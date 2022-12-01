Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fieldwork Brewing - Corte Madera

No reviews yet

107 Corte Madera Town Center

Corte Madera, CA 94925

Popular Items

Classic Pepperoni
Margherita
Fieldwork Caesar

APPS

Oven-Baked Wings

Oven-Baked Wings

$14.00

Honey calabrian sauce. Please allow 10 min to bake

Hummus

Hummus

$11.00

Pepitas, smoked salt, extra virgin olive oil, pizza bread

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Lemon, parmesan, chili flakes, smoked salt, easy sauce

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Furikake, lemon, smoked salt, miso aioli.

Pretzel

Pretzel

$8.00

SALADS

Fieldwork Caesar

Fieldwork Caesar

$12.00

Romaine hearts, house croutons, radish, soft egg, caesar dressing

Chopped Kale

Chopped Kale

$12.00

Apple, radish, cotija cheese, pepitas, balsamic pomegranate vinaigrette

PIZZA

Margherita

Margherita

$17.00

tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil

Delivery Boy

Delivery Boy

$20.00

tomato sauce, pepperoni, castelveltrano olives, roasted jalapeños, onion, mozzarella

Walk In The Park

Walk In The Park

$21.00

shaved brussels sprouts, bacon, pesto, ricotta, mozzarella, garlic

Fun Guy

Fun Guy

$21.00

porcini cream, mushroom, onion, goat cheese, mozzarella, pecorino

Bare Knuckle

Bare Knuckle

$22.00

Tater tots, bacon, garlic purée, onions, smoked cheddar, mozzarella, chipotle aioli

Hot & Bothered

Hot & Bothered

$23.00

house sausage, shishito peppers, marinated red pepper chili sauce, garlic purée, ricotta

Hail Mary

Hail Mary

$20.00

beer braised chicken, caramelized onion,cotija, mozzarella, garlic purée, calabrian chili sauce, honey

Classic Cheese

Classic Cheese

$15.00
Classic Pepperoni

Classic Pepperoni

$18.00

Kids Cheese

$10.00

Kids Pepperoni

$10.00

LIGHT

Hills & Valleys 16oz Can

Hills & Valleys 16oz Can

$4.00 Out of stock

American Pilsner / 5.0% ABV - Crisp, clean, and crackery with complex classic lager notes and aromas of peony petals, toasted crackers, fresh hay, and white peach skins.

Place & Time 16oz Can

Place & Time 16oz Can

$4.00 Out of stock

Czech Pilsner / 4.7% ABV - Notes of softly toasted biscuit crackers, light cereal grains, mild hop-induced spice and floral characters, with a super dry finish that carries hints of fresh cut grass.

High & Fine 16oz Can

High & Fine 16oz Can

$4.00 Out of stock

Westcoast Lager / 4.2% ABV - Notes of passion fruit, yuzu juice, white grapefruit, honeydew, sauv blanc grape, and smashed blueberries.

Pioneers & Pirate Ships 16oz Can

Pioneers & Pirate Ships 16oz Can

$4.00 Out of stock

Czech Dark Lager / 6.0% ABV - Notes of candied almonds, cocoa-dusted caramels, chocolate stroopwafels, over-priced artisanal toast, and a delicate floral and grassy bouquet.

SOUR

Aloha Vibes 16oz Can

Aloha Vibes 16oz Can

$6.00

Tropical Sour Ale / 7.0% ABV - Tart, refreshing, and fruity Kettle Sour Ale packed with tropical fruit, hibiscus, and coconut [contains: Passionfruit, Pineapples, Tangerines, Limes, Coconut, Hibiscus]

BELGIAN

Olyvia 16oz Can

Olyvia 16oz Can

$4.50

Belgian Pale Ale / 5.8% ABV - Our take on a true classic, Olyvia is simple but void of any cut corners. Its ingredient list is simple; the best Pale Ale malt Belgium has to offer, a light dusting of two of the most classic European noble hops ever, and our favorite Trappist yeast to produce notes of pear, apple, banana, cherry, plum, lemon, and hints of pepper and biscuit. While often playing second fiddle to the more popular Belgian Golden Strong Pale Ales, the simple Belgian Pale Ale is maybe one of the greatest styles of beer in history; popping off all of the same esters and flavors that Belgium made famous but more sessionable.

WESTCOAST

Greenview Outpost 16oz Can

Greenview Outpost 16oz Can

$4.50

Westcoast Pale Ale / 5.3% ABV - Notes of juicy wine grapes, smashed raspberries, orange marmalade, sweet grapefruit, pineapple rings, summer melon, lychee gummies, and papaya sorbet.

Pulp Free 16oz Can

Pulp Free 16oz Can

$5.00

Westcoast IPA / 6.9% ABV - New-school Westcoast IPA that is clean, crisp, bitter, and loaded with juicy tropical notes of orange and mango [hops: Citra]

Foam Dome 16oz Can

Foam Dome 16oz Can

$5.00

Westcoast IPA / 6.7% ABV - Notes of sweet tropical fruits, ripe melon, strawberry juice, passionfruit, guava, riesling grapes, ruby red grapefruit, and a hint of the ganj. [hops: Strata]

NORTHEAST

DDH Pulp 16oz Can

DDH Pulp 16oz Can

$5.00

DDH IPA / 6.9% ABV - Double Dry-hopped version of our semi-flagship Pulp IPA, loaded with notes of orange marmalade and tangerine juice [hops: Citra]

Saint Thomas 16oz Can

Saint Thomas 16oz Can

$5.00

IPA / 6.7% ABV - Tropical IPA that is low in malt character, medium in body, and stinks of juicy melon and grapefruit [hops: Mosaic]

Eastside Motel 16oz Can

Eastside Motel 16oz Can

$5.50

Double IPA / 8.3% ABV - Super juicy DIPA with big notes of orange peel and pinot gris wine grapes [hops: Citra, Blanc]

Tiger Uppercut 16oz Can

Tiger Uppercut 16oz Can

$5.50 Out of stock

Double IPA / 8.5% ABV - Bold and juicy Double IPA showing off the fruit punchiest of hops with very little malt character and tons of body [hops: Mosaic, El Dorado, Equinox]

Supreme Diesel 16oz Can

Supreme Diesel 16oz Can

$5.50

Double IPA / 8.3% ABV - The name of this Nelson-laden Double IPA will come as no surprise after your first whiff; Supreme Diesel delivers an 18-wheeler of that diesel-like aroma it is so well known for. Not to sell this supremely awesome Double IPA short, on top of the aforementioned and obvious, there is a litany of complex and delectable flavors of passion fruit, guava, grapefruit, sauvignon blanc wine grape, gooseberry, and yellow currants.

LIGHT

Timing & Structure 32oz Crowler

$11.00

German Pilsner / 5.3% ABV - While fresh and lively, this beer has a distinct noble hop aroma and moderate bitterness to balance out the perceived sweet notes from the German Pilsner malt. In the case of Timing & Structure we use a restrained amount of noble hops to kick up notes of fresh cut grass, orange blossom, and birch bark; dancing in perfect harmony with mild honey, hazelnut, and bready notes from the German Pilsner malt.

SOUR

Cabana Republic 32oz Crowler

$13.00

Tropical Sour Ale / 6.0% ABV - Tart and dry on the palate with notes of banana pudding, dried coconut, and fresh limes.

Raspberry Parfait 32oz Crowler

Raspberry Parfait 32oz Crowler

$13.00

Fruited Sour Ale / 6.4% ABV - Kettle Sour Ale balancing fruit sweetness with acidity and vanilla that tastes like vanilla ice cream and raspberries [contains: Lactose, Vanilla, Raspberries]

BELGIAN

Abigail 32oz Crowler

Abigail 32oz Crowler

$11.00

Belgian Abbey Ale / 7.0% ABV - Plum and raisin notes are at the forefront. Much of the Belgian candi sugar has been fermented resulting in English toffee and melted caramel flavors. The finish is slightly malty yet dry.

Adrianne 32oz Crowler

Adrianne 32oz Crowler

$11.00

Belgian Tripel / 9.5% ABV - Dry and crushable while also remaining complex and loaded with alcohol. Simple floral aromas trace this beer start to finish.

Evie 32oz Crowler

Evie 32oz Crowler

$11.00

Belgian Table Beer / 4.0% ABV - Notes of almond flour biscuits, raisin bread toast, dried wild flowers, orange peel, grapefruit zest, dandelion blossoms, and a subtle rustic earthiness.

WESTCOAST

Breaker Bay 32oz Crowler

Breaker Bay 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Westcoast IPA / 6.8% ABV - Westcoast IPA / 6.8% ABV - Notes of limeade, passion fruit juice, lemon zest, sauv blanc, pine resin, starfruit, guava, and apricot preserves. [hops: Dr. Rudi]

Canopy 32oz Crowler

Canopy 32oz Crowler

$11.00

Westcoast Pale Ale / 5.2% ABV - Balanced and juicy take on the classic Pale Ale with notes of over-ripe cantaloupe, honeydew, strawberries centers, grapes and berries. [hops: Mosaic, Belma]

Single-Fin Mentality 32oz Crowler

Single-Fin Mentality 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Westco

NORTHEAST

Imaginator 32oz Crowler

Imaginator 32oz Crowler

$12.00

IPA / 6.8% ABV - Notes of super ripe passion fruit, the cattiest of Riesling grapes, papaya nectar, guava juice, bright gooseberries, white peaches, lychee gummies [hops: Nelson]

Motley Brü 32oz Crowler

Motley Brü 32oz Crowler

$12.00

IPA / 6.6% ABV - While its name leaves a lot to the imagination, mostly because it sounds like a top secret operating room inside of Area 51, Bru-1 hops smell infinitely better than their code name suggests. Brewed to be a hazy that is equal parts juicy as it is light and smashable, Motley Brü throws all of that pesky specialty malt off to the side, chops up a line of flaked oats, snorts it, lights its hotel mattress on fire, and then wafts freely its unrelentingly charismatic notes of freshly sliced pineapple, lemon flavored italian ice, peach, green apple flesh, apricot, and tropical melon. Every year we are inundated with new hop varieties, most of which never make it past the opening act, but Bru-1 has shown it has all the chops to be huge in the world of IPA and we're beyond pumped every time we get to brew with it.

Space Maze 32oz Crowler

Space Maze 32oz Crowler

$12.00

IPA / 7.0% ABV - Notes of strawberry astronaut ice cream, passionfruit curd, fresh smashed raspberries, riesling grapes, sugared grapefruit wedges, mango puree, lime zest, papaya, and the stickiest of the ickiest weed. [hops: Strata]

DARK

Shtickless 32oz Crowler

Shtickless 32oz Crowler

$11.00

Plain Ol' Stout / 6.3% ABV - Classic Stout with a heavy body and notes of toffee, dark chocolate, coffee, cedar, oak, and bready malts.

