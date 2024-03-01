Fiery Crab - LAFAYETTE 2330 Kaliste Saloom Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2330 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette, LA 70508
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Lafayette 2
2.8 • 36
4409 Ambassador Caffery Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurant
Izumi Ramen (Noodle Bar & Grill) - 2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B
No Reviews
2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurant
Poké Geaux - Amb Caffery Pkwy - 4302 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 102
No Reviews
4302 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 102 Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurant
Ninety9 Bistro & Bar - 201 Settlers Trace
No Reviews
201 Settlers Trace Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lafayette
KOK Wings & Things - 405 E University Ave
4.5 • 616
405 E University Ave Lafayette, LA 70503
View restaurant