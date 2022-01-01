- Home
Fiesta Jalisco Silverthorne
269 Summit Place
Silverthorne, CO 80498
Street Tacos
Carne Asada Tacos (ST)
Four Carne Asada street tacos prepared with onions, cilantro and limes. Served with rice and refried beans.
Tacos al Pastor (ST)
Four street tacos with marinated pork and slice pineapple. Served with rice, refried beans, onions and cilantro.
Tacos de Carnitas (ST)
Four pork carnitas street tacos served with onions, cilantro. rice and refried beans.
Tacos de Chorizo (ST)
4 pork sausage tacos served with rice, refried beans, onions and cilantro.
Tacos de Lengua (ST)
Four beef tongue tacos served with rice , refried beans, onions and cilantro.
Tacos de Tripa (ST)
Four street tacos with beef intestines. Served with rice, refried beans, onions and cilantro.
Tacos de Pollo Asado (ST)
Four grilled chicken street tacos served with rice, refried beans, onions and cilantro.
Tacos de Chorizo con Papa (ST)
4 pork sausage tacos mixed with fries served with rice, refried beans, onions and cilantro.
Taquiza Tapatia
Eight assorted street tacos served with rice, refried beans, onions and cilantro. May have up to 4 choices for tacos.
Appetizers
Fiesta Jalisco Nachos
Quartered corn tortilla chips with jack and cheddar cheeses, beans, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of meat.
Fiesta Jalisco Nachos Grande
Quartered corn tortilla chips with jack and cheddar cheeses, beans, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of meat. Feeds 2-4 people.
Nachos
Plain nachos with chips, cheese and your selection of meat.
Cheese Crispi
A large flat deep fried flour tortilla with jack and cheddar cheese.
Mexican Pizza
A deep fried flour tortilla topped with beans, cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole. Garnished with pico de gallo and served with your choice of meat.
Cocktail de Camarones
Fresh shrimp lightly broiled with onions, special tomato sauce, and cilantro. Served either cold, warm, or hot.
Cocktail Campechana
Fresh shrimp and octopus lightly boiled with onions, special tomato sauce and cilantro. Served cold, warm or hot.
Fiesta Jalisco Especial
Variety Platter. Large platter offering taquitos, taquitos rancheros - served on a bed of lettuce and quesadillas topped with onions, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Camarones de Coco Rico(App)
Delicious dried coconut shrimp served on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce with sliced avocado, tomato, salsa ranchera and served with a side of pina colada sauce.
Chorizo Con Papa Quesadilla
Mexican Pork Sausage with onions, tomatoes, potatoes, bell pepper, and pico de gallo topped with sour cream and guacamole.
Taquitos
Crisp corn tortills filled with shredded beef or chicken. Garnished with tomatoes, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole.
Taquitos Rancheros
Fried flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat and garnished with tomatoes, onions, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole.
Quesadilla Carne Asada
Two large flour tortillas filled with our Carne Asada skirt steak, melted cheese, and served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
Quesadilla Pollo Asado
Two large flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken breast, bell pepper, melted cheese, and served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Quesadilla De La Casa
Two flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat and filled with jack and cheddar cheeses. Topped with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Plain Cheese Quessadilla
Plain cheese quesadilla with no sides.
Fiesta Jalisco Quesadilla
Two flour tortillas filled with ham, bacon, shrimp, mushrooms, bell pepper and cheese. Topped with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Fajita Quesadilla
Two flour tortillas filled with cheese, onions, bell peppers and your choice of meat. Topped with tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Quesadilla Mazatlan
Two flour tortillas filled with shrimp, mushrooms, cheese and bell pepper. Topped with tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Chicken Wings
Spicy chicken wings served with carrots, celery and ranch dressing on the side.
Cheese Dip
Our house queso dip with your option of adding chorizo (mexican pork sausage) or spinach.
Salsa Ranchera
Cabbage, onions tomato, cilantro and fresh lime juice with your choice of adding guacamole on top.
Bean Dip
Burritos
Fiesta Jalisco Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and with rice and refried beans inside. Topped with our special burrito sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions sour cream and guacamole.
