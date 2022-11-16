Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Pizza

The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill

3,688 Reviews

$$

1200 W Main St

Peoria, IL 61606

Order Again

Popular Items

House Burger Online/To Go
BONELESS WINGS
Sriracha Avocado

*NEW* Draft To Go

Stone 26th Anniversary

Alaskan Amber

Blind Pig BPR Lager

Left Hand French Toast

Revolution Anti-Hero

Revolution Deth Series

Stone Dayfall

Untitled Art Pina Colada

*NEW* Cocktails ToGo

Margarita (ToGo)

$5.50

Long Island (ToGo)

$5.00

Long Island Premium (ToGo)

$6.50

Citrus Mule (ToGo)

$6.00

Cherry Mule (ToGo)

$5.00

Dublin Mule (ToGo)

$5.00

Pomegranate Mule (ToGo)

$5.50

Kentucky Mule (ToGo)

$5.00

House Moscow Mule (ToGo)

$5.00

The Fieldhouse Iced Tea (ToGo)

$7.50

Cherry Limeade (ToGo)

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise (ToGo)

$5.00

Vodka Tonic (ToGo)

$3.50

Vodka Soda (ToGo)

$3.50

Vodka Cranberry (ToGo)

$3.50

Gin & Tonic (ToGo)

$3.50

Gin & Ginger Ale (ToGo)

$3.50

Gin & Soda (ToGo)

$3.50

Rum & Coke (ToGo)

$3.50

Rum & Diet Coke (ToGo)

$3.50

Whisky & Coke (ToGo)

$3.50

Whisky & Diet Coke (ToGo)

$3.50

Whisky & Ginger Ale (ToGo)

$3.50

Whisky Soda

$3.50

Bottles of Wine

Stonecap Cabernet Bottle

$11.00

Stonecap Merlot Bottle

$11.00

Stonecap Chardonnay Bottle

$11.00

Canyon Road Moscato Bottle

$11.00

Proverb Pinot Grigio Bottle

$11.00

Craft Mix & Match 6 Packs

Mix-a-6

Domestic Beer (Package/ToGo)

Bud Light

$1.50+

$1.50+
Budweiser

$1.50+

$1.50+
Busch

$1.50+

$1.50+
Busch Light

$1.50+

$1.50+
Coors Light

$1.50+

$1.50+
Michelob Ultra

$2.00+

$2.00+
Miller Lite

$1.50+

$1.50+

Liquor - 1 Liter Bottle

Three Olives Vodka

$16.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka

$25.00

Tito's Vodka

$22.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$25.00

Cruzan Coconut Rum

$19.00

Cruzan Vanilla Run

$19.00

Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila

$18.00

Beefeater Gin

$20.00

Canadian Club Whiskey

$22.00

Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey

$32.00

Crown Royal Vanilla Whiskey

$32.00

Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey

$35.00Out of stock

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$32.00

Tullemore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey

$20.00

Bacardi

$24.00

Appetizers

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

Hummus Online

$11.00

Jalapeno Poppers Sticks Online

$9.50

Mozzarella Sticks Online

$9.00

Ranch & Veggies Online

$9.00

Taquitos Online

$9.50

White Cheddar Cheese Curds Online

$9.00

Wings

Veggie Boneless

$13.50

BONELESS WINGS

$9.50

TRADITIONAL WINGS

$15.95

Burgers

The Koala

Sriracha Avocado

House Burger Online/To Go

Frito Pie Burger

Kaboom

1/4 LB. Secret Menu Burger

$12.75

DOUBLE Secret Menu Burger

$15.75

It's Good, Trust Us

Bourbon Bacon Pineapple

Tropic Like It's Hab

The Thang

$18.00

The Impossible Burger

$12.00

Cowboy

Steakhouse

Sandwiches

Fieldhouse Grilled Cheese

$10.50

BLT

$10.00
Turkey Club

$11.25

$11.25

Tenderloin Online

$12.00

Cajun Tenderloin Online

$12.00

No Parm No Fowl

$12.50

Cornbread Grilled Cheese

$10.50

Italian Beef

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Horseshoe

$15.00

Ponyshoe

$11.00

The Mess

$19.00

Salads & Wraps

Club Salad

$10.00

Club Wrap

$10.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

Garden Wrap

$10.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

$13.00

Pizza

10" Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

10" Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

10" Gluten Free Crust Pizza

$16.50

10" Gluten Free Italian Beef Pizza

$18.00

10" Gluten Free Margherita Pizza

$18.00

10" Gluten Free White Garlic Pizza

$19.50

12" Cheese

$12.00

12" Italian Beef Pizza

$16.50

12" Margherita Pizza

$17.00

12" White Garlic Pizza

$15.00

16" Cheese

$16.00

16" Italian Beef Pizza

$24.00

16" Margherita Pizza

$23.00
16" White Garlic Pizza

$22.00

$22.00

7" Cheese Pizza

$7.00

7" Italian Beef Pizza

$9.00

7" Margherita Pizza

$9.00

7" White Garlic Pizza

$8.50

Kids

Kids Boneless

$6.50

Kids Toasted PB&J

$4.00

Kids Quesadilla

$4.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Carry Out Meal Deals

2 lbs. Chicken Tenders, Fries and Salad

$38.00

$38.00

Cheese Burgers, Fries And Soda For 4

$36.00

Bacon Cheddar Burgers, Fries And Soda For 4

$42.00
Pizza, Wings And Salad

$47.00

$47.00

25 Boneless Wings, 1 LB. Fries, Domestic 6-Pack

$38.00

25 Traditional Wings, 1 LB. Fries, Domestic 6-Pack

$52.00

Sides, Extras and Soft Drinks

Ranch

$0.50

Side of Fries

$3.00

Fries Basket

$6.00

Homemade Chips

$1.25

Homemade Chips Basket

$2.50

Chicken Noodle - Cup

$4.50

Chicken Noodle - Bowl

$6.75

Side Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$3.50

Sweet Tots Basket

$7.00

Tomato Soup - Cup

$4.50

Tomato Soup - Bowl

$6.75

Hummus & Veggies Side

$4.00

Side of Sauce or Dressing

$0.50

Side of Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Red

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Coconut Red Bull

$3.00

Yellow Red Bull

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda Water

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$1.50

Grapefruit Juice

$1.50

Barrett’s Soft Ginger Beer

$3.00

Apparel

Full Zip Hoodie

Full Zip Hoodie

1/4 Zip Jacket

1/4 Zip Jacket

T-Shirt

Long Sleeve Shirt

3/4 Sleeve Baseball Tee - Beer 30

3/4 Sleeve Baseball Tee - Beer 30

3/4 Sleeve Baseball Tee - Legend Lives On

3/4 Sleeve Baseball Tee - Legend Lives On

Full Zip Fleece Jacket

Full Zip Fleece Jacket

Edtoberfest T-Shirt

Glassware

Misc. Glass

$5.00

20oz Burger The Legend Lives On

$5.00

13oz The Fieldhouse

$4.00

Peoria City Soccer

PCS Game Ticket

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCash-Only
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned and operated since 2009. Fresh ingredients, great selection, fun atmosphere. The legend lives on!

Website

Location

1200 W Main St, Peoria, IL 61606

Directions

