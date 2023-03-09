  • Home
Fiesta Bistro Filipino Restaurant 219 Haddonfield Berlin Rd Ste Q

No reviews yet

219 Haddonfield Berlin Rd Ste Q

Cherry Hill, NJ 08034

DAILY MENU

COMBO & RICE BOWLS

Lechon Kawali Rice Bowl

$9.99

Our bestseller! Deep fried pork belly served with in house lechon sauce. Served with White or Garlic Rice.

Chicken Adobo Rice Bowl

$8.99

*FILIPINO FAVORITE; Tangy dish simmered in soy sauce, garlic, vinegar and peppercorns. Served with white or garlic rice.

Pork Ala Cubana Rice Bowl

$8.99

A must try! Pork cubes stewed with potatoes and raisin in sweet soy sauce. A popular and exclusive dish of Fiesta Bistro Filipino. Served with White or Garlic Rice

Pork Adobo Rice Bowl

$8.99

Tangy dish made of soy sauce, garlic, vinegar and black pepper. Served with White or Garlic Rice

Chicken Afritada Rice Bowl

$8.99

Chicken stewed in tomato based sauce with potatoes, carrots and bell peppers. Served with white or garlic rice.

Pork Menudo Rice Bowl

$8.99

Filipino favorite! Pork stewed in tomato sauce with potatoes & carrots. Served with White or Garlic Rice.

Pork Steak w/ Onions Rice Bowl

$8.99

Thin slices of pork stewed in soy sauce and lemon juice. Served with White or Garlic Rice.

Chayote Vegetable Rice Bowl

$8.99

Sauteed chayote in garlic. Served with White or Garlic Rice.

String Beans w/ Tofu Rice Bowl

$8.99

Stir fried string beans with tofu. Served with White or Garlic Rice.

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

Lechon by the Pound (Sat & Sun)

$20.00

A pound of our roasted lechon (boneless) suckling pig slowly roasted for over several hours and served with in house lechon sauce.

Lechon Kawali

$12.00

Deep fried pork belly served with in house lechon sauce

Crispy Pata (Pork Leg)

$16.00

Crispy pork leg deep fried and served with in house sauce.

6 pc Fried Chicken

$15.00

6pc Fried Chicken with Sweet & Sour Dipping Sauce (available in dark meat only)

Pork Ala Cubana

$9.00

A must try! Pork cubes stewed with potatoes and raisin in sweet soy sauce. A popular and exclusive dish of Fiesta Bistro Filipino.

LUMPIA & APPETIZERS

Pork BBQ on a stick

$2.50

Grilled skewered pork marinated in special sauce

10pc Lumpia Shanghai

$5.00

Bite size filipino egg rolls that are deep fried and made of ground pork and vegetables wrapped in thin crepes. Served with in house sauce.

FRIED Veg Lumpia

$1.75

Fried eggroll made with vegetables rolled in crepe wrapper; served with vinegar sauce.

PANCIT (NOODLES)

Pancit Bihon

$9.00

Thin rice noodles with mixed vegetables

Pancit Canton

$9.00

Thick flour noodle with mixed vegetables

CHICKEN ENTREES

Chicken Adobo

$9.00

*FILIPINO FAVORITE Tangy dish simmered in soy sauce, garlic, vinegar and peppercorns.

Chicken Afritada

$9.00

Chicken stewed in tomato based sauce with potatoes, carrots and bell peppers

PORK ENTREES

Lechon Kawali

$12.00

Deep fried pork belly served with in house lechon sauce

Pork Ala Cubana

$9.00

A must try! Pork cubes stewed with potatoes and raisin in sweet soy sauce. A popular and exclusive dish of Fiesta Bistro Filipino.

Pork Adobo

$9.00

Tangy dish made of soy sauce, garlic, vinegar and black pepper.

Sinigang (Sour Soup)

$9.00

Filipino favorite; tangy and savory tamarind soup, served with green leaf vegetables.

Bicol Express (Spicy Pork Stew)

$9.00

Pork cubes cooked in coconut milk and chili peppers.

Menudo (Tomato Sauce)

$9.00

*FILIPINO FAVORITE Pork stewed in tomato sauce with potatoes & carrots

Binagoongan (Shrimp Paste)

$9.00

Pork cubes cooked in shrimp paste

Pork Steak w/ Onions

$9.00

Thin slices of pork stewed in soy sauce and lemon juice.

Crispy Pata (Pork Leg)

$16.00

Crispy pork leg deep fried and served with in house sauce.

Pork BBQ on a stick

$2.50

Grilled skewered pork marinated in special sauce

Dinuguan

$9.50

Pork cooked with beef blood, vinegar & spices

Grilled (Inihaw) Pork Belly

$12.00

Grilled Pork Belly (Inihaw na Baboy) served with vinegar & garlic

VEGETABLES

Sauteed Chayote (Ginisang Sayote)

$9.00

Stir fried sliced chayote cooked in garlic sauce

String Beans w/ Tofu

$9.00

Stir fried string beans with tofu

Pinakbet (Shrimp Paste Veb)

$9.00

Mixed vegetables cooked in bagoong (shrimp paste).

FISH & SHRIMP ENTREES

Fried Tilapia Fish

$12.50

Fried Fish Tilapia

Fried Pampano Fish

$15.00

Fried Pompano Fish

Shrimp Tempura

$9.00

6 pieces. Shrimp in batter, deep fried and served with tempura sauce.

Daing na Bangus (Large Milkfish)

$16.00

Milkfish marinated in vinegar and garlic and served fried.

Tuyo (Dried Fish)

$4.50

Dried salted fish. Served with vinegar

Okoy

$2.50

DESSERTS & BAKERY

Bibingka (2pc Baked Rice Cake)

$5.00

Rice cake filled with coconut milk and sugar served in banana leaves. (For bulk orders, please schedule 1 day in advance.)

Ube Macapuno Cake Slice

$4.75

Double layered chiffon cake with ube (purple yam) and macapuno (coconut) filling and icing.

Turon (Plantain)

$0.95

Fried sweet sliced plantain with sugar rolled in wrapper

Buco Delight Square

$5.75

Buco Delight is soft milky gelatin with lychees and shredded coconut

Leche Flan Square

$5.50

Leche flan or creme caramel is a Filipino dessert made with egg yolks, milk and sugar. Size: 5" square.

Halo Halo (Shaved Ice Mix)

$5.50

Halo Halo is a cold dessert that is a combination of shaved ice, beans, banana, gelatin and other treats then drizzled with milk with a topping leche flan & ice cream

RICE

White Rice

$2.25+

Steamed White Rice

Garlic Rice

$2.75+

Fried Rice with Garlic

BEVERAGES

Soda

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.25

Coconut Water (Large Can)

$3.25

FOOD TRAYS (2-5 Days in Advance)

LECHON Our Specialty

LECHON (Whole Pig Pay by Credit Card)

$375.00

LECHON is our Specialty! This is the whole pig and about 35 - 40 pounds. Served with in house lechon sauce. 5 Days in Advance Required. Please call restaurant to confirm availability.

LUMPIA BBQ SIDE DISHES (2 Days in Advance)

Lumpia Shanghai Trays

$38.00+

Bite size filipino egg rolls that are deep fried and made of ground pork and vegetables wrapped in thin crepes. Served with in house sauce.

Pork BBQ on a stick

$2.50

Grilled skewered pork marinated in special sauce

FRIED Veg Lumpia

$1.75

Fried eggroll made with vegetables rolled in crepe wrapper; served with vinegar sauce.

Fresh Veg Lumpia Tray

$1.95

Fresh Spring Roll made with vegetables wrapped in a soft (unfried) crepe; served with sauce with garlic.

Lumpia Hubad Tray

$30.00

Stir fried mixed vegetables of lumpia without wrapper

Potato Salad

$35.00

Potatoes mixed with mayonnaise, chicken and other ingredients.

Macaroni Salad

$35.00

Macaroni salad mixed with mayonnaise, chicken, carrots and other ingredients.

CAKES & BAKERY (2 Days in Advance)

Bibingka (Rice Cake)

$2.50

Rice cake filled with coconut milk and sugar served in banana leaves.

Baked Siopao (Pork Asado) Tray

$2.00

Baked Meat Buns filled with Pork Asado.

Ube Macapuno Cake

$35.00+

Double layered chiffon cake with ube (purple yam) and macapuno (coconut) flavors.

