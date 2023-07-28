Popular Items

Veggie Burrito

$9.75

Includes boiled pinto beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, and salsa fresca

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$11.99
Carne Asada Fries

$13.99

Large portion of french fries topped with grilled steak, nacho cheese, guacamole, and sour cream


Breakfast

Machaca Burrito

$9.95

Juicy shredded beef cooked in tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and eggs

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Eggs, Cheese, Beans, Potatoes

Steak & Egg Burrito

$10.99

Steak, Eggs, Cheese, and Potatoes

Chorizo Burrito Breakfast

$9.95

Delicious Mexican sausage with eggs

Bacon Burrito

$8.95

Bacon, Eggs, Cheese and Potatoes

Ham Burrito

$8.95

Ham, Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes

Sausage Burrito

$8.95

Sausage, Eggs, Cheese and Potatoes

Works Burrito

$10.99

Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Eggs, Cheese and Potatoes

Chilaquiles

$13.69

Crispy corn tortillas cooked in a red or green sauce with scrambled eggs served with rice, beans, and sour cream

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

Over easy eggs, cheese, rice, beans, ranchero sauce and your choice of corn or flour tortilla

Soft Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$6.45

Grilled marinated steak with guacamole and salsa fresca

Pollo Asado Taco

$6.25

Chicken breast with guacamole and salsa fresca

Breaded Fish Taco

$5.95

Breaded fish fillets with our delicious tartar sauce, salsa fresca, cabbage and lime

Grilled Fish Taco

$5.95

Grilled fish with our delicious tartar sauce, salsa fresca, cabbage and lime

Shrimp Taco

$6.65

Delicious shrimp in ranchero sauce and rice

Adobada Taco

$6.25

Marinated pork with guacamole, onions, and cilantro

Carnitas Taco

$6.25

Includes Shredded Pork, Salsa Fresca, Guacamole

Veggie Taco

$5.25

Corn tortilla filled with boiled pinto beans, rice, salsa fresca, guacamole and lettuce

Crispy Taco

Crispy Beef Taco

$5.65

Corn Tortilla Fried with Shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and fresh tomatoes

Crispy Chicken Taco

$5.65

Corn Tortilla Fried with shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese and Fresh Tomatoes

3 Rolled Taquitos

$6.25

Crispy rolled corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef. Topped with guacamole, lettuce and fresh tomatoes

4 Rolled Taquitos

$7.75

Crispy rolled corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef. Topped with guacamole, lettuce and fresh tomatoes

5 Rolled Taquitos

$9.25

Crispy rolled corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef. Topped with guacamole, lettuce and fresh tomatoes

6 Rolled Taquitos

$9.99

Crispy rolled corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef. Topped with guacamole, lettuce and fresh tomatoes

Burritos

California Burrito

$11.75

Includes grilled steak, French fries, sour cream, cheese and guacamole

Chicken California

$11.75
Carne Asada Burrito

$11.15

Includes Grilled steak, guacamole and salsa fresca

Pollo Asado Burrito

$10.50

Includes Grilled Chicken Breast, guacamole and salsa fresca

Adobada Burrito

$10.50

Includes Marinated Pork, guacamole, onions and cilantro

Carnitas Burrito

$10.50

Includes shredded pork with guacamole and salsa fresca

Steak Fajitas Burrito

$11.15

Includes Carne Asada with sauteed bell peppers, onions and guacamole

Chicken Fajitas Burrito

$11.15

Includes Pollo Asado with sauteed bell peppers, onions and guacamole

Fish Burrito

$10.50

Includes breaded fish fillets with our delicious tartar sauce, salsa fresca, cabbage and lime

Surf N California

$12.15

Includes Grilled Steak, Chicken Breast, Shrimp, Cheese, Diabla Sauce, and Guacamole

Shrimp Burrito

$11.49

Includes delicious shrimp in ranchero sauce and rice

Beef Burrito

$10.50

Tender juicy shredded beef cooked in tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers

Mixed Burrito

$10.25

Shredded beef & chicken with refried beans

Chile Relleno Burrito

$10.25

Includes rice, guacamole, ranchero sauce, and lettuce

Veggie Burrito

$9.75

Includes boiled pinto beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, and salsa fresca

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.99

Includes refried beans with cheese

Chorizo Burrito Lunch

$9.95

Torta

Carne Asada Torta

$11.99

Includes refried beans with cheese

Grilled Chicken Torta

$11.75

Includes refried beans with cheese

Carnitas Torta

$11.75

Includes refried beans with cheese

Machaca Torta

$11.50

Includes refried beans with cheese

Chorizo Torta

$11.50

Includes refried beans with cheese

Ham & Cheese Torta

$10.99

Includes refried beans with cheese

Fiesta Favorites

Taco Salad

$11.85

Served in a crispy flour shell filled with tender chicken or shredded beef with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream

Veggie Taco Salad

$10.75

Served in a crispy flour shell with boiled pinto beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream

Nachos Grande

$11.99

A generous portion of tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, beans, salsa fresca, guacamole, sour cream and jalapenos (Add grilled chicken or beef for $2.00)

Carne Asada Fries

$13.99

Large portion of french fries topped with grilled steak, nacho cheese, guacamole, and sour cream

Chips & Guacamole

$8.95

Crispy corn tortilla chips, guacamole

Chimichanga

$11.99

Crispy Burrito with your choice of Chicken, Beef or Veggie, topped with Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa Fresca and cheese.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99
Carne Asada Quesadilla

$11.99
Pollo Asado Quesadilla

$11.50
Veggie Quesadilla

$11.50
Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.99
Bean Tostada

$5.49

Chicken Tostada

$7.49
Beef Tostada

$7.49

Todays Special

$14.99

Chicken Enchiladas Alacarte

$9.99

Beef Enchiladas Ala Carte

$10.49

Cheese Enchilada

$9.25

Enchiladas Suizas Chk Ala Carte

$10.49

Pollo Asado Fries

$13.99

Sides

Side of Beans

$4.99
Side of Chips

$3.50
Side of Salsa Fresca

$3.50
Carrots with Jalapenos

$3.50
Side of Rice

$4.99
Side of Guacamole

$4.99
Side of Sour Cream

$4.00
Flour Tortillas

$3.00
Corn Tortillas

$3.00
Hot Sauce

$4.25
Sm Bag of Chips

$1.50

Jalapeno Asado

$0.50

Side Carne Asada

$6.50

Side Pollo Asado

$5.99

Side Camaron

$7.50

Side Carnitas

$6.49

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.95

Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Orange Fanta, Lemonade and Dr. Pepper

Can Soda

$2.25

Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Pepsi and Diet Pepsi

Bottle Water

$2.25
Bottle Drinks

$3.75

Fanta and Coke

Tea

$2.95
Jamaica

$3.99
Horchata

$3.99
Coffee

$2.39
Pellegrino Water

$3.75

Desserts

Churros

$3.50
Bunelos

$3.50

Combos

Carne Asada Combo

$16.89

Combos served with beans, rice, guaca - mole, lettuce, Fresh tomatoes, chips and 24oz Soda

Pollo Asado Combo

$16.89

Combos served with beans, rice, guaca - mole, lettuce, Fresh tomatoes, chips and 24oz Soda

Carnitas Combo

$16.89

Combos served with beans, rice, guaca - mole, lettuce, Fresh tomatoes, chips and 24oz Soda

Fish Grilled Combo

$16.89

Combos served with beans, rice, guaca - mole, lettuce, Fresh tomatoes, chips and 24oz Soda

Fish Breaded Combo

$16.89

Combos served with beans, rice, guaca - mole, lettuce, Fresh tomatoes, chips and 24oz Soda

Chile Relleno Combo

$16.89

Combos served with beans, rice, guaca - mole, lettuce, Fresh tomatoes, chips and 24oz Soda

Shrimp Combo

$16.89

Combos served with beans, rice, guaca - mole, lettuce, Fresh tomatoes, chips and 24oz Soda

Fajita Style Combo

$16.25

Combos served with beans, rice, guaca - mole, lettuce, Fresh tomatoes, chips and 24oz Soda

Pick Two Combo

$15.99

Combos served with beans, rice, guaca - mole, lettuce, Fresh tomatoes, chips and 24oz Soda. Soft taco, crispy taco or enchilada

Pick Any Burrito Combo

$16.25

Combos served with beans, rice, guaca - mole, lettuce, Fresh tomatoes, chips and 24oz Soda