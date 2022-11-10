Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

FIELDTRIP - Rockefeller 30 Rockefeller Plaza Concourse level

review star

No reviews yet

30 rockefeller Plaza Concourse level

NY, NY 10112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Bowl
Fried Chicken Bowl
Roasted Spice Chicken Bowl

Bowls

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$13.45

Steamed Salmon, Pineapple Black Fried Rice, Wok Veggies, Legendary Piri-Piri Sauce, Edamame, Scallions

Braised Beef Bowl

Braised Beef Bowl

$11.95

Slow-Cooked Angus Beef, Texas Brown Rice, Wok Veggies, Chipotle Black Beans, Fresno Chilis, Scallions

Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$10.45

Steamed Broccoli, Jollof Basmati Rice, Wok Veggies, Vegan Coconut Yogurt, Sweet Plantains, Golden Raisins, Fresno Chilis

Shrimp Bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$12.45

Herb-Marinated Shrimp, Coconut Rice, Wok Veggies, Uptown Curry Sauce, Fresno Chilis, Toasted Coconut

Fried Chicken Bowl

Fried Chicken Bowl

$11.45

Hand-Battered Chicken Breast, Carolina Gold Fried Rice, Wok Veggies, New Jack City BBQ Sauce, Edamame, Scallions

Crispy Fish Bowl

Crispy Fish Bowl

$12.45

Cornmeal-Crusted Cod, Cilantro-Lime Rice, Wok Veggies, Tartar Sauce, Pickled Red Onions

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$8.45+

Shrimp, Scallops, Chicken Duck Sausage, Brown Rice, Okra, Scallions, Fresno Chilis

Roasted Spice Chicken Bowl

$12.45

Roasted Spice Chicken, Arroz con gandules, Wok Veggies, Avocado Cilantro Sauce

Salads

Harlem Soul Salad

Harlem Soul Salad

$11.75

Baby Kale, Brown Rice, Brussel Sprouts, Green Apples, Carrot Coins, Crispy Shallots, Miso Dressing

Extras

Veggie Bao Buns

Veggie Bao Buns

$10.00

Roasted Corn & Quinoa Mushroom Black Bean Patty, Creamy Mozzarella, Avocado Cilantro Spread, served with Yucca Chips

Crab Pockets

Crab Pockets

$8.50+

Blue Crab, Garlic Herbed Cream Cheese, Sweet and Sour Sauce

Nana's Bread

Nana's Bread

$4.45

Buttery Flatbread served with Carrot Ginger Dip

Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$4.95

Fire Roasted Red Peppers & Hot Honey

Yucca Chips

Yucca Chips

$3.95

Sides

Side Salmon

Side Salmon

$5.95
Side Braied Beef

Side Braied Beef

$5.95
Side Shrimp

Side Shrimp

$5.95
Side Fried Chicken

Side Fried Chicken

$4.95
Side Crispy Fish

Side Crispy Fish

$4.95

Side Wok Veggies

$3.95

Collard greens with carrot coins, brussels sprouts, red onion, tamari, ginger and garlic.

Side Black Beans (not vegetarian)

Side Black Beans (not vegetarian)

$2.95
Side Quinoa Patty

Side Quinoa Patty

$4.95
Side Rice

Side Rice

$4.75
Side Sauce

Side Sauce

$0.75
Side Roast Chicken

Side Roast Chicken

$4.95

Dessert

Rice Crispy Treat

$4.50

Beverages

Pepsi - 12oz Can

Pepsi - 12oz Can

$2.50

The bold, refreshing, robust cola

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$4.50

Craft brewed non-alcoholic ginger beer, made with the finest, Australian grown ginger and sugar cane. There’s simply no compromise in ingredients or quality.

Dragonfruit Lemonade, 20oz

Dragonfruit Lemonade, 20oz

$4.25
Sorrel, 20oz

Sorrel, 20oz

$3.95
Enroot Cold Brew Tea

Enroot Cold Brew Tea

$4.25
Perrier Sparkling Water

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.50
Aquapanna Bottled Water

Aquapanna Bottled Water

$3.50
Passion Fruit Thyme Tea 20oz

Passion Fruit Thyme Tea 20oz

$4.25

Passion Fruit Thyme Iced Tea

Lavazza Cold Brew

$4.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our cuisine is influenced by global flavors and techniques used within various cultures. We use heirloom grains with each rice telling a unique story of how it arrived to this country and into your bowl. All rice is freshly milled, unbleached and not enriched. Our rice bowls are paired with ethically sourced vegetables and proteins creating a flavorful experience that tastes good and is good for you!

Location

30 rockefeller Plaza Concourse level, NY, NY 10112

Directions

Gallery
FIELDTRIP - Rockefeller image
FIELDTRIP - Rockefeller image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tanner Smith's
orange star4.6 • 2,740
204 W 55th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Kosher Deluxe
orange starNo Reviews
10 West 46TH ST New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
City Winery - Rockefeller Pop Up
orange starNo Reviews
45 Rockefeller Plaza New York, NY 10020
View restaurantnext
Rainbow Room - Rockefeller Center
orange star4.6 • 790
30 Rockefeller Plaza New York, NY 10112
View restaurantnext
the restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
506 9th Ave New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Schnipper's - Times Square - (8th Avenue and 41st Street)
orange starNo Reviews
620 8th Avenue New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in NY

OBAO - Hell's Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 9,696
647 9th Avenue New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Sarabeth's - Central Park South
orange star4.0 • 9,595
40 Central Park S New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
MARSEILLE
orange star4.4 • 8,382
630 9th Ave New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Barn Joo - 35
orange star4.1 • 5,162
34 W 35th St New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
1002-mew35
orange star4.3 • 4,547
53 W 35th St, Basement New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
Marea - New York
orange star4.3 • 4,451
240 Central Park South New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near NY
Midtown East
review star
Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
TriBeCa
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Upper West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
East Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston