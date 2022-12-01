- Home
Fieldwork Brewing - Corte Madera
No reviews yet
107 Corte Madera Town Center
Corte Madera, CA 94925
Order Again
Popular Items
APPS
SALADS
PIZZA
Margherita
tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil
Delivery Boy
tomato sauce, pepperoni, castelveltrano olives, roasted jalapeños, onion, mozzarella
Walk In The Park
shaved brussels sprouts, bacon, pesto, ricotta, mozzarella, garlic
Fun Guy
porcini cream, mushroom, onion, goat cheese, mozzarella, pecorino
Bare Knuckle
Tater tots, bacon, garlic purée, onions, smoked cheddar, mozzarella, chipotle aioli
Hot & Bothered
house sausage, shishito peppers, marinated red pepper chili sauce, garlic purée, ricotta
Hail Mary
beer braised chicken, caramelized onion,cotija, mozzarella, garlic purée, calabrian chili sauce, honey
Classic Cheese
Classic Pepperoni
Kids Cheese
Kids Pepperoni
LIGHT
Hills & Valleys 16oz Can
American Pilsner / 5.0% ABV - Crisp, clean, and crackery with complex classic lager notes and aromas of peony petals, toasted crackers, fresh hay, and white peach skins.
Place & Time 16oz Can
Czech Pilsner / 4.7% ABV - Notes of softly toasted biscuit crackers, light cereal grains, mild hop-induced spice and floral characters, with a super dry finish that carries hints of fresh cut grass.
High & Fine 16oz Can
Westcoast Lager / 4.2% ABV - Notes of passion fruit, yuzu juice, white grapefruit, honeydew, sauv blanc grape, and smashed blueberries.
Pioneers & Pirate Ships 16oz Can
Czech Dark Lager / 6.0% ABV - Notes of candied almonds, cocoa-dusted caramels, chocolate stroopwafels, over-priced artisanal toast, and a delicate floral and grassy bouquet.
SOUR
BELGIAN
Olyvia 16oz Can
Belgian Pale Ale / 5.8% ABV - Our take on a true classic, Olyvia is simple but void of any cut corners. Its ingredient list is simple; the best Pale Ale malt Belgium has to offer, a light dusting of two of the most classic European noble hops ever, and our favorite Trappist yeast to produce notes of pear, apple, banana, cherry, plum, lemon, and hints of pepper and biscuit. While often playing second fiddle to the more popular Belgian Golden Strong Pale Ales, the simple Belgian Pale Ale is maybe one of the greatest styles of beer in history; popping off all of the same esters and flavors that Belgium made famous but more sessionable.
WESTCOAST
Greenview Outpost 16oz Can
Westcoast Pale Ale / 5.3% ABV - Notes of juicy wine grapes, smashed raspberries, orange marmalade, sweet grapefruit, pineapple rings, summer melon, lychee gummies, and papaya sorbet.
Pulp Free 16oz Can
Westcoast IPA / 6.9% ABV - New-school Westcoast IPA that is clean, crisp, bitter, and loaded with juicy tropical notes of orange and mango [hops: Citra]
Foam Dome 16oz Can
Westcoast IPA / 6.7% ABV - Notes of sweet tropical fruits, ripe melon, strawberry juice, passionfruit, guava, riesling grapes, ruby red grapefruit, and a hint of the ganj. [hops: Strata]
NORTHEAST
DDH Pulp 16oz Can
DDH IPA / 6.9% ABV - Double Dry-hopped version of our semi-flagship Pulp IPA, loaded with notes of orange marmalade and tangerine juice [hops: Citra]
Saint Thomas 16oz Can
IPA / 6.7% ABV - Tropical IPA that is low in malt character, medium in body, and stinks of juicy melon and grapefruit [hops: Mosaic]
Eastside Motel 16oz Can
Double IPA / 8.3% ABV - Super juicy DIPA with big notes of orange peel and pinot gris wine grapes [hops: Citra, Blanc]
Tiger Uppercut 16oz Can
Double IPA / 8.5% ABV - Bold and juicy Double IPA showing off the fruit punchiest of hops with very little malt character and tons of body [hops: Mosaic, El Dorado, Equinox]
Supreme Diesel 16oz Can
Double IPA / 8.3% ABV - The name of this Nelson-laden Double IPA will come as no surprise after your first whiff; Supreme Diesel delivers an 18-wheeler of that diesel-like aroma it is so well known for. Not to sell this supremely awesome Double IPA short, on top of the aforementioned and obvious, there is a litany of complex and delectable flavors of passion fruit, guava, grapefruit, sauvignon blanc wine grape, gooseberry, and yellow currants.
LIGHT
Timing & Structure 32oz Crowler
German Pilsner / 5.3% ABV - While fresh and lively, this beer has a distinct noble hop aroma and moderate bitterness to balance out the perceived sweet notes from the German Pilsner malt. In the case of Timing & Structure we use a restrained amount of noble hops to kick up notes of fresh cut grass, orange blossom, and birch bark; dancing in perfect harmony with mild honey, hazelnut, and bready notes from the German Pilsner malt.
