Fiesta Ranchera - Market Street 1041 J C Parkway
1041 J C Parkway
Bloomington, IL 61705
Appetizers
Nachos Supreme
With beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Quesadilla Grande
A 12
Beef and Bean Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Bean and Cheese Nachos
Beef and Cheese Nachos
Grilled Chicken and Cheese Nachos
Steak and Cheese Nachos
Shredded chicken nachos
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Shredded Beef Quesadilla
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Tossed Salad in Flour Shell
Guacamole Salad
Guacamole Dip
guacamole grande
Bean Dip
Small Cheese Dip
Large Cheese Dip
Sour Cream
Tomatillo Sauce
6 Chicken Wings
6 pieces
9 Chicken Wings
9 pieces
12 Chicken Wings
12 pieces
Rice
Beans
Cheesy Rice
Chori-Quezo
Shrimp Quesadilla
Chiles Toreados
Sliced Avocado
Nachos de Camaron
Fiesta Specialties
Ranchero Cheese Steak
A cheese quesadilla filled with steak, grilled onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and covered in cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Fiesta Cheese Steak
A cheese quesadilla filled with steak, chicken, shrimp, grilled onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and covered in cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Fiesta Burrito
A carnitas (beer simmered pork) burrito, topped with cheese, ranchero sauce and pico de gallo with rice and beans.
Steak Burrito
A steak and grilled onion burrito, topped with cheese and red sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Pollo Ranchero
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese. Served with rice, beans, and a small guacamole salad.
Chori-Pollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese and chorizo (Mexican sausage). Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Pollo Encremado
Chicken grilled with jalapeños then sauteed in a mushroom cream sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Burrito Grande
Steak or grilled chicken (1), onions, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo all wrapped in a 12
Wet Burrito
Steak or grilled chicken (1), onions, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo all wrapped in a 12” flour tortilla and then covered in cheese.
Hot n' Spicy Burrito
Steak or grilled chicken (1), onions, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo all wrapped in a 12
Chimichangas
An order of two burritos, filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef, then deep fried and topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with beans.
Redbird Special
Grilled chicken over a bed of rice. Covered in cheese and served with tortillas.
Arroz con Pollo
Grilled chicken, onions and bell peppers all over a bed of rice. Add cheese on top for only $1.00 more!
Roger's Special
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp all over a bed of rice. Covered in cheese and served with tortillas.
Ramon's Spicy Special
Chicken, steak and shrimp grilled with jalapenos then sauteed in a mushroom cream sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Ayo El Grande Combo
An order of 2 ground beef burritos, topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.
Tacos de Carne Asada Dinner
3 carne asada (steak) tacos in a corn tortilla. Served with pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce, rice and beans.
Tacos de Carnitas Dinner
3 carnita (beer simmered pork) tacos in corn tortilla. Served with pico de gallo tomatillo sauce, rice and beans.
Tacos de Chorizo Dinner
3 chorizo (mexican sausage) tacos in corn tortilla. Served with pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce, rice and beans.
Tacos al Pastor Dinner
3 al pastor (marinated pork) tacos in corn tortilla. Served with pico de gallo, tomatillo sauce, rice and beans.
Shrimp Chimichanga
Grilled shrimp, onions and bell peppers all wrapped in a 12
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Fiesta Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers, shredded cheese and lettuce.
Huevos con Chorizo
Chorizo (Mexican sausage) with scrambled eggs. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Dinner Entree Specials
Burrito Deluxe
An order of 2 burritos, one shredded chicken and beans, one ground beef and beans, topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
La Fiesta
Flat tortilla with beef tips, served with beans, rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Burritos Tipicos
An order of 2 burritos, one shredded chicken or beef tips, topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomato and guacamole. Served with beans.
La Favorita
One beef tip burrito, one mixed tostaguac and one chicken enchilada.
La Superior
One ground beef burrito and one chile relleno served with rice and beans.
La Mejor
One bean chalupa, one ground beef burrito and one chile relleno.
Burritos Mexicanos
An order of 2 burritos, filled with shredded chicken and beans or beef tips and beans topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce. tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Burritos Ranchero
A scrambled egg burrito, topped with cheese and salsa verde, Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Loco
A scrambled egg and chorizo burrito, topped with cheese and salsa verde. Served with rice and beans.
Taco Salad
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken and beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, shredded cheese and guacamole.
Chiles Poblanos
Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, rolled in egg batter, then topped with cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Chiles Rellenos
Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, rolled in egg batter, then topped with cheese and ground beef. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Fried Burrito
A shredded beef or shredded chicken deep fried burrito, topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice and beans.
Grilled Chicken and Rice
Grilled Chicken and Fries
Chicken Tenders and Fries
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp cooked to perfection in our special spicy devil sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp cooked to perfection with garlic. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.
Enchiladas Suizas
An order of 3 cheese enchiladas, topped with cheese, salsa verde and carnitas (pork). Served with rice.
Enchiladas Poblanas
An order of 3 chicken enchiladas, topped with cheese, salsa verde, and sprinkled with onions. Served with rice.
