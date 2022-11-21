Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fieldwork Brewing - Monterey

560 Munrus Avenue

Monterey, CA 93940

Pulp 16oz Can
Salted Raspberry 16oz Can
Pulp Free 16oz Can

LIGHT

High & Fine 16oz Can

High & Fine 16oz Can

$4.00

Westcoast Lager / 4.2% ABV - Notes of passion fruit, yuzu juice, white grapefruit, honeydew, sauv blanc grape, and smashed blueberries.

Place & Time 16oz Can

Place & Time 16oz Can

$4.00

Czech Pilsner / 4.7% ABV - Notes of softly toasted biscuit crackers, light cereal grains, mild hop-induced spice and floral characters, with a super dry finish that carries hints of fresh cut grass.

Hills & Valleys 16oz Can

Hills & Valleys 16oz Can

$4.00

American Pilsner / 5.0% ABV - Crisp, clean, and crackery with complex classic lager notes and aromas of peony petals, toasted crackers, fresh hay, and white peach skins.

SOUR

Salted Raspberry 16oz Can

Salted Raspberry 16oz Can

$6.00

Gose / 4.8% ABV - Notes of fresh sourdough bread, sea salt, lemon peel, and fresh raspberries.

Aloha Vibes 16oz Can

Aloha Vibes 16oz Can

$6.00

Tropical Sour Ale / 7.0% ABV - Tart, refreshing, and fruity Kettle Sour Ale packed with tropical fruit, hibiscus, and coconut [contains: Passionfruit, Pineapples, Tangerines, Limes, Coconut, Hibiscus]

BELGIAN

Olyvia 16oz Can

Olyvia 16oz Can

$4.50

Belgian Pale Ale / 5.8% ABV - Our take on a true classic, Olyvia is simple but void of any cut corners. Its ingredient list is simple; the best Pale Ale malt Belgium has to offer, a light dusting of two of the most classic European noble hops ever, and our favorite Trappist yeast to produce notes of pear, apple, banana, cherry, plum, lemon, and hints of pepper and biscuit. While often playing second fiddle to the more popular Belgian Golden Strong Pale Ales, the simple Belgian Pale Ale is maybe one of the greatest styles of beer in history; popping off all of the same esters and flavors that Belgium made famous but more sessionable.

WESTCOAST

Greenview Outpost 16oz Can

Greenview Outpost 16oz Can

$4.50

Westcoast Pale Ale / 5.3% ABV - Notes of juicy wine grapes, smashed raspberries, orange marmalade, sweet grapefruit, pineapple rings, summer melon, lychee gummies, and papaya sorbet.

Pulp Free 16oz Can

Pulp Free 16oz Can

$5.00

Westcoast IPA / 6.9% ABV - New-school Westcoast IPA that is clean, crisp, bitter, and loaded with juicy tropical notes of orange and mango [hops: Citra]

Single-Fin Mentality 16oz Can

Single-Fin Mentality 16oz Can

$5.00

Westcoast IPA / 6.6% ABV - When life gives you lemons you make lemonade, and then when life gives you Nelson you make a single-hop IPA. It's hard not to fall head over heels for the Nelson we selected this year; it's everything one could want from Nelson with its potent aromas of funky and fresh passionfruit, sauvignon blanc grapes, key lime zest, sweet apricots, hints of pineapple, juicy pear, and an overwhelming diesel character that is so much better than it sounds on paper. There will always be newer and flashier hops that will show up on the market, compared to many Nelson is already an old soul built for speed, but while they're all out hot-dogging Nelson will be in the brewhouse laying the glass on extra thick.

NORTHEAST

Motley Brü 16oz Can

Motley Brü 16oz Can

$5.00

IPA / 6.6% ABV - While its name leaves a lot to the imagination, mostly because it sounds like a top secret operating room inside of Area 51, Bru-1 hops smell infinitely better than their code name suggests. Brewed to be a hazy that is equal parts juicy as it is light and smashable, Motley Brü throws all of that pesky specialty malt off to the side, chops up a line of flaked oats, snorts it, lights its hotel mattress on fire, and then wafts freely its unrelentingly charismatic notes of freshly sliced pineapple, lemon flavored italian ice, peach, green apple flesh, apricot, and tropical melon. Every year we are inundated with new hop varieties, most of which never make it past the opening act, but Bru-1 has shown it has all the chops to be huge in the world of IPA and we're beyond pumped every time we get to brew with it

