Popular Items

Nana's Bread

Nana's Bread

$4.45

Buttery Flatbread served with Carrot Ginger Dip

Quinoa Falafel Bowl

Quinoa Falafel Bowl

$13.99

Roasted Corn & Quinoa Mushroom Black Bean Falafel, Brown Rice, Wok Veggies, Creamy Mozzarella, Avocado Cilantro Spread, Roasted Herb Red Peppers

Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$4.95

Fire Roasted Red Peppers & Hot Honey

FOOD

Bowls

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$13.45

Steamed Salmon, Pineapple Black Fried Rice, Wok Veggies, Legendary Piri-Piri Sauce, Scallions

Fried Chicken Bowl

Fried Chicken Bowl

$11.45

Hand-Battered Chicken Breast, Carolina Gold Fried Rice, Wok Veggies, New Jack City BBQ Sauce, Edamame, Scallions

Shrimp Bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$12.45

Herb-Marinated Shrimp, Coconut Sticky Rice, Wok Veggies, Uptown Curry Sauce, Fresno Chilis, Toasted Coconut

Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$10.45

Steamed Broccoli, Jollof Basmati Rice, Wok Veggies, Vegan Coconut Yogurt, Sweet Plantains, Golden Raisins, Fresno Chilis

Crispy Fish Bowl

Crispy Fish Bowl

$12.45

Cornmeal-Crusted Cod, Cilantro-Lime Rice, Wok Veggies, Tartar Sauce, Pickled Red Onions

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$10.95+

Shrimp, Scallops, Chicken Duck Sausage, Brown Rice, Okra, Scallions, Fresno Chilis

Roast Chicken Bowl

Roast Chicken Bowl

$12.45

11 Spice Roast Chicken, Jollof Basmati Rice, Wok Veggies, Avocado Cilantro Sauce, Pickled Red Onions

Braised Beef Bowl

Braised Beef Bowl

$11.95

Slow-Cooked Angus Beef, Texas Brown Rice, Wok Veggies, Chipotle Black Beans, Fresno Chilis, Scallions

Quinoa Falafel Bowl

Quinoa Falafel Bowl

$13.99

Roasted Corn & Quinoa Mushroom Black Bean Falafel, Brown Rice, Wok Veggies, Creamy Mozzarella, Avocado Cilantro Spread, Roasted Herb Red Peppers

Extras

Crab Pockets

Crab Pockets

$8.50+

Blue Crab, Garlic Herbed Cream Cheese, Sweet and Sour Sauce

Nana's Bread

Nana's Bread

$4.45

Buttery Flatbread served with Carrot Ginger Dip

Yucca Chips

Yucca Chips

$3.95
Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$4.95

Fire Roasted Red Peppers & Hot Honey

Sides

Side Salmon

Side Salmon

$5.95
Side Shrimp

Side Shrimp

$5.95
Side Crispy Fish

Side Crispy Fish

$4.95
Side Braised Beef

Side Braised Beef

$5.95
Side Fried Chicken

Side Fried Chicken

$4.95
Side Wok Veggies

Side Wok Veggies

$3.95

Collard Greens, Lacinato Kale,Zucchini, Squash, red onion, gluten free soy sauce, ginger and garlic.