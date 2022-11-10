Fieldwork Brewing - Napa
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Fieldwork's Napa Taproom is located within the bustling Oxbow Public Market in Downtown Napa. Visitors to our Napa Taproom can expect an ever-changing tap list of fresh releases to enjoy by sampler flight or by the glass. Fresh beer “to go” is available in 16 oz cans, growlers, and 32 oz Crowlers. Grab some food with us or at any of Oxbow's fine establishments and enjoy it at our Taproom with a delicious beer.
Location
1046 McKinstry Street, Napa, CA 94559
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Napa
La Taquiza Fish Tacos - 2007 Redwood Rd # 104
4.6 • 2,900
2007 Redwood Rd # 104 Napa, CA 94558
View restaurant