Pulp 16oz Can

Pulp 16oz Can

$5.00

IPA / 6.9% ABV - Juicy IPA with a lean and simple malt profile, medium body and all Citra hops to make it the orange juice of beers [hops: Citra]

Space Maze 16oz Can

Space Maze 16oz Can

$5.00

IPA / 7.0% ABV - Notes of strawberry astronaut ice cream, passionfruit curd, fresh smashed raspberries, riesling grapes, sugared grapefruit wedges, mango puree, lime zest, papaya, and the stickiest of the ickiest weed. [hops: Strata]

Wax 16oz Can

Wax 16oz Can

$5.00

IPA / 7.0% ABV - Super Juicy IPA with massive resinous mouthfeel and aromas of orange sherbet, raspberries, and dank weed.

Destination Unknown 16oz Can

Destination Unknown 16oz Can

$5.50Out of stock

Double IPA / 8.0% ABV - Easy drinking juice bomb that is loaded with notes of passionfruit, ripe melon, grapefruit, sauv blanc grapes, and blueberries. [hops: Mosaic]

Eastside Motel 16oz Can

Eastside Motel 16oz Can

$5.50

Double IPA / 8.3% ABV - Super juicy DIPA with big notes of orange peel and pinot gris wine grapes [hops: Citra, Blanc]

Tiger Uppercut 16oz Can

Tiger Uppercut 16oz Can

$5.50

Double IPA / 8.5% ABV - Bold and juicy Double IPA showing off the fruit punchiest of hops with very little malt character and tons of body [hops: Mosaic, El Dorado, Equinox]

Rice & Easy 32oz Crowler

Rice & Easy 32oz Crowler

$11.00

Japanese Rice Lager / 4.5% ABV - Notes of sushi rice seasoned with citrus blossom and tangerine zest.

Timing & Structure 32oz Crowler

$11.00

German Pilsner / 5.3% ABV - While fresh and lively, this beer has a distinct noble hop aroma and moderate bitterness to balance out the perceived sweet notes from the German Pilsner malt. In the case of Timing & Structure we use a restrained amount of noble hops to kick up notes of fresh cut grass, orange blossom, and birch bark; dancing in perfect harmony with mild honey, hazelnut, and bready notes from the German Pilsner malt.

Cabana Republic 32oz Crowler

$13.00

Tropical Sour Ale / 6.0% ABV - Tart and dry on the palate with notes of banana pudding, dried coconut, and fresh limes.

Mixed Berry Parfait 32oz Crowler

Mixed Berry Parfait 32oz Crowler

$13.00

Fruited Sour Ale / 6.4% ABV - Fieldwork Parfaits are a series of tart beers where we take a big and creamy base of oats and milk sugar, then sour them in our kettle until they are bright, acidic, and effervescent. We then ferment and condition the beer on heaps of pureed or whole fruit until the beer is almost opaque with color looking almost like a melted crayon. A small vanilla addition plays with the lactose to create a whipped cream-like flavor profile and mouthfeel that is just big enough to compliment the fruit without overpowering or taking away from the real star of the pour. With Mixed Berry Parfait we have what we think tastes like a summer berry trifle. [contains: Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana]

Evie 32oz Crowler

Evie 32oz Crowler

$11.00

Belgian Table Beer / 4.0% ABV - Notes of almond flour biscuits, raisin bread toast, dried wild flowers, orange peel, grapefruit zest, dandelion blossoms, and a subtle rustic earthiness.

Abigail 32oz Crowler

Abigail 32oz Crowler

$11.00

Belgian Abbey Ale / 7.0% ABV - Plum and raisin notes are at the forefront. Much of the Belgian candi sugar has been fermented resulting in English toffee and melted caramel flavors. The finish is slightly malty yet dry.

Adrianne 32oz Crowler

Adrianne 32oz Crowler

$11.00

Belgian Tripel / 9.5% ABV - Dry and crushable while also remaining complex and loaded with alcohol. Simple floral aromas trace this beer start to finish.

Canopy 32oz Crowler

Canopy 32oz Crowler

$11.00

Westcoast Pale Ale / 5.2% ABV - Balanced and juicy take on the classic Pale Ale with notes of over-ripe cantaloupe, honeydew, strawberries centers, grapes and berries. [hops: Mosaic, Belma]

Semester at Sea 32oz Crowler

Semester at Sea 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Westcoast IPA / 6.7% ABV - Notes of passionfruit, pineapple, pine resin, wild flowers, casaba melon, and white nectarine.

