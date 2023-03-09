- Home
Fiesta Bistro Filipino Restaurant 219 Haddonfield Berlin Rd Ste Q
No reviews yet
219 Haddonfield Berlin Rd Ste Q
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
DAILY MENU
COMBO & RICE BOWLS
Lechon Kawali Rice Bowl
Our bestseller! Deep fried pork belly served with in house lechon sauce. Served with White or Garlic Rice.
Chicken Adobo Rice Bowl
*FILIPINO FAVORITE; Tangy dish simmered in soy sauce, garlic, vinegar and peppercorns. Served with white or garlic rice.
Pork Ala Cubana Rice Bowl
A must try! Pork cubes stewed with potatoes and raisin in sweet soy sauce. A popular and exclusive dish of Fiesta Bistro Filipino. Served with White or Garlic Rice
Pork Adobo Rice Bowl
Tangy dish made of soy sauce, garlic, vinegar and black pepper. Served with White or Garlic Rice
Chicken Afritada Rice Bowl
Chicken stewed in tomato based sauce with potatoes, carrots and bell peppers. Served with white or garlic rice.
Pork Menudo Rice Bowl
Filipino favorite! Pork stewed in tomato sauce with potatoes & carrots. Served with White or Garlic Rice.
Pork Steak w/ Onions Rice Bowl
Thin slices of pork stewed in soy sauce and lemon juice. Served with White or Garlic Rice.
Chayote Vegetable Rice Bowl
Sauteed chayote in garlic. Served with White or Garlic Rice.
String Beans w/ Tofu Rice Bowl
Stir fried string beans with tofu. Served with White or Garlic Rice.
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
Lechon by the Pound (Sat & Sun)
A pound of our roasted lechon (boneless) suckling pig slowly roasted for over several hours and served with in house lechon sauce.
Lechon Kawali
Deep fried pork belly served with in house lechon sauce
Crispy Pata (Pork Leg)
Crispy pork leg deep fried and served with in house sauce.
6 pc Fried Chicken
6pc Fried Chicken with Sweet & Sour Dipping Sauce (available in dark meat only)
Pork Ala Cubana
A must try! Pork cubes stewed with potatoes and raisin in sweet soy sauce. A popular and exclusive dish of Fiesta Bistro Filipino.
LUMPIA & APPETIZERS
Pork BBQ on a stick
Grilled skewered pork marinated in special sauce
10pc Lumpia Shanghai
Bite size filipino egg rolls that are deep fried and made of ground pork and vegetables wrapped in thin crepes. Served with in house sauce.
FRIED Veg Lumpia
Fried eggroll made with vegetables rolled in crepe wrapper; served with vinegar sauce.
PANCIT (NOODLES)
CHICKEN ENTREES
PORK ENTREES
Lechon Kawali
Deep fried pork belly served with in house lechon sauce
Pork Ala Cubana
A must try! Pork cubes stewed with potatoes and raisin in sweet soy sauce. A popular and exclusive dish of Fiesta Bistro Filipino.
Pork Adobo
Tangy dish made of soy sauce, garlic, vinegar and black pepper.
Sinigang (Sour Soup)
Filipino favorite; tangy and savory tamarind soup, served with green leaf vegetables.
Bicol Express (Spicy Pork Stew)
Pork cubes cooked in coconut milk and chili peppers.
Menudo (Tomato Sauce)
*FILIPINO FAVORITE Pork stewed in tomato sauce with potatoes & carrots
Binagoongan (Shrimp Paste)
Pork cubes cooked in shrimp paste
Pork Steak w/ Onions
Thin slices of pork stewed in soy sauce and lemon juice.
Crispy Pata (Pork Leg)
Crispy pork leg deep fried and served with in house sauce.
Pork BBQ on a stick
Grilled skewered pork marinated in special sauce
Dinuguan
Pork cooked with beef blood, vinegar & spices
Grilled (Inihaw) Pork Belly
Grilled Pork Belly (Inihaw na Baboy) served with vinegar & garlic
VEGETABLES
FISH & SHRIMP ENTREES
Fried Tilapia Fish
Fried Fish Tilapia
Fried Pampano Fish
Fried Pompano Fish
Shrimp Tempura
6 pieces. Shrimp in batter, deep fried and served with tempura sauce.
Daing na Bangus (Large Milkfish)
Milkfish marinated in vinegar and garlic and served fried.
Tuyo (Dried Fish)
Dried salted fish. Served with vinegar
Okoy
DESSERTS & BAKERY
Bibingka (2pc Baked Rice Cake)
Rice cake filled with coconut milk and sugar served in banana leaves. (For bulk orders, please schedule 1 day in advance.)
Ube Macapuno Cake Slice
Double layered chiffon cake with ube (purple yam) and macapuno (coconut) filling and icing.
Turon (Plantain)
Fried sweet sliced plantain with sugar rolled in wrapper
Buco Delight Square
Buco Delight is soft milky gelatin with lychees and shredded coconut
Leche Flan Square
Leche flan or creme caramel is a Filipino dessert made with egg yolks, milk and sugar. Size: 5" square.