SOUR
Cabana Republic 32oz Crowler
Tropical Sour Ale / 6.0% ABV - Tart and dry on the palate with notes of banana pudding, dried coconut, and fresh limes.
Raspberry Parfait 32oz Crowler
Fruited Sour Ale / 6.4% ABV - Kettle Sour Ale balancing fruit sweetness with acidity and vanilla that tastes like vanilla ice cream and raspberries [contains: Lactose, Vanilla, Raspberries]
BELGIAN
Abigail 32oz Crowler
Belgian Abbey Ale / 7.0% ABV - Plum and raisin notes are at the forefront. Much of the Belgian candi sugar has been fermented resulting in English toffee and melted caramel flavors. The finish is slightly malty yet dry.
Adrianne 32oz Crowler
Belgian Tripel / 9.5% ABV - Dry and crushable while also remaining complex and loaded with alcohol. Simple floral aromas trace this beer start to finish.
Evie 32oz Crowler
Belgian Table Beer / 4.0% ABV - Notes of almond flour biscuits, raisin bread toast, dried wild flowers, orange peel, grapefruit zest, dandelion blossoms, and a subtle rustic earthiness.
WESTCOAST
Breaker Bay 32oz Crowler
Westcoast IPA / 6.8% ABV - Westcoast IPA / 6.8% ABV - Notes of limeade, passion fruit juice, lemon zest, sauv blanc, pine resin, starfruit, guava, and apricot preserves. [hops: Dr. Rudi]
Canopy 32oz Crowler
Westcoast Pale Ale / 5.2% ABV - Balanced and juicy take on the classic Pale Ale with notes of over-ripe cantaloupe, honeydew, strawberries centers, grapes and berries. [hops: Mosaic, Belma]
Single-Fin Mentality 32oz Crowler
Westcoast IPA / 6.6% ABV - When life gives you lemons you make lemonade, and then when life gives you Nelson you make a single-hop IPA. It's hard not to fall head over heels for the Nelson we selected this year; it's everything one could want from Nelson with its potent aromas of funky and fresh passionfruit, sauvignon blanc grapes, key lime zest, sweet apricots, hints of pineapple, juicy pear, and an overwhelming diesel character that is so much better than it sounds on paper. There will always be newer and flashier hops that will show up on the market, compared to many Nelson is already an old soul built for speed, but while they're all out hot-dogging Nelson will be in the brewhouse laying the glass on extra thick.
NORTHEAST
Imaginator 32oz Crowler
IPA / 6.8% ABV - Notes of super ripe passion fruit, the cattiest of Riesling grapes, papaya nectar, guava juice, bright gooseberries, white peaches, lychee gummies [hops: Nelson]
Motley Brü 32oz Crowler
IPA / 6.6% ABV - While its name leaves a lot to the imagination, mostly because it sounds like a top secret operating room inside of Area 51, Bru-1 hops smell infinitely better than their code name suggests. Brewed to be a hazy that is equal parts juicy as it is light and smashable, Motley Brü throws all of that pesky specialty malt off to the side, chops up a line of flaked oats, snorts it, lights its hotel mattress on fire, and then wafts freely its unrelentingly charismatic notes of freshly sliced pineapple, lemon flavored italian ice, peach, green apple flesh, apricot, and tropical melon. Every year we are inundated with new hop varieties, most of which never make it past the opening act, but Bru-1 has shown it has all the chops to be huge in the world of IPA and we're beyond pumped every time we get to brew with it.
Space Maze 32oz Crowler
IPA / 7.0% ABV - Notes of strawberry astronaut ice cream, passionfruit curd, fresh smashed raspberries, riesling grapes, sugared grapefruit wedges, mango puree, lime zest, papaya, and the stickiest of the ickiest weed. [hops: Strata]
DARK
Zip Up Black/Cream Sweatshirts
X-SmallZip Up Black/Cream Sweatshirt
Small Zip Up Black/Cream Sweatshirt
Medium Zip Up Black/Cream Sweatshirt
Large Zip Up Black/Cream Sweatshirt
X-Large Zip Up Black/Cream Sweatshirt
XX-Large Zip Up Black/Cream Sweatshirt
Army Heather Arm Hit Zip Hoodie
Heather Gray Fieldwork Crewneck
Black Pulp T-Shirt
Military Green Surplus Logo T-Shirt
Crewneck Grey/Teal Sweatshirts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Fieldwork's Corte Madera Taproom is located in Corte Madera Town Center. Visitors to our Corte Madera Taproom can expect an ever-changing tap list of fresh releases to enjoy by sampler flight or by the glass. Fresh beer “to go” is available in 16 oz cans, growlers, and 32 oz Crowlers.
107 Corte Madera Town Center, Corte Madera, CA 94925