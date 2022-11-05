  • Home
  • /
  • Chicago
  • /
  • Fiesta Tamaleria El Barrio - 1820 West 18th Street
A map showing the location of Fiesta Tamaleria El Barrio 1820 West 18th StreetView gallery

Fiesta Tamaleria El Barrio 1820 West 18th Street

review star

No reviews yet

1820 West 18th Street

Chicago, IL 60608

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Atole Camote

Atole de Camote

$3.50

Tour

$12.52

1 Gallon Atole

$35.00

1\2 Gallon Atole

$18.50

Empanada De Cajeta

$3.00

Arroz 1\2 Charola

$30.00

Frijoles

$35.00

Atole coco

Atole de Coco

$3.50

Atole Guallaba

Atole de Guallaba

$3.50

Atole nuez

Atole de Nuez

$3.50

Montser

Montser

$2.50

Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.00

Red Bull

Red Bull

$2.50

Aguas

Agua

$1.25

Can Soda

Can Soda

$1.25

Tamales

Tamal pollo verde

$2.00

Tamal De Puerco

$2.00

Tamal Oaxaqueno

$4.00

Tamal rojo puerco

$2.00

tamal rojo pollo

$2.00

Tamal Dulce de Pina

$2.00

Tamal Dulce de Fresa

$2.00

Tamal de Frijol

$2.00

Tamal de Rajas

$2.00

Tamal Vegetariano

$2.00

Docena De Tamales

$18.50

Media Docena

$9.75

Charola

$100.00

Charola

$100.00

Coca de Botella

Coca de Botella

$2.50

Topochico

Topochico

$2.50

Tour For Person

$12.00

Jarrito de Tamarindo

Jarrito Tamarindo

$2.50

Jarrito de Limon

Jarrito de Limon

$2.50

Jarrito de Naranja

jarrito de naranja

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1820 West 18th Street, Chicago, IL 60608

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Carnitas Uruapan Restaurant - Pilsen - 1725 W 18th St
orange starNo Reviews
1725 W 18th St Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
Brew Brew Coffee & Tea - 18th Street - Brew Brew Pilsen
orange star4.6 • 186
1641 W 18th St Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
Azul 18 Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1236 w 18th st Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
Slice Factory - Pilsen
orange star4.2 • 5,182
1502 w 18th st Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
Pilsen Yards
orange star4.6 • 1,201
1163 W 18th ST Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
Tack Room - Tack Room
orange star4.7 • 122
1807 South Allport Street Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston