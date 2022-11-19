A map showing the location of Fiesta Ole Skyline 220 South Skyline DrView gallery

Fiesta Ole Skyline 220 South Skyline Dr

220 South Skyline Dr

Idaho Falls, ID 83402

TACOS

Crisp Taco

$1.94

Meat, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato

Double Meat Soft Taco

$4.14

Double Meat, Lettuce, Cheese

Fiesta Taco

$3.44

Meat, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Sour Cream, Beans

Soft Chicken Taco

$5.04

Chicken, Lettuce, Cheese

Soft Corn Taco

$1.94

Corn tort, Meat, Cheese, Lettuce

Soft Shredded Beef Taco

$5.64

Shredded Beef,Lettuce, Cheese

Soft taco

$3.14

Meat, Cheese, Lettuce

Soft Taco Deluxe

$4.64

Meat, Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream

Street Tacos (3)

$4.24

Choice of Chicken, Steak, Shredded Beef, Pork, Ground Beef

Two Crisp Chicken Tacos

$5.04

Chicken, Lettuce, Cheese

Two Crisp Shredded Beef Tacos

$5.64

Shredded Beef, Lettuce, Tomato

Two Soft Chicken Tacos

$5.04

Two Soft Shredded Beef Tacos

$5.64

BURRITOS

Ultimate Burrito Deluxe

$4.54

1 truly loaded burrito. Ground beef, beans, enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce and sour cream.

Soft Bean Burrito

$2.54

A customer favorite. Beans, cheese and enchilada sauce.

Crisp Bean Burrito "WHITE"

$1.24

A customer favorite. Refried Beans, cheese and enchilada sauce

Crisp Meat Burrito "YELLOW"

$3.15

Ground beef, enchilada sauce and cheese

Soft Meat Burrito

$3.14

Ground beef, cheese and enchilada sauce

Crisp Chicken Burrito

$3.64

Chicken, cheese, enchilada sauce

Combo Burrito

$4.34

BLT Burrito