Halo Halo (Shaved Ice Mix)
Halo Halo is a cold dessert that is a combination of shaved ice, beans, banana, gelatin and other treats then drizzled with milk with a topping leche flan & ice cream
FOOD TRAYS (2-5 Days in Advance)
LECHON Our Specialty
LUMPIA BBQ SIDE DISHES (2 Days in Advance)
Lumpia Shanghai Trays
Bite size filipino egg rolls that are deep fried and made of ground pork and vegetables wrapped in thin crepes. Served with in house sauce.
Pork BBQ on a stick
Grilled skewered pork marinated in special sauce
FRIED Veg Lumpia
Fried eggroll made with vegetables rolled in crepe wrapper; served with vinegar sauce.
Fresh Veg Lumpia Tray
Fresh Spring Roll made with vegetables wrapped in a soft (unfried) crepe; served with sauce with garlic.
Lumpia Hubad Tray
Stir fried mixed vegetables of lumpia without wrapper
Potato Salad
Potatoes mixed with mayonnaise, chicken and other ingredients.
Macaroni Salad
Macaroni salad mixed with mayonnaise, chicken, carrots and other ingredients.
CAKES & BAKERY (2 Days in Advance)
Bibingka (Rice Cake)
Rice cake filled with coconut milk and sugar served in banana leaves.
Baked Siopao (Pork Asado) Tray
Baked Meat Buns filled with Pork Asado.
Ube Macapuno Cake
Double layered chiffon cake with ube (purple yam) and macapuno (coconut) flavors.
Mocha Cake
Double layered chiffon cake with mocha flavor
Mango Supreme Cake
Double layered chiffon cake with mango flavor
Ube Pandan Cake
Double layered chiffon cake with ube (purple yam) and pandan flavors
PANCIT & PASTA (2 Days)
Pancit Bihon Tray
Thin rice noodles with vegetables
Pancit Canton Tray
Thick flour noodle with mixed vegetables & chicken
Pancit Mixed Bihon & Canton
A mix of thin & thick noodles with mixed vegetables & chicken
Pancit Palabok
A noodle dish topped with gravy, shrimp, smoked fish flakes, pork cracklings, and eggs. Hearty and savory.
Pancit Sotanghon
Sotanghon are thin glass noodles with vegetables
Lasagna
Layers of flat pasta with meat sauce and cheese
Spaghetti
Pasta dish in tomato sauce
PORK TRAYS (2 Days)
Lechon Kawali Tray
Deep fried pork belly served with home made lechon sauce
Pork Sisig Tray
Sisig is spicy dish made with chopped pork, pork ears, onions, lemon juice, and chili peppers.
Pork Asado Tray
A best seller! Pork braised in soy sauce, sugar & lemon. Served sliced with potatoes and carrots or plantain bananas.
Pork Ala Cubana Tray (Cubes)
A must try! Pork cubes stewed with potatoes and raisin in sweet soy sauce. A popular and exclusive dish of Fiesta Bistro Filipino.
Pork & Chicken Adobo Tray
A mix of Pork & Chicken Adobo. Tangy dish simmered in soy sauce, garlic, vinegar and peppercorns.
Pork BBQ on a stick
Grilled skewered pork marinated in special sauce
Pork Caldereta Tray
Best Seller! Stewed in a slightly spicy tomato sauce and liver paste with potatoes
Dinuguan Tray
Pork cubes and pork ears stewed in beef blood and spices.
Crispy Pata (Pork Leg)
Crispy pork leg deep fried and served with in house sauce.
Kare Kare Pata
Pork stewed in thick peanut sauce. Served with Binagoong (Shrimp paste)
Menudo Tray
*FILIPINO FAVORITE Pork stewed in tomato sauce with potatoes & carrots
Pork Steak w/ Onions Tray
Thin slices of pork stewed in soy sauce and lemon juice.
Grilled Pork Belly (Inihaw)
Grilled Pork Belly served with vinegar sauce
Pork Adobo Tray
*FILIPINO FAVORITE Tangy dish simmered in soy sauce, garlic, vinegar and peppercorns.
Pork Humba Tray
Braised and sliced pork belly with savory, sweet soy vinegar sauce with a taste of tausi.
Bicol Express Tray
Pork cubes cooked in coconut milk and chili peppers, it's rich, creamy and spicy.
Ground Pork Ala Cubana Tray
A must try! Ground pork stewed with potatoes and raisin in sweet soy sauce. A popular and exclusive dish of Fiesta Bistro Filipino.
Bopis Tray
Pork Bopis is minced pork, liver, heart with red peppers in slightly spicy sauce.
Pork Tocino Tray
Our home made pork tocino is cured thin pieces of pork
Paksiw na Lechon Tray
Sweet and tangy dish made with chopped roast pork stewed in vinegar, liver sauce, and spices.
Embotido
Pork Embotido is round meatloaf made with mixture of ground pork, carrots, raisins, eggs and sausage.
Binagoongan Tray
Pork cubes stewed in fresh tomatoes, shrimp paste, and chili peppers
Pork Afritada Tray
Pork cubes stewed in tomato based sauce with potatoes, carrots and bell peppers
Pork Sinigang Tray
Tangy and savoury tamarind soup, served with green leaf vegetables