Enchiladas Rancheras
One cheese, one shredded chicken, one bean and one shredded beef enchilada. Topped with cheese, enchilada sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes, with your choice of rice or beans.
Arroz con Camarón
Grilled shrimp, onions and bell peppers all over a bed of rice.
Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips blended in ranchero sauce, cheese and your choice of one meat (shredded chicken, shredded beef or beef tips). Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and rice.
Taquitos Mexicanos
An order of 4 fried corn tortilla flautas (2 shredded beef and 2 shredded chicken) Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo with rice and beans.
Small Cóctel de Camarón
Mexican shrimp cocktail, cooked in tomato juice with cilantro, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and lime.
Medium Cóctel de Camarón
Mexican shrimp cocktail, cooked in tomato juice with cilantro, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and lime.
Large Cóctel de Camarón
Mexican shrimp cocktail, cooked in tomato juice with cilantro, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and lime.
Fajitas and Fiesta Specialties
Fajitas
Your choice of steak, chicken or mixed (both meats) grilled with bell peppers. onions and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of beans. tortillas and a fajita side salad.
Parrillada Ranchera
Shrimp and tilapia grilled with bell peppers, onIons and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken or steak fajitas, beans, lettuce guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Texas Fajitas
Steak, chicken and shrimp grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.
Fajita Quesadilla
A cheese quesadilla filled with chicken, steak, mixed, or shrimp fajitas. Served with rice and fajita side salad.
Fiesta Fajitas for Two
Steak, chicken and shrimp, carnitas (pork) and chorizo (Mexican sausage), grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.
Fajita Nachos
Steak or chicken fajitas with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo all on top of cheese nachos.
Hawaiian Fajitas
Steak, chicken, shrimp, and tilapia grilled with bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, and pineapple all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.
Steak Ranchero
Grilled rib eye steak topped with grilled bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and guacamole salad.
Salmon Fajitas
Salmon with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.
Tilapia Fajitas
Tilapia with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.
Carne Asada
Thinly sliced seasoned skirt steak. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and guacamole salad.
Carnitas Dinner
Carnitas (beer simmered pork) grilled with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.
Steak a la Tampiquena
T-bone steak topped with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and guacamole salad.
Chile Colorado
Steak in our special red sauce. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and guacamole salad.
Hawaiian Fajitas for 2
Steak, chicken, shrimp, and tilapia grilled with bell peppers, onion, tomatoes, and pineapple all served on a skillet. Served with a side of rice, beans, tortillas and a fajita side salad.
Pineapple Fajitas
Combinations
01. One Taco, Two Enchiladas with a choice of Rice or Beans
02. One Taco, One Enchilada and One Bean Chalupa
03. One Enchilada, One Taco and One Chile Relleno
04. One Taco, One Enchilada, One Beef Tostada with Cheese
05. Two Enchiladas, One Beef and One Cheese, Rice and Beans
06. One Beef Enchilada, One Taco, Rice and Beans
07. One Enchilada, One Chile Relleno, Rice and beans
08. One Enchilada, One Tamale, Rice and Beans
09. Two Bean Chalupas and Rice
10. Two Beef Tacos, Rice and Beans
11. One Beef Burrito, One Taco and One Enchilada
12. One Bean Chalupa, One Chile Relleno and Beans
13. One Beef Burrito, One Chile Relleno and Beans
14. One Burrito, One Enchilada, and One Tamale
15. One Bean Chalupa, One Beef Tostada, with Nacho Cheese and One Taco Beef
16. One Bean Chalupa, One Chile Relleno and One Enchilada
17. One Chile Relleno, One Taco, and One Bean Chalupa
18. One Burrito, One Taco, Rice and Beans
19. One Tostaguac, One Enchilada and beans
20. One Taco, One Chile Relleno, One Burrito
21. One Bean Chalupa, One Burrito, One Taco
22. One Tostaguac, One Chile Relleno, One Taco
23. One Bean Chalupa, One Burrito, One Tamale
24. One Bean Chalupa, One Burrito and Beans
25. One Burrito, One Enchilada, Rice and Beans
26. One Burrito, One Enchilada and One Chile Relleno
27. One Bean Chalupa, One Taco, Rice and Beans
28. One Tostaguac, One Burrito and Beans
29. One Bean Chalupa, One Tamale and One Chile Relleno
30. One Burrito, One Bean Chalupa and One Enchilada
El Combo Special Combination
Bean chalupa, chile relleno, enchilada, taco, burrito, served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Súper Rancheras
Consisting of 5 different enchiladas: one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one shredded beef, one bean and one cheese. All topped with cheese, enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Burrito Bowl
Ground beef, shredded chicken, riice, beans, onions, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Vegetarian Specials
A. One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada and One Bean Tostada
A. One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada and One Bean Tostada. With lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
B. One Bean Chalupa and One Cheese Enchilada With Rice and Beans
B. One Bean Chalupa and One Cheese Enchilada With Rice and Beans
C. One Bean Burrito, One Bean Chalupa and One Cheese Quesadilla
C. One Bean Burrito, One Bean Chalupa and One Cheese Quesadilla
D. One Bean Tostaguac and One Cheese Enchilada With Rice
D. One Bean Tostaguac and One Cheese Enchilada With Rice
E. One Bean and Cheese Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada and One Cheese Quesadilla
E. One Bean and Cheese Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada and One Cheese Quesadilla
F. Quesadilla
F. Quesadilla With your choice of spinach or mushrooms. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and rice.
Veggie Fajitas
Broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, bell pepper, onions and tomatoes all grilled to perfection and served on a skillet. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and tortillas.
Veggie Chimichanga
Grilled broccoli, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and zucchini all wrapped in a 12
Veggie Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, veggie fajitas, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Roja
A cheese quesadilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef or beef tips (1). Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and ranchero sauce. Also your choice of rice or beans (1).
Quesadilla Verde
A Cheese quesadilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, shredded beef or beef tips (1). Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and ranchero sauce. Also your choice of rice or beans(1).
Quesadilla Grande
A 12
Cheese Quesadilla
2 cheese quesadillas
Fajita Quesadilla
A cheese quesadilla filled with chicken, steak, mixed, or shrimp fajitas. Served with rice and fajita side salad.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Shredded Beef Quesadilla
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla with cheese on top
12' cheese quesadilla
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Quesadilla de Chorizo
Quesadilla de Hongos
Quesadilla de Espinacas
Desserts
ToGo Sides
Sides
Rice
Beans
Rice and Beans
taco (1)
Premium Taco (1)
taco (2)
premium taco (2)
Tacos (3)
Premium Tacos (3)
Cheesy Rice
sour cream
Tortillas
Enchillada (1)
enchiladas (2)
enchiladas (3)
Chalupa
Crunchy flour tortilla filled with beans, lettuce, guacamole, and tomatoes.
Tostada
Tamale
Chile Relleno
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadillas (2)
Chiles Toreados
Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortillas
Burrito (1)
burritos (2)
Side of Veggies
Curly Fries
side of grilled onions
Single Chimichanga
Side Salad fajita
side grilled chicken
side of steak
side of 12 shrimps
Sliced Avocado
shredded cheese
lettuce
Jalapeños
ground beef
candy
Kids
Kids Taco, Rice, and Beans
Kids Burrito, Rice and Beans
Kids Burrito and taco
Kids Enchilada and taco
Kids Enchilada, rice and beans
Kids beef tostada and enchilada
Kids cheese quesadilla with fries
Kids cheese quesadilla, rice, and beans
Kids grilled chicken quesadilla and rice
Kids grilled chicken quesadilla and fries
Kids cheeseburger and fries
Kids grilled chicken and fries
Kids chicken tenders and fries
Kids child's Mexican pizza
Kids mini taco salad
kids grilled chicken and rice
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Rancheras
One cheese, one shredded chicken, one bean and one shredded beef enchilada. Topped with cheese, enchilada sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes, with your choice of rice or beans.
Enchiladas Súper Rancheras
Consisting of 5 different enchiladas: one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one shredded beef, one bean and one cheese. All topped with cheese, enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Enchiladas Suizas
An order of 3 cheese enchiladas, topped with cheese, salsa verde and carnitas (pork). Served with rice.
Enchiladas Poblanas
An order of 3 chicken enchiladas, topped with cheese, salsa verde, and sprinkled with onions. Served with rice.
Enchillada (1)
enchiladas (2)
enchiladas (3)
orden de enchiladas on AyF
burritos
Burrito Bowl
Ground beef, shredded chicken, riice, beans, onions, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Steak Burrito
A steak and grilled onion burrito, topped with cheese and red sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Fiesta Burrito
A carnitas (beer simmered pork) burrito, topped with cheese, ranchero sauce and pico de gallo with rice and beans.
Fried Burrito
A shredded beef or shredded chicken deep fried burrito, topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomato. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Grande
Steak or grilled chicken (1), onions, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo all wrapped in a 12
Wet Burrito
Steak or grilled chicken (1), onions, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo all wrapped in a 12” flour tortilla and then covered in cheese.
Hot n' Spicy Burrito
Steak or grilled chicken (1), onions, beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo all wrapped in a 12
Burrito Deluxe
An order of 2 burritos, one shredded chicken and beans, one ground beef and beans, topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
Burritos Tipicos
An order of 2 burritos, one shredded chicken or beef tips, topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, tomato and guacamole. Served with beans.
Burritos Mexicanos
An order of 2 burritos, filled with shredded chicken and beans or beef tips and beans topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce. tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Burritos Ranchero
A scrambled egg burrito, topped with cheese and salsa verde, Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Loco
A scrambled egg and chorizo burrito, topped with cheese and salsa verde. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito (1)
burritos (2)
specials
Nachos
Nachos Supreme
With beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Beef and Bean Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Bean and Cheese Nachos
Beef and Cheese Nachos
Grilled Chicken and Cheese Nachos
Steak and Cheese Nachos
Fajita Nachos
Steak or chicken fajitas with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo all on top of cheese nachos.
Shredded chicken nachos
nachos al pastor
Nachos de Camaron
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1041 J C Parkway, Bloomington, IL 61705