Burrito Loco Azado
Crazy Donkey! Flour tortilla filled with our thin Carne Asada skirt steak, rice, refried beans and topped with our mild sauce, cheese, green onions, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Also served with rice and refried beans on the side.
Fajita Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat or shrimp with sauteed onions, and bell pepper. Topped with mild sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Chipotle Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with tender chicken, sauteed celery, onions, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli and olla beans. Topped with sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.
Burrito Mazatlan
Flour tortilla filled with shrimp, fresh mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes, then topped with our green tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.
Arroz Con Pollo Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with tender sliced chicken and sauteed onions, mushrooms and bell peppers with rice, our special mild sauce and cheese. Topped with sour cream and guacamole.
Burrito a la Crema
Flour tortilla filled with sauteed chicken breast, mushrooms, onions and our cream sauce. Topped with melted cheese and served with rice and refried beans.
Burrito Norteño
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of sirloin steak or marinated chicken cooked with prawns, bacon, bell pepper, onions and topped with our mild sauce, melted cheese and avocado. Served with rice and olla beans.
Pollo Azado Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with tender marinated grilled chicken, celery, onions, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli and olla beans. Topped with our mild sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and olla beans.
Burrito Flaco
Flour tortilla filled with sauteed onions, celery, onions, carrots, broccoli and whole olla beans. Topped with our mild sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Expresso Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with our pork Chile Verde, rice, and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Macho Burrito Chile Colorado
Flour tortilla filed with chunks of beef, cooked in a tasty red Mexican chile sauce filled with rice and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, onions, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Pork Carnitas Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with roasted pork carnitas, olla beans, topped with special mild sauce, melted cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Vegetarian Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black or olla beans. Topped with cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, green onions, our mild sauce, sour cream and guacamole.
Fiesta Jalisco Enchilada
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Burrito a la Carte
Small Combos
1. Enchilada & Tostada
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Enchilada: Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with melted cheese, and our enchilada sauce. Tostada: Flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and tomato.
2. Enchilada & Tamale
Enchilada: Corn tortilla filled with your meat choice and topped with melted cheese and our special enchilada sauce. Tamale: Pork tamale topped with our mild red sauce,
3. Enchilada & Taco
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Enchilada: Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with melted cheese, and our enchilada sauce. Taco: Crispy corn shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
4. Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice and topped with melted cheese and our house burrito sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
5. Enchilada & Relleno
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Enchilada: corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese and our enchilada sauce. Relleno: Chile poblano filled with cheese and wrapped in a omelette style. Topped with melted cheese and our special red sauce.
6. Avocado Tostada
Flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, sliced avocado and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
7. Chalupa Deluxe
Crispy flour shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
8. Two Enchiladas
Two enchiladas prepared with your choices of meat or cheese and topped with melted cheese and our enchilada sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
9. Two Tacos
Two crispy corn shells filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
10. Deluxe Tostada
Flat crispy corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans, and coleslaw.
11. Chorizo Burrito
Burrito with Mexican pork sausage, eggs, onions and tomatoes. Topped with melted cheese and our burrito sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
12. Huevos Rancheros
Three eggs served on top of a soft corn tortilla topped with our house sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, coleslaw and tortillas.
13. Tostada & Taco
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Tostada: flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Taco: Crispy corn shell filled your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
14. Huevos Con Chorizo
Mexican pork sausage mixed with scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, coleslaw and tortillas.
14. Huevos Con Machaca
Shredded beef mixed with scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, coleslaw and tortillas.
