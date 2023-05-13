Main picView gallery

Fiesta Limeña

330 Connecticut Avenue

Norwalk, CT 06854

To Go Drinks, Desserts, Cutlery and Merch

To Go Drinks

To Go Coke

$3.00

To Go Diet Coke

$3.00

To Go Sprite

$3.00

To Go Inca Cola

$3.00

To Go Diet Inca Kola

$3.00

To Go Gingerale

$3.00

To Go Seltzer Water

$3.00

To Go Lemonade

$3.00

To Go Iced Tea

$3.00

To Go Shirley Temple

$3.00

To Go Chicha Morada

$3.00

To Go Maracuya

$3.00

To Go Orange Juice

$3.00

To Go Apple Juice

$3.00

To Go Mango Juice

$3.00

To Go Bottled Water

$3.00

To Go 2 Liter Coca Cola

$4.50

To Go 2 Liter Diet Coke

$4.50

To Go 2 Liter Sprite

$4.50

To Go 2 Liter Inca Kola

$4.50

Corona Bottle To Go

$7.00

Heineken Bottle To Go

$7.00

Cusquena Bottle To Go

$7.00

Cristal Bottle To Go

$7.00

Coors Light Bottle To Go

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Corona Light Bottle To Go

$7.00

Aguila Can To Go

$7.00

Modelo Especial Bottle To Go

$7.00

Sangria Glass To Go

$9.00

To Go Desserts

Fiesta's Famous Flan To Go

Fiesta's Famous Flan To Go

$6.95

Fiesta famous homemade flan

Chocolate Mousse Cake To Go

Chocolate Mousse Cake To Go

$6.95

A layered Chocolate Mousse Cake

Alfajores To Go

Alfajores To Go

$2.95

Shortbread cookie with dulce de leche filling, lightly dusted with powdered sugar

Tres Leches To Go

Tres Leches To Go

$6.95

A light cake soaked in a sweet three milk mixture.

To Go Cutlery

Cutlery/Cubiertos

In an effort to keep costs down and create less waste in the world, we will no longer be including cutlery with our meals unless it is selected under the "Cutlery" section so please be sure to select it if you need it! Thank you!

No Cutlery / No Cubiertos

To Go Sauce & Bread

Extra Fiesta Aji To Go

$1.00+

Extra Huancaina To Go

$4.00+

Dressing To Go

$1.00+

Rocoto 1oz

$1.00

Bread

$1.00+

Fiesta Dinner Menu

Entradas/ Appetizers

Aji De Gallina

$14.95

Shredded chicken with a mildly spicy cream sauce served over potatoes. (Dish contains walnuts)

Papa A La Huancaina

Papa A La Huancaina

$9.95

Classic Peruvian - potatoes smothered in a mildly spicy cheese sauce

Anticuchos

$14.95

Two skewers of tender beef heart served with Papa a la Huancaina and choclo

Chicharron De Pollo

Chicharron De Pollo

$17.95

Hand battered chicken, served with fries

Chicharron De Pescado

$17.95

Hand battered fish, served with fries

Causa De Camarones

$16.95

Potato puree molded and served cold, filled with shrimp salad.

Causa De Pollo

Causa De Pollo

$13.95

Potato puree molded and served cold, filled with your chicken salad.

Jalea Especial

Jalea Especial

A delicious battered seafood extravaganza.... a combo of shrimp, mussels, clams, squid, crab, and filet of fish, served with fried yucca, and our famous salsa criolla

Calamares Fritos

Calamares Fritos

$18.95

Lightly battered calamari rings served with salsa criolla and your choice of fries or upgrade to yucca frita!

Camarones Empanizados

Camarones Empanizados

$18.95

Breaded and lightly fried shrimp served with fries.

Choros A La Chalaca

Choros A La Chalaca

$18.95

Mussels on the half shell with a delicious topping of diced onions and tomatoes in a lime dressing.

Ensalada De Camarones

$18.95

Peruvian style salad with shrimp in a lime juice dressing.

House Salad

$8.95

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions & Peruvian olives with a light dressing

Salchipapa

Salchipapa

$11.95

A mix of french fries and sliced hot dogs

Fiesta Sampler

Fiesta Sampler

$16.95

A combination of Tostones, Yucca Frita, and Fries with your choice of Huancaina sauce or Salsa Criolla.

Bread & Aji

$5.00

Ceviche de Mariscos

$21.95

Peru’s signature dish — a cold seafood mixture that is quickly marinated in lime juice and served with yucca, onions and toasted corn nuts. Healthy and delicious!

Ceviche de Camarones

$21.95

Peru’s signature dish — a cold mixture of shrimp that is quickly marinated in lime juice and served with yucca, onions and toasted corn nuts. Healthy and delicious!

Ceviche Mixto

$20.95

Peru’s signature dish — a cold mixture of seafood and fish that is quickly marinated in lime juice and served with yucca, onions and toasted corn nuts. Healthy and delicious!

Ceviche de Pescado

Ceviche de Pescado

$18.95

Peru’s signature dish — a cold mixture of fish that is quickly marinated in lime juice and served with yucca, onions and toasted corn nuts. Healthy and delicious!

Ceviche Especial

$31.95

A delicious seafood salad of fish, clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari and octopus, “cooked” in lime juice and served cold with yucca, onions and toasted corn nuts.

Leche de Tigre

$12.95

A small glass of the ceviche lime juice marinade. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)

Choclo con Queso

$11.95

Yuca a la Huancaina

$11.95

Jalea de Pescado

$19.95

Favorites - Saltados

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$20.95

Our most requested dish. Seasoned strips of beef seared and flambeed with onions and tomatoes, served over fries, with a side of white rice. INSIDER TIP: Order it "Jugoso" so it comes extra juicy! (Lomo can only be ordered "jugoso" if prepared with onions and tomatoes)

Lomo Saltado Especial

Lomo Saltado Especial

$31.95

Our favorite Lomo Saltado made with our Entraña meat (skirt steak)... an even more tender and juicy Lomo Saltado! MP

Pollo Saltado

Pollo Saltado

$18.95

A slight variation of lomo saltado, with chicken, green peppers, tomatoes and onions, served over fries with a side of white rice.

Lomo Mixto

$21.95

Our favorite Lomo Saltado dish with strips of chicken added! Flambeed with onions and tomatoes, served over fries, with a side of white rice. INSIDER TIP: Order it "Jugoso" so it comes extra juicy! (Lomo can only be ordered "jugoso" if prepared with onions and tomatoes)

Saltado de Camarones

Saltado de Camarones

$21.95

A slight variation of lomo saltado, with shrimp, peppers, tomatoes and onions, served over fries with a side of white rice.

Saltado de Mariscos

Saltado de Mariscos

$21.95

A slight variation of lomo saltado, with mixed seafood, peppers, tomatoes and onions, served over fries with a side of white rice.

Saltado de Pescado

$20.95

A slight variation of lomo saltado, with fish, peppers, tomatoes and onions, served over fries with a side of white rice.

Saltado de Vegetales

$13.95

A vegetable medley, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions and served over fries with a side of white rice.

Favorites- Chaufas

Chaufa de Pollo

Chaufa de Pollo

$18.95

Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and chicken. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table!

Chaufa de Carne

$20.96

Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and beef. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table!

Chaufa Mixto

Chaufa Mixto

$21.95

Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings, chicken and beef. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table!

Chaufa de Pescado

$20.95

Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and fish. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table!

Chaufa de Mariscos

$21.95

Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and mixed seafood. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table!

Chaufa de Camarones

Chaufa de Camarones

$21.95

Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and shrimp. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table!

Chaufa de Vegetales

$13.95

Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and vegetables. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table!

Favorites- Tallarines

Tallarines Saltados de Pollo

$18.95

Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with chicken, onions, tomatoes, and peppers.

Tallarines Saltados de Carne

Tallarines Saltados de Carne

$20.95

Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with beef, onions, tomatoes, and peppers.

Tallarines Saltados Mixto

$21.95

Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with chicken & beef, onions, tomatoes, and peppers.

Tallarines Saltados de Pescado

$20.95

Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with fish, onions, tomatoes, and peppers.

Tallarines Saltados de Mariscos

$21.95

Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with mixed seafood, onions, tomatoes, and peppers.

Tallarines Saltados de Camarones

$21.95

Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and peppers.

Tallarines Saltados de Vegetales

$13.95

Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with vegetable medley, onions, tomatoes, and peppers.

Tallarines Verdes

Tallarines Verdes

$14.95

Noodles in a Peruvian pesto, made with spinach and basil. (Dish contains walnuts)

Carnes & Pollos/ Meat & Chicken Dishes

Pollo A La Parilla

$18.95

Grilled chicken breast, served with two sides.

Bistek A La Parilla

$20.95

Grilled pepper steak, served with two sides.

Chuletas De Cerdo a la Parilla

$17.95

Grilled pork chops, served with two sides.

Entrana A La Parilla

Entrana A La Parilla

$31.95

Grilled skirt steak served with a side of chimichurri sauce, browned potatoes, and a portion of Russian salad.

Bistek A Lo Pobre

Bistek A Lo Pobre

$23.95

Pepper steak served with fried eggs, rice, fries, sweet plantains and salad.

Milanesa de Pollo

Milanesa de Pollo

$18.95

Chicken Breast, seasoned, breaded and pan-fried with your choice of two sides.

Milanesa de Carne

$20.95

Pepper Steak, seasoned, breaded and pan-fried with your choice of two sides.

Pollo A La Plancha

$19.95

Pan seared chicken breast, served with two sides.

Bistek A La Plancha

$20.95

Pan seared pepper steak, served with two sides.

Chuletas De Cerdo Frito

$17.95

Fried pork chops, served with two sides.

Medio Pollo a la Brasa

Medio Pollo a la Brasa

$15.95

A Peruvian style rotisserie chicken.

Pollo Entero a la Brasa

$28.95

A whole rotisserie chicken served with two sides.

Mariscos/ Seafood Dishes

Arroz Con Mariscos

Arroz Con Mariscos

$23.95

Peru's interpretation of the Spaniard's paella.

Camarones Al Ajo

$20.95

Lightly battered shrimp in a creamy sauce of garlic and white wine.

Sudado Especial

$30.95

Steamed filet of fish prepared with a variety of seafood

Pescado a Lo Macho

Pescado a Lo Macho

$26.95

A Peruvian favorite, this filet of fish is lightly battered, sautéed and topped with a flavorful, creamy sauce and a seafood mix. Upgrade your fish filet to a whole red snapper for additional $10.

Picante De Camarones

$21.95

Sauteed Shrimp in a colorful cream sauce, flavored with Peru’s panca pepper and white wine.

Picante De Mariscos

$21.95

Sauteed mixed seafood and crab in a colorful cream sauce, flavored with Peru’s panca pepper and white wine.

Pescado En Salsa De Camarones

$24.95

Filet of fish, battered, sautéed and served with a shrimp-infused sauce. Upgrade your fish filet to a whole red snapper for additional $10.

Pescado Sudado

$18.95

Filet of fish steamed in a flavorful broth with onions and tomatoes. Upgrade your fish filet to a whole red snapper for additional $10.

Filete Frito

Filete Frito

$19.95

Battered and pan-fried filet of fish with your choice of two sides.

Sopas/Soups

Aquadito De Mariscos

$20.95

Seafood soup with a cilantro seasoned broth.

Parihuela

Parihuela

$22.95

Peru’s answer to bouillabaisse. Clams, mussels, shrimp, fish, squid and crab in a rich homemade stock

Sopa De Pescado

$13.95

A fresh and flavorfully seasoned fish soup.

Sopa De Almejas

$13.95

A light broth with fresh clams.

Sopa De Choros

$13.95

A light broth with fresh mussels.

Chupe De Camarones

Chupe De Camarones

$20.95

Shrimp chowder with a punch of Creole seasonings and a bit of cream.

Menu De Ninos/ Kids Menu

Arroz Con Frijoles Ninos

$8.95

White Rice & Beans

Chicharron De Pollo Ninos

$9.95

Hand battered chicken, served with fries

Salchipapa Ninos

$8.95

A happy mix of french fries and sliced (chicken) hot dogs!

Fideos Con Mantequilla Ninos

$7.95

Spaghetti with butter only.

Sides

Fries

$5.95

Pork Beans

$5.95

White Rice

$5.95

Yellow Rice

$5.95

Salsa Criolla

$5.95

Side Salad

$5.95

Tostones

$7.95

Maduros

$7.95

Yucca Frita

$7.95

Papa Dorada

$7.95

Papa Sancochada

$7.95

Yucca Sancochada

$7.95

Ensalada Russa

$7.95

Extra Fiesta Aji To Go

$1.00+

Cancha

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

330 Connecticut Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

