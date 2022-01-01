Mexican & Tex-Mex
Fiesta Sol
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
997 E Coshocton Ave, Mount Vernon, OH 43050
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
CHUYS TACOS AND MARGARITA - -35 Maine Street
No Reviews
-35 Maine Street Ashland, OH 44805
View restaurant