Chilaquiles
Large Combos
15. Burrito & Taco
16. Chalupa, Enchilada
17. Tamale, Enchilada, Relleno
18. Tamale, Taco & Enchilada
19. Enchilada, Taco & Tostada
20. Chimichanga
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
21. Enchilada & Avocado Tostada
22. Carnitas Burrito
23. Enchilada & Two Tacos
24. Two Enchiladas & Taco
25. Two Burritos
26. Tamale, Taco & Relleno
27. Burrito & Enchilada
28. Three Enchiladas
29. Two Enchiladas & Relleno
30. Two Chiles Rellenos
31. Burrito & Relleno
32. Two Chile Colorado Burritos
33. Enchiladas Sulzas
34. Three Tacos
35. Burrito, Tamale & Enchilada
36. Tamale & Two Enchiladas
37. Chimichanga & Enchilada
38. Enchiladas Con Crema
39. Burrito, Relleno & Enchilada
40. Enchiladas Chipotle
41. Burrito, Relleno & Chimichanga
42. Two Chimichangas
43. Two Rellenos & Enchilada
44. Chimichanga, Enchilada& Burrito
45. Two Burritos & Chimichanga
Fajitas
Fiesta Fajitas
Fajitas with chicken, shrimp and steak, sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas
Marinated chicken sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Beef Fajitas
Tender steak sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Pork Fajitas
Marinated pork sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Combo Fajitas
Marinated chicken and beef sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Combo Fajitas For 2
Chicken and beef sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with two orders of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Carne Asada Fajitas
Carne Asada skirt steak sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
Chicken and shrimp sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Beef & Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp and beef sauteed with onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Pork & Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp and pork sauteed with onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Carne Asada & Shrimp Fajitas
Pollos (Chicken Dishes)
Arroz Con Pollo
Tender chicken specially prepared with fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and our special mild sauce. Served on a bed of rice with melted cheese and your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Not served with beans.
Chicken Carnitas
Tender chicken strips sauteed with green and red bell peppers, onions and our special Mexican sauce and guacamole. Served with rice, refried beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Pollo Azado
Tender marinated grilled chicken served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas.
Pollo A La Crema
Tender chicken strips sauteed with onions, mushrooms and sour cream based sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and your choice of tortillas.
Tacos Al Carbon de Pollo
Tender chicken strips flame broiled and folded into four soft tortillas with especial sauce, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with rice and refried beans.
Pollo Chipotle
Tender sliced chicken strips specially prepared with onions and fresh mushrooms then covered with our special chipotle sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Pollo A la Diabla
Tender chicken strips prepared with fresh mushrooms then covered with our spicy Mexican sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Chicken En Mole
Chicken strips prepared with our sweet mole sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Enchiladas De Mole
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and covered with our sweet mole sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Chicken Flautas
Crispy corn tortillas filled with shredded beef or chicken. Garnished with tomatoes, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.
Carnes (Meat Dishes)
Carnitas de Res
Tender sirloin strips sauteed with onions, bell pepper and our special Mexican sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and tortillas.
Steak Picado
Tender sirloin cut into strips then sauteed with onions, tomatoes and our special red Mexican sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Caballo Viejo Steak
Tender 12 oz. Ribeye steak, flame broiled with sauteed onions, poblano, mushrooms and bell peppers then covered with cheese, mild sauce and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Ribeye Steak y Camarones Tocino
Tender 12 oz. Ribeye steak, flame broiled with sauteed onions, poblano, mushrooms and bell peppers then covered with cheese, mild sauce and tomatoes. Prepared with four bacon wrapped deep fried prawns. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Vaqueros Steak
12 oz. tender ribeye steak flame broiled and topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, red bell pepper, poblano peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas.
Carne Asada
Tender skirt steak flame broiled to your taste. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Tacos Al Carbon de Carne Asada
Tender skirt steak flame broiled, sliced and folded into four soft corn tortillas and smothered with our red sauce. Served with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro, queso fresco, rice and refried beans.
Carne Asada Y Camarones con Tocino
Charbroiled skirt steak accompanied by four large bacon wrapped deep fried prawns. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Molcajete
Grilled pork, Carne Asada, chicken strips and bacon wrapped prawns served with our special homemade red sauce in a volcano bowl with a jalapeno, onions and queso fresco. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Tender chunks of beef cooked in a tasty red Mexican chile sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Tres Compadres
Chile Verde, Chile Colorado and a chile relleno served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Alambre Norteño
Strips of either chicken or sirloin steak cooked with prawns, bacon, bell peppers, and onions. Topped with melted cheese and avocado. Served with olla beans, salad and tortillas.
Shredded Beef Flautas
Crispy corn tortillas filled with shredded beef. Garnished with tomatoes, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.
Platos Grandes
Viva Jalisco Plate
The Three Amigos! Camarones al Mojo de Ajo, Camarones Con Tocino, and Camarones a la Diabla. Served on a bed of rice with jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce and lemon slices.
Cuatro Caballos Plate
Tender broiled chicken breast, marinated pork, and Carne Asada accompanied by bacon wrapped prawns and served with rice, olla beans, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro. Served with tortillas.
Tres Caballos Plate
Tender broiled chicken breast,and Carne Asada accompanied by bacon wrapped prawns with rice, olla beans, pico de gallo, and fresh cilantro. Served with tortillas.
Fiesta Platter
2 Cheese Quesadillas 6 Taquitos Rancheros 8 Taquitos 7 Small Chimichangas -Beef/Cheese 6 Ground Beef Tacos Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Includes chips and salsa.
Puerco (Pork Dishes)
Puerco Al Pastor
Tender marinated pork loin steak with salsa ranchera and pineapple. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Tacos al Pastor
Pork Carnitas
Roasted Pork served with pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Chile Verde Pork
Tender chunks of pork marinated in green Mexican tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Puerco Asado
Tender marinated pork loin sauteed with fresh poblano peppers, red bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and our mild sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Mariscos (Seafood Dishes)
Camarones Mexicanos
Large prawns prepared with fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and our special mild sauce. Served on a bed of rice with melted jack and cheddar cheeses. Not served with beans.
Camarones Con Tocino
Large prawns wrapped in bacon, deep fried and served with grilled onions, mushrooms and bell peppers. Garnished with tomato and lemon slices. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Large delicious shrimp, fresh mushrooms, and onions sauteed in wine, butter and garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Camarones A La Diabla
Large prawns sauteed in butter with fresh mushrooms in a hot, spicy Mexican sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Camarones Con Crema
Large prawns sauteed with mushrooms then cooked in a sour cream based sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Camarones Chipotle
Large prawns sauteed with mushrooms in butter and garlic the covered with our special chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Camarones con Coco Rico (Especial)
Delicious jumbo fired coconut shrimp served on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce with rice, sliced avocado, tomato, salsa ranchera and pina colada sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Mazatlan
Two corn tortillas rolled and filled with shrimp, dungeness crab, red bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and spices. Topped with jack and cheddar cheeses, sour cream and your choice of green or red sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Chimichanga Mazatlan
Rolled fried flour tortilla filled with shrimp, dungeness crab, onions, red bell peppers and mushrooms. Topped with lettuce, green tomatillo sauce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with rice and beans.
Tacos de Camaron
Four delicious grilled shrimps tacos served with red onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Pescado Empanizado
Fresh tilapia filets breaded in our signature blend of spices and served with rice, avocado and salad.
Ceviche de Camaron
Raw shrimp cooked in fresh lime juice, mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro and avocado. Served with tostadas on the side.
Mojarra Frita
Camarones Aguachiles
Filete de Pescado
Ostiones
Sopas (Soups)
Caldo 7 Mares
Delicious soup made with 7 kinds of seafood. (Shrimp, scallops, clams, fish, king crab legs, octopus and mussels).
Menudo
Beef tripe soup. 32 oz bowl served with warm tortillas.
Pozole
Hominy with pork loin meat. Served in a 32 oz bowl with tortillas.
Caldo de Res
Beef shank select chamorro in a hot homemade broth with fresh vegetables. Served in a 32 oz. bowl with tortillas.
Sopa Mazatlan
Chicken broth, strips of chicken breast, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, onions and mushrooms. Topped with avocado and queso fresco.
Sopa de Rancho (Tortilla Soup)
Hot and hearty! Tender chicken breast are accompanied with tortilla strips in a rich chicken broth. Topped with cheese and fresh slices of avocado.
Green Chile Soup
Fresh & Healthy
Tacos de Pescado (Fish Tacos)
Three soft corn or flour tortillas filled with tilapia fish, and our delicious pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, grilled onions and avocado.
Enchiladas Cancun
Two corn tortillas stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, onions, red bell peppers, shrimp and cottage cheese. Topped with our green sauce melted cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Lupitas Caesar Salad
Marinated chicken breast on fresh cut romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, queso fresco and served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Mexican Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar salad topped with sauteed chicken or shrimp, black beans, queso fresco, tomatoes and avocados. Dressing on the side.
