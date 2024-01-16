- Home
- /
- Denham Springs
- /
- Fiery Crab - DENHAM SPRINGS 2701 South Range Avenue Denham Springs
This restaurant does not have any images
Fiery Crab - DENHAM SPRINGS 2701 South Range Avenue Denham Springs
2701 South Range Avenue
Denham Springs, LA 70726
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
- Hush Puppies (10)
Sweet Corn Hushpuppies.$4.00
- Fried Cheese Sticks (6)
Delicious Mozzarella Cheese Stick served with Marinara Sauce$5.00
- Fried Pickles (15)$4.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Cajun Fries$4.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
- Onion Rings (15)$5.00
- Crab Rangoons (8)
Our Crab Rangoon are filled with Crab and Cream Cheese Filling$6.00
- Fried Calamari (15)
Crispy in House Breaded Calamari$9.00
- Fried Oysters (6)
Juicy and Plump Fried Oysters$9.00
- Fried Popcorn Shrimps
Crispy Breaded Popcorn Shrimp served with our House Sauce.$8.00
- Fried Frog Legs (6)
Crispy Cajun Fried Froglegs$10.00
- Crab Cakes (2)
Cajun Spicy Crab Cakes$10.00
- Chicken Wings
Buffalo, Cajun, Sweet and Spicy$8.00
Salad
- Shrimp Salad
Served with a variety of fresh veggies and Romaine Lettuce$7.00
- House Special Salad
Served with Shrimp, Crawfish, Crabmeat with Romaine Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions and shredded cheese, with your choice of Dressing.$8.00
- Side Salad
Romaine Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions and shredded cheese, with your choice of Dressing.$5.00
Boiled Seafood Special
- Shrimp Special
1 lb Headless Shrimp, 1/2 lb Snow Crab, Comes with Corn, Potatoes, Sausage$35.99
- Blue Crab Special
2 Blue Crabs, 1/2 lb Headless Shrimp, 1/2 lb Snow Crab, Comes with Corn, Potatoes, Sausage$35.99
- Crawfish Special
1 Lb Crawfish, 1/2 lb Headless Shrimp,1/2 Lb Snow Crab, Comes with corn,potatoes,sausage$35.99
- Lobster Special
1 Lobster Tail, 2 Blue Crab, 1/2 lb Headless Shrimp, 1/2 lb Snow Crab, Comes with Corn, Potatoes, Sausage$54.99
- House Platter
2 Lobster Tail, 1 lb Snow Crab, 1 lb Headless Shrimp, 1 lb Crawfish(Substitute with Head-on Shrimp if Not in Season), 1 Dungeness Cluster, 4 Corn, 8 Potatoes, 4 Boiled Eggs, 1 lb Smoked Sausage.$118.00
- Family Platter
2 Lobster Tail, 1 lb Snow Crab, 1 lb Headless Shrimp, 1 lb Crawfish(Substitute with Head-on Shrimp if Not in Season), 1 Dungeness Cluster, 1 lb Black Mussels, 3 Blue Crab, 5 Corn, 10 Potatoes, 5 Boiled Eggs, 1lb Smoked Sausage.$138.00
Boiled Seafood Combo
- 1LB King Crab
Comes with Corn, Potatoes, Sausages$66.00
- 1LB Snow Crab Legs
2 Snow Crab Clusters. Comes with Corn, Potatoes, Sausages$33.00
- 1LB Dungeness Crab
2 Dungeness Clusters Comes with Corn, Potatoes, Sausages$37.00
- 2 Lobster Tails
2 Maine Lobster Tails. Come with corn, potatoes and sausage$47.00
- 1LB Head-on Shrimp
Head-on Shrimp. Come with Corn, Potatoes and Sausage$22.00
- 1LB Headless Shrimp
Headless Shrimp. Come with Corn, Potatoes and Sausage$24.00
- 1LB Black Mussels
Come with Corn, Potatoes and Sausage$17.00
- 1LB Green Mussels
Come with Corn, Potatoes and Sausage$17.00
- 1LB Clams
Come with Corn, Potatoes and Sausage$17.00
- 6 Blue Crabs
Louisiana Blue Crabs. Come with Corn, Potatoes and Sausage$28.99
- 12 Blue Crabs
Louisiana Blue Crabs. Come with Corn, Potatoes and Sausage$55.99
- Make Your Own Combo
- 3LB Craw Fish$26.99
- 5LB Crawfish$43.99
Seafood Boil Add-ons
Fried Rice
Poboy
Basket
- Fried Catfish (6)
Served with Hushpuppies, Crab-salad and your choice of Fries or Cajun Rice$12.95
- Fried Flounder (3)$12.95
- Fried Jumbo Shrimp (6)
Served with Hushpuppies,Crabsalad$12.95
- Fried Chicken Tenders (4)
Served with Hushpuppies,Crabsalad$12.95
- Fried Oyster (10)
Served with Hushpuppies,Crabsalad$12.95
- Fried Seafood Plate
Our Fried Seafood Platter comes with Fried Catfish, Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Fried Oysters and served with our sweet corn hushpuppies, crab-salad and your choice of Fries or Cajun Rice$19.95
Oyster on the Half Shell
Sides
Kids Menu
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2701 South Range Avenue, Denham Springs, LA 70726