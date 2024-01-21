- Home
FIESTA MEXICANA Bar & Grill - Long Beach 6190 Beatline Road Suite C
6190 Beatline Road Suite C
Long Beach, MS 39560
FOOD
Appetizers
- SAMPLER PLATTER$12.99
Steak & grilled chicken nachos, beef quesadilla & chicken flauta; pico de gallo, guac, jalapeños
- NACHOS SUPREMOS$11.99
Chips topped with beef or chicken, cheese, lettuce, jalapeños, tomatoes & sour cream
- NACHOS FAJITA$11.99
Chips topped with steak or grilled chicken, veggies & cheese.
- NACHOS$9.99
- CHILAQUILES$12.99
- PRETZEL DOGS$8.00
- STUFFED POBLANO PEPPERS$9.99
- Buffalo Wings$12.99
8pc Buffalo Wings
Salads
- GUACAMOLE SALAD$7.00
Lettuce, tomato & guacamole.
- TACO SALAD$10.99
Tortilla bowl with (beef or chicken), lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese.
- FAJITA TACO SALAD$12.99
Tortilla bowl with (steak or grilled chicken), grilled veggies, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese.
- SHRIMP TACO SALAD$12.99
Tortilla bowl with shrimp, grilled veggies, lettuce, tomato, sour cream & cheese.
- AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Lettuce, avocado, grilled chicken, red onions, tomato & cheese.
Dips
- Cheese Dip Regular$4.00
- Cheese Dip Large$8.00
- Guacamole Dip Regular$4.00
- Guacamole Dip Large$8.00
- Choriqueso Dip$8.00
- Chori Dip$5.75
- Choridip Large$11.00
- Jalepenos$1.50
- Sour Cream$2.00
- Panfilo Dip Regular$6.00
Ground beef topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo
- Panfilo Dip Large$8.00
Ground beef topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo
- Bean Dip$5.00
- Pico de Gallo Regular$2.00
- Pico de Gallo Large$6.00
- Chile Toreado$1.50
Kids Menu
- A. KIDS Enchilada$4.99
Served with rice & beans
- B. KIDS Hard Taco$4.99
Served with rice & beans
- B. KIDS Soft Taco$4.99
Served with rice & beans
- C. KIDS Burrito$4.99
Served with rice & beans
- D. KIDS Cheese Quesadilla$4.99
Served with rice & beans
- E. KIDS Cheeseburger$4.99
Served with fries
- F. KIDS Chicken Nuggets$4.99
Served with fries
- G. KIDS Nachos$4.99
- H. KIDS Chicken Tenders$4.99
Served with fries
Los Favorites
- 15. MARIA'S ENCHILADAS$12.99
Two cheese enchiladas topped with cheese dip and steak. Served with rice & beans.
- 16. BURRITO FAJITA$13.99
Chicken or steak burrito filled with lettuce, tomatoes, rice, beans & grilled veggies. Topped with cheese dip.
- 17. LOPEZ COMBO$11.99
One taco, one quesadilla, one burrito. Served with rice & beans.
- 18. ENCHILADAS MIXTECAS$11.99
Three enchiladas with chicken, steak, & grilled veggies. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato & sour cream. Served with rice & beans. $11.99
- 19. CHORIPOLLO$13.99
Chicken breast with Mexican sausage & cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- 20. POLLO FELIZ$12.99
A bed of rice topped with strips of grilled chicken & cheese dip. (other options: steak or mix; for shrimp or veggies add $1)
- 21. FERNANDO'S COMBO$11.99
Two tamales, one cheese enchilada, served with rice & beans.
- 22. MARTA'S COMBO$11.99
One enchilada, one burrito, and one taco. Served with rice & beans.
- 23. ENCHILADAS SUPREMAS$11.99
1 cheese, 2 beef, & 1 chicken enchilada with lettuce, tomato, guac & sour cream on top.
- 24. POLLO VERACRUZ$14.99
A chicken breast topped with imitation crab meat, shrimp, and cheese dip. Served with rice & steamed vegetables.
- 25. POLLO ALBERTO$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and pineapple on a skillet. Served with rice & beans.
- 26. EL BURRITO SUPREME$11.99
Burrito (beef or chicken) topped with lettuce, tomato & sour cream. Served with rice & beans.
- 27. PABLO'S COMBO$12.99
One burrito, one enchilada, and a chile relleno. Served with rice & beans.
- 28. LOS DOS AMIGOS$11.50
Two enchiladas OR two tacos. Served with rice & beans.
- 29. BURRITO MACHO$13.99
Large fried burrito on a skillet with (chicken or beef), rice, beans & sour cream. Topped with salsa & cheese dip.
- 30. EL CHURRASCO$17.99
Skirt steak grilled with onions. Served with rice and beans.