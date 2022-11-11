Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fiery Crab Express--Hammond

review star

No reviews yet

2444 W Thomas St Hammond

Hammond, LA 70401

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Special:
Headless Shrimp 1 Lb
Potatoes (3)

Appetizers

Hush Puppies (10)pcs

Hush Puppies (10)pcs

$4.00

Sweet Corn Hushpuppies.

Fried Cheese Sticks (6) pcs

Fried Cheese Sticks (6) pcs

$5.00

Delicious Mozzarella Cheese Stick served with Marinara Sauce

Fried Pickles (15) pcs

$4.00
Onion Rings (15)pcs

Onion Rings (15)pcs

$5.00
Crab Rangoons (8)pcs

Crab Rangoons (8)pcs

$6.00

Our Crab Rangoon are filled with Crab and Cream Cheese Filling

Fried Calamari (15)pcs

Fried Calamari (15)pcs

$9.00

Crispy in House Breaded Calamari

Fried Oysters (6)pcs

$9.00

Juicy and Plump Fried Oysters

Fried Baby Shrimp (25)pcs

Fried Baby Shrimp (25)pcs

$8.00

Crispy Breaded Popcorn Shrimp served with our House Sauce.

Fried Frog Legs

Fried Frog Legs

$10.00

Crispy Cajun Fried Froglegs

Crab Cakes (2)pcs

Crab Cakes (2)pcs

$10.00

Cajun Spicy Crab Cakes

Chicken Wings (12)pcs

Chicken Wings (12)pcs

$12.00

Buffalo, Cajun, Sweet and Spicy

Chicken Wings (6)pcs

$7.00

Buffalo, Cajun, Sweet and Spicy

Poboy

Fried Catfish Poboy

Fried Catfish Poboy

$10.95

Dressed with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo

Fried Shrimp Poboy

$10.95

Dressed with Mayo,Lettuce,Tomato

Fried Chicken Tenders Poboy

$10.95

Dressed with Mayo,Lettuce,Tomato

Fried Oyster Poboy

$12.95

Dressed with Mayo,Lettuce,Tomato

Basket

Fried Catfish (6)pcs

$12.95

Served with Hushpuppies, Crab-salad and your choice of Fries or Cajun Rice

Fried Jumbo Shrimp (6)pcs

$12.95

Served with Hushpuppies,Crabsalad

Fried Chicken Tenders (4) pcs

$10.95

Served with Hushpuppies,Crabsalad

Fried Oyster (10)pcs

$12.95

Served with Hushpuppies,Crabsalad

Fried Seafood Plate

Fried Seafood Plate

$19.95

Our Fried Seafood Platter comes with Fried Catfish, Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Fried Oysters and served with our sweet corn hushpuppies, crab-salad and your choice of Fries or Cajun Rice

Fried Flounder Basket

$12.95

Bottled Signature Butter Sauce

Bottled Fiery Special

$8.99

Bottled Fiery Cajun

$8.99

Fiery Cajun Seasoning

$6.99

Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice (Small)

$8.00
Shrimp Fried Rice (Large)

Shrimp Fried Rice (Large)

$15.00

Crawfish Fried Rice (Small)

$8.00

Crawfish Fried Rice (Large)

$15.00

Fried Rice

$5.00

Soup

Seafood Gumbo (Small)

$6.00

Louisiana Light Roux Gumbo with a combination of Shrimp,Crabmeat and Crawfish

Seafood Gumbo (Large)

$12.00

Louisiana Light Roux Gumbo with a combination of Shrimp,Crabmeat and Crawfish

Salad

Shrimp Salad (Small)

Shrimp Salad (Small)

$7.00

Served with a variety of fresh veggies and Romaine Lettuce

Shrimp Salad (Large)

$13.00

Served with a variety of fresh veggies and Romaine Lettuce

House Special Salad (Small)

House Special Salad (Small)

$8.00

Served with Shrimp, Crawfish, Crabmeat with Romaine Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions and shredded cheese, with your choice of Dressing.

House Special Salad (Large)

$15.00

Served with Shrimp,Crawfish, Crabmeat with Romaine Lettuce and a veriety of fresh Veggies

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Romaine Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions and shredded cheese, with your choice of Dressing.

