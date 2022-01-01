- Home
- /
- Portsmouth
- /
- Fieldstones Grille
Fieldstones Grille
736 Reviews
$$
980 E Main Road
Portsmouth, RI 02871
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Clam Chowder
Creamy New England style Clam Chowder
Chili
Chili topped with cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. Served with a few chips for dipping.
Onion Soup
Full of caramelized onions in a rich broth smothered with swiss cheese and a crouton.
Patriot Nachos
Red, white, and blue tortilla chips topped with cheddar-jack cheese and diced grilled chicken, served with a side of black bean chili, salsa, and sour cream
BBQ Pork Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with bbq pulled pork and cheddar-jack cheese served with black bean salsa and sour cream
Chips & Cheese
Tortilla chips smothered in cheddar jack cheese.
Chips & Salsa
Butternut Ravioli
Butternut squash ravioli sautéed with chourico, caramelized onions, and creamy goat cheese.
Calamari
Lightly fried with pepper rings, tomatoes, and fresh basil tossed with garlic oil and drizzled with a balsamic reduction.
Chicken Tenders
Fried chicken tenders tossed with your choice of sauce.
Chicken Wings
Choose from buffalo, ginger-teriyaki, sweet chili, orange-sesame, and garlic parmesan
Crab Cake
Sweet and tender crab cake served with a chipotle lime remoulade
French Fry App
Onion Ring App
Sweet Potato Fries
Crisp sweet potato fries served with a sweet cinnamon cream sauce for dipping. If you like spicy, try them with our chipotle lime remoulade
Sherry Littlenecks
Littleneck clams simmered with sweet italian sausage in a creamy sherry broth. Served with toasted garlic bread.
Shrimp Scampi Bruschetta
Sautéed shrimp, capers, and grape tomatoes in a lemon garlic butter sauce and served over garlic parmesan toast.
Stuffed Quahog
Stuffed with spicy chourico, clams, and Ritz cracker crumbs
Sundried Tomato Ravioli
Sundried tomato and mascarpone cheese filled ravioli with baby spinach and candied pecans in a creamy bleu cheese sauce.
Butternut Ravioli Entree
An entree sized portion of the Butternut squash ravioli sautéed with chourico, caramelized onions, and creamy goat cheese.
Salads
Almy Salad
Crisp sliced pears, goat cheese, smoked bacon, toasted pine nuts, dried cranberries, and baby spinach with a balsamic reduction
Asian Salmon Salad
Sweet chili glazed salmon, crispy rice noodles, mandarin oranges, red peppers, and cashews served on a bed of mixed greens
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken atop crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and croutons with a creamy caesar dressing
Salmon Caesar Salad
Grilled salmon atop crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and croutons with a creamy caesar dressing
Steak Caesar Salad
Charbroiled steak atop crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and croutons with a creamy caesar dressing
Glen Salad
Crispy chicken tenders, candied pecans, dried cranberries, pears, crumbled bleu cheese, mesclun greens tossed together in a creamy fig vinaigrette.
Harvest Chicken Salad
Fieldstones' own chicken salad made with diced apple and dried cranberries. Served over baby spinach with crumbled bleu cheese, egg, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Steakhouse Salad
Charbroiled steak, caramelized onions, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, grape tomatoes, and croutons on a bed of mixed greens. Served with your choice of dressing.
Sm Caesar
Smaller sized portion of crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and croutons with a creamy caesar dressing
Lg Caesar
Dinner sized portion of crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and croutons with a creamy caesar dressing
Sm Garden
Smaller sized portion of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and shredded carrots
Lg Garden
Dinner sized portion of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and shredded carrots
Burgers/Sandwiches
Alehouse Burger
Charbroiled burger with Sam Adams teriyaki glaze, caramelized onions, and garlic herb cream cheese.
Cheeseburger
Charbroiled burger with your choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomato served on a sweet bread roll
Fieldstones Burger
Charbroiled burger topped with lettuce and tomato served on a sweet bread roll.
BBQ Burger
Smothered in BBQ sauce and topped with bacon, red onion, and cheddar cheese.
Chimichurri Burger
Charbroiled burger topped with chimichurri, pepper jack cheese, red onion, baby arugula, and avocado ranch on a grilled ciabatta roll.
Turkey Burger
Charbroiled turkey burger with lettuce, tomato and your choice of cheese on a sweet bread roll
Bristol Ferry
Grilled salmon, smoked bacon, baby spinach, red onion, and creamy tarragon dressing on a grilled ciabatta roll
Chicken Cordon Brie
Crispy chicken breast, ham, brie cheese, and honey dijon dressing in a wrap.
Crabstone
Tender crab cake, chipotle lime remoulade, tomato, red onion, and mesclun greens served on a sweet bread roll
Firecracker!
Fried buffalo tenders served in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese
Old Almy Village Chicken Filet
Crispy chicken breast with smoked gouda, romaine, pickles, and caramelized onion-bacon mayonnaise on a grilled ciabatta roll
Harvest Salad Wrap
Our own harvest chicken salad (with diced apple, dried cranberries, and our special mayonnaise) in a wrap with mesclun greens, pine nuts, and balsamic reduction.
Lobster Roll
Fresh tender lobster in a light mayo blend stuffed into a grilled roll. Served with fries and slaw.
Pesto Garden Ciabatta
Roasted red peppers, fresh sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella cheese, baby spinach, and pesto mayonnaise on a toasted ciabatta roll.
Reuben
Hot corned beef layered with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing served on grilled marble rye
Short Rib Melt
Tender boneless short rib with caramelized onions, swiss cheese, and horseradish mayo on grilled rosemary focaccia bread
Tuna Melt
Tuna topped with melted swiss cheese, tomatoes, spinach, and red onion on grilled marble rye
Turkey B.L.T.
Turkey, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo in a wrap.
Turkey Melt
Sliced turkey breast, baby arugula, pepper jack cheese, tomato, and avocado ranch on grilled rosemary focaccia bread.
Pasta
Adult Pasta
Adult portion of pasta with your choice of sauce. Served with a side of garlic bread.
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken and spaghetti tossed in a creamy parmesan cream
Chicken Parm Mac
Panko crusted chicken parmesan served over trottole pasta in a cheesy marinara sauce
Lemon Caper Chicken
Sautéed chicken breast, capers, roasted red peppers with spaghetti in a lemon garlic sauce
Short Rib Stroganoff
Tender boneless short rib, mushrooms, peas, and egg noodles served in a creamy beef gravy
Shrimp Carbonara
Sautéed shrimp, bacon, peas, and spaghetti in a garlic parmesan cream
Seafood Scampi
sautéed shrimp and scallops with grape tomatoes, capers, and fresh garlic with spaghetti in a lemon butter sauce
Tuscan Pasta
sautéed chicken breast, Italian sausage, sundried tomatoes, spinach, and farfalle tossed in garlic cream
Entrees
Adult Tenders
Adult portion of chicken tenders served with the side of your choice.
Applewood Chicken
Spice rubbed chicken breast topped with bacon, sliced apple, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with two sides OR a salad.
Baked Cod
Fresh cod baked in a lemon white wine butter and topped with seasoned cracker crumbs. Served with two sides OR a salad.
Baked Scallops
Baked in a white wine butter and topped with seasoned cracker crumbs. Served with two sides OR a side salad.
Bistro Filet Tips
Tender marinated filet tips served with two sides or a house salad
Chicken Portabella
Sautéed chicken breast, portabella mushrooms, garlic, onions, and grape tomatoes with Marsala wine.
Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken, carrots, celery, peas, and corn served piping hot under a crispy crust. Served with a side salad.
Chimichurri Salmon
Grilled salmon filet topped with cilantro chimichurri, and avocado ranch. Served with two sides OR a salad.
Fish & Chips
served with fries, slaw, and tartar sauce
Fr Scallops
served with fries, slaw, and tartar sauce
Fr Shrimp
served with fries, slaw, and tartar sauce
Lobster and Scallop Pie
Seared lobster and scallops served in a creamy sherry newburg sauce. Served with a side salad.
Teriyaki Shrimp
Crispy shrimp tossed with asparagus, carrots, scallions, peppers, and cashews in a sweet teriyaki sauce. Served over rice.
Sakonnet River Bake
Fresh cod, shrimp, and scallops in a lemon herb butter topped with seasoned cracker crumbs. Served with two sides OR a salad.
Shepherds Pie
Traditional favorite with ground beef, mashed potatoes, and corn . Finished with toasted breadcrumbs and served with a side salad.
Sherry Chicken
Sautéed chicken breast with chopped bacon, caramelized onions, and crumbled bleu cheese in a creamy sherry sauce. Served with two sides OR a salad.
Fajitas
Pizza
Four Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella, cheddar-jack, and parmesan cheeses with marinara sauce
Margarita Pizza
Mozzarella, garlic, tomato, and basil
Short Rib Pizza
Short ribs, spinach, caramelized onions, goat cheese, and mozzarella with a balsamic reduction.
Bacon Asparagus Pizza
bacon, asparagus, goat cheese, and garlic
Gluten Free
GF CHILI
Chili topped with cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, and scallions
GF LITTLENECKS
Steamed littlenecks with chourico, garlic, onions, and peppers in a tomato vegetable broth
GF ALMY SALAD
Baby spinach, pine nuts, goat cheese, dried cranberries, chopped bacon and sliced pear.
GF SALMON SALAD
Grilled Salmon filet over crisp romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese, grape tomatoes, and red onions served with your choice of dressing.
GF BACON BLEU BURGER SALAD
Grilled 8oz Burger topped with crumbled bacon and bleu cheese. Served over crisp romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese, grape tomatoes, and red onions with your choice of dressing on the side.
GF GRILLED SALMON
Grilled Salmon served over baby spinach with red onion, bacon and creamy tarragon dressing. Served with a side salad.
GF SEA SCALLOPS
Baked Sea Scallops topped with baby spinach, sliced tomato, and Swiss cheese. Served with a side salad.
GF BLEU BUFFALO CHICKEN
Grilled chicken breast smothered in Buffalo sauce and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with a side salad.
GF BISTRO TIPS
Served with mashed potatoes and coleslaw.
GF BAKED COD
Baked Cod topped with baby spinach, sliced tomatoes and Swiss cheese. Served with a side salad.
Kids Menu
Sides
Stone To Go
PUMPKIN ESPRESSO 2GO
Our famous Pumpkin Martini with Espresso Vodka and Kahlua added to make it just a little bit more fun.
PUMPKIN MARTINI 2GO
Vanilla Vodka, Pumpkin Cream Liqueur, Pumpkin Spice Liqueur served in a 16oz mason jar for you to enjoy at home! 🎃 🍸
Blood Orange Marg 2go
1800 Silver Tequila, Cointreau, and Blood Orange Purée served in a 16 oz mason jar. Shake and serve over ice. Serves 2
DOWNEAST CIDER
LEMON DROP TO GO
Ketel One Vodka, Lemon Juice and Simple Syrup served in a 16 oz mason jar. Shake and serve over ice. Serves 2
ESPRESSO MARTINI TO GO
RUM PUNCH TO GO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
We'd like to make these uncertain times a little more comfortable by offering take out and limited indoor seating. Stay Safe!
980 E Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871