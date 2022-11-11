Fiery Crab Express--Hammond

Restaurant info

The very first Fiery Crab Seafood Restaurant and Bar was established in Lafayette, Louisiana. The concept of Fiery Crab is to serve the freshest seafood Louisiana has to offer and combine it with bold Cajun Spices. Each bag of seafood is served “piping hot”, Tossed in one of the Fiery Crab Signature Butter sauces of our guests choice. Our seafood is boiled in the traditional Louisiana Crab Boil style then tossed in buttery garlic finger licking sauce. You receive your seafood in a Boil Bag, keeping your food hot and guaranteeing a treat that will have your tastebuds wanting and craving more. When dining with us, be ready to “get down and messy” with all of the deliciousness. We do provide a wonderful experience with providing utensils, Bibs, Gloves, Hand Wipes etc.