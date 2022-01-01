Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fieldstones Grille

736 Reviews

$$

980 E Main Road

Portsmouth, RI 02871

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Wings
Cheeseburger
Asian Salmon Salad

Appetizers

Clam Chowder

$8.00

Creamy New England style Clam Chowder

Chili

$8.00

Chili topped with cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. Served with a few chips for dipping.

Onion Soup

$8.00

Full of caramelized onions in a rich broth smothered with swiss cheese and a crouton.

Patriot Nachos

Patriot Nachos

$16.00

Red, white, and blue tortilla chips topped with cheddar-jack cheese and diced grilled chicken, served with a side of black bean chili, salsa, and sour cream

BBQ Pork Nachos

$16.00

Tortilla chips topped with bbq pulled pork and cheddar-jack cheese served with black bean salsa and sour cream

Chips & Cheese

$11.00

Tortilla chips smothered in cheddar jack cheese.

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Butternut Ravioli

$14.00

Butternut squash ravioli sautéed with chourico, caramelized onions, and creamy goat cheese.

Calamari

$15.00

Lightly fried with pepper rings, tomatoes, and fresh basil tossed with garlic oil and drizzled with a balsamic reduction.

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Fried chicken tenders tossed with your choice of sauce.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Choose from buffalo, ginger-teriyaki, sweet chili, orange-sesame, and garlic parmesan

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$14.00

Sweet and tender crab cake served with a chipotle lime remoulade

French Fry App

$8.00

Onion Ring App

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Crisp sweet potato fries served with a sweet cinnamon cream sauce for dipping. If you like spicy, try them with our chipotle lime remoulade

Sherry Littlenecks

$16.00

Littleneck clams simmered with sweet italian sausage in a creamy sherry broth. Served with toasted garlic bread.

Shrimp Scampi Bruschetta

$16.00

Sautéed shrimp, capers, and grape tomatoes in a lemon garlic butter sauce and served over garlic parmesan toast.

Stuffed Quahog

$9.00

Stuffed with spicy chourico, clams, and Ritz cracker crumbs

Sundried Tomato Ravioli

$14.00

Sundried tomato and mascarpone cheese filled ravioli with baby spinach and candied pecans in a creamy bleu cheese sauce.

Butternut Ravioli Entree

$21.00

An entree sized portion of the Butternut squash ravioli sautéed with chourico, caramelized onions, and creamy goat cheese.

Salads

Almy Salad

Almy Salad

$13.00

Crisp sliced pears, goat cheese, smoked bacon, toasted pine nuts, dried cranberries, and baby spinach with a balsamic reduction

Asian Salmon Salad

Asian Salmon Salad

$20.00

Sweet chili glazed salmon, crispy rice noodles, mandarin oranges, red peppers, and cashews served on a bed of mixed greens

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken atop crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and croutons with a creamy caesar dressing

Salmon Caesar Salad

Salmon Caesar Salad

$19.00

Grilled salmon atop crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and croutons with a creamy caesar dressing

Steak Caesar Salad

$19.00

Charbroiled steak atop crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and croutons with a creamy caesar dressing

Glen Salad

$17.00

Crispy chicken tenders, candied pecans, dried cranberries, pears, crumbled bleu cheese, mesclun greens tossed together in a creamy fig vinaigrette.

Harvest Chicken Salad

$16.00

Fieldstones' own chicken salad made with diced apple and dried cranberries. Served over baby spinach with crumbled bleu cheese, egg, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Steakhouse Salad

$20.00

Charbroiled steak, caramelized onions, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, grape tomatoes, and croutons on a bed of mixed greens. Served with your choice of dressing.

Sm Caesar

$7.00

Smaller sized portion of crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and croutons with a creamy caesar dressing

Lg Caesar

$12.00

Dinner sized portion of crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, and croutons with a creamy caesar dressing

Sm Garden

$7.00

Smaller sized portion of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and shredded carrots

Lg Garden

$12.00

Dinner sized portion of mixed greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and shredded carrots

Burgers/Sandwiches

served with fries or slaw

Alehouse Burger

$16.00

Charbroiled burger with Sam Adams teriyaki glaze, caramelized onions, and garlic herb cream cheese.

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Charbroiled burger with your choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomato served on a sweet bread roll

Fieldstones Burger

Fieldstones Burger

$13.00

Charbroiled burger topped with lettuce and tomato served on a sweet bread roll.

BBQ Burger

$16.00

Smothered in BBQ sauce and topped with bacon, red onion, and cheddar cheese.

Chimichurri Burger

$15.00

Charbroiled burger topped with chimichurri, pepper jack cheese, red onion, baby arugula, and avocado ranch on a grilled ciabatta roll.

Turkey Burger

$13.00

Charbroiled turkey burger with lettuce, tomato and your choice of cheese on a sweet bread roll

Bristol Ferry

$18.00

Grilled salmon, smoked bacon, baby spinach, red onion, and creamy tarragon dressing on a grilled ciabatta roll

Chicken Cordon Brie

$15.00

Crispy chicken breast, ham, brie cheese, and honey dijon dressing in a wrap.

Crabstone

$17.00

Tender crab cake, chipotle lime remoulade, tomato, red onion, and mesclun greens served on a sweet bread roll

Firecracker!

$15.00

Fried buffalo tenders served in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese

Old Almy Village Chicken Filet

$16.00

Crispy chicken breast with smoked gouda, romaine, pickles, and caramelized onion-bacon mayonnaise on a grilled ciabatta roll

Harvest Salad Wrap

$15.00

Our own harvest chicken salad (with diced apple, dried cranberries, and our special mayonnaise) in a wrap with mesclun greens, pine nuts, and balsamic reduction.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Fresh tender lobster in a light mayo blend stuffed into a grilled roll. Served with fries and slaw.

Pesto Garden Ciabatta

$15.00

Roasted red peppers, fresh sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella cheese, baby spinach, and pesto mayonnaise on a toasted ciabatta roll.

Reuben

$15.00

Hot corned beef layered with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing served on grilled marble rye

Short Rib Melt

$16.00

Tender boneless short rib with caramelized onions, swiss cheese, and horseradish mayo on grilled rosemary focaccia bread

Tuna Melt

$15.00

Tuna topped with melted swiss cheese, tomatoes, spinach, and red onion on grilled marble rye

Turkey B.L.T.

$15.00

Turkey, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo in a wrap.

Turkey Melt

$15.00

Sliced turkey breast, baby arugula, pepper jack cheese, tomato, and avocado ranch on grilled rosemary focaccia bread.

Pasta

Adult Pasta

$16.00

Adult portion of pasta with your choice of sauce. Served with a side of garlic bread.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$23.00

Grilled chicken and spaghetti tossed in a creamy parmesan cream

Chicken Parm Mac

Chicken Parm Mac

$23.00

Panko crusted chicken parmesan served over trottole pasta in a cheesy marinara sauce

Lemon Caper Chicken

Lemon Caper Chicken

$22.00

Sautéed chicken breast, capers, roasted red peppers with spaghetti in a lemon garlic sauce

Short Rib Stroganoff

Short Rib Stroganoff

$23.00

Tender boneless short rib, mushrooms, peas, and egg noodles served in a creamy beef gravy

Shrimp Carbonara

Shrimp Carbonara

$23.00

Sautéed shrimp, bacon, peas, and spaghetti in a garlic parmesan cream

Seafood Scampi

$25.00

sautéed shrimp and scallops with grape tomatoes, capers, and fresh garlic with spaghetti in a lemon butter sauce

Tuscan Pasta

$23.00

sautéed chicken breast, Italian sausage, sundried tomatoes, spinach, and farfalle tossed in garlic cream

Entrees

Adult Tenders

$15.00

Adult portion of chicken tenders served with the side of your choice.

Applewood Chicken

$23.00

Spice rubbed chicken breast topped with bacon, sliced apple, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with two sides OR a salad.

Baked Cod

$23.00

Fresh cod baked in a lemon white wine butter and topped with seasoned cracker crumbs. Served with two sides OR a salad.

Baked Scallops

$25.00

Baked in a white wine butter and topped with seasoned cracker crumbs. Served with two sides OR a side salad.

Bistro Filet Tips

Bistro Filet Tips

$25.00

Tender marinated filet tips served with two sides or a house salad

Chicken Portabella

$23.00

Sautéed chicken breast, portabella mushrooms, garlic, onions, and grape tomatoes with Marsala wine.

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.00

Chicken, carrots, celery, peas, and corn served piping hot under a crispy crust. Served with a side salad.

Chimichurri Salmon

$23.00

Grilled salmon filet topped with cilantro chimichurri, and avocado ranch. Served with two sides OR a salad.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.00

served with fries, slaw, and tartar sauce

Fr Scallops

$23.00

served with fries, slaw, and tartar sauce

Fr Shrimp

$25.00

served with fries, slaw, and tartar sauce

Lobster and Scallop Pie

$25.00

Seared lobster and scallops served in a creamy sherry newburg sauce. Served with a side salad.

Teriyaki Shrimp

$24.00

Crispy shrimp tossed with asparagus, carrots, scallions, peppers, and cashews in a sweet teriyaki sauce. Served over rice.

