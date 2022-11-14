Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Burgers
American

Field & Main

870 Reviews

$$$

8369 W Main St

Marshall, VA 20115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Locally sourced ingredients available for dinner, bar, and to-go. Thursday - Sunday from 5:00pm - last seating at 8:30pm.

Website

Location

8369 W Main St, Marshall, VA 20115

Directions

Gallery
Field & Main image
Field & Main image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hunter's Head Tavern - 9048 John S Mosby Hwy VA
orange star4.0 • 743
9048 John S Mosby Hwy VA Upperville, VA 20184
View restaurantnext
The Red Fox Inn & Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,305
2 E Washington St Middleburg, VA 20117
View restaurantnext
CraftWorx Taproom - Gainesville
orange starNo Reviews
5615 Wellington Road Suite 101 Gainesville, VA 20155
View restaurantnext
Mom's Country Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 728
470-B S. Commerce Ave Front Royal, VA 22630
View restaurantnext
Vibrissa Beer & Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 619
122 E Main St Front Royal, VA 22630
View restaurantnext
PaveMint Smokin' Taphouse
orange starNo Reviews
9 S Commerce Ave Front Royal, VA 22630
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Marshall
Middleburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Warrenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Front Royal
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Purcellville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Manassas
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Ashburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston