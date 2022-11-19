- Home
Fiesta Ole Skyline 220 South Skyline Dr
220 South Skyline Dr
Idaho Falls, ID 83402
TACOS
Crisp Taco
Meat, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato
Double Meat Soft Taco
Double Meat, Lettuce, Cheese
Fiesta Taco
Meat, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Sour Cream, Beans
Soft Chicken Taco
Chicken, Lettuce, Cheese
Soft Corn Taco
Corn tort, Meat, Cheese, Lettuce
Soft Shredded Beef Taco
Shredded Beef,Lettuce, Cheese
Soft taco
Meat, Cheese, Lettuce
Soft Taco Deluxe
Meat, Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream
Street Tacos (3)
Choice of Chicken, Steak, Shredded Beef, Pork, Ground Beef
Two Crisp Chicken Tacos
Chicken, Lettuce, Cheese
Two Crisp Shredded Beef Tacos
Shredded Beef, Lettuce, Tomato
Make It a Combo
Two Soft Chicken Tacos
Two Soft Shredded Beef Tacos
BURRITOS
Ultimate Burrito Deluxe
1 truly loaded burrito. Ground beef, beans, enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce and sour cream.
Soft Bean Burrito
A customer favorite. Beans, cheese and enchilada sauce.
Crisp Bean Burrito "WHITE"
A customer favorite. Refried Beans, cheese and enchilada sauce
Crisp Meat Burrito "YELLOW"
Ground beef, enchilada sauce and cheese
Soft Meat Burrito
Ground beef, cheese and enchilada sauce
Crisp Chicken Burrito
Chicken, cheese, enchilada sauce