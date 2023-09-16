FieldTrip - Morningside Heights 2913 Broadway
2913 Broadway
New York, NY 10025
Popular Items
FOOD
Bowls
Salmon Bowl
Steamed Salmon, Pineapple Black Fried Rice, Wok Veggies, Legendary Piri-Piri Sauce, Scallions
Fried Chicken Bowl
Hand-Battered Chicken Breast, Carolina Gold Fried Rice, Wok Veggies, New Jack City BBQ Sauce, Edamame, Scallions
Shrimp Bowl
Herb-Marinated Shrimp, Coconut Sticky Rice, Wok Veggies, Uptown Curry Sauce, Fresno Chilis, Toasted Coconut
Veggie Bowl
Steamed Broccoli, Jollof Basmati Rice, Wok Veggies, Vegan Coconut Yogurt, Sweet Plantains, Golden Raisins, Fresno Chilis
Crispy Fish Bowl
Cornmeal-Crusted Cod, Cilantro-Lime Rice, Wok Veggies, Tartar Sauce, Pickled Red Onions
Seafood Gumbo
Shrimp, Scallops, Chicken Duck Sausage, Brown Rice, Okra, Scallions, Fresno Chilis
Roast Chicken Bowl
11 Spice Roast Chicken, Jollof Basmati Rice, Wok Veggies, Avocado Cilantro Sauce, Pickled Red Onions
Braised Beef Bowl
Slow-Cooked Angus Beef, Texas Brown Rice, Wok Veggies, Chipotle Black Beans, Fresno Chilis, Scallions
Quinoa Falafel Bowl
Roasted Corn & Quinoa Mushroom Black Bean Falafel, Brown Rice, Wok Veggies, Creamy Mozzarella, Avocado Cilantro Spread, Roasted Herb Red Peppers