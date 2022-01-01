- Home
- /
- Colorado Springs
- /
- Fiesta Jalisco Colorado Springs
Fiesta Jalisco Colorado Springs
No reviews yet
6074 Stetson Hills Boulevard
Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Soups
Sopa de Albondigas
Sopa de Rancho
Hot and hearty! Tender chicken breast are accompanied with tortilla strips in a rich chicken broth. Topped with cheese and fresh slices of avocado.
Green Chile Soup
Sopa de Mariscos
Delicious soup made with 7 kinds of seafood. (Shrimp, scallops, clams, fish, king crab legs, octopus and mussels).
Menudo
Beef tripe soup. 32 oz bowl served with warm tortillas.
Caldo de Res
Beef shank select chamorro in a hot homemade broth with fresh vegetables. Served in a 32 oz. bowl with tortillas.
Small Combos
1. Enchilada & Tostada
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Enchilada: Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with melted cheese, and our enchilada sauce. Tostada: Flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and tomato.
2. Enchilada & Tamale
Enchilada: Corn tortilla filled with your meat choice and topped with melted cheese and our special enchilada sauce. Tamale: Pork tamale topped with our mild red sauce,
3. Enchilada & Taco
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Enchilada: Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with melted cheese, and our enchilada sauce. Taco: Crispy corn shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
4. Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice and topped with melted cheese and our house burrito sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
5. Enchilada & Relleno
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Enchilada: corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese and our enchilada sauce. Relleno: Chile poblano filled with cheese and wrapped in a omelette style. Topped with melted cheese and our special red sauce.
6. Enchiladas Divorciadas
Flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, sliced avocado and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
7. Two Flautas
Crispy flour shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
8. Two Enchiladas
Two enchiladas prepared with your choices of meat or cheese and topped with melted cheese and our enchilada sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
9. Two Tacos
Two crispy corn shells filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
10. Deluxe Tostada
Flat crispy corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans, and coleslaw.
11. Machaca Burrito
Burrito with Mexican pork sausage, eggs, onions and tomatoes. Topped with melted cheese and our burrito sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
12. Huevos Rancheros
Three eggs served on top of a soft corn tortilla topped with our house sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, coleslaw and tortillas.
13. Tostada & Taco
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Tostada: flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Taco: Crispy corn shell filled your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
14. Huevos Con Chorizo
Mexican pork sausage mixed with scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, coleslaw and tortillas.
2 Tamales Rice & Bean
Large Combos
15. Burrito & Taco
16. Chimichanga & Relleno
17. Tamale, Enchilada, Relleno
18. Tamale, Taco & Enchilada
19. Enchilada, Taco & Tostada
20. Chimichanga
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
21. Enchilada & Guacamole Tostada
22. Three Flautas
23. Enchiladas Bandera
24. Two Enchiladas & Taco
25. Two Burritos
26. Tamale, Taco & Relleno
27. Burrito & Enchilada
28. Three Enchiladas
29. Two Enchiladas & Relleno
30. Two Chiles Rellenos
31. Burrito & Relleno
32. Two Chile Colorado Burritos
33. Enchiladas Suizas
34. Three Tacos
35. Two Tamales & Taco
36. Tamale & Two Enchiladas
37. Chimichanga & Enchilada
38. Enchiladas Con Crema
39. Burrito, Relleno & Enchilada
40. Enchiladas Chipotle
41. Burrito, Relleno & Taco
42. Burrito, Enchilada & Taco
43. Two Rellenos & Enchilada
44. Chimichanga, Enchilada& Burrito
45. Two Chimichangas
46. Chimichanga, Enchilada & Relleno
Enchiladas
Burritos
Fiesta Jalisco Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and with rice and refried beans inside. Topped with our special burrito sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions sour cream and guacamole.
Burrito Loco Asado
Crazy Donkey! Flour tortilla filled with our thin Carne Asada skirt steak, rice, refried beans and topped with our mild sauce, cheese, green onions, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Also served with rice and refried beans on the side.
