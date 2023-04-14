Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fiesta on 7

456 Main Avenue

Norwalk, CT 06851

Fiesta Dinner Menu

Entradas/ Appetizers

Chicharron De Pollo

$17.95

Hand battered chicken, served with fries

Chicharron De Pescado

$17.95

Hand battered fish, served with fries

Rocoto Wings

$17.95

Our famous "Chicharron de Pollo", sautéed in our rocoto pepper and lime sauce, served with fries

Salchipapa

$11.95

A mix of french fries and sliced hot dogs

Fiesta Sampler

$17.95

A combination of Tostones, Yucca Frita, and Fries with your choice of Huancaina sauce or Salsa Criolla.

Calamares Fritos

$18.95

Lightly battered calamari rings served with salsa criolla and your choice of fries or upgrade to yucca frita!

Camarones Empanizados

$18.95

Breaded and lightly fried shrimp served with fries.

Jalea Especial Mediano

$31.95

A delicious battered seafood extravaganza.... a combo of shrimp, mussels, clams, squid, crab, and filet of fish, served with fried yucca, and our famous salsa criolla

Jalea Especial Grande

$43.95

A delicious battered seafood extravaganza.... a combo of shrimp, mussels, clams, squid, crab, and filet of fish, served with fried yucca, and our famous salsa criolla

Bread & Aji

$5.00

Ceviche de Pescado

$18.95

Peru’s signature dish — a cold mixture of fish that is quickly marinated in lime juice and served with yucca, onions and toasted corn nuts. Healthy and delicious!

Ceviche de Mariscos

$20.95

Peru’s signature dish — a cold seafood mixture that is quickly marinated in lime juice and served with yucca, onions and toasted corn nuts. Healthy and delicious!

Ceviche de Camarones

$20.95

Peru’s signature dish — a cold mixture of shrimp that is quickly marinated in lime juice and served with yucca, onions and toasted corn nuts. Healthy and delicious!

Ceviche Mixto

$20.95

Peru’s signature dish — a cold mixture of seafood and fish that is quickly marinated in lime juice and served with yucca, onions and toasted corn nuts. Healthy and delicious!

Ceviche Especial

$29.95

A delicious seafood salad of fish, clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari and octopus, “cooked” in lime juice and served cold with yucca, onions and toasted corn nuts.

House Salad

$8.95

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions & Peruvian olives with a light dressing

Favorites - Saltados

Lomo Saltado

$19.95

Our most requested dish. Seasoned strips of beef seared and flambeed with onions and tomatoes, served over fries, with a side of white rice. INSIDER TIP: Order it "Jugoso" so it comes extra juicy! (Lomo can only be ordered "jugoso" if prepared with onions and tomatoes)

Lomo Saltado Especial

$29.95

Our favorite Lomo Saltado made with our Entraña meat (skirt steak)... an even more tender and juicy Lomo Saltado! MP

Pollo Saltado

$17.95

A slight variation of lomo saltado, with chicken, green peppers, tomatoes and onions, served over fries with a side of white rice.

Lomo Mixto

$20.95

Our favorite Lomo Saltado dish with strips of chicken added! Flambeed with onions and tomatoes, served over fries, with a side of white rice. INSIDER TIP: Order it "Jugoso" so it comes extra juicy! (Lomo can only be ordered "jugoso" if prepared with onions and tomatoes)

Saltado de Pescado

$19.95

A slight variation of lomo saltado, with fish, peppers, tomatoes and onions, served over fries with a side of white rice.

Saltado de Mariscos

$20.95

A slight variation of lomo saltado, with mixed seafood, peppers, tomatoes and onions, served over fries with a side of white rice.

Saltado de Camarones

$20.95

A slight variation of lomo saltado, with shrimp, peppers, tomatoes and onions, served over fries with a side of white rice.

Saltado de Vegetales

$12.95

A vegetable medley, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions and served over fries with a side of white rice.

Fiesta Starter Kit

$43.95

For when you're a Fiesta newbie or you're just stumped! Go for what the Rojas girls call “The Fiesta Starter Kit”- a Lomo Saltado, a Chaufa de Pollo, and two Inca Kolas. It's the perfect meal for 2-3 people!

Favorites- Chaufas

Chaufa de Pollo

$17.95

Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and chicken. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table!

Chaufa de Carne

$19.95

Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and beef. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table!

Chaufa Mixto

$20.95

Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings, chicken and beef. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table!

Chaufa de Pescado

$19.95

Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and fish. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table!

Chaufa de Mariscos

$20.95

Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and mixed seafood. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table!

Chaufa de Camarones

$20.95

Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and shrimp. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table!

Chaufa de Vegetales

$12.95

Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and vegetables. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table!

Favorites- Tallarines

Tallarines Saltados de Pollo

$17.95

Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with chicken, onions, tomatoes, and peppers.

Tallarines Saltados de Carne

$19.95

Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with beef, onions, tomatoes, and peppers.

Tallarines Saltados Mixto

$20.95

Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with chicken & beef, onions, tomatoes, and peppers.

Tallarines Saltados de Pescado

$19.95

Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with fish, onions, tomatoes, and peppers.

Tallarines Saltados de Mariscos

$20.95

Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with mixed seafood, onions, tomatoes, and peppers.

Tallarines Saltados de Camarones

$20.95

Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and peppers.

Tallarines Saltados de Vegetales

$12.95

Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with vegetable medley, onions, tomatoes, and peppers.

Tallarines Verdes

$14.95

Noodles in a Peruvian pesto, made with spinach and basil. (Dish contains walnuts)

Carnes & Pollos/ Meat & Chicken Dishes

Medio Pollo a la Brasa

$15.95

A Peruvian style rotisserie chicken.

Pollo Entero a la Brasa

$28.95

A whole rotisserie chicken served with two sides.

Aji De Gallina

$14.95

Shredded chicken with a mildly spicy cream sauce served over potatoes. (Dish contains walnuts)

Milanesa de Pollo

$17.95

Chicken Breast, seasoned, breaded and pan-fried with your choice of two sides.

Milanesa de Carne

$19.95

Pepper Steak, seasoned, breaded and pan-fried with your choice of two sides.

Pollo A La Plancha

$17.95

Pan seared pepper steak, served with two sides.

Bistek A La Plancha

$19.95

Fried pork chops, served with two sides.

Bistek A Lo Pobre

$21.95

Pepper steak served with fried eggs, rice, fries, sweet plantains and salad.

Entrana

$29.95

Grilled skirt steak served with a side of chimichurri sauce, browned potatoes, and a portion of Russian salad.

Mariscos/ Seafood Dishes

Camarones Al Ajo

$20.95

Lightly battered shrimp in a creamy sauce of garlic and white wine.

Picante De Camarones

$20.95

Sauteed Shrimp in a colorful cream sauce, flavored with Peru’s panca pepper and white wine.

Picante De Mariscos

$20.95

Sauteed mixed seafood and crab in a colorful cream sauce, flavored with Peru’s panca pepper and white wine.

Filete Frito

$19.95

Battered and pan-fried filet of fish with your choice of two sides.

Sopas/Soups

Parihuela

$20.95

Peru’s answer to bouillabaisse. Clams, mussels, shrimp, fish, squid and crab in a rich homemade stock

Chupe De Camarones

$20.95

Shrimp chowder with a punch of Creole seasonings and a bit of cream.

Menu De Ninos/ Kids Menu

Arroz Con Frijoles Ninos

$8.95

White Rice & Beans

Chicharron De Pollo Ninos

$9.95

Hand battered chicken, served with fries

Salchipapa Ninos

$8.95

A happy mix of french fries and sliced (chicken) hot dogs!

Fideos Con Mantequilla Ninos

$7.95

Spaghetti with butter only.

Sides

Fries

$5.95

Pork Beans

$5.95

White Rice

$5.95

Yellow Rice

$5.95

Salsa Criolla

$5.95

Side Salad

$5.95

Tostones

$7.95

Maduros

$7.95

Yucca Frita

$7.95

Papa Dorada

$7.95

Papa Sancochada

$7.95

Yucca Sancochada

$7.95

Papa A La Huancaina

$7.95

Classic Peruvian - potatoes smothered in a mildly spicy cheese sauce

Extra Fiesta Aji To Go

$1.00+

Family Favorites Meals

Fiesta Family Meal #1

$49.95

Serves 4 people and includes Lomo Saltado, Tallarin Saltado de Vegetales and a Family Sized House Salad. Served with Bread and our signature Aji sauce.

Fiesta Family Meal #2

$48.95

Serves 4 people and includes Pollo Saltado, Tallarin Saltado de Vegetales and a Family Sized House Salad. Served with Bread and our signature Aji sauce.

Fiesta Family Meal # 3

$40.95

Serves 4 people and includes Full Rotisserie Chicken, Rice, Salad & Fries. Served with bread and our signature Aji sauce.

Fiesta Lunch Menu

Lunch Saltados

Lomo Saltado Chico

$14.95

Our most requested dish. Seasoned strips of beef seared and flambeed with onions and tomatoes, served over fries, with a side of white rice. INSIDER TIP: Order it "Jugoso" so it comes extra juicy! (Lomo can only be ordered "jugoso" if prepared with onions and tomatoes) (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)

Pollo Saltado Chico

$13.95

A slight variation of lomo saltado, with chicken, green peppers, tomatoes and onions, served over fries with a side of white rice. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)

Lomo Mixto Chico

$15.95

Our favorite Lomo Saltado dish with strips of chicken added! Flambeed with onions and tomatoes, served over fries, with a side of white rice. INSIDER TIP: Order it "Jugoso" so it comes extra juicy! (Lomo can only be ordered "jugoso" if prepared with onions and tomatoes) (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)

Saltado de Pescado Chico

$14.95

A slight variation of lomo saltado, with fish, peppers, tomatoes and onions, served over fries with a side of white rice. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)

Saltado de Camarones Chico

$15.95

A slight variation of lomo saltado, with shrimp, peppers, tomatoes and onions, served over fries with a side of white rice. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)

Saltado de Mariscos Chico

$15.95

A slight variation of lomo saltado, with mixed seafood, peppers, tomatoes and onions, served over fries with a side of white rice. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)

Saltado de Vegetales Chico

$11.95

A medley of vegetables, stir-fried and served over fries with a side of white rice. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)

Lunch Chaufas

Chaufa de Pollo Chico

$13.95

Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and chicken. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table! (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)

Chaufa de Carne Chico

$14.95

Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and beef. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table! (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)

Chaufa Mixto Chico

$15.95

Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings, chicken and beef. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table! (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)

Chaufa de Pescado Chico

$14.95

Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and fish. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table! (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)

Chaufa de Mariscos Chico

$15.95

Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and mixed seafood. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table! (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)

Chaufa de Camarones Chico

$15.95

Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and shrimp. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table! (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)

Chaufa de Vegetales Chico

$11.95

Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and vegetables. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table! (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)

Lunch Tallarines

Tallarines Saltados de Pollo Chico

$13.95

Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with chicken, onions, tomatoes, and peppers. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)

Tallarines Saltados de Carne Chico

$14.95

Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with beef, onions, tomatoes, and peppers. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)

Tallarines Saltados Mixto Chico

$15.95

Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with chicken & beef, onions, tomatoes, and peppers. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)

Tallarines Saltados de Pescado Chico

$14.95

Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with fish, onions, tomatoes, and peppers. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)

Tallarines Saltados de Mariscos Chico

$15.95

Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with mixed seafood, onions, tomatoes, and peppers. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)

Tallarines Saltados de Camarones Chico

$15.95

Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and peppers. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)

Tallarines Saltados de Vegetales Chico

$11.95

Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with vegetable medley, onions, tomatoes, and peppers. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)

Tallarines Verdes Chico

$11.95

Noodles in a Peruvian pesto, made with spinach and basil. (Dish contains walnuts) (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)

Lunch Carnes/Pollos

1/4 Pollo A la Brasa Chico

$11.95

A quarter of a Peruvian style rotisserie chicken. Choice of two sides. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)

Pollo A La Plancha Chico

$13.95

Pan seared chicken breast, served with two sides. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)

Bistek A La Plancha Chico

$14.95

Pan seared pepper steak, served with two sides. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)

Milanesa de Pollo Chico

$13.95

Chicken Breast, seasoned, breaded and pan-fried with your choice of two sides. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)

Milanesa de Carne Chico

$14.95

Pepper Steak, seasoned, breaded and pan-fried with your choice of two sides. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)

Rocoto Wings Chico

$13.95

Fiesta Drinks, Desserts, Cutlery and Merchandise

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Inca Cola

$3.00

Diet Inca Kola

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Seltzer Water

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Chicha Morada

$4.00

Maracuya

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Inca Kola 2L

$4.95

Desserts

Fiesta's Famous Flan To Go

$6.95

Fiesta famous homemade flan

Chocolate Mousse Cake To Go

$6.95

A layered Chocolate Mousse Cake

Mini Flan

$2.95

To Go Cutlery

Cutlery/Cubiertos

In an effort to keep costs down and create less waste in the world, we will no longer be including cutlery with our meals unless it is selected under the "Cutlery" section so please be sure to select it if you need it! Thank you!

No Cutlery / No Cubiertos

To Go Sauce & Bread

Extra Fiesta Aji To Go

$1.00+

Extra Huancaina To Go

$4.00+

Dressing To Go

$1.00+

Rocoto 1oz

$1.00

Bread

$1.00+
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bringing Peruvian culture and gastronomy to your table!

Website

Location

456 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851

Directions

Gallery




