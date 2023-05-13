Fiesta Limeña
330 Connecticut Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06854
To Go Drinks, Desserts, Cutlery and Merch
To Go Drinks
To Go Coke
To Go Diet Coke
To Go Sprite
To Go Inca Cola
To Go Diet Inca Kola
To Go Gingerale
To Go Seltzer Water
To Go Lemonade
To Go Iced Tea
To Go Shirley Temple
To Go Chicha Morada
To Go Maracuya
To Go Orange Juice
To Go Apple Juice
To Go Mango Juice
To Go Bottled Water
To Go 2 Liter Coca Cola
To Go 2 Liter Diet Coke
To Go 2 Liter Sprite
To Go 2 Liter Inca Kola
Corona Bottle To Go
Heineken Bottle To Go
Cusquena Bottle To Go
Cristal Bottle To Go
Coors Light Bottle To Go
Modelo Especial
Corona Light Bottle To Go
Aguila Can To Go
Modelo Especial Bottle To Go
Sangria Glass To Go
To Go Desserts
To Go Cutlery
To Go Sauce & Bread
Fiesta Dinner Menu
Entradas/ Appetizers
Aji De Gallina
Shredded chicken with a mildly spicy cream sauce served over potatoes. (Dish contains walnuts)
Papa A La Huancaina
Classic Peruvian - potatoes smothered in a mildly spicy cheese sauce
Anticuchos
Two skewers of tender beef heart served with Papa a la Huancaina and choclo
Chicharron De Pollo
Hand battered chicken, served with fries
Chicharron De Pescado
Hand battered fish, served with fries
Causa De Camarones
Potato puree molded and served cold, filled with shrimp salad.
Causa De Pollo
Potato puree molded and served cold, filled with your chicken salad.
Jalea Especial
A delicious battered seafood extravaganza.... a combo of shrimp, mussels, clams, squid, crab, and filet of fish, served with fried yucca, and our famous salsa criolla
Calamares Fritos
Lightly battered calamari rings served with salsa criolla and your choice of fries or upgrade to yucca frita!
Camarones Empanizados
Breaded and lightly fried shrimp served with fries.
Choros A La Chalaca
Mussels on the half shell with a delicious topping of diced onions and tomatoes in a lime dressing.
Ensalada De Camarones
Peruvian style salad with shrimp in a lime juice dressing.
House Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions & Peruvian olives with a light dressing
Salchipapa
A mix of french fries and sliced hot dogs
Fiesta Sampler
A combination of Tostones, Yucca Frita, and Fries with your choice of Huancaina sauce or Salsa Criolla.
Bread & Aji
Ceviche de Mariscos
Peru’s signature dish — a cold seafood mixture that is quickly marinated in lime juice and served with yucca, onions and toasted corn nuts. Healthy and delicious!
Ceviche de Camarones
Peru’s signature dish — a cold mixture of shrimp that is quickly marinated in lime juice and served with yucca, onions and toasted corn nuts. Healthy and delicious!
Ceviche Mixto
Peru’s signature dish — a cold mixture of seafood and fish that is quickly marinated in lime juice and served with yucca, onions and toasted corn nuts. Healthy and delicious!
Ceviche de Pescado
Peru’s signature dish — a cold mixture of fish that is quickly marinated in lime juice and served with yucca, onions and toasted corn nuts. Healthy and delicious!
Ceviche Especial
A delicious seafood salad of fish, clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari and octopus, “cooked” in lime juice and served cold with yucca, onions and toasted corn nuts.
Leche de Tigre
A small glass of the ceviche lime juice marinade. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Choclo con Queso
Yuca a la Huancaina
Jalea de Pescado
Favorites - Saltados
Lomo Saltado
Our most requested dish. Seasoned strips of beef seared and flambeed with onions and tomatoes, served over fries, with a side of white rice. INSIDER TIP: Order it "Jugoso" so it comes extra juicy! (Lomo can only be ordered "jugoso" if prepared with onions and tomatoes)
Lomo Saltado Especial
Our favorite Lomo Saltado made with our Entraña meat (skirt steak)... an even more tender and juicy Lomo Saltado! MP
Pollo Saltado
A slight variation of lomo saltado, with chicken, green peppers, tomatoes and onions, served over fries with a side of white rice.
Lomo Mixto
Our favorite Lomo Saltado dish with strips of chicken added! Flambeed with onions and tomatoes, served over fries, with a side of white rice. INSIDER TIP: Order it "Jugoso" so it comes extra juicy! (Lomo can only be ordered "jugoso" if prepared with onions and tomatoes)
Saltado de Camarones
A slight variation of lomo saltado, with shrimp, peppers, tomatoes and onions, served over fries with a side of white rice.
Saltado de Mariscos
A slight variation of lomo saltado, with mixed seafood, peppers, tomatoes and onions, served over fries with a side of white rice.
Saltado de Pescado
A slight variation of lomo saltado, with fish, peppers, tomatoes and onions, served over fries with a side of white rice.
Saltado de Vegetales
A vegetable medley, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions and served over fries with a side of white rice.
Favorites- Chaufas
Chaufa de Pollo
Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and chicken. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table!
Chaufa de Carne
Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and beef. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table!
Chaufa Mixto
Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings, chicken and beef. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table!
Chaufa de Pescado
Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and fish. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table!
Chaufa de Mariscos
Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and mixed seafood. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table!
Chaufa de Camarones
Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and shrimp. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table!
Chaufa de Vegetales
Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and vegetables. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table!
Favorites- Tallarines
Tallarines Saltados de Pollo
Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with chicken, onions, tomatoes, and peppers.
Tallarines Saltados de Carne
Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with beef, onions, tomatoes, and peppers.
Tallarines Saltados Mixto
Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with chicken & beef, onions, tomatoes, and peppers.
Tallarines Saltados de Pescado
Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with fish, onions, tomatoes, and peppers.
Tallarines Saltados de Mariscos
Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with mixed seafood, onions, tomatoes, and peppers.
Tallarines Saltados de Camarones
Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and peppers.
Tallarines Saltados de Vegetales
Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with vegetable medley, onions, tomatoes, and peppers.
Tallarines Verdes
Noodles in a Peruvian pesto, made with spinach and basil. (Dish contains walnuts)
Carnes & Pollos/ Meat & Chicken Dishes
Pollo A La Parilla
Grilled chicken breast, served with two sides.
Bistek A La Parilla
Grilled pepper steak, served with two sides.
Chuletas De Cerdo a la Parilla
Grilled pork chops, served with two sides.
Entrana A La Parilla
Grilled skirt steak served with a side of chimichurri sauce, browned potatoes, and a portion of Russian salad.
Bistek A Lo Pobre
Pepper steak served with fried eggs, rice, fries, sweet plantains and salad.
Milanesa de Pollo
Chicken Breast, seasoned, breaded and pan-fried with your choice of two sides.
Milanesa de Carne
Pepper Steak, seasoned, breaded and pan-fried with your choice of two sides.
Pollo A La Plancha
Pan seared chicken breast, served with two sides.
Bistek A La Plancha
Pan seared pepper steak, served with two sides.
Chuletas De Cerdo Frito
Fried pork chops, served with two sides.
Medio Pollo a la Brasa
A Peruvian style rotisserie chicken.
Pollo Entero a la Brasa
A whole rotisserie chicken served with two sides.
Mariscos/ Seafood Dishes
Arroz Con Mariscos
Peru's interpretation of the Spaniard's paella.
Camarones Al Ajo
Lightly battered shrimp in a creamy sauce of garlic and white wine.
Sudado Especial
Steamed filet of fish prepared with a variety of seafood
Pescado a Lo Macho
A Peruvian favorite, this filet of fish is lightly battered, sautéed and topped with a flavorful, creamy sauce and a seafood mix. Upgrade your fish filet to a whole red snapper for additional $10.
Picante De Camarones
Sauteed Shrimp in a colorful cream sauce, flavored with Peru’s panca pepper and white wine.
Picante De Mariscos
Sauteed mixed seafood and crab in a colorful cream sauce, flavored with Peru’s panca pepper and white wine.
Pescado En Salsa De Camarones
Filet of fish, battered, sautéed and served with a shrimp-infused sauce. Upgrade your fish filet to a whole red snapper for additional $10.
Pescado Sudado
Filet of fish steamed in a flavorful broth with onions and tomatoes. Upgrade your fish filet to a whole red snapper for additional $10.
Filete Frito
Battered and pan-fried filet of fish with your choice of two sides.
Sopas/Soups
Aquadito De Mariscos
Seafood soup with a cilantro seasoned broth.
Parihuela
Peru’s answer to bouillabaisse. Clams, mussels, shrimp, fish, squid and crab in a rich homemade stock
Sopa De Pescado
A fresh and flavorfully seasoned fish soup.
Sopa De Almejas
A light broth with fresh clams.
Sopa De Choros
A light broth with fresh mussels.
Chupe De Camarones
Shrimp chowder with a punch of Creole seasonings and a bit of cream.
Menu De Ninos/ Kids Menu
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
330 Connecticut Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854