Sides

Cajun Fries

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potatoe Fries

$4.00

Corn on the cob (3)

$4.00

Potatoes (3)

$4.00

Mushrooms

$4.00

1/2 lb Sausage

$4.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Crabmeat Salad

$5.00

Egg (2)

$2.00

Sauces

Extra Condiments(Dressing or Sauce

$0.75

Boil sauce

$3.00

Butter

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.00

Kids meal is Served with French Fries

Kid Catfish

Kid Catfish

$4.00

Kids meal is Served with French Fries

Kids Baby Shrimp

Kids Baby Shrimp

$4.00

Kids meal is Served with French Fries

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$5.00
Beignets (10)pcs

Beignets (10)pcs

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Chocolate, Plain,Caramel,Strawberry

Boiled Seafood 1 lbs (Copy)

King Crab 1lb

King Crab 1lb

$55.00

Comes with corn,potatoes,sausage

Snow Crab Legs 1 lb

Snow Crab Legs 1 lb

$30.00

Comes Served with corn , potatoes and sausage

Dungeness Clusters

Dungeness Clusters

$33.00

2 Dungeness Clusters Come with corn, potatoes and sausage

Crawfish 3lbs (Seasonal)

$26.99Out of stock

Louisiana Crawfish Comes with corn, potatoes and sausage

Crawfish 5Lbs (Seasonal)

$43.99Out of stock

Comes with corn,potatoes,sausage

Lobster Tails(2PCS)

Lobster Tails(2PCS)

$45.00

Maine Lobster Tails Come with corn, potatoes and sausage

Head-On Shrimp

Head-On Shrimp

$18.00

Head-on Shrimp Comes with corn, potatoes and sausage.

Headless Shrimp 1 Lb

Headless Shrimp 1 Lb

$21.00

Headless Shrimp Comes with corn, potatoes and sausage.

Black Mussels 1 Lb

Black Mussels 1 Lb

$14.00

Black Mussels Comes with corn, potatoes and sausage.

Green Mussels 1 Lb

$14.00

Comes with corn,potatoes,sausage

Clams 1 Lb

Clams 1 Lb

$14.00

Clams Comes with corn, potatoes and sausage.

Blue Crab 6PCS (Seasonal)

Blue Crab 6PCS (Seasonal)

$28.99

Louisiana Blue Crabs Comes with corn, potatoes and sausage.

Blue Crabs 12 PCS (Seasonal)

Blue Crabs 12 PCS (Seasonal)

$55.99

Louisianna Blue Crabs Comes with corn, potatoes and sausage.

Boil Sauce

$3.00

Boiled Seafood 1/2 LB

Pick Two

Boiled Seafood Specials

Shrimp Special:

$32.00

1 Lb Headless Shrimp, 1/2 lb Snow Crab,Comes with corn,potatoes,sausage

Crawfish Special:

$32.00Out of stock

1 Lb Crawfish, 1/2 lb Headless Shrimp,1/2 Lb Snow Crab, Comes with corn,potatoes,sausage

Lobster Special:

$45.00

1 Lobster Tail, 1 Lb Crawfish, 1/2 lb Headless Shrimp,1/2 Lb Snow Crab, Comes with corn,potatoes,sausage

House Platter:

$98.00

Comes with: 2 Lobster Tail, 1lb Snow Crab, 1 lb Headless Shrimp, 1 lb Crawfish(Seasonal), 1 Dungeness Cluster, Corn (4), Potatoes (8), Boiled Eggs 4, 1LB Smoked Sausage.

Family Platter:

$118.00

Comes with: 2 Lobster Tail, 1lb Snow Crab, 1 lb black Mussels,1lbs Head-on Shrimp, 1 lb Headless Shrimp, 1 lb Crawfish(Seasonal), 1 Dungeness Cluster, Corn (8), Potatoes (10), Boiled Eggs 4, 1LB Smoked Sausage.

Blue crab special

$32.00

Boil sauce

$3.00
Holiday Special

Holiday Special

$35.99

Fountain drinks

Bottle Drink

$2.50

Hi-c fruit punch

$2.00

Hi-c pink lemonade

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Root beer

$2.00

Dr.Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sweet tea

$2.00

Unsweet tea

$2.00

Drive Thru

Combo 1

$30.00

Combo 2

$21.00

Combo 3

$26.00

Combo 4

$32.00

Combo 5

$32.00

Combo 6

$55.00

Combo 7

$98.00

Combo 8

$32.00Out of stock

Boil sauce

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The very first Fiery Crab Seafood Restaurant and Bar was established in Lafayette, Louisiana. The concept of Fiery Crab is to serve the freshest seafood Louisiana has to offer and combine it with bold Cajun Spices. Each bag of seafood is served “piping hot”, Tossed in one of the Fiery Crab Signature Butter sauces of our guests choice. Our seafood is boiled in the traditional Louisiana Crab Boil style then tossed in buttery garlic finger licking sauce. You receive your seafood in a Boil Bag, keeping your food hot and guaranteeing a treat that will have your tastebuds wanting and craving more. When dining with us, be ready to “get down and messy” with all of the deliciousness. We do provide a wonderful experience with providing utensils, Bibs, Gloves, Hand Wipes etc.

Location

2444 W Thomas St Hammond, Hammond, LA 70401

Directions