Zip Up Black/Cream Sweatshirts

X-SmallZip Up Black/Cream Sweatshirt

X-SmallZip Up Black/Cream Sweatshirt

$45.00Out of stock
Small Zip Up Black/Cream Sweatshirt

Small Zip Up Black/Cream Sweatshirt

$45.00Out of stock
Medium Zip Up Black/Cream Sweatshirt

Medium Zip Up Black/Cream Sweatshirt

$45.00Out of stock
Large Zip Up Black/Cream Sweatshirt

Large Zip Up Black/Cream Sweatshirt

$45.00Out of stock
X-Large Zip Up Black/Cream Sweatshirt

X-Large Zip Up Black/Cream Sweatshirt

$45.00Out of stock
XX-Large Zip Up Black/Cream Sweatshirt

XX-Large Zip Up Black/Cream Sweatshirt

$45.00Out of stock

Army Heather Arm Hit Zip Hoodie

Small Army Heather Arm Hit Zip Hoodie

Small Army Heather Arm Hit Zip Hoodie

$50.00
Medium Army Heather Arm Hit Zip Hoodie

Medium Army Heather Arm Hit Zip Hoodie

$50.00
Large Army Heather Arm Hit Zip Hoodie

Large Army Heather Arm Hit Zip Hoodie

$50.00
X-Large Army Heather Arm Hit Zip Hoodie

X-Large Army Heather Arm Hit Zip Hoodie

$50.00Out of stock
XX-Large Army Heather Arm Hit Zip Hoodie

XX-Large Army Heather Arm Hit Zip Hoodie

$50.00

Heather Gray Fieldwork Crewneck

Small Heather Gray Fieldwork Crewneck

Small Heather Gray Fieldwork Crewneck

$45.00
Medium Heather Gray Fieldwork Crewneck

Medium Heather Gray Fieldwork Crewneck

$45.00
Large Heather Gray Fieldwork Crewneck

Large Heather Gray Fieldwork Crewneck

$45.00
X-Large Heather Gray Fieldwork Crewneck

X-Large Heather Gray Fieldwork Crewneck

$45.00
XX-Large Heather Gray Fieldwork Crewneck

XX-Large Heather Gray Fieldwork Crewneck

$45.00

Black Pulp T-Shirt

X-Small Black Pulp T-Shirt

X-Small Black Pulp T-Shirt

$24.00
Small Black Pulp T-Shirt

Small Black Pulp T-Shirt

$24.00
Medium Black Pulp T-Shirt

Medium Black Pulp T-Shirt

$24.00
Large Black Pulp T-Shirt

Large Black Pulp T-Shirt

$24.00
X-Large Black Pulp T-Shirt

X-Large Black Pulp T-Shirt

$24.00
XX-Large Black Pulp T-Shirt

XX-Large Black Pulp T-Shirt

$24.00

Military Green Surplus Logo T-Shirt

X-Small Military Green Surplus Logo T-Shirt

X-Small Military Green Surplus Logo T-Shirt

$24.00
Small Military Green Surplus Logo T-Shirt

Small Military Green Surplus Logo T-Shirt

$24.00
Medium Military Green Surplus Logo T-Shirt

Medium Military Green Surplus Logo T-Shirt

$24.00
Large Military Green Surplus Logo T-Shirt

Large Military Green Surplus Logo T-Shirt

$24.00
X-Large Military Green Surplus Logo T-Shirt

X-Large Military Green Surplus Logo T-Shirt

$24.00
XX-Large Military Green Surplus Logo T-Shirt

XX-Large Military Green Surplus Logo T-Shirt

$24.00

Crewneck Grey/Teal Sweatshirts

X-Small Crewneck Grey/Teal Sweatshirt

X-Small Crewneck Grey/Teal Sweatshirt

$30.00
Small Crewneck Grey/Teal Sweatshirt

Small Crewneck Grey/Teal Sweatshirt

$30.00
Medium Crewneck Grey/Teal Sweatshirt

Medium Crewneck Grey/Teal Sweatshirt

$30.00
Large Crewneck Grey/Teal Sweatshirt

Large Crewneck Grey/Teal Sweatshirt

$30.00
X-Large Crewneck Grey/Teal Sweatshirt

X-Large Crewneck Grey/Teal Sweatshirt

$30.00

Teal/Clay T Shirts

X-SmallTeal/Clay T Shirt

X-SmallTeal/Clay T Shirt

$22.00
Small Teal/Clay T Shirt

Small Teal/Clay T Shirt

$22.00
MediumTeal/Clay T Shirt

MediumTeal/Clay T Shirt

$22.00
LargeTeal/Clay T Shirt

LargeTeal/Clay T Shirt

$22.00
X-LargeTeal/Clay T Shirt

X-LargeTeal/Clay T Shirt

$22.00
XX-LargeTeal/Clay T Shirt

XX-LargeTeal/Clay T Shirt

$22.00
XXX-Large Teal/Clay T Shirt

XXX-Large Teal/Clay T Shirt

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Fieldwork's Corte Madera Taproom is located in Corte Madera Town Center. Visitors to our Corte Madera Taproom can expect an ever-changing tap list of fresh releases to enjoy by sampler flight or by the glass. Fresh beer “to go” is available in 16 oz cans, growlers, and 32 oz Crowlers.

107 Corte Madera Town Center, Corte Madera, CA 94925

