOMATO

CREAMY TOMATO

VEGAN CHILI

VEGAN CHILI

VEGAN SPLIT PEA

VEGAN SPLIT PEA

COLD PRESSED JUICES

F.O.G. 12OZ

F.O.G. 12OZ

$6.95

Spinach, Kale, Cucumber, Apple, Celery, Lemon, Ginger

IMMUE BOOSTER 12OZ

IMMUE BOOSTER 12OZ

$6.95

Orange, Grapefruit, Lemon, Ginger

QUENCHER 12OZ

QUENCHER 12OZ

$6.95

Watermelon, Mint

ACAI BOWLS

REEF ROAD

REEF ROAD

$9.50

Strawberry, Banana, Kiwi, Pineapple, Local Granola, Sambazon Organic Acai, Organic Coconut, Honey Drizzle

LIL REEF ROAD

LIL REEF ROAD

$6.95

Strawberry, Banana, Kiwi, Pineapple, Local Granola, Sambazon Organic Acai, Organic Coconut, Honey Drizzle

FLAG BOWL

FLAG BOWL

$9.50

Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Local Granola, Sambazon Organic Acai, Organic Coconut, Honey Drizzle

LIL FLAG BOWL

LIL FLAG BOWL

$6.95

Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, Local Granola, Sambazon Organic Acai, Organic Coconut, Honey Drizzle

ROOT TRAIL

ROOT TRAIL

$10.50

Strawberry, Banana, Nutella, Almond Butter, Local Granola, Sambazon Organic Acai, Organic Coconut, Honey Drizzle

LIL ROOT TRAIL

LIL ROOT TRAIL

$7.95

Strawberry, Banana, Nutella, Almond Butter, Local Granola, Sambazon Organic Acai, Organic Coconut, Honey Drizzle

PLANT BASED SMOOTHIES (V GF)

DR. SMOOTH

DR. SMOOTH

$7.50

Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Ginger, Turmeric, Almond Milk

GREEN GODDESS

GREEN GODDESS

$7.50

Spinach, Kale, Pineapple, Banana, Medjool Dates, Almond Milk

PINK BANANA

PINK BANANA

$7.50

Strawberry, Banana, Apple Juice

SUNSHINE

SUNSHINE

$7.50

Mango, Pineapple, Fresh-Squeezed Oj

PLANT BASED PROTEIN SHAKES (V GF)

Spinach, Kale, Apple, Pineapple, Dates, Flax seeds, Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein
ALMOND BROTHERS

ALMOND BROTHERS

$8.50

Strawberry, Blueberry, Medjool Dates, Homemade Almond Butter, Vanilla Protein,Almond Milk

JAVA THE NUT

JAVA THE NUT

$8.50

Banana,Almond Butter,Medjool Dates,Flax,Cocao Nibs,Cold Brew,Chocolate Protein,Almond Milk

MATCHA NEEDED

MATCHA NEEDED

$8.50

Kale, Banana, Dates, Organic Matcha, Flax, Homemade Almond Butter, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Vanilla Almond Milk

POST WORK-OUT

POST WORK-OUT

$8.50

Strawberry, Banana, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Flax, Almond Milk

THE PUMP

THE PUMP

$8.50

Banana, Peanut Butter, Vegan Chocolate Protein, Maca, Almond Milk

SPIN MY APPLE

SPIN MY APPLE

$8.50

Spinach, Kale, Apple, Pineapple, Dates, Flax seeds, Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein

VEGAN OPTIONS

VEGAN ASIAN QUINOA SALAD

VEGAN ASIAN QUINOA SALAD

$10.50

Organic Quinoa, Kale, Avocado, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Red And Green Pepper, Sprouts, Edamame, Roasted Cashews Ginger Soy Dressing

VEGAN AVOCADO GRILLED CHEESE AND CHILI

VEGAN AVOCADO GRILLED CHEESE AND CHILI

$10.50

Vegan Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Country White Bread | Served With A Cup Of Vegan Chili

VEGAN BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE

VEGAN BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE

$4.95Out of stock

Multigrain Bagel With Vegan Cream Cheese

VEGAN CHILI

VEGAN CHILI

VEGAN FALAFEL WRAP

VEGAN FALAFEL WRAP

$10.50

Falafel, Organic Hummus, Mediterranean Salsa, Pickled Cabbage, Mediterranean Pickles, Romaine, Tahini Sauce | Whole Wheat Wrap

VEGAN FLAG BOWL

VEGAN FLAG BOWL

$9.50
VEGAN FULL OF LIFE

VEGAN FULL OF LIFE

$10.50

Arugula, Spinach, Avocado, Organic Quinoa, Craisins, Almonds, Cherry Tomatoes, Mint, Fresh-Squeezed Lemon Juice, Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, Basil Honey

VEGAN GREEK SALAD

VEGAN GREEK SALAD

$10.50

Romaine, Avocado, Hummus, Cucumber, Garbanzo Beans, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Greek Dressing

VEGAN HABIBI BOWL

VEGAN HABIBI BOWL

$10.50

Baby Field Greens, Falafel, Organic Hummus, Mediterranean Salsa, Pickled Cabbage, Mediterranean Pickles, Tahini Sauce

VEGAN HUMMUS WRAP

VEGAN HUMMUS WRAP

$10.50
VEGAN LIL FLAG

VEGAN LIL FLAG

$6.95
VEGAN LIL REEF

VEGAN LIL REEF

$6.95
VEGAN REEF ROAD

VEGAN REEF ROAD

$9.50
VEGAN SPLIT PEA

VEGAN SPLIT PEA

VEGAN TOFU SCRAMBLE

VEGAN TOFU SCRAMBLE

$7.50Out of stock

Organic Tofu, Peppers, Onion, Turmeric, Curry Powder, Coriander, Cumin, Sea Salt | Multigrain Toast

DESSERTS

BALLERS (V GF)

BALLERS (V GF)

$5.50

Rolled Oats, Almond Butter, Coconut, Pumpkin Seeds, Raisins, Apples, Chocolate Chips, Flaxseed, Chia Seed, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Stevia, Agave, Sea Salt

BFO COOKIE (V GF)

BFO COOKIE (V GF)

$3.75

Cacao, Almond Milk, Vegan Butter, Vanilla Extract, Brown Sugar, Flour, Salt

BIRTHDAY CAKE (V)

BIRTHDAY CAKE (V)

$5.50

Flour, Cane Sugar, Brown Sugar, Cashew Milk, Canola Oil, Vegan Butter, Confection Sugar, Egg Replacer, Vanilla, Naturally Dyed Sprinkles, Baking Soda, Baking Powder, Sea Salt

CARROT CAKE (V)

CARROT CAKE (V)

$5.50

Carrots, Flour, Cane Sugar, Pecans, Raisins, Vegan Cream Cheese, Cashew Milk, Confectioner Sugar, Canola Oil, Egg Replacer, Vanilla, Baking Soda, Cinnamon, Sea Salt

CHOCOLATE CAKE (V)

CHOCOLATE CAKE (V)

$5.50

Flour, Cane Sugar, Cashew Milk, Canola Oil, Cocoa Powder, Vegan Butter, Confectioners Sugar, Egg Replacer, Vanilla, Dark Chocolate, Baking Soda, Baking Powder, Sea Salt

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES (PACK OF 2)

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES (PACK OF 2)

$3.25

Homemade And Delicious

NICE CRISPY TREAT (V GF)

NICE CRISPY TREAT (V GF)

$3.50Out of stock

ORGANIC BROWN RICE CRISPS, VEGAN MARSHMALLOWS, VEGAN BUTTER, CHOCOLATE CHIPS, NATURALLY DYED RAINBOW SPRINKLES, COCONUT OIL VANILLA, SEA SALT