Breaker Bay 32oz Crowler

Breaker Bay 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Westcoast IPA / 6.8% ABV - Westcoast IPA / 6.8% ABV - Notes of limeade, passion fruit juice, lemon zest, sauv blanc, pine resin, starfruit, guava, and apricot preserves. [hops: Dr. Rudi]

Shtickless 32oz Crowler

Shtickless 32oz Crowler

$11.00

Plain Ol' Stout / 6.3% ABV - Classic Stout with a heavy body and notes of toffee, dark chocolate, coffee, cedar, oak, and bready malts.

Army Heather Arm Hit Zip Hoodie

Small Army Heather Arm Hit Zip Hoodie
$50.00

Small Army Heather Arm Hit Zip Hoodie

$50.00
Medium Army Heather Arm Hit Zip Hoodie
$50.00

Medium Army Heather Arm Hit Zip Hoodie

$50.00
Large Army Heather Arm Hit Zip Hoodie
$50.00

Large Army Heather Arm Hit Zip Hoodie

$50.00
X-Large Army Heather Arm Hit Zip Hoodie
$50.00Out of stock

X-Large Army Heather Arm Hit Zip Hoodie

$50.00Out of stock
XX-Large Army Heather Arm Hit Zip Hoodie
$50.00

XX-Large Army Heather Arm Hit Zip Hoodie

$50.00

Heather Gray Fieldwork Crewneck

Small Heather Gray Fieldwork Crewneck
$45.00

Small Heather Gray Fieldwork Crewneck

$45.00
Medium Heather Gray Fieldwork Crewneck
$45.00Out of stock

Medium Heather Gray Fieldwork Crewneck

$45.00Out of stock
Large Heather Gray Fieldwork Crewneck

Large Heather Gray Fieldwork Crewneck

$45.00Out of stock
X-Large Heather Gray Fieldwork Crewneck
$45.00

X-Large Heather Gray Fieldwork Crewneck

$45.00
XX-Large Heather Gray Fieldwork Crewneck
$45.00

XX-Large Heather Gray Fieldwork Crewneck

$45.00

Military Green Surplus Logo T-Shirt

X-Small Military Green Surplus Logo T-Shirt
$24.00

X-Small Military Green Surplus Logo T-Shirt

$24.00
Small Military Green Surplus Logo T-Shirt
$24.00

Small Military Green Surplus Logo T-Shirt

$24.00
Medium Military Green Surplus Logo T-Shirt
$24.00

Medium Military Green Surplus Logo T-Shirt

$24.00
Large Military Green Surplus Logo T-Shirt
$24.00

Large Military Green Surplus Logo T-Shirt

$24.00
X-Large Military Green Surplus Logo T-Shirt
$24.00

X-Large Military Green Surplus Logo T-Shirt

$24.00
XX-Large Military Green Surplus Logo T-Shirt
$24.00

XX-Large Military Green Surplus Logo T-Shirt

$24.00

Black Pulp T-Shirt

X-Small Black Pulp T-Shirt
$24.00

X-Small Black Pulp T-Shirt

$24.00
Small Black Pulp T-Shirt
$24.00

Small Black Pulp T-Shirt

$24.00
Medium Black Pulp T-Shirt
$24.00

Medium Black Pulp T-Shirt

$24.00
Large Black Pulp T-Shirt
$24.00

Large Black Pulp T-Shirt

$24.00
X-Large Black Pulp T-Shirt
$24.00

X-Large Black Pulp T-Shirt

$24.00
XX-Large Black Pulp T-Shirt
$24.00

XX-Large Black Pulp T-Shirt

$24.00
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Fieldwork Brewing - Monterey

560 Munrus Avenue
Monterey, CA 93940

Fieldwork's Monterey Beer Garden is located in the Uptown Shopping Center. Monterey's generally mild and beautiful weather offers the perfect setting for enjoying a beer with friends in the outdoor beer garden. Visitors to our Monterey Beer Garden can expect an ever-changing tap list of fresh releases to enjoy by sampler flight or beer by the glass. Fresh beer "to go" is available

560 Munrus Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940