Mocha Cake

$45.00+

Double layered chiffon cake with mocha flavor

Mango Supreme Cake

$35.00+

Double layered chiffon cake with mango flavor

Ube Pandan Cake

$65.00+

Double layered chiffon cake with ube (purple yam) and pandan flavors

PANCIT & PASTA (2 Days)

Pancit Bihon Tray

$30.00

Thin rice noodles with vegetables

Pancit Canton Tray

$30.00

Thick flour noodle with mixed vegetables & chicken

Pancit Mixed Bihon & Canton

$32.00

A mix of thin & thick noodles with mixed vegetables & chicken

Pancit Palabok

$32.00

A noodle dish topped with gravy, shrimp, smoked fish flakes, pork cracklings, and eggs. Hearty and savory.

Pancit Sotanghon

$30.00

Sotanghon are thin glass noodles with vegetables

Lasagna

$45.00

Layers of flat pasta with meat sauce and cheese

Spaghetti

$40.00

Pasta dish in tomato sauce

PORK TRAYS (2 Days)

Lechon Kawali Tray

$50.00

Deep fried pork belly served with home made lechon sauce

Pork Sisig Tray

$55.00

Sisig is spicy dish made with chopped pork, pork ears, onions, lemon juice, and chili peppers.

Pork Asado Tray

$40.00

A best seller! Pork braised in soy sauce, sugar & lemon. Served sliced with potatoes and carrots or plantain bananas.

Pork Ala Cubana Tray (Cubes)

$40.00

A must try! Pork cubes stewed with potatoes and raisin in sweet soy sauce. A popular and exclusive dish of Fiesta Bistro Filipino.

Pork & Chicken Adobo Tray

$42.00

A mix of Pork & Chicken Adobo. Tangy dish simmered in soy sauce, garlic, vinegar and peppercorns.

Pork BBQ on a stick

$2.50

Grilled skewered pork marinated in special sauce

Pork Caldereta Tray

$40.00

Best Seller! Stewed in a slightly spicy tomato sauce and liver paste with potatoes

Dinuguan Tray

$45.00

Pork cubes and pork ears stewed in beef blood and spices.

Crispy Pata (Pork Leg)

$16.00

Crispy pork leg deep fried and served with in house sauce.

Kare Kare Pata

$45.00

Pork stewed in thick peanut sauce. Served with Binagoong (Shrimp paste)

Menudo Tray

$40.00

*FILIPINO FAVORITE Pork stewed in tomato sauce with potatoes & carrots

Pork Steak w/ Onions Tray

$40.00

Thin slices of pork stewed in soy sauce and lemon juice.

Grilled Pork Belly (Inihaw)

$50.00

Grilled Pork Belly served with vinegar sauce

Pork Adobo Tray

$40.00

*FILIPINO FAVORITE Tangy dish simmered in soy sauce, garlic, vinegar and peppercorns.

Pork Humba Tray

$42.00

Braised and sliced pork belly with savory, sweet soy vinegar sauce with a taste of tausi.

Bicol Express Tray

$40.00

Pork cubes cooked in coconut milk and chili peppers, it's rich, creamy and spicy.

Ground Pork Ala Cubana Tray

$42.00

A must try! Ground pork stewed with potatoes and raisin in sweet soy sauce. A popular and exclusive dish of Fiesta Bistro Filipino.

Bopis Tray

$45.00

Pork Bopis is minced pork, liver, heart with red peppers in slightly spicy sauce.

Pork Tocino Tray

$40.00

Our home made pork tocino is cured thin pieces of pork

Paksiw na Lechon Tray

$55.00

Sweet and tangy dish made with chopped roast pork stewed in vinegar, liver sauce, and spices.

Embotido

$40.00

Pork Embotido is round meatloaf made with mixture of ground pork, carrots, raisins, eggs and sausage.

Binagoongan Tray

$40.00

Pork cubes stewed in fresh tomatoes, shrimp paste, and chili peppers

Pork Afritada Tray

$40.00

Pork cubes stewed in tomato based sauce with potatoes, carrots and bell peppers

Pork Sinigang Tray

$40.00

Tangy and savoury tamarind soup, served with green leaf vegetables