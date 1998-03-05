A map showing the location of Fieldhouse Iowa City 118 S Dubuque StView gallery

Fieldhouse Iowa City 118 S Dubuque St

review star

No reviews yet

118 S Dubuque St

Iowa City, IA 52240

Order Again

Fast

Well/Shot

$4.50

Bomb

$5.50

Dom Bottle

$3.50

Prem Bottle

$4.25

Call Liquor

$5.50

Top Shelf

$6.50

$1

$1.00

$2

$2.00

$3

$3.00

$4

$4.00

Add Energy

$1.50

Patron/Henny

$9.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.50

Smirnoff

$5.50

3 Olives

$5.50

New Amsterdam

$5.50

Svedka

$5.50

UV

$5.50

Pearl

$5.50

Titos

$6.50

Ketel One

$6.50

Grey Goose

$7.50

Gin

Well Gin

$4.50

Tanqueray

$5.50

Bombay

$6.50

Rum

Well Rum

$4.50

Bacardi

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Malibu

$5.50

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.50

Hornitos

$6.50

Patron

$7.50

Casamigos

$9.00

Don Julio

$9.00

1942

$25.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Southern Comfort

$5.50

Jim Beam

$5.50

Seagrams

$5.50

CC

$5.50

Black Velvet

$5.50

Skrewball

$5.50

Crown

$6.50

Makers Mark

$6.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$5.50

Courvoisier

$7.50

Hennessy

$9.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

Long Island Iced Tea

$5.00

Margarita

Mimosa

Screwdriver

Tequila Sunrise

White Russian

$6.00

Birthday Pitcher Card

$25.00

HIGHNOON

$6.00

Draft Beers

32oz Busch

$7.00

32oz Bud Light

$7.00

32oz Coors Light

$7.00

32oz Miller Lite

$7.00

32oz Big Wave

$8.00

32oz Blue Moon

$8.00

32oz Summer Shandy

$8.00

32oz Angry Orchard

$8.00

32oz Twisted Tea

$9.00

Wine

Sample Red

$8.00

Sample Red

$32.00

Sample White

$8.00

Sample White

$52.00

Sample Rose

$9.00

Sample Rose

$40.00

Sample Champagne

$7.00

Sample Champagne

$37.00

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Chicken Tenders Basket

$13.00

Pickle Chips

$8.00

Cheddar Nuggets

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Wings

$16.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Fish & Chips

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

w/fries

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.00

w/fries

DC Burger

$13.00

w/fries

Bacon BBQ Burger

$10.00

w/fries

Jalapeno Burger

$10.00

w/fries

Turkey Burger

$10.00

w/fries

Impossible Burger

$12.00

w/fries

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

$3 Special

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Mt. Dew

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
