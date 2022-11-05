Fieldwork Brewing - San Ramon
No reviews yet
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Fieldwork Brewing's San Ramon Taproom and Beer Garden is located at City Center Bishop Ranch, a Renzo Piano designed modern public square. City Center is the new heart of downtown San Ramon, nurturing community, commerce and culture. Visitors to our San Ramon Taproom and Beer Garden can expect an ever-changing tap list of fresh releases to enjoy by sampler flight or beer by the glass. Fresh beer “to go” is available in 16 oz cans, growlers, and 32 oz Crowlers. Our food menu offers Neapolitan style pizzas, salads, and starters. Well behaved adults and children are welcome. Well behaved dogs are welcome in the outdoor beer garden.
6000 Bollinger Canyon Road, San Ramon, CA 94583