Expresso Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with our pork Chile Verde, rice, and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Macho Burrito
Flour tortilla filed with chunks of beef, cooked in a tasty red Mexican chile sauce filled with rice and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, onions, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Pollo Asado Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with tender marinated grilled chicken, celery, onions, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli and olla beans. Topped with our mild sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and olla beans.
Burrito Jarocha
Flour tortilla filled with shrimp, fresh mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes, then topped with our green tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.
Fajita Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat or shrimp with sauteed onions, and bell pepper. Topped with mild sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Pork Carnitas Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with roasted pork carnitas, olla beans, topped with special mild sauce, melted cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Burrito Chipotle
Large flour tortilla stuffed with tender chicken, sauteed celery, onions, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli and olla beans. Topped with sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.
Burrito a la Carte
Fajitas
Fiesta Fajitas
Fajitas with chicken, shrimp and steak, sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas
Marinated chicken sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Beef Fajitas
Tender steak sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Pork Fajitas
Marinated pork sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Combo Fajitas
Marinated chicken and beef sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Combo Fajitas For 2
Chicken and beef sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with two orders of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Fish Fajitas
Mexico Fajitas
Pollos (Chicken Dishes)
Arroz Con Pollo
Tender chicken specially prepared with fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and our special mild sauce. Served on a bed of rice with melted cheese and your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Not served with beans.
Chicken Carnitas
Tender chicken strips sauteed with green and red bell peppers, onions and our special Mexican sauce and guacamole. Served with rice, refried beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Pollo Asado
Tender marinated grilled chicken served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas.
Pollo A La Cazuela
Tender chicken strips sauteed with onions, mushrooms and sour cream based sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and your choice of tortillas.
Tacos Al Carbon de Pollo
Tender chicken strips flame broiled and folded into four soft tortillas with especial sauce, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with rice and refried beans.
Pollo Chipotle
Tender sliced chicken strips specially prepared with onions and fresh mushrooms then covered with our special chipotle sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Chicken La Valentina
Tender chicken strips prepared with fresh mushrooms then covered with our spicy Mexican sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Chicken En Mole
Chicken strips prepared with our sweet mole sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Enchiladas De Mole
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and covered with our sweet mole sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Chori Pollo
Carnes (Meat Dishes)
Carnitas de Res
Tender sirloin strips sauteed with onions, bell pepper and our special Mexican sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and tortillas.
Steak Picado
Tender sirloin cut into strips then sauteed with onions, tomatoes and our special red Mexican sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Caballo Viejo Steak
Tender 12 oz. Ribeye steak, flame broiled with sauteed onions, poblano, mushrooms and bell peppers then covered with cheese, mild sauce and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Tacos Mi Jalisco
La Tampiquena
Tres Compadres
Chile Verde, Chile Colorado and a chile relleno served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Tender chunks of beef cooked in a tasty red Mexican chile sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Carne Asada
Tender skirt steak flame broiled to your taste. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Tacos Al Carbon de Carne Asada
Tender skirt steak flame broiled, sliced and folded into four soft corn tortillas and smothered with our red sauce. Served with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro, queso fresco, rice and refried beans.
Steak Vaquero
12 oz. tender ribeye steak flame broiled and topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, red bell pepper, poblano peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas.
Carne Asada Y Camarones
Charbroiled skirt steak accompanied by four large bacon wrapped deep fried prawns. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Alambre Norteño
Strips of either chicken or sirloin steak cooked with prawns, bacon, bell peppers, and onions. Topped with melted cheese and avocado. Served with olla beans, salad and tortillas.
Molcajete
Grilled pork, Carne Asada, chicken strips and bacon wrapped prawns served with our special homemade red sauce in a volcano bowl with a jalapeno, onions and queso fresco. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Platos Grandes
Viva Jalisco Plate
The Three Amigos! Camarones al Mojo de Ajo, Camarones Con Tocino, and Camarones a la Diabla. Served on a bed of rice with jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce and lemon slices.
Cuatro Caballos Plate
Tender broiled chicken breast, marinated pork, and Carne Asada accompanied by bacon wrapped prawns and served with rice, olla beans, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro. Served with tortillas.
Tres Caballos Plate
Tender broiled chicken breast,and Carne Asada accompanied by bacon wrapped prawns with rice, olla beans, pico de gallo, and fresh cilantro. Served with tortillas.
Puerco (Pork Dishes)
Tacos al Pastor
Chile Verde Pork
Tender chunks of pork marinated in green Mexican tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Puerco Asado
Tender marinated pork loin sauteed with fresh poblano peppers, red bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and our mild sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Pork Carnitas
Roasted Pork served with pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Mariscos (Seafood Dishes)
Enchiladas Jarochas
Two corn tortillas rolled and filled with shrimp, dungeness crab, red bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and spices. Topped with jack and cheddar cheeses, sour cream and your choice of green or red sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Mojarra Frita
Chimichanga Jarocha
Relleno Jarocha
Ceviche & Vegetables
Raw shrimp cooked in fresh lime juice, mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro and avocado. Served with tostadas on the side.
Dos Puertos
Camarones Con Tocino
Large prawns wrapped in bacon, deep fried and served with grilled onions, mushrooms and bell peppers. Garnished with tomato and lemon slices. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Camarones Con Crema
Large prawns sauteed with mushrooms then cooked in a sour cream based sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Camarones Chipotle
Large prawns sauteed with mushrooms in butter and garlic the covered with our special chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Camarones de Coco Rico (Dinner)
Delicious jumbo fired coconut shrimp served on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce with rice, sliced avocado, tomato, salsa ranchera and pina colada sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Large delicious shrimp, fresh mushrooms, and onions sauteed in wine, butter and garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Camarones A La Diabla
Large prawns sauteed in butter with fresh mushrooms in a hot, spicy Mexican sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Burro Alcapulco
Acapulco Trio
Filete de Pescado
Camarones Mexicanos
Large prawns prepared with fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and our special mild sauce. Served on a bed of rice with melted jack and cheddar cheeses. Not served with beans.
Shrimp Tacos
Four delicious grilled shrimps tacos served with red onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Fresh & Healthy
Burrito de Espinacas
Burrito Flaco
Flour tortilla filled with sauteed onions, celery, onions, carrots, broccoli and whole olla beans. Topped with our mild sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Enchiladas Cancun
Two corn tortillas stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, onions, red bell peppers, shrimp and cottage cheese. Topped with our green sauce melted cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas de Espinacas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, onions and cottage cheese. Topped with melted cheese, green sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Fish Caesar Salad
Fish Tacos
Three soft corn or flour tortillas filled with tilapia fish, and our delicious pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, grilled onions and avocado.
Mexican Caesar Salad
Quesadilla de Espinacas
Two large flour tortillas filled with spinach, onion, cottage cheese, mushrooms and shredded cheese. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Quesadilla Grilled Cancun
Two large flour tortillas filled with shrimp, spinach, onions, red bell peppers, cottage cheese, mushrooms, jack and cheddar cheeses. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Skinny Tacos
Vegetarian Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black or olla beans. Topped with cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, green onions, our mild sauce, sour cream and guacamole.
Vegetarian Chimichanga
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots, cauliflower and broccoli. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Vegetarian Fajitas
Sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli served on a sizzling platter. Served with shredded lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Vegetarian Taco Salad
Sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots and broccoli. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell. Topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and avocado slices.
Taco Salads
Taco Salad
Traditional taco salad served in a crispy flour shell with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
Lupita Taco Salad
Fajita Taco Salad
Your choice of meat sauteed with onions, and bell peppers. Served in a crispy flour shell with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato.
Fiesta Taco Salad
Grilled Carne Asada steak served on a bed of romaine lettuce and topped with tomatoes, sour cream and slice avocado. Served in a crispy flour shell.
Taco Salad Mazatlan
Prawns sauteed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served on fresh romaine lettuce with tomatoes, sliced avocado, and queso fresco. Served in a crispy flour shell.
Adelas Taco Salad
American & Kids Orders
Kids Enchilada
Served with rice and beans.
Kids Burrito
Burrito topped with melted cheese and served with rice and refried beans.
Kids Taco
Crispy taco topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice and refried beans.
Kids Tamale
Kids Quesadilla
Served with rice and refried beans.
Kids Tostada
Tostada topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. served with rice and refried beans.
Kids Nachos
Plain meat and cheese nachos served with rice and refried beans.
Kids Rice & Beans
Cheeseburger
Angus beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. Served with french fries.
Chicken Nuggets
Served with french fries.
Fiesta Jalisco Bacon Cheeseburger
Angus beef patty with grilled mushrooms, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions and American or Swiss cheese. Served with french fries.
Grilled Cheese
Served with french fries.
Hamburger
Angus beef patty with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and pickles. Served with french fries.
Corn Dog
Adult Enchilada
Adult Burrito
Adult Taco
Adult Tostada
Chicken Burger
Appetizers
Fiesta Jalisco Nachos
Quartered corn tortilla chips with jack and cheddar cheeses, beans, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of meat.
Nachos
Plain nachos with chips, cheese and your selection of meat.
Cheese Crispy
A large flat deep fried flour tortilla with jack and cheddar cheese.
Mexican Pizza
A deep fried flour tortilla topped with beans, cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole. Garnished with pico de gallo and served with your choice of meat.
Mexican Pizza Jarocha
Ceviche
Coctel de Camarones
Fresh shrimp lightly broiled with onions, special tomato sauce, and cilantro. Served either cold, warm, or hot.
Campechana
Fresh shrimp and octopus lightly boiled with onions, special tomato sauce and cilantro. Served cold, warm or hot.
Camarones de Coco Rico (Appetizer)
Delicious dried coconut shrimp served on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce with sliced avocado, tomato, salsa ranchera and served with a side of pina colada sauce.
Taquitos
Crisp corn tortills filled with shredded beef or chicken. Garnished with tomatoes, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole.
Taquitos Rancheros
Fried flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat and garnished with tomatoes, onions, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole.
Grilled Quesadilla Carne Asada
Two large flour tortillas filled with our Carne Asada skirt steak, melted cheese, and served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
Grilled Quesadilla Pollo Asado
Two large flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken breast, bell pepper, melted cheese, and served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Cheese Quesadilla
Quesadilla De La Casa
Two flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat and filled with jack and cheddar cheeses. Topped with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Grilled Quesadilla Jarocha
Two flour tortillas filled with shrimp, mushrooms, cheese and bell pepper. Topped with tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Fiesta Jalisco Quesadilla
Two flour tortillas filled with ham, bacon, shrimp, mushrooms, bell pepper and cheese. Topped with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Grilled Fajita Quesadilla
Two flour tortillas filled with cheese, onions, bell peppers and your choice of meat. Topped with tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Gordos Plate
Queso Fundido
Cheese Dip
Our house queso dip with your option of adding chorizo (mexican pork sausage) or spinach.
Salsa Ranchera
A La Carte
Side Chile Relleno
Chile poblano filled with cheese and wrapped in a omelette style. Topped with melted cheese and our special red sauce.
Side Enchilada
Side enchilada is prepared with your choice of meat or cheese and topped with melted cheese and our enchilada sauce.
Side Tortillas
Side Mushrooms
Side egg
Side Chimi DLX
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato.
Sour Cream
Chips
Side DLX
Side 2 eggs
Side Tamale
Side Beans
Dinner Salad
Side Tomatoes
Side Tostada
Flat crispy corn shell topped with your choice of meat. lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato.
Guacamole
Side Rice
Side French Fries
Side Pico De Gallo
Guacamole Tostada
Side Chimi Jarocha
Media Rice & Beans
Salsa
Side Onions
Cabbage
Side Taco
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and tomatoes.
Side of Cheese
Salsa Picosa
Side Lettuce
Salsa Ranchera
Bean Dip
Side Fried Peppers
Sliced Jalapeños
Side Avocado
Side Green Chile
Bean Tostada
Beverages
Agua de Horchata
Agua de Jamaica
Beto
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Juice
Kids Agua Fresca
Kids Pop
Lemonade
Mexican Soda
MIlk
Red Bull
Roy Rogers
Pitcher Soda
Shirley Temple
Soft Drink
Soda Water
Clamato Preparado
Virgin Daiquiri
Virgen Margarita
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
6074 Stetson Hills Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80923