PUMPKIN CAKE (V)

PUMPKIN CAKE (V)

$5.50

Vegan Pumpkin Cake with Cinnamon Buttercream Frosting and Pumpkin Seeds

BEVERAGES

CALIFA COLD BREW COFFEE

CALIFA COLD BREW COFFEE

$3.75

CELSIUS

$3.50
CHLOROPHYLL WATER

CHLOROPHYLL WATER

$5.25
HARMLESS HARVEST

HARMLESS HARVEST

$4.50
COKE

COKE

$2.25
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.25Out of stock
GINGER-ADE

GINGER-ADE

$3.95

Homemade Ginger Lemonade

HONEST TEA

HONEST TEA

$2.95Out of stock

Half And Half (Tea And Lemonade), Peach

KOMBUCHA

KOMBUCHA

$4.95
MARTINELLLI'S APPLE JUICE

MARTINELLLI'S APPLE JUICE

$2.75Out of stock
PERRIER

PERRIER

$2.50
POPPI

POPPI

$3.95
RISE

RISE

$3.75

ORIGINAL BLACK

SAINT JAMES TEA

SAINT JAMES TEA

$3.50
SPINDRIFT

SPINDRIFT

$2.25
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.25
TIGER SEED

TIGER SEED

$4.75
VITAMIN WATER

VITAMIN WATER

$2.25
WATER

WATER

$1.95

SHOTS

DEFENDER 3OZ

DEFENDER 3OZ

$3.95

Turmeric, Lemon, Ginger, Black Pepper

GINGER 1OZ

GINGER 1OZ

$2.95
GINGER 2OZ

GINGER 2OZ

$4.95
METABOLIC BOMB

METABOLIC BOMB

$5.95

Lemon, Celery, Granny Smith Apple, Ginger, Cayenne Pepper

PANTRY

12oz HOMEMADE ALMOND BUTTER

12oz HOMEMADE ALMOND BUTTER

$11.00
16oz HOMEMADE ALMOND BUTTER

16oz HOMEMADE ALMOND BUTTER

$14.50
BANANA

BANANA

$1.00
FROPRO SNACK BAR

FROPRO SNACK BAR

$3.50
HIMALAYAN PINK ORGANIC POPCORN

HIMALAYAN PINK ORGANIC POPCORN

$3.50

POTATO CHIPS

$2.50
RAWMANTIC BARS

RAWMANTIC BARS

$4.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Please confirm you are ordering from the correct location. We will no longer be able to CANCEL or CHANGE orders once they are placed. This is an effort to continue to reduce our packaging and waste. We do not provide refunds for choosing the wrong location.

Location

10140 forest Hill Blvd #110, Wellington, FL 33414

Directions

Gallery
Field Of Greens- Wellington image
Field Of Greens- Wellington image
Field Of Greens- Wellington image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lemongrass- Wellington
orange starNo Reviews
10312 Forest Hill Blvd suite 204 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
The Poke Company - Wellington
orange starNo Reviews
10120 Forest Hill Blvd Suite 170 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
The Sicilian Oven - Wellington
orange starNo Reviews
10610 Forest Hills Blvd Wellington, FL 33428
View restaurantnext
Piatto Bravo - Wellington
orange star4.1 • 681
2803 South State Rd. 7 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Conscious Eatz
orange starNo Reviews
Food Truck Charlotte, VT 05445
View restaurantnext
Premier Cafe and Roasters
orange star4.7 • 76
1037 South State Road 7 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wellington

Mole Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 770
2557 S State Rd suite 150 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Piatto Bravo - Wellington
orange star4.1 • 681
2803 South State Rd. 7 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000560 - The Pointe at Wellington Green
orange star4.6 • 468
10160 Forest Hill Blvd Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Premier Cafe and Roasters
orange star4.7 • 76
1037 South State Road 7 Wellington, FL 33414
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wellington
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston