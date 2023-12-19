Fiery Crab Baton Rouge - CitiPlace
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2572 Citiplace Court, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Corporate Blvd
4.2 • 163
6220 Corporate Blvd Baton Rogue, LA 70809
View restaurant
Off the Hook - Baton Rouge - Corporate Boulevard
No Reviews
5211 Corporate Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurant
Vegan-Ish Vibes - 4608 Bennington Avenue
No Reviews
4608 Bennington Avenue Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurant
Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant - 4335 PERKINS RD
4.2 • 49
4335 PERKINS RD Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Baton Rouge
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurant
More near Baton Rouge