Fields West

87 Glenville Ave

Boston, MA 02110

Food

SHARED

Charcuterie Board

$23.00

cured meats, cheese, fruits

Hummus Board

$21.00

Assorted Hummus Dips with fresh & pickled veg, pita

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.00

fried calamari served with garlic aioli & pomodoro

Beet Tartare

Beet Tartare

$17.00

Roasted beets mixed with onion, pepper, mustard, & capers served with Crostini

Italian Pinwheel

$17.00

Italian Sub, sliced to share

SNACKS

Fried Artichokes

Fried Artichokes

$10.00

Fried Artichokes served with Mango Habanero Sauce

Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$19.00

4 Jumbo Shrimp, EVOO, garlic, arrabiata, crostini

Meatballs

$16.00

beef/pork/veal mix served with pomodoro, parmesan, oregano

Truffle Garlic Soup

$14.00

onions, garlic, potatoes, black truffle, parmesan

Beef Sliders

Beef Sliders

$16.00

2 sliders, LTO & house aioli on brioche bun

Veggie Sliders

$14.00

Vegetarian patty, LTO & house aioli on Brioche Bun

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

mini pretzels served with assorted mustard & balsamic

GREENS

Artichoke & Asparagus Salad

$10.00

Fennel, Arugula, Peppedew, Pickled Figs

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Little Gem Lettuce, House Dressing, Anchovies, Crostini

Veggie Bowl

$14.00

quinoa, spinach, green beans, carrots, pickled veg, golden raisins, chiichurri

MAINS

Chicken Picatta

$16.00

Pan-seared medallion, limon picatta sauce, capers, rotini

Steak Frites

$24.00

Marinated Hangar Steak, Black Truffle Batter, Chimichurri; served w Fries

Steak & Shroom Wrap

$14.00

Vine tomatoes, basil, onion & steak

SIDES

French Fries

$7.00

Tater Tots

$7.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

DESSERT

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Mini Doughnuts

$10.00

mini donuts dusted in cinnamon sugar, served w/ creme anglaise

Beverages

SODA

Soda

$4.00

Cola

$4.00

Diet

$4.00

Ginger

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Tamim Tea

$5.00

Earl Grey

$4.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 12:15 am
Monday5:00 pm - 12:15 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:15 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:15 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:15 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:15 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:15 am
Fields West boasts a menu of globally inspired small plates meant for sharing and heartier mains to appeal to all palettes and dietary limitations. Come in and enjoy!

87 Glenville Ave, Boston, MA 02110

