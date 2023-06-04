Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Fieldhouse Sports Grill & Taps - McPherson

34 Reviews

$$

2218 E Kansas Ave

McPherson, KS 67460

MAIN MENU

APPETIZERS

Quesadilla

$9.99

Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with our 4 cheese blend and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream and chipotle ranch. Enhance this item with a protein option.

Boneless Wings

$8.99

10 bone-in XL's tossed in guests choice of bbq, buffalo, sweet chile, or dry. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Traditional Wings

$8.99

10 bone-in XL's tossed in guests choice of bbq, buffalo, sweet chile, or dry. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Jap Bites

Jap Bites

$6.99Out of stock

Think jalapeno poppers on steroids, but we make these in-house daily! Jalapeno's, bacon, and cream cheese dredged in buttermilk and seasoned flour, then fried to perfection. Served with guests choice of dipping sauces.

Chips & Beer Cheese

$3.99

Crispy, thick cut tortilla chips and our house made pepper jack beer cheese sauce.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Jalapenos, pickle chips, crimini mushrooms, pepperchini's and onion petals dredged in buttermilk, seasoned flour and fried to perfection. Served with choice of dipping sauce.

Pretzels

Pretzels

$5.99

Pretzels served with house made pepper jack beer cheese sauce and whole grain mustard.

Fried Okra

$6.99

Crispy fries topped with pepper jack beer cheese sauce, chopped bacon, sour cream, jalapenos, and green onions. Enhance this item with a protein option!

Fried Green Beans

$5.99

Nachos

$11.99

Thick cut tortilla chips topped with house made pepper jack beer cheese sauce, pico de gallo, black beans, jalapenos, and sour cream. Enhance this item with a protein option. Keep it crispy and make it a dip with chips on the side.

Spin Dip

Spin Dip

$6.99

House made spinach and artichoke dip served with thick cut tortilla chips and crispy french baguette crostini's.

Cheese Curds

$5.99

House fried chips, topped with pepper jack beer cheese sauce, chopped bacon, sour cream, jalapenos, and green onions. Enhance this item with a protein option!

Loaded Fries

$7.99

SOUPS & SALADS

Chicken Caesar

$10.99

Romaine lettuce and croutons tossed in house made Caesar dressing, w/ shredded Parmesan and red onion slices. Enhance this item with a protein option.

Classic Salad

$10.00

Fresh greens topped with diced onions, diced tomatoes, 4 cheese blend, and croutons. Served with your choice of salad dressing. Enhance this item with a protein option.

Sm Caesar

$3.99

Romaine lettuce and croutons tossed in house made Caesar dressing, w/ shredded Parmesan and red onion slices. Enhance this item with a protein option.

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$3.99

Fresh greens topped with diced onions, diced tomatoes, 4 cheese blend, and croutons. Served with your choice of salad dressing. Enhance this item with a protein option.

Chilli

$3.00+Out of stock

Chefs Choiced

Chef Salad

$6.99+

Small Chef Salad

$5.00

Soup

$3.00Out of stock

ZAA's

Pep Lovers

$11.99

Meat Lovers

$13.99

Supreme

$13.99

Cheese Pizza

$9.99

MAIN EVENTS

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

4 Hand breaded chicken tenders served with pepper jack beer cheese sauce or bacon white gravy.

Carbonara Pasta

Carbonara Pasta

$12.99

Farfelle noodles, bacon, onions, garlic, and spinach in a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce. Served with French baguette.

Country Steak

$15.99

Pulled pork tossed in BBQ sauce, topped with house made coleslaw on an onion bun.

Pork Slider

$14.99

Ribeye

$19.99

DESSERTS

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

SIDES

Chips

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Fresh Fruit

$3.50

Fries

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Macaroni Salad

$3.50

Shells & Cheese

$3.50

Skin-on Roasted Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$3.50

Veggie Medley

$3.50

Side Fried Okra

$4.00

Baked Potato

$3.50

Baked Beans

$3.50

Cup Chili

$3.00

Cup SOD

$3.00

Bowl Soup

$5.00

Bowl Chili

$5.00

EXTRAS

Chip Refill

$1.50

+Bread

$1.00

+Chips

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

HANDHELDS

Bacon Egg Burger

$12.50

Patty Melt

$11.99

The Club

$12.99

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on Toasted Wheat.

The Mushroom Swiss

$11.99

MVP Burger

$12.50

Rueben

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$10.99

Turkey Melt

$11.99

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Hamburger

$9.99

Fieldhouse Burger

$12.50

French Dip

$12.99

KIDS

All kids meals are served with a side, beverage, and M&M cookie on request

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid Chicken Slider

$6.00
Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$6.00

Shells N' Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Kids Beverage

BEVERAGES

N/A Bev

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Mug Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Water

Soda Water

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Un-sweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee Regular

$2.50

Coffee Decaf

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Shirly Temple

$2.50

Limeade

$2.75

Margaritas/Martinis

Washington Appletini

$8.00

Summer Cosmo Martini

$7.00

Grand Ol Rita

$9.00

Island Rita

$8.00

White Gummy Martini

$7.00

Berry Lemon Drop

$8.00

Appletini

$8.00

Bucket of Beer

Bucket Bud Light

$15.00

Bucket Budweiser

$15.00

Bucket Coors Light

$15.00

Bucket Coors Banquet

$15.00

Bucket Mich Ultra

$15.00

Bucket Miller Lite

$15.00

Bucket Estrella Jalisco

$15.00Out of stock

BURGER AND BUD SPECIAL

BURGER

Cheeseburger BEER SPECIAL

$13.99

Hamburger BEER SPECIAL

$13.99

BEER

Bud Light 16 oz SPECIAL

$1.00

Budweiser 16 oz SPECIAL

$1.00

Michelob Ultra 16 oz SPECIAL

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2218 E Kansas Ave, McPherson, KS 67460

Directions

Gallery
The Fieldhouse Sports Grill & Taps image
The Fieldhouse Sports Grill & Taps image
The Fieldhouse Sports Grill & Taps image
The Fieldhouse Sports Grill & Taps image

Map