Quesadilla Grilled Cancun
Two large flour tortillas filled with shrimp, spinach, onions, red bell peppers, cottage cheese, mushrooms, jack and cheddar cheeses. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Enchiladas de Espinaca
Two corn tortillas stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, onions and cottage cheese. Topped with melted cheese, green sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Vegetarian Taco Salad
Sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots and broccoli. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell. Topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and avocado slices.
Grilled Quesadilla Espinaca
Two large flour tortillas filled with spinach, onion, cottage cheese, mushrooms and shredded cheese. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Vegetarian Fajitas
Sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli served on a sizzling platter. Served with shredded lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Vegetarian Chimichanga
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots, cauliflower and broccoli. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Taco Salads
Fiesta Taco Salad
Grilled Carne Asada steak served on a bed of romaine lettuce and topped with tomatoes, sour cream and slice avocado. Served in a crispy flour shell.
Taco Salad Mazatlan
Prawns sauteed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served on fresh romaine lettuce with tomatoes, sliced avocado, and queso fresco. Served in a crispy flour shell.
Grilled Fish Taco Salad
Fresh cut romaine lettuce topped with grilled fish tilapia, whole beans, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and queso fresco. Served in a crispy flour shell.
Fajita Taco Salad
Your choice of meat sauteed with onions, and bell peppers. Served in a crispy flour shell with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato.
Jalisco Taco Salad
Fresh cut romaine lettuce topped with tender charbroiled chicken, diced tomatoes, cotija cheese. Served in a crispy flour shell.
Taco Salad
Traditional taco salad served in a crispy flour shell with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
American & Kids Orders
Kids Quesadilla
Served with rice and refried beans.
Kids Enchilada
Served with rice and beans.
Kids Taco
Crispy taco topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice and refried beans.
Kids Burrito
Burrito topped with melted cheese and served with rice and refried beans.
Kids Tostada
Tostada topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. served with rice and refried beans.
Kids Nachos
Plain meat and cheese nachos served with rice and refried beans.
Chicken Nuggets
Served with french fries.
Grilled Cheese
Served with french fries.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Served with french fries.
Kids Tamale
Hawaiian Cheese Burger
Angus beef patty with American or Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, bacon, tomato, lettuce and onions. Served with french fries.
Fiesta Jalisco Cheeseburger
Angus beef patty with grilled mushrooms, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions and American or Swiss cheese. Served with french fries.
Cheeseburger
Angus beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. Served with french fries.
Hamburger
Angus beef patty with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and pickles. Served with french fries.
Chicken Burger
Grilled boneless chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato and American or Swiss cheese. Served with french fries.
Chicken Wings
Spicy chicken wings served with carrots, celery and ranch dressing on the side.
Kids Rice & Beans
A La Carte
Sour Cream
Guacamole
Side Taco
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and tomatoes.
Side Enchilada
Side enchilada is prepared with your choice of meat or cheese and topped with melted cheese and our enchilada sauce.
Chile Relleno
Chile poblano filled with cheese and wrapped in a omelette style. Topped with melted cheese and our special red sauce.
Chimichanga Deluxe
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato.
Tamale
Chalupa
Crispy flour shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and tomato.
Side Tostada
Flat crispy corn shell topped with your choice of meat. lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato.
Avocado Tostada
Flat crispy corn shell filled topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, sliced avocado, and tomato.
Guacamole Tostada
Side Beans
Spanish Rice
Salsa
Chips
Side Camarones Tocino(4)
Dinner Salad
French Fries
Hot Fresh Fried Peppers
Side of Cheese
Side Tortillas
Side Avocado
Sliced Jalapeños
Side Mushrooms
Side Rice & Beans
Bean Dip
Beverages
Coffee
Hot Tea
Soft Drink
Lemonade
Flavored Lemonade
Iced Tea
Flavored Ice-T
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Jarritos
Arnold Palmer
Aqua de Horchata
Juice
Kids Soda
Kids Juice
Red Bull
Hot Chocolate
MIlk
Chocolate Milk
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Margarita
Beto
Virgin Daiquiri
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Root Beer
Sprite
Clamato
Soda Water
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
269 Summit Place, Silverthorne, CO 80498