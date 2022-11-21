Fieldwork Brewing - Monterey
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Fieldwork's Monterey Beer Garden is located in the Uptown Shopping Center. Monterey's generally mild and beautiful weather offers the perfect setting for enjoying a beer with friends in the outdoor beer garden. Visitors to our Monterey Beer Garden can expect an ever-changing tap list of fresh releases to enjoy by sampler flight or beer by the glass. Fresh beer “to go” is available in 16 oz cans, growlers, and 32 oz Crowlers. Well behaved adults, children and dogs are always welcome!
Location
560 Munrus Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940
Gallery