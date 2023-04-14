Fiesta on 7
456 Main Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
Fiesta Dinner Menu
Entradas/ Appetizers
Chicharron De Pollo
Hand battered chicken, served with fries
Chicharron De Pescado
Hand battered fish, served with fries
Rocoto Wings
Our famous "Chicharron de Pollo", sautéed in our rocoto pepper and lime sauce, served with fries
Salchipapa
A mix of french fries and sliced hot dogs
Fiesta Sampler
A combination of Tostones, Yucca Frita, and Fries with your choice of Huancaina sauce or Salsa Criolla.
Calamares Fritos
Lightly battered calamari rings served with salsa criolla and your choice of fries or upgrade to yucca frita!
Camarones Empanizados
Breaded and lightly fried shrimp served with fries.
Jalea Especial Mediano
A delicious battered seafood extravaganza.... a combo of shrimp, mussels, clams, squid, crab, and filet of fish, served with fried yucca, and our famous salsa criolla
Jalea Especial Grande
A delicious battered seafood extravaganza.... a combo of shrimp, mussels, clams, squid, crab, and filet of fish, served with fried yucca, and our famous salsa criolla
Bread & Aji
Ceviche de Pescado
Peru’s signature dish — a cold mixture of fish that is quickly marinated in lime juice and served with yucca, onions and toasted corn nuts. Healthy and delicious!
Ceviche de Mariscos
Peru’s signature dish — a cold seafood mixture that is quickly marinated in lime juice and served with yucca, onions and toasted corn nuts. Healthy and delicious!
Ceviche de Camarones
Peru’s signature dish — a cold mixture of shrimp that is quickly marinated in lime juice and served with yucca, onions and toasted corn nuts. Healthy and delicious!
Ceviche Mixto
Peru’s signature dish — a cold mixture of seafood and fish that is quickly marinated in lime juice and served with yucca, onions and toasted corn nuts. Healthy and delicious!
Ceviche Especial
A delicious seafood salad of fish, clams, mussels, shrimp, calamari and octopus, “cooked” in lime juice and served cold with yucca, onions and toasted corn nuts.
House Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions & Peruvian olives with a light dressing
Favorites - Saltados
Lomo Saltado
Our most requested dish. Seasoned strips of beef seared and flambeed with onions and tomatoes, served over fries, with a side of white rice. INSIDER TIP: Order it "Jugoso" so it comes extra juicy! (Lomo can only be ordered "jugoso" if prepared with onions and tomatoes)
Lomo Saltado Especial
Our favorite Lomo Saltado made with our Entraña meat (skirt steak)... an even more tender and juicy Lomo Saltado! MP
Pollo Saltado
A slight variation of lomo saltado, with chicken, green peppers, tomatoes and onions, served over fries with a side of white rice.
Lomo Mixto
Our favorite Lomo Saltado dish with strips of chicken added! Flambeed with onions and tomatoes, served over fries, with a side of white rice. INSIDER TIP: Order it "Jugoso" so it comes extra juicy! (Lomo can only be ordered "jugoso" if prepared with onions and tomatoes)
Saltado de Pescado
A slight variation of lomo saltado, with fish, peppers, tomatoes and onions, served over fries with a side of white rice.
Saltado de Mariscos
A slight variation of lomo saltado, with mixed seafood, peppers, tomatoes and onions, served over fries with a side of white rice.
Saltado de Camarones
A slight variation of lomo saltado, with shrimp, peppers, tomatoes and onions, served over fries with a side of white rice.
Saltado de Vegetales
A vegetable medley, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions and served over fries with a side of white rice.
Fiesta Starter Kit
For when you're a Fiesta newbie or you're just stumped! Go for what the Rojas girls call “The Fiesta Starter Kit”- a Lomo Saltado, a Chaufa de Pollo, and two Inca Kolas. It's the perfect meal for 2-3 people!
Favorites- Chaufas
Chaufa de Pollo
Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and chicken. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table!
Chaufa de Carne
Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and beef. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table!
Chaufa Mixto
Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings, chicken and beef. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table!
Chaufa de Pescado
Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and fish. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table!
Chaufa de Mariscos
Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and mixed seafood. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table!
Chaufa de Camarones
Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and shrimp. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table!
Chaufa de Vegetales
Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and vegetables. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table!
Favorites- Tallarines
Tallarines Saltados de Pollo
Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with chicken, onions, tomatoes, and peppers.
Tallarines Saltados de Carne
Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with beef, onions, tomatoes, and peppers.
Tallarines Saltados Mixto
Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with chicken & beef, onions, tomatoes, and peppers.
Tallarines Saltados de Pescado
Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with fish, onions, tomatoes, and peppers.
Tallarines Saltados de Mariscos
Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with mixed seafood, onions, tomatoes, and peppers.
Tallarines Saltados de Camarones
Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and peppers.
Tallarines Saltados de Vegetales
Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with vegetable medley, onions, tomatoes, and peppers.
Tallarines Verdes
Noodles in a Peruvian pesto, made with spinach and basil. (Dish contains walnuts)
Carnes & Pollos/ Meat & Chicken Dishes
Medio Pollo a la Brasa
A Peruvian style rotisserie chicken.
Pollo Entero a la Brasa
A whole rotisserie chicken served with two sides.
Aji De Gallina
Shredded chicken with a mildly spicy cream sauce served over potatoes. (Dish contains walnuts)
Milanesa de Pollo
Chicken Breast, seasoned, breaded and pan-fried with your choice of two sides.
Milanesa de Carne
Pepper Steak, seasoned, breaded and pan-fried with your choice of two sides.
Pollo A La Plancha
Pan seared pepper steak, served with two sides.
Bistek A La Plancha
Fried pork chops, served with two sides.
Bistek A Lo Pobre
Pepper steak served with fried eggs, rice, fries, sweet plantains and salad.
Entrana
Grilled skirt steak served with a side of chimichurri sauce, browned potatoes, and a portion of Russian salad.
Mariscos/ Seafood Dishes
Camarones Al Ajo
Lightly battered shrimp in a creamy sauce of garlic and white wine.
Picante De Camarones
Sauteed Shrimp in a colorful cream sauce, flavored with Peru’s panca pepper and white wine.
Picante De Mariscos
Sauteed mixed seafood and crab in a colorful cream sauce, flavored with Peru’s panca pepper and white wine.
Filete Frito
Battered and pan-fried filet of fish with your choice of two sides.
Sopas/Soups
Menu De Ninos/ Kids Menu
Sides
Fries
Pork Beans
White Rice
Yellow Rice
Salsa Criolla
Side Salad
Tostones
Maduros
Yucca Frita
Papa Dorada
Papa Sancochada
Yucca Sancochada
Papa A La Huancaina
Classic Peruvian - potatoes smothered in a mildly spicy cheese sauce
Extra Fiesta Aji To Go
Family Favorites Meals
Fiesta Family Meal #1
Serves 4 people and includes Lomo Saltado, Tallarin Saltado de Vegetales and a Family Sized House Salad. Served with Bread and our signature Aji sauce.
Fiesta Family Meal #2
Serves 4 people and includes Pollo Saltado, Tallarin Saltado de Vegetales and a Family Sized House Salad. Served with Bread and our signature Aji sauce.
Fiesta Family Meal # 3
Serves 4 people and includes Full Rotisserie Chicken, Rice, Salad & Fries. Served with bread and our signature Aji sauce.
Fiesta Lunch Menu
Lunch Saltados
Lomo Saltado Chico
Our most requested dish. Seasoned strips of beef seared and flambeed with onions and tomatoes, served over fries, with a side of white rice. INSIDER TIP: Order it "Jugoso" so it comes extra juicy! (Lomo can only be ordered "jugoso" if prepared with onions and tomatoes) (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Pollo Saltado Chico
A slight variation of lomo saltado, with chicken, green peppers, tomatoes and onions, served over fries with a side of white rice. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Lomo Mixto Chico
Our favorite Lomo Saltado dish with strips of chicken added! Flambeed with onions and tomatoes, served over fries, with a side of white rice. INSIDER TIP: Order it "Jugoso" so it comes extra juicy! (Lomo can only be ordered "jugoso" if prepared with onions and tomatoes) (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Saltado de Pescado Chico
A slight variation of lomo saltado, with fish, peppers, tomatoes and onions, served over fries with a side of white rice. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Saltado de Camarones Chico
A slight variation of lomo saltado, with shrimp, peppers, tomatoes and onions, served over fries with a side of white rice. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Saltado de Mariscos Chico
A slight variation of lomo saltado, with mixed seafood, peppers, tomatoes and onions, served over fries with a side of white rice. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Saltado de Vegetales Chico
A medley of vegetables, stir-fried and served over fries with a side of white rice. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Lunch Chaufas
Chaufa de Pollo Chico
Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and chicken. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table! (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Chaufa de Carne Chico
Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and beef. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table! (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Chaufa Mixto Chico
Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings, chicken and beef. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table! (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Chaufa de Pescado Chico
Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and fish. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table! (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Chaufa de Mariscos Chico
Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and mixed seafood. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table! (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Chaufa de Camarones Chico
Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and shrimp. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table! (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Chaufa de Vegetales Chico
Our version of fried rice with scallion, egg, Peruvian seasonings and vegetables. One of our most popular dishes, especially among first timers and families- makes a great addition to the table! (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Lunch Tallarines
Tallarines Saltados de Pollo Chico
Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with chicken, onions, tomatoes, and peppers. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Tallarines Saltados de Carne Chico
Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with beef, onions, tomatoes, and peppers. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Tallarines Saltados Mixto Chico
Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with chicken & beef, onions, tomatoes, and peppers. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Tallarines Saltados de Pescado Chico
Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with fish, onions, tomatoes, and peppers. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Tallarines Saltados de Mariscos Chico
Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with mixed seafood, onions, tomatoes, and peppers. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Tallarines Saltados de Camarones Chico
Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and peppers. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Tallarines Saltados de Vegetales Chico
Inspired by lo mein, our noodles are distinctively seasoned and sautéed with vegetable medley, onions, tomatoes, and peppers. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Tallarines Verdes Chico
Noodles in a Peruvian pesto, made with spinach and basil. (Dish contains walnuts) (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Lunch Carnes/Pollos
1/4 Pollo A la Brasa Chico
A quarter of a Peruvian style rotisserie chicken. Choice of two sides. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Pollo A La Plancha Chico
Pan seared chicken breast, served with two sides. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Bistek A La Plancha Chico
Pan seared pepper steak, served with two sides. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Milanesa de Pollo Chico
Chicken Breast, seasoned, breaded and pan-fried with your choice of two sides. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Milanesa de Carne Chico
Pepper Steak, seasoned, breaded and pan-fried with your choice of two sides. (No substitutions or special requests on the lunch menus)
Rocoto Wings Chico
Fiesta Drinks, Desserts, Cutlery and Merchandise
Drinks
Desserts
To Go Cutlery
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Bringing Peruvian culture and gastronomy to your table!
456 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06851