Sakonnet River Bake

$25.00

Fresh cod, shrimp, and scallops in a lemon herb butter topped with seasoned cracker crumbs. Served with two sides OR a salad.

Shepherds Pie

$17.00

Traditional favorite with ground beef, mashed potatoes, and corn . Finished with toasted breadcrumbs and served with a side salad.

Sherry Chicken

$23.00

Sautéed chicken breast with chopped bacon, caramelized onions, and crumbled bleu cheese in a creamy sherry sauce. Served with two sides OR a salad.

Fajitas

All Fajitas are served with 3 flour tortillas, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, and black bean salsa.

Chicken Fajita

$17.00

Steak Fajita

$18.00

Veggie Fajita

$17.00

Pizza

Four Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Mozzarella, cheddar-jack, and parmesan cheeses with marinara sauce

Margarita Pizza

$15.00

Mozzarella, garlic, tomato, and basil

Short Rib Pizza

$17.00

Short ribs, spinach, caramelized onions, goat cheese, and mozzarella with a balsamic reduction.

Bacon Asparagus Pizza

$17.00

bacon, asparagus, goat cheese, and garlic

Gluten Free

GF CHILI

$8.00

Chili topped with cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, and scallions

GF LITTLENECKS

$15.00

Steamed littlenecks with chourico, garlic, onions, and peppers in a tomato vegetable broth

GF ALMY SALAD

$13.00

Baby spinach, pine nuts, goat cheese, dried cranberries, chopped bacon and sliced pear.

GF SALMON SALAD

$20.00

Grilled Salmon filet over crisp romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese, grape tomatoes, and red onions served with your choice of dressing.

GF BACON BLEU BURGER SALAD

$18.00

Grilled 8oz Burger topped with crumbled bacon and bleu cheese. Served over crisp romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese, grape tomatoes, and red onions with your choice of dressing on the side.

GF GRILLED SALMON

$20.00

Grilled Salmon served over baby spinach with red onion, bacon and creamy tarragon dressing. Served with a side salad.

GF SEA SCALLOPS

$23.00

Baked Sea Scallops topped with baby spinach, sliced tomato, and Swiss cheese. Served with a side salad.

GF BLEU BUFFALO CHICKEN

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast smothered in Buffalo sauce and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with a side salad.

GF BISTRO TIPS

$23.00

Served with mashed potatoes and coleslaw.

GF BAKED COD

$20.00

Baked Cod topped with baby spinach, sliced tomatoes and Swiss cheese. Served with a side salad.

Kids Menu

Kid burger

$6.00

Kid cheeseburger

$6.00

Kid grilled cheese

$5.00

Kid Corndog

$5.00

Kid fish n chips

$7.00

Kid Pasta Butter Cheese

$5.00

Kid Pasta Marinara

$5.00

Kid Tenders

$5.00

Kid Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Kid Gr Chicken

$7.00

Grilled Chicken with your choice of side

Sides

Warm bread/butter

$1.50

Cole Slaw - Side

$1.75

French Fries - Side

$3.50

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Guacamole - Side

$3.25

Mashed Potatoes - Side

$3.50

Onion Rings - Side

$6.00

Rice - Side

$3.50

Sweet Fries - Side

$6.00

Vegetable - Side

$3.00

Sour Cream-side

$1.50

Salsa-side

$1.50

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Desserts

Lemon Heaven

$8.00

Mint Oreo Mud Pie

$8.00

Stone To Go

PUMPKIN ESPRESSO 2GO

$24.00

Our famous Pumpkin Martini with Espresso Vodka and Kahlua added to make it just a little bit more fun.

PUMPKIN MARTINI 2GO

$24.00

Vanilla Vodka, Pumpkin Cream Liqueur, Pumpkin Spice Liqueur served in a 16oz mason jar for you to enjoy at home! 🎃 🍸

Blood Orange Marg 2go

$24.00

1800 Silver Tequila, Cointreau, and Blood Orange Purée served in a 16 oz mason jar. Shake and serve over ice. Serves 2

DOWNEAST CIDER

$6.75

LEMON DROP TO GO

$24.00

Ketel One Vodka, Lemon Juice and Simple Syrup served in a 16 oz mason jar. Shake and serve over ice. Serves 2

ESPRESSO MARTINI TO GO

$24.00

RUM PUNCH TO GO

$22.00
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We'd like to make these uncertain times a little more comfortable by offering take out and limited indoor seating. Stay Safe!

Website

Location

980 E Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871

Directions

Fieldstones image
Fieldstones image
Fieldstones image
Fieldstones image

