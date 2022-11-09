Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Asian Fusion

FIELDTRIP - Harlem Harlem

review star

No reviews yet

109 Lenox Ave.

New York, NY 10026

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Bowl
Fried Chicken Bowl
Roast Chicken

Bowls

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$13.45

Steamed Salmon, Pineapple Black Fried Rice, Wok Veggies, Legendary Piri-Piri Sauce, Edamame, Scallions

Fried Chicken Bowl

Fried Chicken Bowl

$11.45

Hand-Battered Chicken Breast, Carolina Gold Fried Rice, Wok Veggies, New Jack City BBQ Sauce, Edamame, Scallions

Shrimp Bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$12.45

Herb-Marinated Shrimp, Kalijira Rice, Wok Veggies, Uptown Curry Sauce, Fresno Chilis, Toasted Coconut

Braised Beef Bowl

Braised Beef Bowl

$11.95

Slow-Cooked Angus Beef, Texas Brown Rice, Wok Veggies, Chipotle Black Beans, Fresno Chilis, Scallions

Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$10.45

Steamed Broccoli, Jollof Basmati Rice, Wok Veggies, Vegan Coconut Yogurt, Sweet Plantains, Golden Raisins, Fresno Chilis

Crispy Fish Bowl

Crispy Fish Bowl

$12.45

Cornmeal-Crusted Cod, Cilantro-Lime Rice, Wok Veggies, Tartar Sauce, Pickled Red Onions

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$8.45+

Shrimp, Scallops, Chicken Duck Sausage, Brown Rice, Okra, Scallions, Fresno Chilis

Roast Chicken

$12.45

11 Spice Roast Chicken, Arroz con Gandules, Wok Veggies, Avocado Cilantro Sauce, Pickled Red Onions

Salads

Harlem Soul Salad

Harlem Soul Salad

$11.75

Warm Brown Rice, Baby Kale, Brussels Sprouts, Green Apple, Carrot Coins, Avocado, Crispy Shallots, Miso Dressing

Extras

Veggie Bao Buns

Veggie Bao Buns

$10.00

Roasted Corn & Quinoa Mushroom Black Bean Patty, Creamy Mozzarella, Avocado Cilantro Spread, served with Yucca Chips

Crab Pockets

Crab Pockets

$8.50+

Blue Crab, Garlic Herbed Cream Cheese, Sweet and Sour Sauce

Nana's Bread

Nana's Bread

$4.45

Buttery Flatbread served with Carrot Ginger Dip

Yucca Chips

Yucca Chips

$3.95
Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$4.95

Fire Roasted Red Peppers & Hot Honey

Sides

Side Salmon

Side Salmon

$5.95
Side Shrimp

Side Shrimp

$5.95
Side Crispy Fish

Side Crispy Fish

$4.95
Side Braised Beef

Side Braised Beef

$5.95
Side Fried Chicken

Side Fried Chicken

$4.95

Side Wok Veggies

$3.95

Collard Greens with carrot coins, brussels sprouts, red onion, tamari, ginger and garlic.

Side Black Beans (not vegetarian)

Side Black Beans (not vegetarian)

$2.95
Side Quinoa Patty

Side Quinoa Patty

$4.95
Side Rice

Side Rice

$4.75
Side Sauce

Side Sauce

$0.75
Side Roast Chicken

Side Roast Chicken

$4.95

Dessert

Pumpkin Spice Rice Milk Soft Serve

Pumpkin Spice Soft Serve

$4.00Out of stock

Vegan! Made with rice milk.

Waffle Cone

$2.00Out of stock

Rice Crispy Treat

$4.50

Beverages

Pepsi - 12oz Can

Pepsi - 12oz Can

$2.50

The bold, refreshing, robust cola

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$4.25

Craft brewed non-alcoholic ginger beer, made with the finest, Australian grown ginger and sugar cane. There’s simply no compromise in ingredients or quality.

Dragonfruit Lemonade, 20oz

Dragonfruit Lemonade, 20oz

$4.25
Sorrel, 20oz

Sorrel, 20oz

$3.95
Enroot Cold Brew Tea

Enroot Cold Brew Tea

$4.25
Perrier Sparkling Water

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.50
Aquapanna Bottled Water

Aquapanna Bottled Water

$3.25
Thyme Passion Fruit Ice Tea

Thyme Passion Fruit Ice Tea

$4.25

Pelligrino

$3.50

Rice Beer

$5.00

Herbal Fuel - Cranberry Ginger

$3.50

Lavazza Cold Brew

$4.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Founded in 2019 by Chef JJ Johnson, FIELDTRIP is a community-based dining experience that celebrates culture through the shared experience of rice. For us, rice is a journey to new parts of the globe. Our mantra, "Rice is Culture", was born out of Chef JJ’s realization that rice connects us and can be found at the center of tables in almost every community. Our cuisine is influenced by global flavors and techniques used within various cultures. We use heirloom grains with each rice telling a unique story of how it arrived to this country and into your bowl. All rice is freshly milled, unbleached and not enriched. Using sustainable products is extremely important to us. Our rice bowls are paired with ethically sourced vegetables and proteins creating a flavorful experience that tastes good and is good for you!

FIELDTRIP - Harlem image
FIELDTRIP - Harlem image
FIELDTRIP - Harlem image

