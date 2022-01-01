Fiesta Sol imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Fiesta Sol

review star

No reviews yet

997 E Coshocton Ave

Mount Vernon, OH 43050

D Lunch

1. Chimichanga

$10.49

2. Burrito Mexicano

$9.99

3. Huevos con Chorizo

$10.49

4. Huevos Rancheros

$10.49

5. El Matador

$10.49

6. Burrito Mojado

$9.99

7. Huevos a la Mexicana

$10.49

8. Chile Poblano

$9.49

9. Burrito de Espinacas

$10.49

10. Burrito Enchilado

$10.00

11. Chile Verde Burrito

$10.00

12. Quesadilla Especial

$10.49

13. El Burro Grande

$10.99

14. Fajitas

$11.49

15. Taco Salad

$9.99

16. Flautitas

$9.99

17. Speedy Gonzalez

$9.49

17 A. Burrito de Fajitas

$11.49

17 B. Arroz con Pollo (Lunch)

$10.99

17 C. Enchiladas Mexicanas

$10.49
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location

997 E Coshocton Ave, Mount Vernon, OH 43050

Directions

