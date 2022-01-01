Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad

Fiero Mexican Grill

422 Reviews

$

300 Sentinel Drive

Annapolis Junction, MD 20701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Rice /Salad Bowl
Chicken Taco
Mango Tango Salad

Tacos

In our handmade tortillas Choose handmade corn or flour tortilla. Choose meat, cilantro & onions, choice of salsa.

2 Chicken

$8.50

2 Steak

$10.95

2 Al Pastor

$8.95

2 Chorizo

$8.95

2 Molida

$7.95
Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$3.25
Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$4.50

Al Pastor

$3.50

Chorizo Fundido Taco

$3.50

Molida Vegetarian Hash Taco

$2.75

Vegetable Taco

$2.75

Extra Steak

$3.00

Extra Chicken

$2.00

Extra Al Pastor

$2.00

Extra Chorizo

$2.00

Burritos

Oversized flour tortilla, choose meat, cilantro & onions, choice of salsa, cheese is optional. Served with Zesty Fiero Slaw.
Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$8.50

Chorizo Fundido Burrito

$8.95

Al Pastor

$8.95

Steak Burrito

$10.95

Vegetable Burrito

$7.95

Malida Vegetarian Hash Burrito

$7.95

$5.95 Burritos

$5.95

Rice / Salad Bowl

Choose white or brown rice, or mixed salad greens, choice of meat, grilled vegetables, cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, choice of salsa.

Al Pastor

$8.95
Chicken Rice /Salad Bowl

Chicken Rice /Salad Bowl

$8.50

Fundido Rice/Salad Bowl

$8.95
Steak Rice /Salad Bowl

Steak Rice /Salad Bowl

$10.95

Mango Tango Salad

$8.75

Honey-lime grilled chicken, lettuce, mango, avocado, corn, red cabbage, pico de Gallo, Mexican cheese, crisp tortillas, cilantro lime dressing (no substitutions)

Veggie Rice /Salad Bowl

$7.95

Molida (Our Vegetables Hash)/ Salad Bowl

$7.95

Sides

Elote

$1.50

Guacamole

$3.50

Chips & Salsa

$2.95

Chips & Guacamole

$4.50

Rice

$1.50

Black Beans

$1.50

Churros

$1.95

Cookie

$2.50

Combo $2

$2.00

Brownie Bites

$1.25

Zesty Slaw

$1.50

Beverage

Fountain Drinks

$2.25

Bottled Beverage

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.25

Energy Drinks

$2.95

Coffee

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Cater Water

$2.50

Cater Sodas

$2.50

TACOS

CHICKEN

$3.25

FUNDIDO

$3.50

STEAK

$4.50

MOLIDA

$2.75

Al Pastor Tacos

$3.50

BURRITOS

Chicken Burrito

$7.95

Steak Burrito

$10.50

Chorizo Burrito

$8.50

Al Pastor Burrito

$8.50

Molida Burrito

$7.50

BOWLS

Chicken Bowl

$8.50

Steak Bowl

$10.95

Chorizo Bowl

$8.50

Al Pastor Bowl

$8.50

Molida Bowl

$7.95

SALADS

Chicken Salad

$8.95

Steak Salad

$10.95

Chorizo Salad

$8.95

Al Pastor Salad

$8.95

Molida Salad

$7.95

TORTAS

Chicken Torta

$7.50

BOXED LUNCHES

TACOS - 2 STEAK TACO BOXED LUNCH WITH RICE & BEANS

$7.95

TACOS - 2 CHICKEN TACOS BOXED LUNCH WITH RICE & BEANS

$7.95

TACOS - 2 CHORIZO FUNDIDO TACOS BOXED LUNCH WITH RICE & BEANS

$7.50

TACOS - 2 Vegetarian TACOS BOXED LUNCH WITH RICE & BEANS

$7.95

BURRITO - STEAK BURRITO BOXED LUNCH WITH RICE & BEANS

$9.00

BURRITO - CHICKEN BURRITO BOXED LUNCH WITH RICE & BEANS

$9.00

BURRITO - CHORIZO FUNDIDO BURRITO BOXED LUNCH WITH RICE & BEANS

$9.00

BURRITO - AL-PASTOR BURRITO BOXED LUNCH WITH RICE & BEANS

$9.00

BOWL - STEAK BOWL FILLED WITH RICE, BEANS, PEPPERS, ONIONS, AND GUACAMOLE

$13.50

BOWL - CHICKEN BOWL FILLED WITH RICE, BEANS, PEPPERS, CHEESE AND PICO

$12.50

BOWL - CHORIZO FUNDIDO BOWL FILLED WITH RICE, BEANS, PEPPERS, ONIONS AND GUACOMLE

$9.00

BOWL - AL-PASTOR BOWL FILLED WITH RICE, BEANS, PEPPERS, ONIONS, AND GUACOMLE

$9.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$2.75

CHIPS & GUACOMOLE

$3.95

ELOTE

$1.50

BOTTLED WATER OR SODA

$1.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Fiero serves authentic Mexican favorites including tacos, burritos, and rice bowls. Prepared simply, but with complex flavors, our food excites the senses and satisfies your hunger for something new.

Website

Location

300 Sentinel Drive, Annapolis Junction, MD 20701

Directions

Gallery
Fiero Mexican Grill image
Fiero Mexican Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chevys Fresh Mex - Arundel Mills
orange starNo Reviews
7000 Arundel Mills Circle R-5 Hanover, MD 21076
View restaurantnext
RegionAle - Shipley's Grant
orange star4.8 • 1,247
5705 Richards Valley Rd Ellicott City, MD 21043
View restaurantnext
Coal Fire - Ellicott City
orange starNo Reviews
5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12 Ellicott City, MD 21043
View restaurantnext
Atlantic Food and Spirits
orange starNo Reviews
2205 Frederick Road Catonsville, MD 21228
View restaurantnext
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
orange star4.6 • 1,294
8307 Main St Ellicott City, MD 21043
View restaurantnext
El Azteca
orange star3.5 • 155
12210 Clarksville Pike Clarksville, MD 21029
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Annapolis Junction
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Elkridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Odenton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)
Gambrills
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Millersville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Crofton
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston